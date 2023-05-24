Legal Public Notices 5/24/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 13th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Emily Byam: household items-Jahriam Butler: household items-Shandor Stapleton: household items-Tiffany Naill: bike/bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 13, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Denica Crawford-household items, Fabian Makhanda-Household items. Reiha Thomas- clothes electronics beds . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/13/2023 @ 12:00PM: Marka Mccoy - China Cabinets, chairs, tables, Patricia Harrison - ice machine and 2 vending machines, Demarco Cooper - Home goods, Saundra Jones - Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 14th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Andy Creach golfclubs luggage, La Creashia Blash homegoods, Joan Ouko: totes, Courtney Lau homegoods, Baltazar Quinain homegoods, Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 15, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Asante Sellers- TV stand, coffee maker, toys. Cynthia Colon- dresser, table, toys, luggage, totes. Fredrick Wilson- bed, recliner, dressers, wall art. Charles Sanders- bed, table, appliances, TV, bikes, clothing, chairs, luggage, shoes. Justine Jordon- cooler, crafts, décor, shoes, totes, chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Roxann Beneby; Household items. Consuelo Regueiro; Drycleaners equipment. Angelina Maria Pastore; Bikes, boxes and home goods. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Bruce Boulden; Boxes, small items, totes. Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household items, personal items. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. Milangel Contasti; Boxes, Books. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra Wilmeth: Bird cage, old scale, coffee table household items; Tamara Stafford: Clothing, Artwork, luggage, tent household items; Amanda Allen: Bicycles, fridge, household items; Liz Martinez: Washer and dryer; Shelley Caran Household items, shelving, Tv The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Kathryn Hopes; bed, chair, couch, mattress, entertainment center, bags, books, boxes, clothes, pictures, totes, shelves. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Ramon Gomez-Household goods, Autumn Williams-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Gustavo Aristizabal home goods; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics; Kolbe and Richard Brown and Demetreshon home goods; Jennifer Czeczotka household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Noah Dunn-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Devry Lawrence-Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Mari Sievinen, Furniture, boxes, storage containers; Jessie Martin, clothes; Laresa Moore, Living room, 3 Bedrooms, boxes, household items; Chiseah Rubiera, Appliances, furniture; David Lee, Tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Megan Clar: Mattress, bed, clothes, baby crib travel pack, lamp, pillows; Hanna Alayna Rinner: furniture, small rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 13th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Bob Hartner-Household items Catherine Finegan-Household items Donna Clark-Household items Humberto Delvalle Fuente-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 13, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Quick Garage Door Service c/o Rashad Altarifi-Boxes,Metal, Vernice Brown- Computers,tv,clothing,ect., Alexis Gutierrez-Boxes, Roland Doude Jr-Household Goods, Chris Reed-Household Items, Renee Rosso-10x15,2mattress set,dresser, Han Cheng-Household Goods, Mitchell Latashuwa-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-44 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: N.J.K. DOB: 01/30/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony King, 415 Cobblestone Pointe Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-3181 Division: 42 IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF: ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, Petitioner, and KAREN CHAMBERLIN, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Karen Chamberlin 1162 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Danielle White, whose address is 120 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before 6/29/2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Optum Health Spending Account, Ameritrade, Black Flag Tactical LLC, 2017 Chevy Silverado, 2012 Harley Davidson FXDB, 2007 Honda Pilot, Winter Garden Pension, 457 Plan, and Firearms. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 5/4/2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. 