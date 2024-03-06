What to watch this week: Guy Ritchie's wild 'Gentlemen' gets expanded to an eight-episode series

Plus the series finale of 'Young Royals,' Millie Bobby Brown stars in twisted fairy tale 'Damsel' and more streaming premieres

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
‘The Gentlemen’: Guy Ritchie expands his 2019 feature film about a British pot-growing dynasty into an eight-episode Netflix series.
‘The Gentlemen’: Guy Ritchie expands his 2019 feature film about a British pot-growing dynasty into an eight-episode Netflix series. photo courtesy Netflix

Premieres Wednesday, March 6:

Extraordinary — The British superhero comedy picks up where Season 1 left off: with late bloomer Jen about to be blindsided by the revelation that her boyfriend, Jizzlord the shape-shifter, already has a wife and kid. In other words, it's like dating a member of the Chamber of Commerce, except the only shape they shift into is "bulbous." (Hulu)

Full Swing — Season 2 of the golf docuseries promises unprecedented access to Italy's Ryder Cup and its participating players and team captains. But in keeping with the traditions of the pastime, you won't be able to see any of it if you're Jewish. (Netflix)

Supersex — Alessandro Borghi (The Eight Mountains) plays real-life porn star Rocco Siffredi, and Jasmine Trinca is a composite of his significant others in a dramatic series created and written by renowned "militant feminist" Francesca Manieri. Because nothing says "feminist" like reducing a bunch of actual women to a composite. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday, March 7:

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared — Return to the nail-biting events of November 2017, when an Argentinian submarine went missing with a crew of 44 aboard. It might seem mystifying that anything could waylay 44 sailors at once, but remember: Lauren Boebert wasn't busy with Congress yet. (Netflix)

The Gentlemen — Director Guy Ritchie milks his 2019 feature film about a British pot-growing dynasty into an eight-episode series with an all-new cast. Much like his ex Madonna, who is currently milking her old catalog by singing it through a brand-new face. (Netflix)

The Signal — In this four-episode limited series, an astronaut returns to Earth eagerly awaiting a reunion with her family — but her plane disappears just before she can reach them. OK, Alanis, we'll let you call this one ironic. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday, March 8:

Blown Away: Extreme Heat — New host Hunter March (Sugar Rush) presides over Season 4 of the glassblowing competition show, which brings 10 more contestants to an Ontario warehouse to create spontaneous art at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. (That's the temperature of the ovens they use, not of the warehouse itself. Trust me, nobody wants to see a bunch of glassblowers naked.) (Netflix)

Damsel — Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Intacto, 28 Weeks Later) directs Millie Bobby Brown in a twisted fairy tale about a young woman who marries a handsome prince, only to find out he intends to sacrifice her to a dragon. Honestly, that's the worst happy ending anybody's gotten since they bulldozed that entire stretch of 17-92 in Fern Park. (Netflix)

click to enlarge Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding in the series finale of ‘Young Royals.’ - photo by Johan Paulin/courtesy Netflix
photo by Johan Paulin/courtesy Netflix
Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding in the series finale of ‘Young Royals.’

Premieres Monday, March 11:

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys — Somebody decided the world needed a reality version of Yellowstone, so a camera crew descended upon Missouri's McBee Farm & Cattle just as patriarch Steve McBee was about to decide which of his three sons should take over the family business. Oh, and also while all three of them were pissed off at him for betraying their mother with an extramarital affair. If it sounds like this show can't fit in any more drama, wait until the cows find out how much baby aspirin is in that bunk oxy he's been selling them. (Peacock)

Young Royals — Taking their love public has consequences for Prince Wilhelm and Simon as the Swedish LGBTQ drama reaches its conclusion in Season 3. What kind of consequences? Well, for one thing, they have to weigh a lot of competing offers to host New Year's Eve countdowns. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday, March 12:

Never Seen Again — Season 5 checks in with devastated family members whose loved ones vanished from locations as far-flung as Aruba, Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, upstate New York and London. Out of all of those, I'd prefer to go missing from Aruba, but I'd settle for being socially invisible in Muncie if they added it as an option. (Paramount+)

Steve Treviño: Simple Man — Sometimes referred to as "a Texan Henny Youngman," the comic reveals the true and deep devotion behind his exaggerated marriage-bashing in a special directed by none other than his wife, Renae. Gosh, it's like finding out Santa Claus doesn't really harbor a festering, gay-porn-fueled resentment toward Mrs. Claus after all. (Netflix)

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — The latest attempt to exploit Oppenheimer mania is a docuseries that explains how the development of the atomic bomb led to a tense, decades-long standoff between the U.S. and Russia. Experts interviewed include current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who will no doubt remind us all how lucky we are that we don't have to worry about anything like that anymore. (Netflix)



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Steve Schneider

Scroll to read more Streaming articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

What to watch this week: 'Raël: The Last Prophet,' 'Joe Bob's Very Violent Valentine,' 'Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All' and more

By Steve Schneider

A documentary profile of the notorious Claude "Ra&euml;l" Vorilhon premieres Thursday

What to watch this week: Noomi Rapace stars in 'Constellation' on Apple TV+

By Steve Schneider

Look to the skies, er, screens for "Constellation" Wednesday

What to watch this week: Noel Fielding slays hearts in 'The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin' on Apple TV+

By Steve Schneider

Speaking of Goth Dad ...

New restaurants 2024: 88 new restaurants, bars and sweet shops to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

Ômo by Jônt, a 16-seat “experiential” tasting menu concept by chef Ryan Ratino, opens this month in Winter Park.

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us