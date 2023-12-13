Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by nearly 700,000 voters

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate

By on Wed, Dec 13, 2023 at 6:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by nearly 700,000 voters
Photo via Adobe
The Republican Party of Florida had a nearly 700,000-voter registration edge over the Florida Democratic Party at the end of November, as the GOP continued widening a gap between the parties.

Data posted Wednesday on the state Division of Elections website showed that 5,158,753 Floridians were registered as Republicans, while 4,460,831 were registered as Democrats.

Another 3,607,279 were registered without party affiliation, while 313,272 were registered with third parties. The GOP’s 697,922-voter advantage Nov. 30 came after it had a 680,030-voter edge at the end of October.

Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead.

Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.
Related
Plaintiffs in Florida felon voting lawsuit fire back at DeSantis' request to dismiss the case

Plaintiffs in Florida felon voting lawsuit fire back at DeSantis' request to dismiss the case: Plaintiffs argue that state and local officials have created a 'broken and arbitrary system'


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Brightline is 'making tremendous strides' toward an Orlando-to-Tampa route

Orlando quietly advances new anti-homeless ordinance touted as a public safety measure

By McKenna Schueler

In his exhibition "Open Your Mind," shown at Orlando City Hall in 2015, photographer Donovan Brooks documented the local casualties of economic hardship.

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Also in News

Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for rudely cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

'Letterkenny' cast steers comedy tour into revamped Plaza Live in 2024

By Grayson Keglovic

'Letterkenny' cast steers comedy tour into revamped Plaza Live in 2024

Orlando quietly advances new anti-homeless ordinance touted as a public safety measure

By McKenna Schueler

In his exhibition "Open Your Mind," shown at Orlando City Hall in 2015, photographer Donovan Brooks documented the local casualties of economic hardship.

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel

By Chloe Greenberg

Universal Orlando sued after woman falls off carousel
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us