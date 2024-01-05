Anti-homeless ordinance in Orlando up for a final vote by city leaders Monday

Orlando City Council on Monday will have a second and final vote on a controversial ordinance that would make it illegal for people to block or obstruct sidewalks. City council unanimously approved the ordinance during its first reading in December, quietly advancing the proposal with zero discussion. A public hearing on Monday will be held ahead of the vote during the city's regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m.

Based on the proposed language, housing advocates and community activists worry the ordinance would largely target unsheltered people, who often congregate in areas near and around downtown Orlando at least in part due to a centralization of homelessness resources. The proposed ordinance, similar to encampment bans that criminalize homelessness, seeks to expand the city’s existing definition of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor offense, to outlaw sitting or lying on sidewalks in a way that blocks another person’s passage.



Currently, "disorderly conduct" refers to certain aggressive, confrontational or willfully obstructive behaviors, such as acting "in a violent or tumultuous manner toward

another" or blocking traffic under city code.



Under the proposal, disorderly conduct would be expanded to include:



Any person who, walks, stands, sits, lies, or places an object in such manner as to intentionally block passage by another person or to require another person to take evasive action to avoid physical contact, or who, after being ordered to move by law enforcement officers, remains in or on any public street or sidewalk in such a manner as to block or impair movement of vehicles or pedestrians.