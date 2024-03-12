Legal Public Notices 3/13/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Corey Rouse #1160, Sonja Noble #1486, Arigail Glasgow #1191, Sheron Mitchell #1508, Shanice Rolle #1321, Sharonda Holley #1413. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: March 13 and 20th, 2024
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Luviaya Moore-household goods, James Gibson-household goods, Deseray Cole-household goods, Brandon Dubose-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM- diane Mccarty-tillman-Household items, Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM. Altoria White- King size bed, clothes, small boxes, TV, Delray Herring- Sofa and boxes totes end table, Tarasheka Davis- boxes, massage chair, candle holders. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22nd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Patricia Osborn - household goods. Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22nd, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. Stephen Saunders- furniture. Christopher Santos- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 29, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Jephte Laurent-household items. Isaac Martinez- household items, hand tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 12:00 PM: Joyette Gaines-Household Items, Amanda Buys-Household Items,Dawn Hendricks-Household Items, Magdalys Ocana-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Mario Wilson-Household Items,Guydelle Philippe-Household Items, Josh Marcelin- Household Items, Loxley Moore-Household Items, Melita Bien Aime-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Kala Piercy-Household Items, Marie Saint Armand-Clothing, Michael Jones-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on March 22, 2024 Fabian Morales- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances Thomas Markwith- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Derrick Gusby- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Tolisha Martin- Living room set, Clothing and shoes Shawnicka Singfield- Household Goods/Furniture Chelena Johnson- Household Goods/Furniture Suelaa Brown- household bedroom king size bed dresser 56 in flat couch love seat washing dryer 2 bok case mirror Deniesha Griffin- Household Goods Alexis Wilson- Household goods, bed, mattress, couch, clothes, electronics, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 March 22nd, 2024, 11:00AM Charles Andrew Powers Trade show items, Shawn Shields Boxes, Yusielys Carvajal Boxes, Aryantee Fort Boxes, Francisco Rivera Sneakers, clothes, luggage, Jayln Johnson Boxes, Miguel Hernandez Living room set. Tv, two couches, bedroom set, mattress. Natalie Barrera totes, suitcase, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 28, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Patricia Williams: Bags, Luggage, Chair Set, Couches, Shoe Boxes, Totes, TV, Bike, Wall Art, Kitchen Wares; Jeremiah Drummer: Microwave, Work Out Supplies, Chair Set, Shelves, Griddle, TV, Bags, Boxes, Mattress; Wilson J Rosario: Washer/Dryer Set. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 407208-9257: Robert Katz: boxes, totes, green screen, weights, workout equipment; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, totes, floor cleaner, tv, laptop, furniture, dressers, bedframe; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, dishes, seasonal decorations; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, decorations, furniture, baby items, luggage; Canelius Brooks: boxes, clothes, shoes, tool boxes, ladders, shop vac, chairs; Roberto Estevez: boxes, couch, drawers, tables The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Janine Gomez: Boxes, Totes, Side Table, File Cabinet, TV, Bed Frame, Christmas Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Michelle McGuirt Household goods, Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Make –Up Vanity. Daniel Gump household goods/Furniture, Boxes, Clothing, shoes, Bins. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Michael Francis- electronics, household items, ac standing units The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Stephanie Pooley - Chair, bags, motorize bicycle, boxes, clothes, totes, bins, car jack, two bolt cutters, bench and two pool pumps; Ariana Lindsey – Bicycle, books, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, tripod, projector, cooler and a camping stove. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Joyfully Planned LLC: cleaning supplies, shelving, Christmas decor, totes, boxes. Lucita Hopkins: dining table and chairs, washer, dryer, childs bike, luggage, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: couch, dresser, mattress, tv, lamps, car seat, totes, boxes. Sachie Eure: chair, dresser, mattress. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Anthony Muriel: Tools, Household Items, Washing Machine; Ed Ackerman: Guitar, Costume, Propane Tank; Michelle Roberts: Furniture, Sewing Machine; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Books; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Vicki Smith shoes, clothes; Jaclyn Sandorsr home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Cassandra Sinclair-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Christopher Knight- Furniture, Household goods, boxes; Christopher Knight-Furniture, Household goods, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Freddy Falcon- furniture, boxes, tools. Kaia Hilson- furniture, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment; Alexandra Richard, tables, chairs, household items; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer, dryer, boxers. Ricco Fisher: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jeannette Perez: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Aaron Collier: Furniture, boxes, bags, couch, personal goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on March 22, 2024 12:00PM Guerinaud Bernardin-washer, dryer, floor drill; Jasmine Annett Cleveland-bedframe, children toys; Regina z Roundtree-totes, chairs, bags; James Goddard II-exercise bike; Tori Kelly-bags and totes; Alaina Dailey-bags and luggage; Natasha Greenhoward-boxes; Christopher Lousane-clthes and bags; Angel Dumas-washer dryer and boxes; Ashley Hall-bags and totes; Susana Cervantes-boxes, cloths, personal items; samantha Ford- clothes, bags, totes, personal items; Ebony Byars-chairs couches baby items;Jayunna Smith- clothes, ac unit, and personal items;Anton Mihelic- display case, mini ac boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE, COUNTY, FLORIDA File No. 2024-CP-000585-0 Division: PROBATE IN RE: ESTATE OF GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2023, File Number 2024-CP-000585-0, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Room 335; Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is March 13 , 2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: Daniel C. Stump, Florida Bar No.: 190334, 2770 Indian River Blvd., Ste. 326 Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 234-1779 [email protected]. Personal Representative: Nicky J. O’Brien 406 Ellis Ave., Hartford, KY 42347
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP17-689, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Kristopher Seibel Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-5, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Aliya Bedford 2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP20-430 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Quiana Trevonne Holmes, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/Wooten CASE NO.: DP22-463 IN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ERIC POTEAT. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture; Marquis Chisholm-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, boxes; Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Kevin Dougherty-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct. Records/Sales Samp; Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-003071-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore Russell
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 34744 03/22/2024: 2096 David Burns.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl 32837 04/09/2024: 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 1337 Sonia Garcia, 2610 Janita James, 1246 Christopher Darrigo, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 1064 Christopher Smith, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2244 Osmaldy de la rosa nunez. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kisimmee Fl 34744 04/09/2024: 2000 Emmanuel Coneo, 3032 Juan Carlos Velez, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, 3101 Charmaine Jordan, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 2111 Jose Acosta, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 3103 Addison Duarte, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 1105 Paul La Belle, 3188 James Loftin, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3270 Brian Tsavolakis, 1070 Omar Jones, 1229 Lizbeth Reynoso. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 04/09/2024: 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 336 Michael Brown, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 691 Torrence Troy Rivera, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 368 John Eustace, 743 Bruyauna Ayala. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 04/09/2024: 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2204 Robert Lee, 2254 Felix Quintana, 1130 Mauricie Gaston, 1174 Millicent Espada, 1304 David Moy, 1042 Oriana Betancourt, 3190 Sunni Kingston, 1031 Mauricie Gaston, 3389 Amanda Gamble.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 203 Abner Santiago 268 Ralph David Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 164 Shanaquera Angulo 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 362 Volkan Tokatli 382 Shaun Oswald Smith 416 Robert Greene 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 455 Shimara Harris 533 Adrain Collins 552 Channson D Darisaw 553 Robert Leon White 554 Zaquia Henry 588 Christine B Taylor 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 631 Aaron Tolbert Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0147 Denniston Carson Denniston 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0302 Nicole Jenkins 0462 Amari Walker 0611 Nattacha Wyllie 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0990 Dieufaite Toussaint 2004 Antwain Demetrisleron Jackson - VIN: WDBKK47F1XF133893 Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 110 Taqoviar Morgan 703 Chavaughne Guy 812 Jasumene Fleury 915 James Owens 1118 Ezra Mason 1304 Tomas Metzger 1418 Stefan Sheppard 1636 Patrick Hale 1733 Joshua Smith Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Teryl Williams 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1059 William Barclay Noel, Jr 1076 Victoria Binger 1105 Frederick Cooper 1110 Robert Atkins 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 4040 Terrence Harmon 5050 Lateal Woulard 5065 Robert Atkins.