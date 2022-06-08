Legal Public Notices 6/8/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Debra Romaine - Boxes, Debra Romaine - Totes, Dresser, Torrey Mackey - Household Goods, Nathan Hudson - Office Furniture, Desiree Warren - Luggage.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 6/24/22 at 12:00 PM: Brynn Pomeroy: apartment furniture and items; Devona Timbs: household furniture, items, etc; Falonne Fenelon: household goods; Vickie Cooley: house goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 John Booker-Household items, John Booker-Household items, Holly Mathews-Household items Jasmine Downer-Household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 24, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Joy Taffani-furniture & clothing: Tiffany Taylor-props, bags, & boxes: Bernita Bethay- household items: Dionne Jackson-household items & boxes: Dayam Garcia-household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 24, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jacquelyn McCormick-Household goods, Caitlyn Tumlinson- Furniture.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tracy Shaffer-furniture Natalie R Alford- household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr,Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jermaine D Conway Jr- Duffle bag, skateboard, backpack The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055 Devore Jenkins- plywood The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Elizabeth Alvarez-Rivera homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Yesenia Quinones- Speaker, painting, clothes, bed frame, clock, bags, small duffle bag, plastic drawers, comforter, canvas bag The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: John Maurello- tvs folding tables and chairs.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cindy WilliamsonŠ Living room and bedroom, Guylyn Laney - Household Goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 24th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00AM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Michael Ward- Hand Tools, Tool Box, Table, Vacuum, Clocks, Tires+Rims, Car Parts; Melanie Melendez- Chair, Boxes, Desk, Shelves, Cosmetics, Broom, Shipping Supplies, Office Supplies; Gloria Sims; Bed, Boxes, Clothes, Tool Box, Ladder, Lamps, Garden Tools, Christmas Decor, Vacuum, Bins; Eric Thruston- Chair, Couch, Table, Vacuum, Bin; Heidi Molina- Bags, Boxes, Bins, Pencils, Pens;
Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC will discontinue operation of its licensed home health agency effective July 1, 2022. A client may obtain a copy of their record by contacting: Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC, P.O. Box 950165 Lake Mary, FL 32795 407-399-1938
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-15, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. J. DOB: 02/21/2007, G. P. DOB: 08/17/2010, J. R. DOB: 04/29/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sonne Ramirez Joseph Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Craig McCarthy on June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Code: 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 02/23/2011 J.D DOB: 08/15/2012 O .D. DOB: 11/10/2015 I.W. DOB: 03/16/2018 A.R. DOB: 03/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 123752 Senior Attorney [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA ARTESIAN TITLE, INC., a Florida corporation, CASE NO. 2019-CA-009345-O Plaintiff, vs. CAROLINE VERAGUS and HUSSEIN ELHUSSEINI, Defendants. SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT Plaintiff, ARTESIAN TITLE, INC. (hereinafter "Artesian"), by and through its undersigned counsel, hereby files this Second Amended Complaint against Defendants, CAROLINE VERAGUS ("Veragus") and HUSSEIN EL HUSSEINI ("Elhusseini"), and as grounds therefore alleges: Jurisdiction and Venue This Court has jurisdiction pursuant to Florida Statute § 26.012. Additionally, the claims requesting monetary damages all exceed the jurisdictional limit of county courts. Venue is proper because Orange County is where Artesian's principal office is located pursuant to Florida Statute § 607.1431 and all other actions in this Amended Complaint occurred in Orange County. Artesian is a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Florida and is situated in Orange County, Florida. Veragus is a non-resident of the State of Florida, but service of process on and personal jurisdiction over her is authorized by Florida Statute § 48.193(1) because the causes of action alleged in this Amended Complaint arose from her commission of a tortious acts within Orange County, Florida. Elhusseini is a natural person domiciled in Orange County, Florida. General Allegations On or about July 13, 2018, Robert Patterson, a closing agent for Artesian, informed Prithi Daswani, owner and president of Artesian, that Artesian's escrow account was missing several hundred thousand