Orlando Science Center is filled with flora and fauna for upcoming ‘Life’ exhibit

Image via OSC.com

Trees as tall as 23 feet will soon cover the ground floor of Orlando Science Center, as its new nature-centric exhibit nears its debut.The exhibit, "Life," is now nearing 60% complete, according to museum reps.Once completed, the exhibit, presented by Dr. Sarah Layton, will bring life-size immersive experiences to OC representing the ocean, rainforests and swamps."Life" is set to open in spring 2024 and will be the largest exhibit-construction project in Orlando Science Center history.The exhibit will also focus on encouraging positive action toward the conservation and protection of our natural ecosystems.While the $13.5 million project is still under construction, visitors can peek into the site to get an idea of what’s to come. "Life" will be spread out over 10,000 square feet.Guests will be able to get up close and personal with new animal residents, as "Life" will expand the Science Center’s animal care team. The reef section will feature two coral-reef tanks and touch tanks. This area will also include digital interactive activities to help guests identify fish."Life" is a reimagining of previous exhibit "NatureWorks," an area that opened at OSC in 1997.