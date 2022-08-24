Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Anthony Fauci's retirement: 'Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac'

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) escalates his ridiculous attacks on Dr. Fauci:— The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2022
"Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac." pic.twitter.com/H7lf6OSkj6
It's no secret that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is no fan of coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci.
As the head of the Trump administration's COVID-19 response and the current chief medical advisor to Joe Biden, Fauci has been the main nay-sayer to DeSantis' strategy of letting the deadly virus burn through Florida's sick and elderly population. As the death toll in DeSantis' state climbed toward Vietnam War levels, DeSantis took the time to hit Fox News to insult anyone who wanted to take basic precautions against spreading the virus. DeSantis fundraised off of his opposition to medical consensus by selling anti-Fauci merch, all while stripping the powers of local government in the name of "stopping authoritarianism."
Now that Fauci is getting ready to retire (and DeSantis is getting ready to run for president), the governor is ramping up his rhetoric. During a recent campaign stop he told the crowd that he wishes the doctor would hurry up and head out to pasture.
"Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac," he said to the hoots of a crowd that are almost certainly ignoring their doctor's recommendations about cholesterol.
DeSantis is the definition of a sore winner. He's spent the last year getting red-assed about a so-called lockdown that was barely a blip in Florida. It was certainly much-less permanent than the nearly 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 that happened on Ron's watch.