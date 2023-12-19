DeSantis pledges to 'chip in' to help man charged with destroying Satanic Temple statue

Photo courtesy the Satanic Temple Idaho/Facebook
Ron DeSantis is ready to chip in a few bucks to hep the statue's beheader
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to "chip in" to the legal fund of a man charged with vandalism after he decapitated the statue of a statue of the demon Baphomet in the capitol building in Des Moines.
“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a ‘religion’ by the federal government,” the flailing presidential candidate wrote on X
(where else!) last week. "“I’ll chip in to contribute to this veteran’s legal defense fund."
A Mississippi man and former Congressional candidate named Michael Cassidy
was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief for destroying the Baphomet statue at the state capitol. This statue had cheekily been on public display thanks to an Iowa law allowing religious organizations to have a display inside the capitol during the holidays.
Cassidy's legal defense fund raised more than $20,000 in just its first few hours, according to The Hill
.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed