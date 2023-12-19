DeSantis pledges to 'chip in' to help man charged with destroying Satanic Temple statue

Dystopian version of the Jebediah Springfield 'Simpsons' episode

By on Tue, Dec 19, 2023 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Ron DeSantis is ready to chip in a few bucks to hep the statue's beheader - Photo courtesy the Satanic Temple Idaho/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Satanic Temple Idaho/Facebook
Ron DeSantis is ready to chip in a few bucks to hep the statue's beheader
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to "chip in" to the legal fund of a man charged with vandalism after he decapitated the statue of a statue of the demon Baphomet in the capitol building in Des Moines.

“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government,” the flailing presidential candidate wrote on X (where else!) last week. "“I’ll chip in to contribute to this veteran’s legal defense fund."

A Mississippi man and former Congressional candidate named Michael Cassidy was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for destroying the Baphomet statue at the state capitol. This statue  had cheekily been on public display thanks to an Iowa law allowing religious organizations to have a display inside the capitol during the holidays.

Cassidy's legal defense fund raised more than $20,000 in just its first few hours, according to The Hill.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won

By McKenna Schueler

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

By Chloe Greenberg

Man in group that went viral for cutting line at Epcot does not in fact play for UCF football, team says

Florida lawmakers advance bill that would weaken child labor protections for 16- and 17-year-olds

By McKenna Schueler

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach

Florida Republican files bill banning local governments from flying flags that represent 'sexual orientation and gender' or race

By News Service of Florida

Florida Republican files bill banning local governments from flying flags that represent 'sexual orientation and gender' or race

Also in News

City of Orlando to preserve Pulse Nightclub legacy as OnePulse Foundation dissolves

By McKenna Schueler

The museum project by OnePulse has been scrapped, but donors aren't getting their money back.

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won

By McKenna Schueler

A Universal Orlando worker filed a labor complaint against Universal over anti-union policies – and won

Christian Ziegler stripped of powers as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida

By Jim Turner, NSF

Christian Ziegler

Orlando Surf Park, a 13-acre wave pool attraction, could be in the works

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Surf Park, a 13-acre wave pool attraction, could be in the works
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us