Florida GOP widens registration gap over Democrats by nearly 700,000 voters

The Republican Party of Florida had a nearly 700,000-voter registration edge over the Florida Democratic Party at the end of November, as the GOP continued widening a gap between the parties.Data posted Wednesday on the state Division of Elections website showed that 5,158,753 Floridians were registered as Republicans, while 4,460,831 were registered as Democrats.Another 3,607,279 were registered without party affiliation, while 313,272 were registered with third parties. The GOP’s 697,922-voter advantage Nov. 30 came after it had a 680,030-voter edge at the end of October.Democrats historically held a registration edge in the state, but Republicans overtook them in 2021 and have steadily expanded the lead.Republicans hold all statewide offices, a majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and supermajorities in the Florida House and Senate.