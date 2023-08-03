Citizens, Florida's state-backed property insurance of last resort, hits 1.35 million policies

Citizens added nearly 9,600 policies last week as it continues to see explosive growth

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 1:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Citizens, Florida's state-backed property insurance of last resort, hits 1.35 million policies
Photo via Adobe
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added nearly 9,600 policies last week as it continues to see explosive growth.

Citizens had 1,345,403 policies as of Friday, up from 1,335,817 policies a week earlier and 1,331,650 policies two weeks earlier, according to data posted on its website. Citizens President and CEO Tim Cerio has said the policy count could reach 1.7 million by the end of the year.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen explosive growth over the past three years as private insurers have shed policies and raised rates because of financial problems.

As an illustration of the growth, Citizens had 486,773 policies on July 31, 2020; 661,150 policies on July 31, 2021; and 994,456 policies on July 31, 2022.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools

By Bellanee Plaza

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools

Church Street Market retail space announces new tenants, including SAK Comedy Lab

By Matthew Moyer

Church Street Market will soon welcome SAK Comedy Lab and other new tenants

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

Florida inmates grapple with 'oppressive' heat in unairconditioned prisons

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida inmates grapple with 'oppressive' heat in unairconditioned prisons

Also in News

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools

By Bellanee Plaza

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools

TableTalk begets civilized face-to-face conversations on flashpoint topics

By Eric Tegethoff

Table Talk hosts small group discussions about Central Florida and how to improve it

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Magic, Full Sail University CEO among donors funding DeSantis super PAC

Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today

By Chloe Greenberg

Vice President Kamala Harris sets some things straight in Orlando today
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us