Elon Musk shielded from testifying in Florida lawsuit stemming from fatal Tesla crash

The passenger’s father filed a lawsuit and alleged that a Tesla technician had disabled software that limited the car’s top speed to 85 mph

By on Thu, Jan 4, 2024 at 12:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Elon Musk shielded from testifying in Florida lawsuit stemming from fatal Tesla crash
Photo via Adobe
A Florida appeals court Wednesday shielded Tesla CEO Elon Musk from having to give a deposition in a lawsuit stemming from a high-speed crash that killed a Tesla driver and a passenger in 2018.

A three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal overturned a Broward County circuit judge’s decision that Musk should be deposed about a phone conversation with James Riley, whose 18-year-old son, Barrett Riley, was driving the Tesla Model S.

Wednesday’s ruling said the car was traveling 116 mph at the time of the crash, and Barrett Riley and passenger Edgar Monserratt Martinez, died.

The passenger’s father filed a lawsuit and alleged that a Tesla technician had disabled software that limited the car’s top speed to 85 mph.

Musk called James Riley to express condolences after the crash and, according to Riley, indicated Tesla would have to review and revise policies related to disabling speed limitations on cars, Wednesday’s ruling said.

Musk and Riley also exchanged emails. The appeals court said Musk should be shielded from a deposition because of what is known as the “apex doctrine,” which generally prevents high-ranking government and corporate officials from having to testify in cases if information can be gleaned in other ways.

“The only arguably unique, personal knowledge Mr. Musk may have is whether or not he remembers the phone conversation,” said the ruling, written by Judge Dorian Damoorgian and joined by Judges Spencer Levine and Burton Conner.

“Mr. Musk, however, has already twice provided sworn testimony attesting that he does not recall making any statements during the phone call regarding the speed limiter. Under these circumstances, requiring Mr. Musk to sit for a deposition would serve no purpose other than to harass and burden Tesla and disrupt Mr. Musk’s ability to meet his obligations to consumers, stockholders, Tesla’s employees, and other activities integral to his position as CEO.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

By Chloe Greenberg

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

Botched Florida GOP mailer advertises wrong date for January special election

By McKenna Schueler

That is an incorrect election date, ma'am.

Ten big issues to watch for in Florida's 2024 legislative session

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Ten big issues to watch for in Florida's 2024 legislative session

DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups

Also in News

Botched Florida GOP mailer advertises wrong date for January special election

By McKenna Schueler

That is an incorrect election date, ma'am.

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

By Chloe Greenberg

Missing mother's remains found in pond near Disney World after 12 years

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

By McKenna Schueler

'We deserve better': Wells Fargo bankers in Daytona Beach join national unionization drive

Orlando's Amway Center changes name to Kia Center

By Jessica Bryce Young

Patrons mill in front of the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us