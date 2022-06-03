Democratic Congressional Candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

Democratic Congressional Candidate Maxwell Frost confronted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's gun laws during a talk at Orlando's Plaza Live on Thursday night.
Maxwell Frost, who is running to represent the Florida's 10th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, approached the stage as DeSantis talked with conservative media figure Dave Rubin. He filmed the interaction on his phone as he shouted at the governor.
"Gov. DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence. Governor, we need you to take action on gun violence," Frost yelled over boos from the crowd. "We need to take action. Floridians are dying. Floridians are dying."
I just asked @GovRonDeSantis to take action on gun violence so we can save lives. That we lose 100 people a day.— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2022
His response? “Nobody wants to hear from you!” We are dying and our Governor is too busy helping @RubinReport make money. pic.twitter.com/LUOWQq3kQU
The governor responded by repeatedly telling Frost that "no one wants to hear from [him]."
The stunt — and DeSantis' comeback — were reminiscent of the recent verbal slapfest between gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke and Texas lawmakers. He confronted that state's Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference about a school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children dead. The horrific incident has reignited nationwide calls for gun control.
Frost, just 25, has frequently advocated for gun control with the Parkland-spawned March For Our Lives group. Should he be elected, he would be the youngest member of Congress and the first representative from Generation Z.
10 years ago I became an Organizer because of Sandyhook. 3 years later, I’d become a survivor myself. That same year, Pulse. Now I’m running for Congress and 15 lives were taken at another Elementary school. I will not stop until the endless shootings do.— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) May 24, 2022