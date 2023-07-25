Orlando Science Center is filled with flora and fauna for upcoming ‘Life’ exhibit

The huge new nature-centric exhibit is set to debut next year

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 12:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando Science Center is filled with flora and fauna for upcoming ‘Life’ exhibit
Image via OSC.com
Trees as tall as 23 feet will soon cover the ground floor of Orlando Science Center, as its new nature-centric exhibit nears its debut.

The exhibit, "Life," is now nearing 60% complete, according to museum reps.

Once completed, the exhibit, presented by Dr. Sarah Layton, will bring life-size immersive experiences to OC representing the ocean, rainforests and swamps.

"Life" is set to open in spring 2024 and will be the largest exhibit-construction project in Orlando Science Center history.

The exhibit will also focus on encouraging positive action toward the conservation and protection of our natural ecosystems.

While the $13.5 million project is still under construction, visitors can peek into the site to get an idea of what’s to come. "Life" will be spread out over 10,000 square feet.

Guests will be able to get up close and personal with new animal residents, as "Life" will expand the Science Center’s animal care team. The reef section will feature two coral-reef tanks and touch tanks. This area will also include digital interactive activities to help guests identify fish.

"Life" is a reimagining of previous exhibit "NatureWorks," an area that opened at OSC in 1997.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon announces H2O Glow after-hours summer event

All the Barbie-themed parties, events and more happening in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

All the Barbie-themed parties, events and more happening in Orlando

Universal Orlando celebrates annual passholders with Passholder Night and Appreciation Days

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando celebrates annual passholders with Passholder Night and Appreciation Days

Universal Orlando set to debut new Dreamworks Land in 2024

By Sarah Castillo

Universal Orlando set to debut new Dreamworks Land in 2024

Also in Arts + Culture

New Generation Theatrical announces new donor and studio programs

By Seth Kubersky

New Generation Theatrical announces new donor and studio programs

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Universal’s Minion Land set to unveil Villain-Con Minion Blast game this summer

Orlando venue Steinmetz Hall named one of ' the most beautiful theaters in the world' by Architectural Digest

By Matthew Moyer

Steinmetz Hall honored by Architectural Digest

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Cancerians, you have a license to be deliciously saucy this week
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us