What to watch this week: Paramount+ scores prestige pick 'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Premieres Wednesday, March 27:

The Believers — Desperate to reverse their flagging professional fortunes, a bunch of Thai guys attempt a makeover of a Buddhist temple. You know you’ve watched too much Bar Rescue if you’re waiting for them to put in a cornhole board. (Netflix)

No Pressure — Find out if an urban career girl who’s assumed reluctant control of her grandma’s farm can make a love connection with a humble local guy. Praise be to the Poles for this timely remake of that romantic classic, Every Goddamn Movie the Rest of the World Made Us Watch Last Christmas. (Netflix)

Rest in Peace — An Argentinian husband and father flees the country to avoid crushing debts, but after a few years he can’t resist the temptation to return so he can see how everyone’s gotten along in his absence. It’s like It’s a Wonderful Life, but for deadbeats! (Netflix)

Testament: The Story of Moses — A three-part, Turkish-made documentary reexamines the life of the biblical prophet and his role as the reluctant leader of God’s Chosen People. Contrary to popular belief, it was all going pretty good until he got that idea for the Fyre Festival. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, March 28:

American Rust: Broken Justice — As Season Two commences, police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) is dealing with a spate of killings that could be utterly random … or elements in some nefarious genius’ master plan. Or maybe it’s just that Mercury Retrograde stuff again. (Prime Video)

Bad Dinosaurs — Introduce your kids to slapstick comedy via the humorous misadventures of a bunch of prehistoric sad sacks who are really bad at being dinosaurs. Then again, given how everything turned out, was anybody really “good” at being a dinosaur? (Netflix)

The Baxters — The faith-based novels by Karen Kingsbury get turned into a streaming series, with Touched by an Angel’s Roma Downey as executive producer and star. The role of family patriarch John Baxter is played by Ted McGinley, which means … aaand it just got canceled. (Prime Video)

Hope on the Street — J-hope of BTS revisits his performing roots by traveling to Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju to meet some of their finest street dancers. And yes, you just saw the phrases “J-hope of BTS” and “roots” used in the same sentence. (Prime Video)

We Were the Lucky Ones — Based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, this miniseries shows a bunch of Polish Jews traversing vast distances to reunite after World War II has rent their family asunder. That clacking sound you hear is everyone in Florida Googling “Distance from Boca Raton to Passaic in miles.” (Hulu)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix The reboot of 1953 classic "Wages of Fear" debuts Friday

Premieres Friday, March 29:

The Beautiful Game — Bill Nighy stars in a dramatization of the real-life Homeless World Cup, which brings the unhoused together for an invigorating round of soccer that lets them show off their inherent worth and dignity. We once had something like this in America, but one too many Republican administrations means there’s no more money for Bum Fights. (Netflix)

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — The human guests include Ariana DeBose, Catherine O’Hara and Goldstein as Season 2 teaches the Fraggles new reasons their livelihood is intertwined with that of the Doozers and the Gorgs. Just don’t try to tell them they need to make nice with the Irish. (Apple TV+)

Fright Krewe — Season 2 of James Frey and Eli Roth’s New Orleans-set animated series finds the demon Belial unleashing new horrors on the world, and our young heroes accessing new voodoo powers to stop him. As opposed to their old voodoo powers, which were basically just pressing a lock of his hair in a Taylor Swift CD and praying for him to get dumped. (Hulu and Peacock)

A Gentleman in Moscow — In this adaptation of Amor Towles’ 2016 novel, Ewan McGregor plays a casualty of the Bolshevik revolution who spends decades under house arrest in a luxury hotel. Listen, if you could get sentenced to the Westin Grand Bohemian for being on the wrong side of history, I’d be making commercials with Dan Newlin right now. (Paramount+)

Heart of the Hunter — The novel by South African author and screenwriter Deon Meyer becomes a thriller flick built on a former criminal’s struggle to prevent a would-be despot from taking control of their country. A crook is the last line of defense against a dictator? Are we sure “Deon Meyer” isn’t a pseudonym for Michael Cohen? (Netflix)

Inspector Rishi — Here’s a Tamil take on Kolchak: The Night Stalker, with an Indian investigator confronting supernatural phenomena that challenge his innate skepticism. Somebody should tell him Scully took too long to travel that same path, and now she has to make movies about the Royal Family. (Prime Video)

Is It Cake? — With the arrival of Season 3, the grand payoff for guessing which creations are edible and which are not goes up to $100,000. And now you’re feeling like a chump for having played that game in your refrigerator so many times for free. (Netflix)

Renegade Nell — There’s period action aplenty afoot as Louisa Harland of Derry Girls segues into the role of the most feared female highwayman in 18th-century England. Technically, I believe a female highwayman would qualify as a highwaywoman, but they don’t call them that, because it sounds like something you’d meet at a rest stop near Leesburg. (Disney+)

STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces — Episode 1 of this career retrospective focuses on Martin’s early days as a stand-up comic, with Episode 2 checking in on what his life is like today. I see we’re skipping the part where he wrote a whole-ass book about how easy it is to nail women half your age if you pay off their student loan. (Apple TV+)

The Wages of Fear — The French remake their 1953 classic about four poor saps who have to drive truckloads of nitroglycerin across dangerous terrain so an oil company can put out a raging fire. Oh, sure. But when we tell the world you can nuke hurricanes, everybody laughs at us. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday, April 1:

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal — Following his untimely passing last August at the young age of 36, learn the life story of the WWE Superstar who was born Windham Rotunda. (And hearing that name reminds me: I have to book my hotel room for Spooky Empire.) (Peacock)

The Magic Prank Show With Justin Willman — It’s Now You See Me meets Punk’d as professional magician Willman hires himself out to embittered victims to help them get revenge on their tormentors. In related news, Sen. Lankford wants to know how you get all those snakes into a can of peanut brittle. (Netflix)

Vanderpump Villa — Go behind the scenes at Real Housewives breakout star Lisa Vanderpump’s elite French chateau, where the staff works hard and plays hard while trying to provide a world-class experience for guests. But do they have what it takes to hold back a trophy wife from losing her shit at a white cat who’s just trying to enjoy a plate of veggies? (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday, April 2:

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — The comic ends a five-year hiatus from streaming with the first of two new stand-up specials. Let’s see if his boyish charm still plays, or if independents reject him as too old. (Netflix)