425 N. Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801. By: /s/ Juan Vasquez, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 48-2023-DR-003676. ANGELICA IDARRAGA, Petitioner, and MILLER GARZON GARCIA Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT). TO: MILLER GARZON GARCIA, 11133 ALDERLY COMMONS CT, ORLANDO, FL 32837. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ANGELICA IDARRAGA OR ATTORNEY MAHEEN MIZAN-IQBAL ESQ whose address is 11002 YORKSH IRE RIDGE CT. ORLANDO, Fl 32837 OR 600 N THACKER AVE. STE D33, KISSIMMEE, Fl 34741 on or before 6/22/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 04/27/2023. TIIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ, Deputy Clerk. 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320 Orlando, Florida 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP21-59 In the Interest of: J.W., J.W, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: JASON YATES, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.W, born on 11/12/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable HEATHER HIGBEE, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 18th day of May 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Kayanna Gracie.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-07. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.L. DOB: 08/27/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOSEE LEIGH MYERS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2023, at 10:30am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of May, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
Notice Is Hereby Given that EPS Engineering & Design, Inc., 11960 Westline Industrial Dr., Maryland Hts, MO 63043, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of VTX, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole, intends to file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 8th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B14 timothy love $404.00, D60 elismari quintana $465.45, C15 Mary Shingles $715.80, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,524.80, A45 angel morales $405.80, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $931.60, D55 rebecca dean $482.70, C63 Ashley Houston $580.70, B12 Derius Jones $580.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1313 Paula Bolanos $509.20, 1177 Maria Hernandez $366.10, 1273 kilagros Sneed $596.60, 1146 KIM WHITE $271.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,373.40, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,560.15, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,373.40, C133 Patrick Sullivan $2,020.13, B115 COLLEEN KENNON $735.71, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,053.05, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,726.70, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,581.85, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $678.80, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,053.05 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1026 Rodney Daniels $420.64, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $486.25, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $460.51, 2403 Trasel HOLMES $341.42, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $441.99, 1195 Serge Hilaire $590.21, 1352 Kimberly Bridgeforth $585.71, 1454 clinton Thompson $473.89, 1309 Amanda Huff $436.59, 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $926.40, 2076 Korey Reed $319.52, 1555 VERNA STEWART $244.97, 1117 Tami Watson $620.21, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $596.52, 2263 Julie Reid $787.25, 2778 Karolyn Morales $389.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2031 Erin Bozelka $388.48, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $338.36, 1298 Michael Gallon $492.25, 2089 Patricia Forsyth $311.36, 2316 katherine de la rosa russo $436.60, 2077 YANITZA COTTO $409.80, 1350 Melissa Maley $654.88, 1561 Melissa Maley $452.50, 1562 Melissa Maley $761.40, 2719 dana jones $406.60, 1258 latiyah hill $327.35, 1423 matthew lazin $751.92, 1273 Maya Scott $404.64, 1496 TEMARA BUSH $327.35, 1559 David Brincko $345.60, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $348.00, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $575.96 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA4635A Latichia Macon $2310.95, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUITT $634.24, AA5359N Steven Johnson $2026.10, AA0770B Steven Johnson $2026.10, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $407.20, 1218 monesha flemings $331.09, 1856-60 Ricardo Rodriguez $469.55, 0152-65 Eileen Schwarz $768.64, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $492.80, 1467 christina marshall $256.52, 1725 jokiere sykes $424.16, 1064 Lance Mulonas $449.40, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $466.00, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $290.60, 1880 YANITZA COTTO $647.81, AA8897K Sandra Benda $1690.45, 0015 Robin Brown $320.45, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $449.24, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $492.80, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $407.20, 1847 Ricardo Rodriguez $469.55, AB5063A Reba Lassiter $341.60, 1284 Tiera Cotton $198.62, AA4037A Savanna Echevarria $3431.05, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30 AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2218.75, AA3174D John Williams $289.55, AA4123G John Williams $289.55, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $466.00, AA1093J Jason Campbell $2218.75, 1606 Godfrey WilliamsJr $331.09, 1844 Ricardo Rodriguez $240.62 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4138 Robert Hall $485.20, 3134 karmetta chambers $656.08, 3067 Raeleah Leland $415.31, 3037 Sarah Ammon $525.08.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 06/14/2023: C104 Mara Burnside, AA3203C Shana Vick, B113 Jeff Joachim, D243 Jeff Joachim, AB9017A Anna Rivera, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, AA7764E Chaitra McCormick, D206 Suelaymie Alexander, D159 David Floyd, D210 Richard Valentin, AA5835R Shana Vick, C189 Shevone Alexander. U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 06/14/2023: AA5594C Isaac Gross, 1534 Judith Reynoso, AB4006A Ariana Minter, AA6337K Samantha Tutor, AA5129T Cynthia Spicer, AA4201N Lawanda Ashton, AA0294D Cynthia Spicer, AB0339B Ariana Minter, AB3952A Ariana Minter, AB0558A Linda Amanda Banda, AB3607B Myla Ortiz, AA9310M Matthew Pochatko, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1138 Zavier Nisbett, AA9049P Leila Roberts, AA1873C Samantha Tutor, 1913 Ariana Bachman, AA8639A David Qualls, AB8665B Myla Ortiz, AA9312M Matthew Pochatko, AA7925R Leila Roberts, 1154 Regina Hawkins, AA2226N Silvia Rivera, AA6200D Teresa Ball, AA5321P Joe Mackintosh, AA569M Lawanda Ashton, AA7535D Matthew Molin, AA5910M Carlos Santiago, AB8226C Kayla Ford, AA4628E Matthew Molina, AA6568N Nivea Perez, AA4676E James Bernens, AA3964P Samantha Tutor, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1165 Joseph Mann, AA8683G Teresa Ball, AA5368D Daffine Clavier, 1161 Roynica Brown, 1526 Angel Davis, AA4584Q Leila Roberts, AB5882A Todd Martin, AB1768A Leila Roberts, AA3885E Mya Little, 1070 Dakima WIlliams. U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 06/14/2023: Goldentd 339 Kervin Melendez, 1406 Daniel Valdes, 322 Julian Pelaez, 503 Kevin Mills, 731 Nakeisha Brown, 220 Frank Molina, 229 Charles Sunkett, 225 Sydney Sugre, 316 Courtney Moore, 439 Alex Serdaru. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 06/14/2023 : 1239 Mathew Manihan, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1110 Angelique Matthews, 1241 Jaelyn Jordan, 1113 Sacha Comrie, 1101 Ariana Mangual, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1237 Nancy Rodriguez. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando Fl. 32837 06/14/2023: 2313 Alexis Tovar.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A216- Tracy Copeland B127- Jonathan Davila D105- Brittany Destefano D112- Andrew Reyes.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik 191 Brooks Alejandro Cipriano Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 236 Douglas Bottum 268 Howard Ralph II Rich 336 Reno Burnett 442 Frantzcia FanFan Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 18 Jovanna Anthony 174 Terrelle Donaldson 206 Oliver Jenkins 207 Detric Williams 212 Quanisha Valerin 231 Earnest Sanders 279 Chandra Cuyler 306 Gloria Walker 412 Anthony Rojas 440 Wesley Calixte 443 Delic Rascoe 450 Asnath Baptiste 486 Byron Shephard 491 Tyqueria Rivers 499 Vanessa Sims 579 Rosie Love 591 Denise Williams 594 Vera Dozier 633 Joseph Louisme 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 76 Terrelle Donaldson 554 Renadette Dawson Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 28 Marv Blemly 82 William Watkins 147 Denniston Carson Denniston 293 Kevin Meza 346 Torianna Ricketts 606 Alexander Mouso 793 Alexis Marrero 859 Katlyn Hearn 902 Christian Bradley 1003 Orlando Theatre Project Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 427 Jacorey Bush 434 Nancy Bell Lewis 536 Shawn Ferree 751 Victoria Myers 915 James Owens 930 Lincoln Hines 932 Sharon Mckinnie 1025 Elvanise Ponder 1235 Prestina Francis 1316 Velma Rogers 1630 Robin Oelerich 1724 Manouchka Cesaire 2130 Yachira Pabon Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1044 Christopher Howard 2052 Kyle Zabielski 3109 Jakayla Gines 3245 Barbara Moore 3284 Ranessa Lane 3302 Marco Pierre 4013 Hantz Gernier 4062 Marcus Poole 5053 Destiny Huertas 8011 Delton Cummings, Cummings Outdoors 8031 David Donahue 8038 David Donahue.