dollars. On or about July 13, 2018, Ms. Daswani discovered, after auditing the escrow account, that Veragus had completed several unauthorized wire transfers from the escrow account. Veragus was employed by Artesian for roughly three years at the time of the unauthorized wires. At the time of the unauthorized wires, Elhusseini was Veragus' boyfriend and was the recipient of a direct unauthorized wire transfer by Veragus from the Artesian Title escrow account to an account in bis name. On or about July 14, 2018, Artesian removed Veragus' access to the escrow account and took the steps to terminate Veragus and lock her out of Artesian's computer systems. For wire transfer approvals in Artesian's computer system, and pursuant to its closing procedures, there is a two-person authorization required. Artesian discovered the second person who approved all the transfers with Veragus was Sherwin Davis, who was not in the office on the days the wire transfers were approved. Several of Artesian employees stated they saw Veragus enter Ms. Davis' office on the days the wire transfers were approved and Mr. Davis was out of the office. Mr. Rick Nayar, husband of Ms. Daswani and co-owner of Artesian, contacted Veragus who had called out sick at the time the wire transfers were discovered to question her regarding the missing money. Veragus claimed to Mr. Nayar that Elhusseini had been doing a real estate transaction through Artesian and that he had wired funds into Artesian's escrow account to complete the transaction. Veragus further claimed that she transferred the money back into Elhusseini 's account and that he intended to wire the funds back into Artesian's escrow account by July 18, 2018. On or about July 19, 2018, Veragus and Elhusseini, wired back $110,000 of the missing funds to the escrow account. Mr. Nayar commenced lengthy text message exchanges with both Veragus and Elhusseini regarding the rest of the missing funds. In these exchanges, both Defendants claimed that Elhusseini' s TD Ameritrade business account had been frozen, therefore he could not wire the funds back to Artesian's escrow account. Richard Patrick Todd, Jacob H. Rubin, Francisco Balaguer, Nicholas A. Doby- Hammond, and Lazaro Ayala (collectively the "Third Parties"), are known associates ofElhusseini. Indeed, Elhusseini confirmed by communication to Mr. Nayar that he has control over all of the funds transferred out of Artesian's escrow account by Veragus via unauthorized wire. In total, Veragus generated and fraudulently authorized nine (9) wire transfers from Artesian's escrow account as follows: May 3, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of$57,075.21 May 8, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of $47,692.37 May 23, 2018 to Jacob H. Rubin in the amount of $45,232.42 May 30, 2018 to Lazaro Ayala in the amount of $87,455.55 June 8, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $34,112.00 June 15, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $40,000.00 June 21, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of$114,437.29 June 29, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of $32,814.19 July 6, 2018 to Hussein Elhusseini in the amount of $114,995.00 Since $110,000 of this embezzled money has been returned, the total amount stolen and lost from Artesian at this point is approximately $463,744.03 (the "Damages"). Since the amounts comprising the Damages were ultimately owed to other persons, as they were only being held in escrow by Artesian, Artesian has had to pay the Damages through other means. COUNT I-Conversion Against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Veragus never had permission or authorization from Artesian to make the wire transfers to Defendants. Veragus fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make fraudulent wire transfers. Veragus therefore abused her employment with Artesian to deprive Artesian of the Damages and wire them to her fellow Defendant, Elhusseini, and the Third Parties, and upon information and belief, to her own control by way of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus knowingly transferred and received funds that did not rightfully belong to her and continues to hold the Damages in her personal accounts, or by proxy in the accounts of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Thus, Veragus acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Veragus' actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownership interest in the funds and amounted to the wrongful deprivation of Artesian's property. Further, Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Veragus has refused. Therefore, Veragus' actions amount to a conversion and are a civil theft, as well. Veragus owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus has committed a conversion and award Artesian a fmal judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as this Court deems just and proper. COUNT II - Conversion Against Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Elhusseini received an unauthorized wire transfer, consisting of monies in the possession of and owing to Artesian, on or around July 6, 2018 from Veragus. The amount of the wire transfer that Elhusseini received was $114,995.00. Elhusseini returned $110,000.00 of this amount, failing to return $4,995.00. Elhusseini confirmed his possession of the other amounts sent by Veragus' unauthorized wire transfers but has failed to return those monies as well. Elhusseini knows that he has no right to possession of the amounts consisting of the Damages. Thus, Elhusseini acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Elhusseini' s actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownershlp interest in the funds. Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Elhusseini has refused. Therefore, Elhusseini's actions amount to a conversion. Elhusseini owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that thls Court fmd that Elhusseini has committed a conversion and award Artesian a final judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as thls Court deems just and proper. COUNT ill - Conspiracy to Commit Conversion against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, 23 through 32, and 34 through 44. Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, entered into an agreement with each other to illegally transfer Artesian funds into their own personal accounts by and through Veragus. In other words, Defendants agreed to commit the conversions alleged in Counts I and II of thls Complaint. Defendant Elhusseini, acted overtly in pursuance of the conspiracy, by knowingly providing account numbers to Veragus for her to illegally transfer Artesian's funds with the intent to receive Artesian's illegally transferred funds. Without this communication and cooperation between the Defendants, Veragus would not have known the account numbers in which to transfers the funds too. Veragus agreed to use her access, power, and control given to her as employee of Artesian to wire the funds out of Artesian's control and into the accounts that Elhusseini identified. Elhusseini agreed with Veragus to use the identified accounts as a mode of transfer to receive and take the funds taken out of Artesian's control. Elhusseini and Veragus agreed to wrongfully transfer the funds to the Third Parties. After the conversion occurred, Artesian Title demanded the return of the funds from both Veragus and Elhusseini. Both Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, agreed to not return the funds taken to Artesian despite the demand from Artesian to do so. Artesian never authorized the transfer of funds out of the escrow account, thus amounting to an unlawful taking of Artesian's property. As a result of this criminal and civil conspiracy, Artesian has suffered the Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit conversion in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT IV -Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all relevant times, Veragus was acting in her role as a closing and escrow agent of Artesian. In her role, Veragus was entrusted by Artesian with access to the escrow account to facilitate her work as a closing and escrow agent. Therefore, Veragus was acting in the capacity of a fiduciary. Veragus was also under a duty as an employee to act in good faith and to avoid acting contrary to the interests of her employer, Artesian. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties when she fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make the illegal wire transfers to Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus breached her duty of good faith to Artesian and violated her position of trust by engaging in the above unauthorized transfers. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by acting m her own self-interest by transferring the escrow funds to Elhusseini and the Third Parties for her own personal benefit. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by conspiring with Elhusseini and the Third Parties to illegally transfer Artesian's funds into their own personal accounts. As a direct result of Veragus' conduct, Artesian has been deprived of its rightful ownership of the escrow funds and has suffered the above Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus committed a breach of fiduciary duty resulting in the amount of Damages and issue a fmal judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT V - Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, and 57 through 65. Elhusseini had actual knowledge of Veragus' actions outlined in Count IV constituting a breach of fiduciary duty. Veragus acted in furtherance of the conspiracy by agreeing to fraudulently input another employee's password to gain access to the funds and by agreeing to transfer the funds to Elhusseini. Elhusseini substantially assisted Veragus in the commission of the breach of fiduciary duty by communicating with Veragus about the transfer of the escrow funds, providing the account numbers to transfer the funds to, and wrongfully retaining the escrow funds. Therefore, Veragus and Elhusseini, acted in furtherance of the breach of fiduciary duty. As a direct result of these actions, Artesian has suffered the above Damages as it bas been deprived of the escrow funds. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit breach of fiduciary duty in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Pursuant to Rule 1.430, Fla. R. Civ. P., Artesian demands trial by jury for all factual issues identified in the complaint that are so triable. DATED this 3rd day of December, 2021. Respectfully submitted, /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH,B.C.S. Florida Bar No. 71093 Board Certified Real Estate Attorney MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028 WAUGH GRANT, PLLC 201 E. Pine Street, Ste. 315 Orlando, FL 32801 Telephone: 321-800-6008 Fax: 844-206-0245 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I HEREBY CERTIFY that on December 3, 2021, a true and correct copy of the foregoing was furnished via the Florida E-filing Portal to all parties who have elected to receive email service. By: /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH Florida Bar No. 71093 MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Austin West (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Ashley Taylor (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE OF ACTION CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-012114 Division: 42 COLLIN MORTON, Petitioner/Father, and DOMINIQUE MILLS, Respondent/Mother. TO: DOMINIQUE MILLS, 4021 LUAN DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808. RE: NOTICE FOR PETITION TO DETERMINE PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Paternity and Related Relief has been filed and has commenced in this Court and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JELICA DELAINE, ESQ., attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue, Suite 215, Orlando, Florida 32835, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court within twenty calendar days of this Notice; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed for in the complaint or petition. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rule of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. This Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper. Attorney for Petitioner: Jelica Valentine DeLaine, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0124891 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215 Orlando, FL 32835 Tel. (407) 420-2311
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. U-Haul Ctr Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, FL. 34711 07/05/2022: 2104 Emily Hardy, 1070 Ruben Richardson, 2113 Joshua Gomez, 3067 Mason Moton, 1046 James Schmitt, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1191 Mystery Unit, 1019 Mariyln Santamaria, 2084 Christopher Freeman, 3236 Victor Rosario, 3095 Anna Hestand, 1050 Destiny Spencer, 1161 Christine Rice, 2054 Joshua Gomez. U-Haul Ctr Orange, 3500 S. Orange Ave. Orlando FL 32806 07/05/2022: 1072 Jonathan de Jesus, 2119 Dejambra Foster, 1168 Mystery Unit, 1909 Anthony Arzate, 1103 Martin Ifedebe, 2137 JImmie Mcintosh, 1931 Nivia Lampkin, 1833 Enrique Sinigaglia de la cru, 1526 Angel Davis, 2207 Frank Summerfield, 1829 Luis Rivera, 1815 Rod Smith, 1125 Charlomonte Johnson, 2121 Juan Carrero, 1937 Kyle Collins, 2129 Jason Robinson, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 2143 Andy Rodriguez, 2407 Ray Amburgey, 2202 Eboni Townsend, 1811 Shaquria Daniels. U-Haul Kirkman, 600 S. Kirkman rd, Orlando Fl 32811 07/05/2022: 6045 Kendra Moore, 3050 Litisha Davis, 6068 Katrice Coleman, 6039 Mystery Unit, 1024 Mary Nelson, 6047 Carlos Brown, 2029 Peggy Golemo, 2057 Veola Rolle, 3100 Ero Perry, 4023 Eduardo Pipoli, 8027 Joel Morales, 6002 Nikki Washington, 5038 Sanderson Gandert, 2047 Karen Rivera, 2066 James Sims, 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 8001 Torry Terry, 1015 Tamara Riley, 5045 Sheila Henry, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2018 Benjaimen Bellegarde, 2009 Luis Abreu, 2086 Cassandre Vallet. U-Haul Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee Fl. 34761 07/05/2022: 3811 Leslie Newkirk, 1205-07 Michael Fraley, 2117 Joshua Ellis, 2440 Saletha Mathews, 3540-42 Michael Fraley, 3342 Antonia Miller, 1406 Michael Fraley, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 3330 Scott Conover, 2006 Chanel Smith, 3308 Bruna melo Peter da silva, 3600 Nicholas Hernandez, 1644 Angel Otero, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 2388 Jacques Carter, 3466 Beth James.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 1:00 PM. 1016-Kenneth Blakely; 1036-Lorenzo Griffin; 3019-Freddy Cabrera; 3105-Jose Osmar Granai Junior