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22nd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Bruno Martins: materials; Carlos Nelson: house items 1 bedroom; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Kevin Reddick: household goods; Laurent Lathoud: Mattresses, furniture, three beds, two tables, one TV, and clothes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance boxes tv clothes; Oslyn Purnell: boxes; Yzeaminda Parker: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Michelle Walker- White dresser king size bed queen size bed glass vase; Jay Henderson- Household Goods; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Allen Phillips- household items: Beatriz Barbosa- couch, small furniture: Angela Kinscy- wall art, boxes, vases, desk: Mike Johns- 2 boxes, 1 crate: Why Vending LLC- vending machine.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Desiree Dominguez- Clothes and baby items; Rachael Mitchell- bed, dresser, boxes; Sherette Chin- Furniture; Dinebrau LLC DBA Dead Lizard Brewing Company- Patricia Dine- Walk in cooler parts; Joshua Greggs- small furniture; Carlos Martinez- Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 29, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Kevin Howard: Household Items, Totes, Boxes. Adrian Rodriguez: Household Items, Boxes, Bags. Karen Erazo: Household Items, Toys, Totes, Boxes. Stacy Gainey: Household Items, Boxes Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Noljie Hernandez – totes, car cleaning supplies, boxes, ladders Brittany Ramos – mattress, toys, tv, dresser Bryan Leon – tv, tv stand, auto parts, mattress Tyannah Richardson – tv, clothes, chairs, mattress Elizabeth Oquendo – dresser, auto parts, boxes, microwave Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Tamanda Vanwinkles- Clothing rack, hsld Items, Boxes; Ramses A Belone- cabinets, boxes; Tana Ledezma- Toys, toddler bed, bike, clothes, mini cart Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside- totes, bags, clothes, luggage, boxes, household. Nestor Pirela- luggage, lamp, bags, totes, chairs, tv, mattress. Xavier Eddings- tools, toolbox, car parts, desk, motor scooter, totes, boxes. Stephanie Harlow- washer, dryer, totes, table, desk, boxes. Nanette Marin- baby crib, toys, ladder, toys, furniture, couch. Store 3024: 11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Jhojan Munoz Household Items, Anthony Piacenti Household Goods, Anissa Ihbous Household Goods/Furniture Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Carlos Melendez Household items, Kariene Pineda Boxes & Furniture, Daphney Normil 10 med boxes basr cart 2 twins sectional, Nayquan Bell Household items & Clothes Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: Tanesha Jackson-Hsld goods, furniture; Tory Goldbloom- Furniture, boxes, mattress and bedding; rita wooden- hsld goods, appliances, boxes; Caryn Simpson- clothes, shoes; Lindsey Shave- boxes, clothes, luggage Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Russian Ballet Orlando-Katerina Fedotova; props, stage. Lisa Alexander; boxes, clothes, blankets. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Jasmine Saunders-1 bdr apartment, household goods, boxes.; Darilly Torres-household goods; Justina Capunay-beds and boxes; Sofia Ramirez-Furniture and boxes; Herminia Arriaga-household items. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Christian Davila- Household Goods/Furniture, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Robert Gimbel- Household Goods/Furniture Luis Perez- Household Goods/Furniture Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items/Jeffery Finch Furniture, Apparel, appliances. Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Monique Mayhue - Household Goods/Furniture; Tawana Jones- Speakers, Bed, TV's, garage; Keyla Perry - Home appliances; TAWANA JONES - Household goods Furniture; Terrell Newsome - Household items, furniture; Luis Flores- Household Goods/Furniture Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM:
Troy Strunkey; Household goods/Furniture. kiara nicole clark; Household goods/Furniture. Olga Clemencia Mejia Osorio; Household goods/Furniture. Gianna Castillo; Household goods/Furniture. Enos Brown; Household goods/Furniture. Store 4217: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Emmanuel Pizarro-Electronics, Furniture, Personal belongings and work-related belongings / Leidana Loiseau-Clothes/Rochney Sylvestre-Clothing n personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 29th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FA6P8TH4G5312329
2016 FORD
1FAFP40482F111790
2002 FORD
1GYKPCRS0LZ105433
2020 CADI
1J8HG48K76C343707
2006 JEEP
1N4AL21E17N425585
2007 NISS
2B3KA43H27H844191
