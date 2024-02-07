What to watch this week: 'Raël: The Last Prophet,' 'Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine,' 'Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All' and more

Premieres Wednesday:

Luz: The Light of the Heart — In Netflix' first-ever Brazilian kids' show, an orphan girl who's been raised by members of the Indigenous Kaingang tribe sets out to learn where she came from, with the help of a bosom buddy and traveling companion who happens to be a firefly. Hey, know who else is tight with a Firefly and is undergoing an identity crisis right now? Joss Whedon! (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday:

Couple to Throuple — The latest twist on the concept of the reality dating show sends four couples to a tropical resort to see if they want to spice up their relationship by exploring the effect of narcissistic manipulation on people with low self-esteem. I'm sorry, I meant "by exploring polyamory." (Peacock)

Halo — Season 2 of the video-game adaptation shows Master Chief John-117 (Paolo Schreiber) struggling to convince everyone around him that the alien Covenant plans to strike against "humanity's greatest stronghold." Listen, if they lay a hand on Will's Pub, we riot. (Paramount+)

Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine — Give your significant other the gift of schlock horror with Joe Bob's annual Valentine's Day massacre. Which titles comprise this year's double helping of atrocity is of course a closely guarded secret—but I'm just going to put it out there that somebody let Katherine Heigl make an awful lot of movies once. (Shudder)

One Day — The 2011 theatrical version of David Nicholls' best-selling English romance wasn't anybody's pot of Earl Grey, but maybe it'll fare better as a miniseries. Taking over for Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess are Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as besties who work their way toward romance by reuniting on the same day every year for two decades. If they had been together for 20 consecutive days in a single year, something tells me they would have arrived at a very different conclusion. (Netflix)

Raël: The Last Prophet — The cult mentality is exposed in a documentary profile of the notorious Claude "Raël" Vorilhon, whose followers believe the seeds of humanity were planted by extraterrestrials. "How can anybody fall for such claptrap?" you marvel, switching off the movie in disgust to search for reruns of My Name Is Earl. (Netflix)

They Called Him Mostly Harmless — Internet detectives work to identify an anonymous hiker whose corpse was found in the Big Cypress National Preserve. Before you ask why somebody would pitch a tent in the Florida wilderness and not bring along any I.D., ask yourself this: When you first came to this state, did you want anybody to know? (Max)

Tokyo Vice — In Season 2, American journalist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) realizes that infiltrating Japan's organized-crime network has put his life at risk. But what did he think he was going to get from buddying up to the Yakuza — a friends-and-family discount to the Sanrio store? (Max)

Premieres Friday:

Alpha Males — When Season 1 of the Spanish sitcom about evolving gender roles came to a close, married couple Luis and Esther were contemplating divorce. Now maybe we'll find out if they're going through with it, or if they intend to honor their vows by staying together to stare silently at each other over gazpacho for the rest of their lives. (Netflix)

Ashes — Here's one for everybody whose pulse starts to race at the mere mention of the phrase "Turkish erotic thriller." Putting her best judgment on the shelf, a rich married woman risks everything to have a fling with a hot carpenter. The things some people will do to get nailed, amirite? (I apologize to Home Depot.) (Netflix)

A Killer Paradox — South Korea gets its very own Dexter in the story of a college student who finds his calling in bumping off bad people. Kind of self-serving that his definition of "bad" includes "every collection agency that handles student loans." (Netflix)

Lover Stalker Killer — Just in time to blunt the dispiriting effects of Valentine's Day, immerse yourself in a true-crime doc about a Nebraska love triangle that ended in murder. You gotta watch out for those Nebraska love triangles, I'll tell you what. They're almost as dangerous as Missouri fatal attractions. (Netflix)

The Silent Service Season One: The Battle of Tokyo Bay — Adapted from a popular manga, last year's feature film The Silent Service posited a clandestine partnership between Japan and the U.S. to create a shared nuclear submarine. Now that movie has been fleshed out into a full series via the addition of deleted scenes and a brand-new ending. Not to spoil anything, but I hear this time around they torpedo the shit out of Red October. (Prime Video)

Premieres Saturday:

The Accidental Influencer — The life of Taiwanese blogger SHOWON inspired this comedy-drama series revolving around a young woman who becomes a star on social media after her boyfriend dumps her on the cusp of her 30th birthday. Yep, if there's one thing we've all learned to rely on social media for, it's emotional support. If they really wanted us to believe this is a true story, they would have called it You Should Probably Kill Yourself, You Fat Pig. (Max)

Premieres Tuesday:

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — As its title indicates, the 30-year-old comic's third Netflix special has her pondering whether it's possible to be fulfilled in every aspect of one's life. Given that Tomlinson has just started hosting the game show After Midnight — a reboot of @midnight — the answer appears to be "Yes, you can have it all. But only if Chris Hardwick f***s up real bad." (Netflix)