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1120 - Wade, Kimberley; 2416 - Sellers, Kenneth; 3107 - Mccloud, Sharron; 3307 - Bello, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2112 - pendzinski, Thomas; 2312 - Minguela, Carlos; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3716 - pittman, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0123 - tejada, Eliezer; 4009 - Moore, Edna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Garcia, Marquitos; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B099 - Robinson, Barbara; B164 - Domingues, Trent; B171 - Cresante, Vincent; C021 - Odoms, Cleophus; E002 - Jay, Paula; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; F028 - Sainte-Agathe De Fernandez, Sandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Jennings, Raymond; B041 - Galiote, Chris; E154 - Morgan, Ryan; E164 - Peterson, Justina; H245 - Griffith, Cara; I260 - Benoit, Dan; J283 - brown, Shaquisha; J358 - Abreu, Patricia; J368 - Glick, Austin; J388 - Williams, Erica; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B240 - Lopez, Raymond; B242 - Dobson, Thomas; B253 - Mcnair, Craig; D404 - McNair & Associates PA ., .; D430 - McParland, Kelly; E053 - Candelaria, Edwin; E089 - Gallipoli, Marcia; F618 - Strong, Will; F670 - Myers, Precious; F689 - hill, Daniel; F691 - Laracuente, Yarinette; H802 - Lindsey, Sarah; H816 - Peters, Curtis; H832 - Walters, Marlon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; B208 - Jones, Lauren; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; C337 - Torres, Felix; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D438 - Baker, Akilah; D459 - Schultz, Randall; G746 - Williams, Samone; G751 - Richmond, Mark; H812 - Worm, Shane; H828 - Perez, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A038 - Pittmon, Ahmad ; B003 - Glenfield, William; C010 - Walker, Jacqueline; D014 - Savinon, Maria; D022 - Frison, Andre; E068 - Harrison, James; F012 - Brewer, Jenifer; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H033 - Guzman, Angel; H048 - Bedford, Tracneshia; I006 - Little, Chuck; I016 - Geiger, Donald; I021 - Keane, Michael; J523 - Maxwell, Eric; J605 - Gonzalez, Stephanie; J902 - kadinger, Tyler PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A131 - Gregor, Lisa; B296 - Blackwood, Jhana; E517 - Siorino, Micheal; E523 - Butler, Sheila; E535 - Washington, Whitney; E592 - Leone, Dominique; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F646 - Stack, Anika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00243 - Callwood, David; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00702 - Sanchez, Dominick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2063 - Kloda, Matt; 2075 - Kloda, Matt; 3052 - Upp, Patrick; 7129 - Lopez, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Lewis, Nick; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; C042 - Evans, Robert; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E002 - Williams, John; E140 - Stephens, Shequana; E183 - Calvillo, Fabian; E190 - crespo, Erica
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1153 - Olivos, Susan; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5003 - Marsh, Sadio; 5055 - Gibbs, Monique PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0314 - washington, latanya; 2017 - Rhodes, Megan; 7026 - Higgins, Chaylan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0143 - Quintana, Roberto; 0234 - Johnson, Delaney; 1012 - Cruz Torres, Nolimar; 6023 - Taylor, Taronda; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7082 - Mczeke, L'wayne; 7093 - Mcdaniel, Jasmine; 8112 - Carpio, Jessica; 8165 - DeLaRosa, Monique; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 9002 - Wirsing, Robin PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0215 - Harvey, Laverne; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2025 - Smith, Alexander; 2098 - Perrone, Austin; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 5050 - Berrios, Yaizanett Alicea; 6033 - Bradley, Monique; 9035 - Parker, Kyle; 9065 - Hanson, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B011 - caballero, Joany; C006 - Caban, Evelyn; C087 - Beuckens, Nicole; D026 - Larosa, Nicole; D092 - Sanchez, Noelia; D144 - Shannon, Damani; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; E030 - Marcano, Juliened; E083 - ortiz, ava PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F332 - Roberts, Horatio; F353 - Bell, Jamari; F367 - mccray, Kelvin; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; G468 - Kuhary, Karina; H550 - Scott, Trelawney; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1354 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1524 - Burke, Den
