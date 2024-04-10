BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida AG Ashley Moody joins lawsuit to block Biden's student-debt forgiveness plan

Along with Florida, the other states that filed the lawsuit are Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Florida AG Ashley Moody joins lawsuit to block Biden's student-debt forgiveness plan
Photo via Ashley Moody/Facebook
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Republican attorneys general from four other states filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block a Biden administration program that would provide breaks on student-loan debt.

The lawsuit, filed in Missouri, targets a program, known as the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan. The lawsuit contends that federal officials have violated a law known as the Administrative Procedure Act and that they moved forward with the program after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an earlier debt-forgiveness effort.

“Yet again, the president is unilaterally trying to impose an extraordinarily expensive and controversial policy that he could not get through Congress,” the lawsuit said.

Along with Florida, the other states that filed the lawsuit are Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio and Oklahoma.

“This is not government money,” Moody said. “This is American taxpayer money. This is Floridian taxpayer money.”

