What to watch this week: 'Road House' gets the reboot; Kristin Wiig gleams in 'Palm Royale'; Regina King plays 'Shirley'

Premieres Wednesday, March 20:

Homicide: New York — Law & Order creator Dick Wolf turns documentarian (sorta) with a five-episode series that has New York City cops reliving some of the most gruesome crimes they've ever had to come to terms with. And in one or two cases, they weren't even the perpetrators! (Netflix)

Palm Royale — In 1969, while NASA was sending men to the moon, a woman named Maxine Simmons was trying to infiltrate the Palm Beach upper crust. That's the true-life premise of this 10-episode comedy that stars Kristen Wiig as the upwardly mobile Maxine. "OK, I thought I had a good handle on that year," says Tom Hanks. "But I guess I was just easily impressed." (Apple TV+)

X-Men '97 — Much of the original voice cast is back as Disney picks up where Fox Kids' Saturday morning staple X-Men: The Animated Series left off 32 years ago. In one of the biggest changes, Magneto is now the leader of the group instead of Professor X. And on a lesser front, Gambit has moved over from keyboards to djembe. (Disney+)

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Apple TV+ Kristen Wiig and Josh Lucas in "Palm Royale"

Premieres Thursday, March 21:

3 Body Problem — The book trilogy by Cixin Liu becomes a limited series about a scientific breakthrough that begins in 1960s China and ends up rending the fabric of reality itself. Gosh, life was so much easier when they were just giving us gunpowder. (Netflix)

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told — Travel back in time to the late 20th century to revisit the legendary Spring Break festival that turned the streets of Atlanta into a free-for-all of loud rap, lewd behavior and violent assaults. But it had its bad side too. (Hulu)

Road House — Jake Gyllenhaal takes over for the late Patrick Swayze in a remake of the 1989 cult classic. Now go ahead and remind me why 30 seconds of a CGI Christopher Reeve is an affront to sanctity. (Prime Video)

Premieres Friday, March 22:

Buying Beverly Hills — Season 2 takes place against the backdrop of real-estate tycoon Mauricio Umansky's separation from wife Kyle Richards, but the streamer promises she'll be even more prominent in the 10 new episodes. Fingers crossed it's because she's gone poly with the Property Brothers. (Netflix)

The Casagrandes Movie — Even though the Nickelodeon series The Casagrandes ended in 2022, 11-year-old Ronnie Anne Santiago and her family are getting a full-length animated feature in which to explore the Mexican-American experience. Two words I'm hoping we don't hear: "razor wire." (Netflix)

Davey & Jonesie's Locker — A couple of high-school friends have to contend with bizarre alternate versions of the student body when they discover their locker is a portal into the multiverse. Working title: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Especially Acne. (Hulu)

My Undead Yokai Girlfriend — A Japanese guy enters into a relationship with a new flame, unaware that she's a supernatural entity who's been seeking revenge on the living for hundreds of years. Boy, and you thought your ex had baggage. (Prime Video)

Shirley — Regina King plays the legendary Shirley Chisholm, who made history in 1972 by becoming the first Black woman to run for president. What a relief we didn't nominate her, because only a white man like McGovern could have locked up those 17 electoral votes. (Netflix)

You'll Never Find Me — Fear comes from unexpected places when an Australian man opens his caravan home to a woman who's looking for protection from a nasty storm. Reminds me of that time the Trailer Park Boys tried to sell weed to one of their neighbors, only to find out he was a dybbuk. (Shudder)

Premieres Monday, March 25:

Gabby's Dollhouse — The six episodes of Season 9 have valuable life lessons for your preschooler, including the proper way to celebrate a birthday and how to cheer up a friend who's going through a rough time. Right, so that's two votes for Percocet; what are the other four episodes about? (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, March 26:

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — The hard-working comic brings us up to speed on his experiences at strip clubs and petting zoos. Listen, I could make a joke here, but we all know what it would be, and I wouldn't get credit for a single streaming view. (No matter what Zack Snyder thinks.) (Netflix)

Good One: A Show About Jokes — Explore the creative process of celebrated Broadway comedian Mike Birbiglia in a documentary special that also includes appearances by Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj and Atsuko Okatsuka. Gosh, how much can you really get out of watching a guy scroll through Matt Rife videos on TikTok and scribble down everything he can? (Peacock)