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:40PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Andrea, Leanna; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1507 - Robinson, James; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1907C - Carroll, Bruce; 1908B - Black Label Catering Inc LEWIS, RYAN J; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2620 - Peters, Jalon; 2627 - Bellamy, brenus; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0018 - Rentschler, Aaron; 0065 - jones, Celeste; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0214 - Cabigao, Anthony; 0340 - Collins, Marvin; 0412 - Cunningham, Tamica; 0477 - Lott, Shaquetta; 0487 - collins,; Jordan; 1028 - Snipes, Meghan; 2050 - Rodriguez, Irmary PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Shehee, Glen; 2022 - Brown, Sean; 4045 - Scheibe, Samantha; 5020 - Flores, Juan; 5119 - Withers, Ava; 5125 - Flores, Juan; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 6242 - Jordan, Lorraine; 7002 - Flores, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Randell, Darlene; 4026 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5139 - Claire, Jamie; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Allen, Jerry; A129 - Hardy, Keosha; B228 - lewis, jasmine; C315 - farmer, Sandra; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E026 - Jackson, Theresa; E069 - Weir, Latonya Chere; E098 - Morris, Venita; F617 - Suffrena, Christelle; F618 - Savage, Jessica; F637 - Faircloth, Michelle; F665 - McNeill, Ronni; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J918 - Scott, Deshaun PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1313 - Garner, Rita; 1442 - Randall, Nifa; 1463 - Parker, Youlanda; 1481 - Jones, Heather; 1509 - Duvermont, Gergens; 1518 - Sharp, Kayann; 1619 - Oquendo, Raynoldo; 2017 - Williams, DAsia; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2200 - Williams, Timothy; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2274 - Cason, Alan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A012 - Miller, Carl; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B013B - Wright, Mashawna; B061 - Jones, Alice; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C020 - Curry, Yara; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D079 - Reynolds, Terrell; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; E008 - Hughley, Brezhet; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; F030 - Mendoza, Kalim PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Middleton, Stefan; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0074 - Connelly, Tadaria; 0151 - Clayton, Cedrina; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0368 - Mollette, Adora; 0412 - Davis, John; 0449 - Smith II, Jonathan; 0469 - Novembre, Louise; 0490 - Jules, Blondine; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0594 - Gresham, Rosa; 0603 - Nichols, Alexis; 0704 - Ashley, Darius; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0210 - Smith, Alveishia; 0505 - Holt, Constance; 0512 - Oliver, Tony; 1307 - Sinclair, Dexter; 1377 - Jordan, Gilda; 1519 - Taiclet, Tonya; 1612 - Varando, Pablo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0417 - Howard, Linda; 0441 - Wiede, Meredith; 0485 - Gomez, Cynthia; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1167 - Simmons, Jake; 1237 - Johnson, Elizabeth Shaw; C033 - Delius, Jean; D032 - Turton, Russiah; D061 - Madden, Patricia; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; U022 - Bryant, Taurus. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1504 - Sheldon, Domenica; 2311 - Myrtil, Egwige; 2321 - Woodson, Alexander; 2417 - Rosenburgh, Rober; 3502 - Bennett, Sherrall; 3506 - adamczyk, Mark; 6105 - Nord, Marie; 7110 - Lark, Anthony PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0033 - Childers, Ke'oka; 0125 - Crenshaw, Sherry; 0131 - Stevenson, Mary; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0162 - Moise, Madeline; 0208 - Graham, Erika; 0264 - anderson, itishba; 0269 - Morgan, Cedric; 0330 - Johnson, Keyania M; 0340 - Mompremier, Anntte; 0411 - Pereira, Diamante; 0561 - Perry, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0318 - Allen Jr., Willie James; 0455 - Bertrand, Eric; 6023 - Walker, Rasheed PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Grant, Lynese; 0214 - Johnson, Patrice; 0603 - Blair, Kemesha; 0615 - De Larosa, Karla; 0820 - Lubin, Emmanuel; 0828 - Grant, Lynese; 0832 - Grant, Lynese; 0919 - Tate, Charity; 1009 Š Millay, Theresa 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1308 - Mixson, Niki PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - dawson, shanta; 3139 - Rester, Joel; 4106 - Edwards, Caneshia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3121 - Bennett, Tracy; 3188 - Leonard, Jonita PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2145 - Williams, Gabrielle; 3033 - Jones, Deron PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A041 - Bennett, Jason; A042 - Wayne, Charles; B066 - Perry, Tiffany; C008 - Phillips, Mia; D002 - Doyle, Donte; D003 - Eckford, Jennie; D028 - Carter, Sammy; D073 - Koger, Tracy; D081 - Jenkins, Maxie; D090 - Brown, Brandon; D124 - Shuttleworth, Angela; D139 - Smith, Kayla; E001 - Gilyard, Gretta PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - lemonzs, najee; H072 - Curry, Paul PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4014 - Rios, Victor Antonio; 5008 - randolph, ryneek; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 6118 - Guevara, Katherine; 6420 - Thompson, Candice; 6431 - Daniels, George; 6608 - Mullins, Mary PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0348 - Wasso, April; 1051 - Pao Gostoso Andre, Felipe; 1133 - Purser, Luke; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2257 - Williams, Jason. