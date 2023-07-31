‘Don’t call us’: Law enforcement asks beachgoers to stop snitching on horny manatees in Tampa Bay

‘We can assure you they are more than fine.’

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge ‘Don’t call us’: Law enforcement asks beachgoers to stop snitching on horny manatees in Tampa Bay
Screengrab via PCSO/Facebook
Manatee mating season typically runs from March to November in Florida, and local law enforcement is reminding residents that there's absolutely no reason to call the cops if you spot a sea cow orgy.

On Saturday, July 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office posted a video to social media showing what's often referred to as a manatee "mating ball" or a "mating herd."

"If you see this ... Don't call us," said PCSO. "They are more than fine. It's manatee mating season."

Though incredibly violent, this summertime tradition is a common sight around Tampa Bay, and usually involves a group of male manatees herding a female into shallow water in a desperate attempt to procreate. A single "mating herd" can sometimes last up two to four weeks, reports LiveScience.

And, right now, the Gulf of Mexico is essentially a heart-shaped manatee hot tub.


According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as the water temperatures rise, so does manatee libido, and Florida coastal water temps are at an all-time high.
"We get calls all the time from citizens when they see this," wrote PCSO in the video’s caption. "We can assure you they are more than fine. Manatees often mate in herds like these, often they are near the shore. They mate all through the year but generally mating herds like these are seen in the summer months. If you see this [mating herds], there’s no need to call, they are a-okay."

This "mom and dad time" is crucial for Florida manatees. The FWC reports that 378 manatees have died so far in 2023, compared to 800 total in 2022. However, the worst year for manatee deaths was back in 2021, when an estimated 1,101 died, mostly due to pollution destroying large tracts of the state's coastal seagrass beds.

According to the FWC, manatees are considered “threatened” in the state of Florida, and it is against the law to touch the animals. Manatees are also protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978, which states: "It is unlawful for any person, at any time, intentionally or negligently, to annoy, molest, harass, or disturb any manatee."

If you do see an actual injured or distressed manatee, then contact the FWC's wildlife alert hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

