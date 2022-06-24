Disney promises to cover abortion travel costs for employees

The Walt Disney Company said it would cover travel expenses for its employees seeking an abortion in states where abortion is restricted.
The news came after the Supreme Court released a ruling on Friday that overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. That ruling triggered complete abortion bans and the immediate closure of abortion clinics in many states.
“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney told The Washington Post.
Disney is one of several companies that have announced plans to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where abortions are illegal. Lauren Hobart, the CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods, said that her company would provide $4,000 in travel assistance for employees seeking abortions in a post to her LinkedIn.
"If a state one of our teammates lives in restricts access to abortion, DICK’S Sporting Goods will provide up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement to travel to the nearest location where that care is legally available," she wrote. "This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person."
Disney's announcement is its latest high-profile clash with conservative politics. The company and its parks ran afoul of Florida Republicans earlier this year for criticizing the state's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. That move resulted in GOP lawmakers stripping Walt Disney World of its independent governmental status in retaliation, as well as a series of protests outside the park's gates.