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 24, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1169 - Diosdado, Roberto; 1171 - Rivera, Gilberto; 2017 - Caraballo, John; 2044 - Chaney, James; 2136 - solano, Francisco; 2210 - Culler, Shelia Mosley; 4055 - Wilkins, Nancy; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Rios, Natalie; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 2036 - Castaneda, Mia; 7110 - Stolz, Phillip; 7124 - Johnny John, Jean PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B010 - Frederic, Yanique; B021 - Hernandez, Jessica; C005 - gagnier, lance f; D006 - sims, tornetta; D016 - Oritz, Nadine; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E008 - Lockett, Laquita; E031 - Gebremedhin, Yalelet; F038 - Delices, Courtney; G019 - Hall, Joi; H008 - Swanson, Josh; J009 - Hall, Nicholas; J163 - Hilliard, Elijah; J166 - Burrows, Sierra; K014 - Restoration Control Urdaneta, Jackie; K096 - melendez, michael; K099 - grainger, Lance PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A130 - snell, patricia; B218 - Baugh, Destiny; B223 - Dulrene, Thimene; B224 - Slater, Joe; B284 - Cave, Joseph Ross; C316 - Cox, Trenisha; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D411 - De Jesus, Ricardo; D418 - Etheridge, Markita; D425 - Sarden, Johnathan; E502 - Louisme, Windel; E521 - Williams, Ashley; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E528 - Wisdom, Maggie; E530 - NATURALLYDAZZLED Green, Denisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A105 - Deveau, Sherri; B225 - Reyes, Fernando; B233 - Young, Loleta; C315 Š Gonzalez, Jasmine; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; C317 - lopez, Juan; D419 - Casimir, Pichardot; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E535 - Ramirez, Juan; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F613 Š Arias, Mark; F626 - Dee, Kay; G703 - Eichelberger, Diamond; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G726 - Whitley, Glen; I906 - Gerthers, Donnie; I922 - Diaz, Trinidad; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J014 - Louis, Christina; K119 - Williams, Dashid; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; K126 - Smith, Lawrence; L220 - Turner, Liz; N407 - Feliciano Sanchez, Angel Feliciano; N411 - Evans, Tyrek J; P038 - Polynice, Wilken; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1019 - Colon, Rose Malave; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1112 - santiago, kimberly; 1155 - Murillo Arteaga, Anita Teresa; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 367 - Johnson, Yvette; 483 - Pagan, Eric; 581 - Lundor, Weinfrid; 694 - Alvelo, Richard; 805 - Martinez Segura, Misael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 246 - Osborne Santana, Omar; 311 - Ortiz, Carmen; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 448 - Balbuena, Anastasia; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 537 - Allen, Janice; 545 - Alejandro, Luis Antonio; 574 - Mendez, Raul; 575 - Omurkulov, Johanna; 861 - Correa, Rafael Rico PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01140 - Solis, Angel Ricardo; 02104 - Reyes, Jose; 02139 - Douglas, Stacy; 02163 - Cancel, Hanna; 02524 - Rhodes, Kara; 04429 - Mitchell, Alexis; 05107 - Reyes, Jose; 05128 - Linelvis, Lara; 05185 - Colon, Nyliah; 05212 - Steele III, Matthew; 05214 - Rolle, Avia; 05221 - Reyes, Jose; 05420 - C, Mariah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1202 - Poole, Nema; 1241 - Salcedo, Ana; 1243 - Salcedo, Ana; 1413 - Ivelisse, Almestica; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 1810 - Moran, Elba;1810 Š Caro, Ivan D.; 2037 - Roman, Amy; 2061 - Hernandez, Isuanet; 2116 - Garcia, Carmen; 2206 - Petit Frere, Mildrene PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Santana, Herminio; 0014 - Jones, Micheal; 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0040 - DesRuisseaux, Melissa; 0043 - Diaz, Jason; 0066 - Castro, Lopez; 2037 - Gallo, Linda; 4030 - III, Clifton Clark; 6065 - Jones, Micheal; 6098 - Mcgraw, Haley; 6208 - Padilla, Joanna; 8023 - Urdaneta, Maria; 8070 - Moncada, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Short, Kerri; 0139 - Long, Nivea; 0159 - Jour, Woodly Saint; 0202 - ceasar, janna; 0235 - Canizares, Elizabeth; 0306 - daniels, george; 0328 - Frazier, Trazonne; 0335 - Young, Lavonga; 0348 - Gonzalez, ariel; 0356 - Chavarria, Bryan; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0733 - Jackson, Wanda; 0908 - Smith, Jerohn; 0938 - Lopez, Erica; 0995 - Theogene, Leona; 1059 - Barnes, Darlene; 1071 - Maldonado, Kandy; 1146 - Augustin, Dieulette; 1166 - Martin, Alandra; 1170 - Burney, Breana; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1217 - Walcott, Unica; 1245 - Ahmed, Sana; 1255 - Volcy, Olby. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
06/30/2022
2009 Nissan
1N4AL21E69C172102
2008 Hyundai
KMHFC46F38A319057
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
?