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B046 - Burrell, David; B051 - Burrell, David; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. G202 - Roelossen, Larry; K453 - Rosario, Jonathan PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - Richardson, Archie; G717 – Acosta, Gregory; G736 - Hillery, Grizell; H802 - Penn, roderick; J904 - Hillary, Grizell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C010 - lemon, Shankeena; D065 - Holley, Tomiya; J710 - Crousser, Dustin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Camacho, Daniela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00590 - Leill, Kylie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1024 - Alhalees, Tamir; 3076 - suarez, Carlos; 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5133 - McKay, Dezere. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4042 - Derival, Nadia; 5003 - Fernandez, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0122 - Rust, Cheyenne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0110 - Jackson, Shalida; 0219 - Jackson, Shalida; 5024 - Rodriguez La Versa, Edsel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0015 - Wooten, Jasmin; 5024 - Sharritt, Jeremy PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D067 - Dunson, Markees; D216 - Rodriguez, Alexander; E040 - Matallana, Camilo PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3201 - Lamons, Charles; F365 - Vazquez, Shenill PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1267 - McKnight, Marquise; 1360 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1360 - Jimenez, Marcelinette; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha; 2437 - Harlow, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2070 - Johnson, Destiny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0495 - Jean, Marie; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Davis, Chadon; A048 - Reid, Jaquaya; D490 - vazquez, Noemi; E513 - Rhymer, Renee PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D381 - Williams, Shanece PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; C199G - Sheffield, Samantha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2708 - holmes, Tonja PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 1012 - perez, lora; 2017 - Thames, Stacy Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B202 - Henry, Princess; G731 - Bounds, Moses PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1310 - Gadson Jr, Harry; 2103 - Pinnock, Catherine; 2111 - Wright, Taneicia; 2429 - Colquitt, Amber; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D066 - Sylvestre, Deniese; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E082 - Christian, Rahim; F074 - rowley, maliaka; O005 - Elisee, Yadelet PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0180 - Moreno, David; 0181 - Brown, Omar; 0250 - Bowen-Allen, Portia; 0267 - Pena, Alvaro; 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0568 - Guerrier, Garry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0884 - Caquias, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1021 - Escarment, Remel; W003 - Howard, Makevie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1221 - Hebner, Rand PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5017 - Banzon, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C161 - Cruickshank, Ricky; D159 - Rodriguez-Oquendo, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B235 - Deetjen, Max PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C303 - Saint Louis, Rolmy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 12113 - Smith, Cheryl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02122 - Lago, Pedro; 02306 - Harris, Margaret PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1117 - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2252 - Thayer, Catherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6016 - Monexant, Camile PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0132 - Reno, Meleyah; 0505 - Norman, Rickey; 0530 - Thompson, Delena; 0984 - Taylor, Cierra; 0985 - Wilson, Edward; 1029 - rahman, Mujeeb; 1229 - rushing, Davina; 1390 - Smith, Kimberly. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances.1642 Curtis Shovan 2018 Domingo Guzman 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2035 Cesar Gonzalez 2107 Nidia Rivera 2232 Cara Joy Pizarro 2486 Jason Perez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on June 21st, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Michelle Marie Philias - 0C014, Wisly Accius – 0F018, Isiah Freeman – 0F026, Tanekia Holloway - 0G022, Steve Reville, A1 Subcontractor LLC, 0J015.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2411 Nakeela Basnight #2112 Barbara Colon #2136 Jodie Monosa #2326 Debbra Alverio #2342 Emanuel Delgado #1517 Barbara McNally #1353 Nancy Rivera #1720 Gladys Maldonado.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 115-Kevin Greenough 2230-Anita Ricco 3125-Kierra Ellis 3132-Genese Santaliz Rivera 3185-Sole Roderick 3199-Francis Arguinzoni 3213-Keith Defreitas.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 14th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1143-Households, #B116-Furniture, #1084-Households, #C120-Households, #1003-Furniture, #D205-Households, #D247- Boxes, #F221-Boxes, #H213-Households.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 9th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3CDZAB2CN220287
