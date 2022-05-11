VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida's dissolution of Disney's Reedy Creek district

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida's law dissolving Disney's Reedy Creek special district.

The lawsuit filed  on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park.  The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.

The first stated that the issue at hand was a state-level problem, and the federal court was the wrong venue for the case. The second argued that the plaintiffs did not have standing, as they could not prove any injury to themselves. The law has yet to take effect and the tax structure of a newly non-independent Disney World is not certain.

"Plaintiffs’ theory of standing is that the elimination of the Reedy Creek Improvement District might result in financial harm to Plaintiffs by virtue of a tax increase that has not yet been enacted," U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga wrote in dismissing the case. "That indirect and highly speculative alleged injury cannot support federal jurisdiction."

Related
Ron DeSantis says

Ron DeSantis says dissolving Disney's special district should be 'wake up call' for company


Where you fall on the "who will pay for it?" spectrum is largely a matter of political leanings. If you believe and support Gov. Ron DeSantis, you likely follow his reasoning that Disney will bear any increased costs. Local officials such as Mayor Jerry Demings, who has a history of contentious debate with GOP administration in Tallahassee, has warned that the potential burden to taxpayers could be catastrophic.

Disney itself has shared that the state can't dissolve Reedy Creek without first paying off all of its bond obligations, money that would necessarily come out of state coffers full of taxpayer money.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Trending

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

By Alex Galbraith

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

By Ryan Dailey, NSF and Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

Seminole County high school's yearbook censorship confirms some critics fears about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Eric Tegethoff

This page covering Lyman High School's pro-LGBT protest was deemed inappropriate by administrators.

SCOTUS just let slip that five of them want to screw every woman in America. (Not like that.)

By Jessica Bryce Young

Scenes from the Bans Off My Body rally

Also in News

SCOTUS just let slip that five of them want to screw every woman in America. (Not like that.)

By Jessica Bryce Young

Scenes from the Bans Off My Body rally

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

By Jim Turner, NSF

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us