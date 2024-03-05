DeSantis taps Disney district chief Glen Gilzean as Orange County supervisor of elections

'This is an extremely important job that is now in the hands of a DeSantis loyalist,' Frost wrote

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 10:17 am

DeSantis taps Disney district chief Glen Gilzean as Orange County supervisor of elections
Photo via Glen Gilzean/Facebook
Glen Gilzean, administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, was tapped Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as Orange County supervisor of elections.

Gilzean will replace Bill Cowles, who retired in January after 34 years in the position. DeSantis and lawmakers last year created the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to replace the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had close ties to the Walt Disney companies.

The special taxing district includes Disney properties. The decades-old Reedy Creek district was replaced amid a feud between DeSantis and Disney about the company’s opposition to a state law that restricted instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.
In announcing Gilzean’s appointment Monday, DeSantis described him as “a dedicated public servant,” who will head the elections office “as the state begins preparations for the 2024 presidential election.”

With Democrats outnumbering Republicans in Orange County, U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an Orlando Democrat, called the appointment “incredibly concerning.”

In an online post, Frost said, “This is an extremely important job that is now in the hands of a DeSantis loyalist.”

Gilzean in the past also served as chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics and president and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League. Gilzean stepped down as chairman of the ethics commission in August after questions about him remaining in that position while earning $400,000 a year running the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

February 28, 2024

