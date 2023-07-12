The Orlando International Film Festival takes over UCF Downtown

Photo via City of Orlando

The Orlando International Film Festival takes over the UCF Downtown Campus this week, attracting film enthusiasts, industry professionals and talented filmmakers from around the world.

This year's lineup features award-winning films like Hello World, My Father Muhammed Ali, Miranda's Victim and Ballin Abroad. OIFF even offers free admission for students who claim their tickets on Eventbrite. Attendees can take advantage of engaging panels on topics like legal issues and rights, and many filmmaker Q&A sessions.

Adding further excitement, the festival presents singer, songwriter and filmmaker Florencia Minniti as this year's festival ambassador. She'll perform songs from her debut album during the fest. The Orlando International Film Festival promises to showcase some of the brightest of the global film community and provide an opportunity for local students to immerse themselves in the world of cinema.

Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16, Nicholson School of Media and Communication, University of Central Florida. 500 W. Livingston St., orlandointernationalfilmfestival.org, $35-$100.