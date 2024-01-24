What to watch this week: New season of 'Queer Eye,' Snoop Dogg in 'The Underdoggs' and more

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Netflix

Season 8 is interior designer Bobby Berk’s last with the show, and also the final go-’round in New Orleans before the production moves to Las Vegas. Too bad Berk is leaving now, because I bet he would have had some great suggestions for making Caesars less drab. (Netflix)Awkwafina narrates a National Geographic documentary that searches for the truth behind 1998’s animated hitby examining the fascinating habits of real insects. In other Pixar-inspired revelations, there are actual monsters living in your closet and your toys hate you for listing them on Mercari. (Disney+)– Get a close-up view of the action as Europe’s hardest-headed rugby players compete for the 2023 championship. Back in the day, that kind of achievement would land you a supporting role in a Guy Ritchie movie. Now you have to settle for a set of steak knives. (Netflix)– Here’s a biopic about Colombian gangstress Griselda Blanco, who ran one of the most notorious drug cartels of the late 20th century. In real life, Blanco looked like Truman Capote cosplaying as Tammy Faye Baker, so of course she’s being played by (Sofia Vergara. Sounds like the casting director came to work after getting good and spooked by. (Netflix)– A public-radio studio is the setting for a new comedy series created by Mike Judge and’s Zach Woods. The twist is that the guests on the radio show are human, but the on-air hosts are all stop-motion puppets. Ever been interviewed on NPR? That’s exactly what it’s like. (Peacock): Revolution – Kevin Smith’s controversial take on the He-Man mythos concludes with a storyline that chronicles an uprising in Eternia. You just knew Evil-Lyn would eventually get fed up with making 82 cents on the dollar. (Netflix)– Emun Elliott steps into Ben Kingsley’s shoes for a prequel series to the acclaimed 2000 gangster flick, with James McArdle acting as a young Ray Winstone. Remember the boulder that landed in the swimming pool? We get to see its early days as a pebble. (Paramount+)– A mad scientist who experiments on kidnapped teenagers is among the dangers of a post-apocalyptic South Korea in this sequel to last year’s. (Which you won’t be able to see until it comes to Viki sometime this winter, or maybe spring. But what do you expect from your apocalypses, temporal coherence?) (Netflix)– Hong Kong natives were upset by the location shoot of this adaption of Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel, fearing the movie would sugarcoat their country’s political situation and claiming that star Nicole Kidman had been given special exemptions from the COVID quarantine. “We come to this place for magic,” Kidman intoned, her eyes shining unsettlingly as customs officials backed away in fear. (Prime Video)– Following up on theirand, the trio of Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and that other guy whose name you can never remember invite us all to fly with the men of the 100th Bomb Group as they fight to keep the free world free in World War II. (It’s Gary something, I think. Sinise? Gilmore? Glitter? Don’t tell me, I’ll get it.) (Apple TV+)– The Thai comic, who also performs under the stage name “Nose,” spills the secrets of his life and career to media impresario Yuthana Boonorm. Possible topics of discussion include the flak Nose drew in 2022 for making fun of their country’s military government. Or perhaps they’d both prefer to remain alive. (Netflix)– Snoop Dogg co-stars alongside Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps and George Lopez in a comedy about pee-wee football that was meant for theatrical play but is now going straight to streaming. Too bad for Snoop fans, because blazing up doesn’t feel nearly as naughty when you don’t have to hide the smoke by exhaling into the straw of a jumbo Sprite. (Prime Video)– Romance comes to a disgraced plastic surgeon (Park Hyungsik) who’s reeling from a career-ending accident and an anesthesiologist (Park Shin Hye) whose work had never left her time for a personal life. They say you shouldn’t get into a relationship unless you’re already happy, but who can turn down free sedatives and rhinoplasty? (Netflix)– Go behind the scenes during the writing and recording of 1985’s “We Are the World,” the U.S.A.’s curiously egocentric response to “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” And yes, I did notice that the title of this doc seems to imply the entire process took less than 12 hours. Sounds to me like somebody’sthe thing. (Netflix)–The freakishly strong toddler has to deal with some major rites of passage when his mother takes a job and he has to start school. Separation anxiety gets a lot more serious when your kid can snap your C-4 vertebra like a Twix. (Netflix)– Captured in performance at the O2 Arena, the English comedian takes on the novel topic of first-time fatherhood. I swear, if these guys keep acting like nobody else ever donated some seed to the gene pool, I’m going to start feeling a lot kindlier toward the ones who only want to jack off in front of you. (Netflix)– Follow the twists and turns of the 2023 racing season in a five-episode docuseries that gives you a front-row seat to all the white-knuckled action and near-death experiences. And that’s just in the stands! (Netflix)