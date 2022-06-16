Disney delays plans to move 2,000 jobs to Lake Nona until 2026

Disney is pushing its plans to move employees to Lake Nona to 2026.



The company announced the new date this week, citing delays in construction and a desire not to rush such a massive move. Disney previously told the Orlando Sentinel that the offices were expected to be open in December 2022.

The move to Lake Nona puts Disney in the position of receiving Florida tax breaks that total $570 million, moving 2,000 jobs in the division of Parks, Experiences and Products into the state.





Most of the employees marked for relocation work in Disney's creative design division, called Imagineers.



"Florida is known for its rich culture of hospitality and active lifestyle as well as a lower cost of living with no state income tax," Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said in the announcement of the move. "As someone who has moved with my family from California to Florida and back again, I understand that relocation is a big change, not only for the employee, but also for their families."



There is an ongoing dispute between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over DeSantis' controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. After Disney spoke out against the discriminatory law, DeSantis and Florida Republicans pushed to strip Disney of its special independent government, a status it has held since the 1960s. Disney denied the speculation that the delayed move has anything to do with their ongoing feud.