New on Netflix: 'The Kitchen' imagines a near future where the ultra-rich run wild and the poor are confined to a shrinking slum

Premieres Wednesday:

American Nightmare — A three-episode docuseries examines the shocking case of kidnap victim Denise Huskins, whose abduction story got her and her boyfriend dismissed as hoaxers by a police-and-media axis that had become drunk on too much Gone Girl. Then again, there are worse things, like having your relationship called a real-life Gigli. (Netflix)

End of the Line — In this sitcom shot before a live audience, a Brazilian guy and his ex-wife are forced to see each other at home (they still live together) and at work (they’re both bus drivers at the same terminal). Finally, what we’ve all been clamoring for: a South American Honeymooners where everybody is Ralph. (Netflix)

Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) — Season 2 reunites our cast of Latin American pals three years after they all met at a singing competition, but their friendship is threatened by the theft of a valuable necklace. I mean, I can’t believe the music business involves actual stealing now. I may just have to pour myself a nice, stiff cup of payola and forget I heard anything. (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday:

From the Ashes — True events get the dramatization treatment in a story about a mysterious fire at a Saudi girls’ school. Pretty shocking, right? I didn’t know Saudi girls were still allowed to go to school. (Netflix)

Kübra — Turkish society is split along ideological lines when a war veteran develops the apparent ability to see into the future. Is he a vessel for the divine, or just a dupe to nefarious forces that are trying to sell the country on Daylight Saving Time? (Netflix)

On the Roam — Follow Jason Momoa on an eight-episode journey across the U.S.A., as he seeks out some of today’s most visionary artists, craftsmen and athletes to find out what makes them tick. And don’t read anything into that stack of résumés he just happened to bring along. (Max)

Rachid Badouri: Les Fleurs du Tapis — The title refers to “tripping over the flowers in a carpet pattern,” which is apparently a French idiom for getting bogged down in trivia. Quebecois stand-up comic Rachid Badouri tries to avoid making the same mistake as he navigates the pitfalls of success, like racist fans and the temptations of ego. Don’t worry, Rachid: Nobody south of Syracuse has even heard of you, so you can tap dance on the terrazzo for all we care! (Netflix)

Sort Of — The third and final season of the show that asks “What does it mean to be nonbinary and Pakistani?” looks in on Mehboob as they try to figure out how they should feel now that their father is dead. The top choices are: remorseful; liberated; and just grateful they aren’t nonbinary and Jewish, because look where that got Ezra Miller. (Max)

Premieres Friday:

The Bequeathed — After a Korean woman inherits a family gravesite from her deceased uncle, she begins to suspect the place is tied to a bunch of weird incidents that have been plaguing the town. Given that the director is Yeon Sang-ho, who made the infamous Train to Busan, what did she expect? A leisurely tapas date with The Corpse Bride? (Netflix)

Hazbin Hotel — Vivienne Medrano’s popular YouTube video from 2019 becomes a full-fledged animated series, welcoming us to a cartoon limbo where Satan’s lofty-minded daughter is trying to help the underworld’s more redeemable residents qualify for heaven. Those who don’t make the cut have to stay in Congress. (Prime Video)

The Kitchen — Daniel Kaluuya co-wrote, -directed and -produced this dystopian sci-fi flick set in the Britain of 2040, where the ultra-rich run wild and the poor are confined to an ever-narrowing slum. Damn, you mean it’s only going to take that country 16 years to turn into Atlanta? (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Season 2 of the dating show for autistics is said to bring together a mix of new singles and “familiar faces.” I mean, the faces might not seem familiar if you’re autistic, but you get the point. (Netflix)

My Loneliness Has Wings — A Spanish graffiti artist subsidizes his underground lifestyle by ripping off jewelry stores, but a botched job and his father’s return from prison force him to leave Barcelona for Madrid. Is it the directorial debut of actor Mario Casas, or did the Orlando Museum of Art just really bungle the catalog to a Dalí exhibit? (Netflix)

Sixty Minutes — An MMA fighter has a scant one hour to make it across Germany for his daughter’s birthday party; every inch of the way, he’s being pursued by the gangsters he stiffed by skipping out on a crucial fight. Sounds like Run Lola Run for people who were stupid enough to prioritize children over money. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday:

Captivating the King — Newly ascended to the throne, a South Korean monarch finds himself drawn to an expert board gamer who, unbeknownst to him, is actually a female spy in male drag. And now you know why I didn’t go to the Geek Easy on Warhammer night. (Netflix)

Premieres Monday:

Not Quite Narwhal — Season 2 brings further adventures for our hero Kelp, as friends and family help him balance his upbringing as a narwhal with his true identity as a unicorn. Moms for Liberty was really hoping to have this show shut down by now, but it would have left no time at all for key parties. (Netflix)

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People — Did you know that the cultivation and consumption of chili peppers now qualifies as a “subculture”? And that its influence is pervasive enough to justify a 10-episode docuseries? Well, now you do. Can’t wait until Ken Burns does 16 hours on the subject of lobster poppers. (Hulu)

Premieres Tuesday:

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees — From the stage of New York’s Town Hall, the Drama Desk-nominated actor/comedian performs her 90-minute show of observations about performing fellatio. I hear it has lots of good gags. (Netflix)

Love Deadline — This Japanese reality show follows women to exotic locations in search of a husband, but the twist is that the ladies have to be the one to propose. In the final episode, everybody who got turned down is sent to Aokigahara Forest to commit ritual suicide. (Netflix)