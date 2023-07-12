2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

The Orlando International Film Festival takes over UCF Downtown

The annual fest welcomes film enthusiasts, industry professionals and talented filmmakers from around the world

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 1:00 am

The Orlando International Film Festival takes over UCF Downtown
Photo via City of Orlando

The Orlando International Film Festival takes over the UCF Downtown Campus this week, attracting film enthusiasts, industry professionals and talented filmmakers from around the world.

This year's lineup features award-winning films like Hello World, My Father Muhammed Ali, Miranda's Victim and Ballin Abroad. OIFF even offers free admission for students who claim their tickets on Eventbrite. Attendees can take advantage of engaging panels on topics like legal issues and rights, and many filmmaker Q&A sessions.

Adding further excitement, the festival presents singer, songwriter and filmmaker Florencia Minniti as this year's festival ambassador. She'll perform songs from her debut album during the fest. The Orlando International Film Festival promises to showcase some of the brightest of the global film community and provide an opportunity for local students to immerse themselves in the world of cinema.

Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16, Nicholson School of Media and Communication, University of Central Florida. 500 W. Livingston St., orlandointernationalfilmfestival.org, $35-$100.

Event Details
Orlando International Film Festival

Orlando International Film Festival

Thu., July 13, 12 p.m., Fri., July 14, 12 p.m., Sat., July 15, 12 p.m. and Sun., July 16, 12 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Academic Commons 528 W. Livingston Street, Orlando Downtown

