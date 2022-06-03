VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Democratic Congressional Candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

"Floridians are dying."

Fri, Jun 3, 2022

Democratic Congressional Candidate Maxwell Frost confronted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state's gun laws during a talk at Orlando's Plaza Live on Thursday night.

Maxwell Frost, who is running to represent the Florida's 10th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, approached the stage as DeSantis talked with conservative media figure Dave Rubin.  He filmed the interaction on his phone as he shouted at the governor.

"Gov. DeSantis, we’re losing 100 people a day due to gun violence. Governor, we need you to take action on gun violence," Frost yelled over boos from the crowd. "We need to take action. Floridians are dying. Floridians are dying."


The governor responded by repeatedly telling Frost that "no one wants to hear from [him]."

Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Democrats 'constantly go to taking somebody’s Second Amendment rights away' following Uvalde shooting

The stunt — and DeSantis' comeback — were reminiscent of the recent verbal slapfest between gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke and Texas lawmakers. He confronted that state's Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference about a school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children dead. The horrific incident has reignited nationwide calls for gun control.

Frost, just 25, has frequently advocated for gun control with the Parkland-spawned March For Our Lives group. Should he be elected, he would be the youngest member of Congress and the first representative from Generation Z.

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando
