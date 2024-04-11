BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis

The measure would affect at least 21 cities with civilian review boards, including Orlando

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Controversial Florida bill blocking civilian review boards from investigating cops heads to DeSantis
Photo via Adobe
A controversial bill that would prevent investigations of local law enforcement by civilian review boards was formally sent Wednesday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The measure (HB 601), which the Legislature passed last month, would affect at least 21 cities with civilian review boards. Cities including Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Gainesville, Key West, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach have had such boards.

Supporters of the boards say they can delve into complaints about alleged police wrongdoing.

The bill would allow sheriffs to establish “civilian oversight” boards that would review policies and procedures of law-enforcement agencies. Each board would include three to seven members appointed by the sheriff. One of the members would have to be a retired law enforcement officer.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida criticized the bill, saying it would hamper efforts to increase trust between residents and law-enforcement officials.

“(Civilian review boards) pose no threat to law-abiding officers and are designed to have a specific scope of work,” ACLU of Florida policy strategist NR Hines said in a February statement. “For example, here in Leon County the civilian review board can only review closed cases, but there is more transparency in police activity —- which is important to build trust between the community and the police department.”

The Legislature on Wednesday also sent a bill (SB 184) to DeSantis that would make it a crime to “harass” law enforcement officers, correctional probation officers, firefighters or emergency medical-care providers while they're working.

The bill would create a second-degree misdemeanor charge for people who get within 25 feet of first responders after being warned not to harass or interfere with their work.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Pressure builds for Florida Gov. DeSantis to veto bill to block local workplace heat protection measures

By McKenna Schueler

Florida farmworkers picking zucchini

Dining workers at Rollins College will get a rerun union election following allegations of anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' right to organize.

Federal judge blocks Florida's pronoun restriction law for teachers

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge blocks Florida's pronoun restriction law for teachers

Orlando gives update on Pulse memorial project

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando gives update on Pulse memorial project

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

By McKenna Schueler

Amazon paid anti-union consultants in Central Florida hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2023

Dining workers at Rollins College will get a rerun union election following allegations of anti-union tactics

By McKenna Schueler

Students and faculty at Rollins College march in support of dining workers' right to organize.

Orlando gives update on Pulse memorial project

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando gives update on Pulse memorial project

Central Florida advocates uplift effort to expand Medicaid in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Dr. Jenna Ferreira, a clinical pharmacist, speaks in support of Medicaid expansion (April 3, 2024)
More

April 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us