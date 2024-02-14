New on Netflix: Vince Staples plays himself in a series that exaggerates and distorts the details of his real life

Premieres Wednesday:

Good Morning, Verônica: The Final Hunt — The third and final season of the Brazilian thriller brings police clerk Verônica Torres to the brink of cracking a case that has implicated her own profession in the abuse of women. At least now Brazil knows what working for Jesse Watters feels like. (Netflix)

The Heartbreak Agency — This German flick shows a jilted Johann seeking revenge on the relationship counselor who convinced his girlfriend to break up with him. Throw in a nice revenge-porn subplot, and I'm going to belatedly proclaim these people the soul of romance. (Netflix)

Love Is Blind — Season 6 shifts locales to Charlotte, North Carolina, for more good-faith courtship among couples who don't know what each other look like. Since Season 7 has already gotten the green light, I'm assuming nobody's disappointment was great enough to spark a Megan Wants a Millionaire–style homicide. (Remember that one? When the hell is it going to show up on YouTube?) (Netflix)

The New Look — Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior and Juliette Binoche is Coco Chanel in a historically based drama series that shows how future fashion icons survived World War II. This is definitely what it's going to take to open the eyes of those gay Holocaust deniers out there. All five of them. (Apple TV+)

Players — Reality comes crashing down on an inveterate hookup queen (Gina Rodriguez) when she develops actual romantic feelings for her latest target. It's like a Hallmark Channel original movie for people with gonorrhea. (Netflix)

The Sidemen Story — Learn all about the British septet who have attracted more than 100 million subscribers to their YouTube channels for games, challenges, sketches and video-game commentaries. Now if they were expecting us to do all of that so they could just watch, I'd be impressed. (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — The final six episodes of Season 1 bring our youngling heroes into contact with some key characters from the canon, including Bell Zettifar, Master Maru and Lina Soh. (Admit it: Just a few years ago, I could have said "... and Dua Lipa," and you would have been like "Yeah, that sounds right.") (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday:

AlRawabi School for Girls — An influx of new students and the fallout from the recent outcast uprising are the major plot developments in Season 2 of the Jordanian teen drama. Regina George to the Middle East: "Why are you so obsessed with me?" (Netflix)

Bea's Block — Sesame Workshop takes America's preschoolers to a new neighborhood, where lessons in diversity are taught by kids who happen to be wooden blocks of various shapes. Everything's going great until a turf war erupts with the Lego bricks that live three streets over. (Max)

Caillou — In a CGI reboot of the '90s animated show, our 4-year-old title character continues to cope with the world by picturing himself, his friends and his family as characters in his favorite books and toy lines. Hey, that sounds like an effective strategy for adults too: Envision your boss as a Funko Pop and then rip his head clean off! (Peacock)

House of Ninjas — Once an elite fighting force on behalf of their country, a family that has since settled into quiet retirement has to spring back into action to heed the call of duty and honor. Or as Casey DeSantis now thinks of it, "2028." (Netflix)

Love Storiyaan — Profiles of six real-life Indian couples create "a celebration of love in its most authentic and diverse forms." OK, who got to mic up the goat? (Prime Video)

Ready, Set, Love — This Thai romcom takes place in an alternate reality where men are the minority and dating shows treat them like unicorns to be pursued and cherished. Good news, fellas: TV is going to look at us exactly the same no matter how many of us there are. (Netflix)

The Truth About Jim — A worried family investigates the possibility that the man they knew as a husband, stepfather and step-grandfather was actually a serial killer. Since this is a docuseries and not a scripted drama, I'm going to guess the answer is "He wasn't, but we're going to wait four episodes to tell you." (Max)

The Vince Staples Show — It worked for John Malkovich, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Nicolas Cage, so now West Coast rapper/actor Vince Staples is playing himself in a comedy series that exaggerates and distorts the details of his real life and career. Fun detail: You can tunnel directly into Staples' brain from the offices of Blacksmith Records, but after 15 minutes, you're ejected onto the Pacific Coast Highway. (Netflix)

Vigil — Season 2 sends detectives Amy Jones and Kirsten Longacre to a Scottish Air Force base to solve a series of mysterious deaths. Hence the saying "A guy could get kilt around here." (Peacock)

Premieres Friday:

Comedy Chaos — Indonesia is the location for a sitcom about an overwhelmed guy who's struggling to save both his comedy club and his marriage. I know plenty of people who do stand-up, and all they have to save is their gig hosting an open mic at a Winter Garden KKK hangout and their roommate's RedTube password. (Netflix)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots — Twenty years of highs and lows are retraced in a team history that plays out over the course of 10 documentary episodes. That might seem like a lot, until you realize Robert Kraft spends more time on a typical visit to Massage Envy. (Apple TV+)

Einstein and the Bomb — A combination of archival footage and dramatic re-enactments portrays the moral quandary Albert Einstein experienced after urging the U.S. to develop atomic weapons. In the heartwarming conclusion, a representative of Price-Waterhouse shows up and reassures him it'll all be worth it when we have Oppenheimer. (Netflix)

The Grand Tour: Sand Job — A special episode has the boys trying to recreate the Paris-Dakar rally in "cheap modified sports cars." Yeah, but did you ever try merging into a Lynx lane in a Smart Car? (Prime Video)

Life & Beth — Season 2 finds Amy Schumer's Beth wondering if her distrust of men is going to keep crippling her relationship options as she approaches her 40s. Don't worry, Beth: Before you know it, you'll be in your 50s. And then you won't trust anybody! (Hulu)

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin — Here's an origin story that shows how little Franklin Armstrong met and eventually won over the Peanuts gang by participating in a soap-box derby. Wait a minute: He had to win them over? Are we going to find out somebody is a hard-core racist? (My money's on Lucy.) (Apple TV+)

Premieres Monday:

The Madame Blanc Mysteries — Antiques dealer Jean White (Sally Lindsay) is back for a third season of solving murders and other lingering conundrums in the South of France. Meanwhile, that corpse they found at Renninger's up in Mount Dora is still just lying there stinking up the joint. (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Rhythm + Flow Italy — The latest international edition of the hip-hop competition show welcomes contestants from the Italian rap capitals of Rome, Naples and Milan. I'm kind of surprised they didn't set it in Florence, because Rhythm + Flo was RIGHT THERE. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday:

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — In his fourth stand-up special for Netflix, Mike tries to figure out why somebody who's as outwardly successful as him can still be broke. Way to throw the IRS off your trail, Mike! (Netflix)

Risqué Business: The Netherlands and Germany — Delve into the seamy subcultures of two European nations — one that's renowned for its Red Light District and another that's mostly flown under the radar as a secret haven for pedophiles. What do you mean you haven't heard about that one? Come on, Hitler didn't kill himself! (Netflix)