2007 DODGE
3C3CFFAR0FT733645
2015 FIAT
3CZRU5H54MM719354
2021 HOND
5XYZGDABXBG022434
2011 HYUN
SHHFK7H41JU401983
2018 HOND
WDDSJ4EB5EN045040
2014 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/29/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JH4CU2F84CC009747
2012 ACUR
1G1JC6SH3F4159199
2015 CHEV
3H3V532C9FT205055
2015 HYUND
5NPDH4AE7GH770561
2016 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 3/29/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1D9AC482X5W371614
2005 DELN
1N4BA41EX7C849087
2007 NISS
1N4AL2EP0AC155246
2010 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 30, 2024
1FM5K7DHXHGC45198
2017 FORD
1N4BL21E17C118580
2007 NISS
2T1BURHEXJC098608
2018 TOYT
MARCH 31, 2024
3N1AB61E87L681732
2007 NISSAN
APRIL 1, 2024
1NXBR12E7XZ276753
1999 TOYT
4T1BF1FK9EU765581
2014 TOYT
APRIL 5, 2024
NM0LS7E27K1421542
2019 FORD
APRIL 7, 2024
1FAHP3J28CL233262
2012 FORD
1FTYR2CM9KKA16711
2019 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 30, 2024
1G1AT18H097257717
2009 CHEV
APRIL 2, 2024
KMHTC6AD2GU274503
2016 HYUN
APRIL 6, 2024
WA1LFAFP1CA090855
2012 AUDI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Reynaldo Perez ,Jerome Pettiford, Simon McLelland NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Consuelo Broadie, Ricardo A Gallopp Johnson, Angelina Morales, Ashley Blackmon Digna Acosta, Shamikah Harrison, Gerardo Cruz Gonzalez, Alisha Cornelison, Laurie Nunez McGovern, Yampiel Granja Sotolongo, Liza Guasp NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Luis Manuel Perez, Jessica Galarza, Amanda Jackson, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Janel Harvey, Anna Marie Genkinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Savalas James Pope, Christopher Santiago. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Paul Hansin, Latronda Owens, Anca Grecu NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Tawana Robinson, Tiffany Francis, Shameka Gordon, S Gordon, Monica Urias, Jeremiah Sullen, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Deanna Williams, DA, Beverlye Neal, Beverlye C Neal, Beverlye Colson Neal, Altoria Pope, Camille Rivera, CMRV NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joslyn Green, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Glenn Johnson, Charlie James McCoy, CHARLES SMITH, vincent king, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson, Jabari Rashad James NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Tavares Folsom, Haley Thompson, Adolfo Cabrera, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Aaron Anthony Phillips, Alissa Juste, Rodney Leath, Rodney Ignatius Leath, Bridgette Tara Neal NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Eric Azerzer, Sade Monique Sullivan, Jerald J. Neil, Barbara Lima, Evence Haynes, Maxine F. Cameron, Marco Ruiz, Dominique Acevedo, Rashaan Bennett, Gloria Kotska, Nathan Jerome Kearney NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com Shavaris Mcnair NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cortney Anderson, Michael Philon, Awilda Suro, Maribel A Flores, Sarah Dawson, Rob Scheiber, Velma Roberson, Jocemar Abreu, Tyrone Carson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Adrean Marrero, Pedro Adorno, Charlene Hill. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, APRIL 4,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jerome Blaine Harriell
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/4/2024
JTNKARJE5JJ554856
TOYT 2018
1GKET16S636179825
GMC 2003
1N4AL3AP3FC262357
NISS 2015
KM8J33A4XHU275244
HYUN 2017
3C63RRHL4MG565530
RAM 2021
KNMAT2MT9GP685645
NISS 2016
JN1AZ36A54T010364
NISS 2004
1C4NJPFA7ED789565
JEEP 2014
2HGFC2F55JH561714
HOND 2018
1G1PC5SB7F7102244
CHEV 2015
JTHBK262882059738
LEXS 2008
1FVACWDC17DY76053
FRHT 2007
JN8AT2MV4KW380106
NISS 2019
JN8AS5MT5EW604877
NISS 2014
2T1KU40E49C062245
TOYT 2009
JM1BL1SG4A1153086
MAZD 2010
1G1AK15F777194005
CHEV 2007
1FADP3E2XFL313126
FORD 2015
1J4GL48K36W104114
JEEP 2006
2C3CDXHG0KH566867
DODG 2019
1HGCM56356A000225
HOND 2006
JTKKUPB43D1033122
TOYT 2013
1FMCU0D70BKC66713
FORD 2011
4/6/2024
5TFRV54118X052684
TOYT 2008
3ALACXCYXGDHS7466
FRHT 2016
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/5/2024
4S4BRBGC8B3390062
SUBA 2011
KMHD74LF3HU076753
HYUN 2017
3VWDF71KX5M602320
VOLK 2005
1N4AL21E07N436139
NISS 2007
1FTRX17223NA82627
FORD 2003
3FA6P0H92DR338066
FORD 2013
1G1JC524727248015
CHEV 2002
KL8CD6S92DC502859
CHEV 2013
RNG1K5S8C888
RANGER 1988
1C6RREKT9KN785827
RAM 2019
3FRLL45Z87V566768
FORD 2007
STRL09EBI192
STR 1992
JH2SC7703HK000919
HOND 2017
5TFEY5F18MX279593
TOYT 2021
4/6/2024
JN1DA31A23T438354
NISS 2003
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 28th day of March, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Brian Samuel ; Calvin Kezira laderrel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Danethean Edwards ; Darius James ; Frederick Smith ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Kyle Moore ; Lavontay Ricks ; Markese Ellington ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Mathew Salvano ; Samentha Predestin ; Teresa A Johnson ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Alexus Porter ; Christopher Bullard ; Dylan Hoover ; Eric Lawrence ; Jennifer Hall ; Jennifer Hall ; Judy Biggers ; Mary L Farahkhan ; Anthony Clark.