2012 DODG
1C4PJLLB2MD112419
2021 JEEP
1D7HU18N58S605599
2008 DODG
1FAHP33N68W242605
2008 FORD
1FTFW1CT3CFA35945
2012 FORD
3GNKBCR47NS144274
2022 CHEV
3TMAZ5CN1LM128960
2020 TOYT
4M2EU37E27UJ05682
2007 MERC
5VPXB26D173008441
2007 VICO
JM3KFBCM8N0644555
2022 MAZD
JNKAY01E46M109455
2006 INFI
KMHLP4AG5PU404681
2023 HYUN
KNAFX4A63E5155052
2014 KIA
KNDCC3LGXN5117786
2022 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 9, 2023
5NPDH4AE1CH116696
2012 HYUN
JUNE 16, 2023
1G3AJ554XS6369667
1995 OLDS
1N4AL3AP3EC105510
2014 NISS
2T1BURHE7KC233190
2019 TOYT
3GNMCFE02CG258516
2012 CHEV
JUNE 17, 2023
19UUB1F38HA001150
2017 ACUR
1D4HD58N54F216999
2004 DODG
1FDEE14N9RHB34745
1994 FORD
5N1DL0MN9JC500832
2018 INFI
JN8AF5MV0BT008580
2011 NISS
JNKCV54E43M218309
2003 INFI
SALSF2D40DA762804
2013 LNDR
JUNE 18, 2023
4JGCB65E86A003337
2006 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 9, 2023
1B3EJ46X11N714434
2001 DODG
1HGEJ8249VL037833
1997 HOND
2C4RDGBG1DR628692
2013 DODG
LEHTCB014JR001120
2018 RIYA
JUNE 16, 2023
1FMCU0HX0DUC76465
2013 FORD
2T1BURHE8GC503289
2016 TOYT
5NPET4AC2AH645153
2010 HYUN
JUNE 17, 2023
3N1CE2CP4FL436190
2015 NISS
SHSRD78823U122632
2003 HOND
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0010 – Morgan Brother, Inc 0041 – Peter Andre Bernard 0551 – Mike Dorsey.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leonardo Noguera / Adonis Oscar Jurdi Yordi / Matthew Christopher / Digna Acosta / Rahman Irashad / Ty’zaybrian Rawlas / Kristal Muniz / Kelly Mclohon / Lisbeth Fernandez / Asia A Armstrong / Emerson Eugenio de Lima NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Raymond Arbaje / Maylee Kyoko Bellamy / Rashano Orlado McRae / Adreanna Shandriel Spear / Danea Lee Figueroa / Melody Theadora Howell / Natalie Nicole Graham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Linnette Marie Melendez / Miosoty Ortiz Alicea / Isabella Sade Langone NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Polly Anne Kazmier NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Nakita Monique Geathers/ Andrecka Wells/ Brianna Marie Webb/ Latony Ann Flint / Nancy Bell Lewis/ William Darnell Johnson/ Chantilee Shere Stewart / Tim Cleversey / Nichole Taesa King / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Ranesha Doyle/Rose J Merced Cuba/Javier Carrion Ramos/Laura Lynn Beauchine/Patkiya Jamila Tukes/Lawanda Yvette Carmona/Kerline Joseph/Claire Lydith Pierre NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Taylor / Christine Ducille Taylor / Selina Shonte Oliver / Tee- Nee Sherelle Viola-Tybuszewski / Frednel Cetoute / Ramon Pinero / Vincent Baggott / Amanda Leah Martin/ Daniel Lugo / Frederick Parker NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Carol Dawn Cambell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph William Carr /Mitchell Lee McDaniel / James Patrick Leschak / Tammy Mabee Dave Bernard / Jeremy Peloquin / Rex Sukhraj / Tisha D Moody Paul Thomas Rodgers / Nicole Shanara Gaffney / Elizabeth Bryan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kyle Steven Sandor / Phoebe Anise Lawrence.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Mazda
VIN: JM1BK34L881858766
2001 Lexus
VIN: JTJGF10U110114089
2008 Kia
VIN: KNDJD73578530241
2014 Ford
VIN: 1FADP3K27EL272022
2007 Kawasawki
VIN: JKBVNKD118A019917
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 7, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ORDER OF PUBLICATION COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA Roanoke City Circuit Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. De’Sandra Yvette Wright The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of De’Sandra Yvette Wright pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and 16.1-283(C)(1) and approve the goal set at the permanency planning hearing of adoption. “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant De’Sandra Yvette Wright appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before July 14, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case Nos. CJ23-40, CJ23-92 Brenda S. Hamilton, Clerk. Run dates 5/17, 5/24, 5/31 and 6/7.