ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

By on Mon, Oct 3, 2022 at 3:25 pm

click to enlarge Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford.

Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney.

According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising. Emergency manager Alan Harris told the TV station that the riverwalk has become part of the St. Johns River. Two thousand homes have been damaged by the floodwaters in the Seminole County area, Harris said.

“Yesterday [it] was 1,900. So an additional 100 homes over the last 24 hours have now had flood damage due to rising waters along the St. Johns River," Harris said.

In Geneva, Lake Harney has spilled over into city streets and residents are being evacuated by boat according to reports from WKMG

Over in the City of St. Cloud, water levels continue to rise as it sustained an unprecedented 17 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian. St. Cloud Mayor Nathen Blackwell told WESH that the sudden rise in water levels could be due to vandals.

“We’ve been told that an outflow north of East Toho was vandalized overnight. This has caused the water levels to rise here in St. Cloud much faster and much higher than anticipated. The city is working closely with South Florida Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate the anticipated flooding as quickly as possible. At this time, we’re not aware of any water that’s actually intruding into houses, but streets are flooded,” Blackwell said.

The National Weather Service released data showing the rainfall totals for Hurricane Ian. In Seminole County, the Sanford airport saw 16.1 inches of rain and the Union Park area near the University of Central Florida saw over 17 inches of rainfall. 

Slideshow

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian

Ian
71 slides
Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian Ian
Click to View 71 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos

News Slideshows

Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos

News Slideshows

Ian

Snapshots of cleanup and life in Orlando the weekend after Hurricane Ian
Ron DeSantis and Ashley Moody have pushed the idea that looting is happening in their state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' focus on 'looting' causes outrage
24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night

24 creepy Central Florida urban legends to keep you up at night
Orlando's Hurricane Ian aftermath in photos

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orlando in photos

Trending

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando is still feeling the impacts of the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

By Matthew Moyer

Post-Ian waste collection starts this weekend

Places to donate money, time and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Places to donate money, time and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida

Flagler Beach, Daytona Beach Piers damaged in Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

Flagler Beach, Daytona Beach Piers damaged in Hurricane Ian

Also in News

University of Central Florida area saw over 17 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian

By Alex Galbraith

First responders evacuate residents from the Rio Pinar neighborhood in Orlando.

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando is still feeling the impacts of the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian

Places to donate money, time and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida

By Matthew Moyer

Places to donate money, time and supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

By Matthew Moyer

Post-Ian waste collection starts this weekend
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us