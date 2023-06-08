Central Florida leaders launch $6.7 million initiative to address veteran homelessness

click to enlarge Photo via JetCityImage/Adobe

Homelessness is not just a pervasive issue, but a visible one in Central Florida that local elected officials have been working to address for years.

Due to a combination of factors, from post-traumatic stress to co-occurring mental health issues, one population that’s historically been at heightened risk for homelessness is military veterans.

The number of unhoused veterans nationwide declined 11% from 2020 to 2022.

Local community leaders say homelessness among veterans with disabilities in Central Florida has essentially been eradicated.

But there’s still more that can be done for those who have not been helped, says Martha Are, CEO of the Homelessness Services Network of Central Florida.

Flush with new funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness has launched a new initiative to help keep veterans housed.

The new program, created to ensure there’s "no veteran left behind," will focus on the rapid rehousing of low-income veterans and veterans who are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

A "point in time" count in January, which can offer an incomplete snapshot of the scope of homelessness on any given day, identified at least 189 homeless veterans across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

“We know that number is higher,” said Are.

The Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, which works with over 100 community organizations, has received $6.7 million — double a previous grant — for the new program to address the problem.

“Due to distrust, past trauma, misconceptions about who qualifies for help — or simply not knowing that help is available — some veterans have never even applied for programs for which they would be eligible,” a statement from the commission reads. “With additional funds becoming available, we want to encourage them to come forward.

Are told Orlando Weekly that Central Florida veterans in need of housing assistance can be referred to the new program through the local VA, or by calling 2-1-1 for assistance.

Some member community organizations of the commission also have staff who perform outreach by directly helping people they come across on the streets.



Michael Spivey, a peer support specialist and veteran who previously experienced homelessness himself, is one of the people who does that work.

Spivey, who works with Transition House in Osceola County, previously struggled with drug addiction, a problem that stemmed from a series of events: a traumatic experience while serving overseas, becoming sick with cancer at a young age, and losing custody of his child during a difficult divorce.

Reaching out for help, or even admitting you have a problem, however, isn’t exactly the hallmark of military culture, said Spivey. “I just kept burying all my problems inside and thought this was the solution, because the drugs made me feel better.”

His struggles spiraled into a pattern of regrettable decision-making, he said, which eventually led to time in prison.



Behind bars, he found a higher power of sorts, and learned about the veterans program offered by Transition House, which offers housing assistance, as well as employment assistance, case management, and other wraparound services for its enrollees.

He got connected with the VA, began attending therapy and peer support meetings — things he’s still actively involved with today.

He, and other community leaders who joined together to announce the new initiative on Wednesday, hope others can access support in the same way that he did.

Criminalizing homelessness or mental health problems, said Orange County mayor Jerry Demings, is not the solution. A “compassionate response” is.

On Tuesday, the Orange County commission announced new programs to address mental health in the community, and provided an update on existing initiatives funded through the $10 million county leaders earmarked for addressing the county's mental health crisis last year.

A crisis intervention program for first responders. A pre-booking diversion program at the Orange County Jail, run by Aspire Partners, to connect people with mental health services.

According to Demings, about 40% of people booked into Orange County Jail have some sort of mental health or substance use issue.

The new veterans initiative, announced with elected leaders from Orange County, Osceola County, the city of Orlando, and Seminole County present, comes as the Central Florida region continues to see an increase in homelessness, tied in part to rent hikes in recent years that have outpaced growth in wages and public assistance program benefits.

“We know a number of people are experiencing homelessness due to things that were exacerbated by the pandemic and the lack of affordable housing, and the mental health crisis and opioid crisis,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, surrounded by other local elected leaders at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando. “That’s why the No Veteran Left Behind initiative is so important.”

The average median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Orlando jumped over 30% from $1,395 in February 2020 to $1,950 in February 2023, per data from Zumper.



People who rely on social security income, veterans benefits, or disability benefits, for instance, have been at a particular disadvantage in finding or maintaining affordable housing.



Moreover, an unstable housing situation can only worsen other issues a person may be struggling with, such as post-traumatic stress, depression, addiction or keeping a job.

“You just don’t know how big of a deal these programs are to us veterans,” said Spivey, who recently celebrated five years in recovery. “You guys really don't know unless, you know, you’ve been through that.”



Instead of addressing rent hikes, state leaders this year banned local governments from implementing any kind of rent control, while agreeing to throw tax incentives at private developers, in the hopes that addressing the supply side can solve Florida's housing crisis.



Local organizations, meanwhile, do what they can to step in.



Since 2018, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness says it’s helped over 6,000 veterans with housing, rental assistance and other services.

Nearly 1,500 veterans of Central Florida were also helped by a VA program called Supportive Services for Veteran Families from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2022.

The Homeless Services Network, the lead agency for the commission, is currently supporting about 750 veterans in ongoing housing programs, according to Are.

“It’s not enough,” Are admitted. “It’s not enough because we know that there are veterans still out there who are struggling and suffering without a roof over their heads.”