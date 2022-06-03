Democratic Congressional Candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

I just asked @GovRonDeSantis to take action on gun violence so we can save lives. That we lose 100 people a day. His response? “Nobody wants to hear from you!” We are dying and our Governor is too busy helping @RubinReport make money. pic.twitter.com/LUOWQq3kQU

10 years ago I became an Organizer because of Sandyhook. 3 years later, I’d become a survivor myself. That same year, Pulse. Now I’m running for Congress and 15 lives were taken at another Elementary school. I will not stop until the endless shootings do.