Disney promises to cover abortion travel costs for employees

The Walt Disney Company said it would cover travel expenses for its employees seeking an abortion in states where abortion is restricted.The news came after the Supreme Court released a ruling on Friday that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. That ruling triggered complete abortion bans and the immediate closure of abortion clinics in many states.

“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney told The Washington Post.



Disney is one of several companies that have announced plans to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortions are illegal. Lauren Hobart, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, said that her company would provide $4,000 in travel assistance for employees seeking abortions in a post to her LinkedIn.



