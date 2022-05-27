VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs condo safety law in response to Surfside collapse

The governor also signed off on changes to Florida's property insurance market

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 9:29 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TWITTER/RON DESANTIS
Photo via Twitter/Ron DeSantis

Moving quickly after a special legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed bills to try to stem problems in the property-insurance market and to bolster the safety of condominium buildings.

Lawmakers passed the bills (SB 2-D and SB 4-D) in a three-day special session that ended Wednesday. In all, DeSantis signed 10 bills Thursday, with the others passed during this year’s regular session, which ended March 14. DeSantis called the special session amid widespread insurance problems that have included policyholders losing coverage and seeing soaring premiums. The legislation addresses several issues, such as including $2 billion in tax dollars to provide additional reinsurance to property insurers that otherwise might not be able to buy the crucial backup coverage on the private market. Also, the legislation will allow insurance policies to include new deductibles for roof damage, impose restrictions on insurers that seek to refuse to write or renew policies based on the ages of roofs and place additional restrictions on what are known as “bad faith” lawsuits against insurers.

While many Democrats voted for the changes, they argued the legislation won’t do enough to help homeowners and called the reinsurance money a corporate “bailout.”

Meanwhile, the condominium-safety changes were tacked on to one of the insurance bills. Those changes were a response to the deadly collapse last year of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

The changes include requiring condominium associations to have adequate financial reserves to make needed repairs to buildings. Also, the bill sets requirements for inspections of condominium buildings that are three stories or higher. Buildings within three miles of a coastline would require inspections 25 years after occupancy.

Related
The Surfside condo collapse could lead to stricter building codes and standards in Florida.

Surfside condo collapse could lead to new laws around Florida construction



All others would need to have inspections at the 30-year mark. Any “substantial structural deterioration” found by engineers or architects would require more-detailed inspections. Condo boards will also be required to have “structural integrity reserve” studies to determine how much money needs to be set aside for repairs.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

News Slideshows

These are the best conspiracy theories Orlando has to offer
This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M

This eco-friendly mansion in Lake Nona just hit the market for $2.7M
This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M

This Baldwin Park mansion comes with a movie theater, wine cellar for $3.1M
This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

This Winter Springs lakefront home is a mid-century time capsule for $700K

Trending

Florida Rep. Randy Fine tweets threatening message to President Biden after Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

The worst part of the whole story is seeing this photo of Fine's own beautiful child, which he tweeted earlier in the week. What can Fine possibly be thinking?

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows moment Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy set dirtbiker, himself on fire during attempted arrest

Trump packed the federal judiciary with unqualified ideologues. Now America is stuck with the consequences for the rest of our lives

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Elections have consequences.

Ron DeSantis receives bill to standardize active shooter drills in Florida schools after Texas school shooting

By News Service of Florida

Ron DeSantis receives bill to standardize active shooter drills in Florida schools after Texas school shooting

Also in News

Dunedin's Caladesi Island State Park named second-best beach in country by Dr. Beach

By Colin Wolf

Dunedin's Caladesi Island State Park named second-best beach in country by Dr. Beach

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

By Alex Galbraith

Seminole County using artificial intelligence software that will recognize guns in schools

State officials seek name of Orange County Public Schools employee who approved 'Gender Queer' memoir for libraries

By Alex Galbraith

State officials seek name of Orange County Public Schools employee who approved 'Gender Queer' memoir for libraries

Orlando's median home sale price hit $425K in April

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando's median home sale price hit $425K in April
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us