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on 6/22/2022 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0B024 Exilet Similiem, 0C042 Juline Ulysse, 0G003 Hozel Ready, 0G057 Newminn Harraza, 0H002 Rimeze Florvil, 0H012 Louis Roldos, 0I029 Aleis Wales, 0J022 Romeus Techelin.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Š Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Š Name Š Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM B167-Michael Bruce/Michael Jason Bruce
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 24th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2B6HB11Y42K136466
2002/DODG
NMTKHMBX3KR079083
2019 / TOYT
3N1CN7AP4GL809021
2016 / NISS
5FRYD3H95GB010769
2016 / ACUR
5NPE24AF1HH486357
2017 / HYUN
1G1ZD5ST2KF116440
2019 / CHEV
4T1BF28B64U371361
2004 / TOYO
3FA6P0H70DR282725
2013 / FORD
JN1CV6AR8CM975179
2012 / INFI
2G4WS52J111334482
2001 / BUIC
4S4BSBLCXG3238706
2016 / SUBA
1HGCR2F55GA120223
2016 / HOND
19UUA76537A006133
2007 / ACUR
NM0LS7F7XF1213459
2015 / FORD
WBAEV53484KM38520
2004/BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/24/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCEK19B06Z207955
2006 CHEV
1FAHP33N18W222066
2008 FORD
1N4AA5AP5BC805736
2011 NISS
JM1BL1VG3B1380752
2011 MAZD
1G1PH5SC4C7251605
2012 CHEV
2GNALDEK7C6291273
2012 CHEV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 23, 2022
1HGES16522L061393
2002 HOND
3FADP4EJ8DM131658
2013 FORD
JUNE 24, 2022
JN1AZ4EH2FM440290
2015 NISS
JUNE 27, 2022
1ZVFT80N455114022
2005 FORD
JS2RD41H435204336
2003 SUZI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/2/2022
1HGEJ8542TL018372
1996 HONDA
JM1BL1V80C1566291
2012 MAZDA
19UUA66224A039426
2004 ACURA
1GNEC13T7YJ119217
2000 CHEV
2CNDL73F166067719
2006 CHEV
1N4AL2AP4BC159873
2011 NISS.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 28, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2022 CHEV
1GC4WNE79NF158263
2011 KIA
5XYKT3A12BG053014.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Saturn
VIN# 5GZCZ534X6S874754
2007 BMW
VIN# WBAWL13537PX14556
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 29, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 17th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. ANDRE, RAUNI Household Items; Bettin, Jessica Household Items; Petteway, Katelynne Household Items; Wilson, Shantiah Household Items; BERRIOS, MYRNAELIZ Household Items; Exilas, Gladys Household Items; McKenzie, Jada Household ltems; Green, Teaira Household Items; Crawford, Tammy Household Items; JONES, ANTONIO BERNARD Household Items; Scott, Willie Household Items; Hill, Alisa Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items; Palacios, Luis Household Items; Smith, Travis Household Items Moore, Tammie Household Items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Killeen, Kyle Household Goods; Brown, Christina Household Goods; Taylor, Marshall Household Goods; Taylor, Marshall Household Goods; Brown-Simpson, Jordan Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 6/1 and 6/8, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDUARDO PRADO, SR., Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-000394-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of EDUARDO PRADO, SR., deceased, whose date of death was August, 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 6/1/2022. Person Giving Notice: Jeniffer Henao, Personal Representative, whose address is 305 Chelmsford Court, Kissimmee, FL 34758. Signed on 5/21/2022. /s/ LOUIS W. ANDREWS, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, P.O. Box 701615, St. Cloud, FL 34770 Telephone:(407) 201-3500, Email:
[email protected].