What to watch this week: 'Role Play,' 'Love Is Blind: Sweden,' 'Marvel’s Echo' and more

Premieres Wednesday:

Break Point — Season 2 of the tennis docuseries shows the old guard of the sport having to make room for next-gen stars like Francis Tiafoe, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, the latter of whom is currently ranked No. 1 in men’s singles. Also big in men’s singles: the staff at Dancers Royale. (Netflix)

Criminal Record — In an eight-episode miniseries that’s meant to spotlight the internal divisions of today’s Britain, Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo portray rival detectives who call dibs on cracking the same murder case. Seems like an easy dispute to solve: “I was Doctor Who, and you were only on Torchwood.” (Apple TV+)

Marvel’s Echo — Alaqua Cox resumes her role as deaf antiheroine Maya Lopez in a Hawkeye spinoff that finds the character again under fire from crime’s Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). But one of the good things about being deaf is that you don’t know you’re under fire unless you’re looking directly at it. (Disney+)

The Trust: A Game of Greed — Erstwhile CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin resurfaces as the host of a game show in which 11 contestants have to decide whether to split $250,000 equally amongst themselves or shaft one another for a bigger cut. Anybody who has to ask what they’re going to do didn’t have to work for CNN under Chris Licht. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Boy Swallows Universe — An entire season’s worth of rude awakenings befalls a young Australian of the 1980s, as he and his family learn the awful truth about Brisbane. Well, for one thing, I hear it isn’t nearly as effective as it’s cracked up to be at warding off lycanthropes. (Oh, I’m sorry: That’s the awful truth about wolfsbane.) (Netflix)

Champion — From the pen of novelist Candice Carty-Williams comes a British musical-drama series in which a recently paroled rapper’s attempted comeback is upstaged by his own sister. This is one of those moments when you either need Dr. Phil to help the family heal or Dr. Dre to call out a hit on the bitch. (Netflix)

Detective Forst — Polish-made crime drama, with a headstrong ex-detective and a reporter forming an unlikely alliance to bring a killer to justice. “Forget it, Jakub. It’s Gdansk.” (Netflix)

Killer Soup — India cooks up a literal potboiler with the tale of a would-be restaurateur who gets in over her head thanks to a combination of ambition and infidelity. (If you just want the ambition and not the infidelity, you have to order à la carte.) (Netflix)

SkyMed Season 2 — Nine new episodes show our team of Canadian air nurses and pilots navigating the personal and professional pitfalls of growing up on the job. Wait a minute … how many patients are you allowed to fly before you’re actually a grownup? (Paramount+)

Sonic Prime — Season 3 exposes our blue hero to even more alternate universes and doppelgängers of familiar characters. If I find out Charmy Bee’s estate didn’t sign off on the use of his likeness, I’ll RAISE HELL. (Netflix)

Ted — The long-awaited series based on Seth MacFarlane’s hit movies takes place after the young John “Jawn” Bennett has received his talking teddy as a present but before the two of them become pot-addled cases of arrested development. Smart move, because not having to cast Mark Wahlberg frees him up to do more important things, like working on a restaurant concept that won’t be too lowbrow even for Orlando. (Peacock)

Premieres Friday:

Destroy All Neighbors — When a frustrated prog musician (Jonah Rey Rodriguez of MST3K) takes it upon himself to confront an annoying neighbor (Alex Winter), their life-or-death clash inadvertently leads to a plague of zombie suburbanites. At last, a series that answers the question “How would Geddy Lee get along with a homeowners’ association?” (Shudder)

Lift — As his latest step in a filmmaking career that’s run the gamut from Friday to Straight Outta Compton to a few things Tucker Carlson might actually watch, director F. Gary Gray casts Kevin Hart as the leader of a band of thieves who get conscripted to pull off a daring in-flight heist. The supporting cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio, who’s having a heck of a week. (You just know Tucker would accuse him of attempting a “great replacement” of other character actors if he were Black like that last Kingpin.) (Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Sweden — Scandinavia launches its own iteration of the romance competition in which players have to suss out potential mates before finding out what they look like. Come on, it’s Sweden — like they don’t know they’re going to be hot? (Netflix)

Role Play — New Jersey is the setting for a comedy in which a suburban husband (David Oyelowo) discovers that his wife (Kaley Cuoco) is secretly a hit lady. And this is supposed to be shocking in New Jersey? Just about everybody there has offed somebody! (Prime Video)

Premieres Monday:

Maboroshi — In an anime feature from the folks who brought us Attack on Titan, the explosion of a steel plant plunges its surrounding community into a timeless limbo. Now that sounds like the kind of alternate reality we can all get behind: When a factory explodes in ours, it just gives everybody asbestos poisoning. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man — The Alabama-born comic offers more shoot-from-the-hip observations about the pressing matters of our time, including “hipster coffee shops and country music mysteries.” Hey, maybe he’s figured out why anybody gives a shit what John Rich thinks about Gaza. (Netflix)