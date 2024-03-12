10 dead issues from Florida's 2024 legislative session

'Unborn child' lawsuits, LGBTQ flag restrictions and more bills that didn't make it out

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 10:40 am

Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
When Florida lawmakers went home after ending the 2024 legislative session Friday, they left behind hundreds of bills that did not pass. Here are snapshots of 10 issues that died during the session:

— DEFAMATION: Proposals to revamp defamation laws could have exposed media organizations to increased liability. That could have included making it easier for public figures to sue journalists who rely on anonymous sources for information that turns out to be false.

— FLAG RESTRICTIONS: Bills that would have restricted the types of flags flown at schools and other public buildings drew controversy because opponents said the proposals, at least in part, were designed to prevent display of LGBTQ pride flags.

— GUN AGE: The House passed a bill that would have lowered the minimum age from 21 to 18 to buy rifles and shotguns in Florida. But the Senate did not consider the proposal, which would have reversed an age change made after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

— ID CARDS, INSURANCE: LGBTQ-advocacy groups fought a House proposal that would have required state-issued identification cards to reflect a person’s sex assigned at birth and placed requirements on health insurers that cover treatments for gender dysphoria.
— LAWSUIT LIMITS: House and Senate proposals could have increased limits on the amounts of money that government agencies can be required to pay in lawsuits. The proposals would have revamped sovereign-immunity laws, which limit liability of government agencies.

— LOCAL TAXES: The House passed a proposal that could have made it harder for cities and counties to raise property taxes, but the issue died in the Senate. The proposal would have required two-thirds votes by local governing boards to raise tax-millage rates.

— MARIJUANA POTENCY: Lawmakers considered imposing limits on the amounts of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana products. The limits would have taken effect if voters in November pass a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana.

— MONUMENTS: Amid debates in places such as Jacksonville about removing monuments erected to honor the Confederacy, lawmakers considered proposals to prevent local governments from removing or destroying historic monuments from public property.

— TERM LIMITS: While some counties already have term limits, House and Senate proposals sought to impose eight- or 12-year term limits on county commissioners throughout the state. The idea drew opposition, in part, from rural counties, and the proposals stalled.

— ‘UNBORN CHILD’ BILL: Proposals would have allowed parents to file civil lawsuits seeking damages for the wrongful death of an “unborn child.” Abortion-rights advocates fought the proposals, though bill sponsors said the issue was not abortion-related.
