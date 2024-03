Legal Public Notices 3/13/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Corey Rouse #1160, Sonja Noble #1486, Arigail Glasgow #1191, Sheron Mitchell #1508, Shanice Rolle #1321, Sharonda Holley #1413. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: March 13 and 20th, 2024will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Luviaya Moore-household goods, James Gibson-household goods, Deseray Cole-household goods, Brandon Dubose-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:- diane Mccarty-tillman-Household items, Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Altoria White- King size bed, clothes, small boxes, TV, Delray Herring- Sofa and boxes totes end table, Tarasheka Davis- boxes, massage chair, candle holders. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Patricia Osborn - household goods. Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. Stephen Saunders- furniture. Christopher Santos- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jephte Laurent-household items. Isaac Martinez- household items, hand tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 12:00 PM: Joyette Gaines-Household Items, Amanda Buys-Household Items,Dawn Hendricks-Household Items, Magdalys Ocana-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Mario Wilson-Household Items,Guydelle Philippe-Household Items, Josh Marcelin- Household Items, Loxley Moore-Household Items, Melita Bien Aime-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Kala Piercy-Household Items, Marie Saint Armand-Clothing, Michael Jones-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Fabian Morales- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances Thomas Markwith- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Derrick Gusby- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Tolisha Martin- Living room set, Clothing and shoes Shawnicka Singfield- Household Goods/Furniture Chelena Johnson- Household Goods/Furniture Suelaa Brown- household bedroom king size bed dresser 56 in flat couch love seat washing dryer 2 bok case mirror Deniesha Griffin- Household Goods Alexis Wilson- Household goods, bed, mattress, couch, clothes, electronics, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Charles Andrew Powers Trade show items, Shawn Shields Boxes, Yusielys Carvajal Boxes, Aryantee Fort Boxes, Francisco Rivera Sneakers, clothes, luggage, Jayln Johnson Boxes, Miguel Hernandez Living room set. Tv, two couches, bedroom set, mattress. Natalie Barrera totes, suitcase, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Patricia Williams: Bags, Luggage, Chair Set, Couches, Shoe Boxes, Totes, TV, Bike, Wall Art, Kitchen Wares; Jeremiah Drummer: Microwave, Work Out Supplies, Chair Set, Shelves, Griddle, TV, Bags, Boxes, Mattress; Wilson J Rosario: Washer/Dryer Set. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Katz: boxes, totes, green screen, weights, workout equipment; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, totes, floor cleaner, tv, laptop, furniture, dressers, bedframe; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, dishes, seasonal decorations; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, decorations, furniture, baby items, luggage; Canelius Brooks: boxes, clothes, shoes, tool boxes, ladders, shop vac, chairs; Roberto Estevez: boxes, couch, drawers, tables The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Janine Gomez: Boxes, Totes, Side Table, File Cabinet, TV, Bed Frame, Christmas Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michelle McGuirt Household goods, Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Make –Up Vanity. Daniel Gump household goods/Furniture, Boxes, Clothing, shoes, Bins. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Francis- electronics, household items, ac standing units The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Stephanie Pooley - Chair, bags, motorize bicycle, boxes, clothes, totes, bins, car jack, two bolt cutters, bench and two pool pumps; Ariana Lindsey – Bicycle, books, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, tripod, projector, cooler and a camping stove. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Joyfully Planned LLC: cleaning supplies, shelving, Christmas decor, totes, boxes. Lucita Hopkins: dining table and chairs, washer, dryer, childs bike, luggage, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: couch, dresser, mattress, tv, lamps, car seat, totes, boxes. Sachie Eure: chair, dresser, mattress. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Anthony Muriel: Tools, Household Items, Washing Machine; Ed Ackerman: Guitar, Costume, Propane Tank; Michelle Roberts: Furniture, Sewing Machine; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Books; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vicki Smith shoes, clothes; Jaclyn Sandorsr home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Cassandra Sinclair-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Christopher Knight- Furniture, Household goods, boxes; Christopher Knight-Furniture, Household goods, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Freddy Falcon- furniture, boxes, tools. Kaia Hilson- furniture, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment; Alexandra Richard, tables, chairs, household items; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer, dryer, boxers. Ricco Fisher: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jeannette Perez: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Aaron Collier: Furniture, boxes, bags, couch, personal goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Guerinaud Bernardin-washer, dryer, floor drill; Jasmine Annett Cleveland-bedframe, children toys; Regina z Roundtree-totes, chairs, bags; James Goddard II-exercise bike; Tori Kelly-bags and totes; Alaina Dailey-bags and luggage; Natasha Greenhoward-boxes; Christopher Lousane-clthes and bags; Angel Dumas-washer dryer and boxes; Ashley Hall-bags and totes; Susana Cervantes-boxes, cloths, personal items; samantha Ford- clothes, bags, totes, personal items; Ebony Byars-chairs couches baby items;Jayunna Smith- clothes, ac unit, and personal items;Anton Mihelic- display case, mini ac boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE, COUNTY, FLORIDADivision: PROBATE IN RE: ESTATE OF GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, Deceased.The administration of the estate of GARY THOMAS O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2023, File Number 2024-CP-000585-0, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Room 335; Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is March 13 , 2024. Attorney for Personal Representative: Daniel C. Stump, Florida Bar No.: 190334, 2770 Indian River Blvd., Ste. 326 Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 234-1779 [email protected] . Personal Representative: Nicky J. O’Brien 406 Ellis Ave., Hartford, KY 42347IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of March, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WootenIN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture; Marquis Chisholm-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, boxes; Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Kevin Dougherty-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct. Records/Sales Samp; Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASEIN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF JOSEPH, MICKY Petitioner Husband And BLANC, MINOUCHE C Respondent Wife. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MINOUCHE C BLANC, 335 NW 99th St, Miami, FL 33150. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on MICKY JOSEPH 2025 CABO SAN LUCAS DR APT 203 ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32839, on or before April 9, 2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 3/13/24, 3/20/24, 3/27/27, and 4/3/24. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By Tiffany Moore RussellNOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 2096 David Burns.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 1337 Sonia Garcia, 2610 Janita James, 1246 Christopher Darrigo, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 1064 Christopher Smith, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2244 Osmaldy de la rosa nunez.2000 Emmanuel Coneo, 3032 Juan Carlos Velez, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, 3101 Charmaine Jordan, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 2014 Tameka Fulgham, 2111 Jose Acosta, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 3103 Addison Duarte, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 1105 Paul La Belle, 3188 James Loftin, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3026 Sheneice Williams, 3270 Brian Tsavolakis, 1070 Omar Jones, 1229 Lizbeth Reynoso.: 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 336 Michael Brown, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 691 Torrence Troy Rivera, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson Jr., 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 368 John Eustace, 743 Bruyauna Ayala.: 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2204 Robert Lee, 2254 Felix Quintana, 1130 Mauricie Gaston, 1174 Millicent Espada, 1304 David Moy, 1042 Oriana Betancourt, 3190 Sunni Kingston, 1031 Mauricie Gaston, 3389 Amanda Gamble.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.55 David Tyrone Hill 132 Scott Zubarik: 203 Abner Santiago 268 Ralph David164 Shanaquera Angulo 297B Steven Rasaad Griffin 362 Volkan Tokatli 382 Shaun Oswald Smith 416 Robert Greene 430 Guerinaud Bernardin 455 Shimara Harris 533 Adrain Collins 552 Channson D Darisaw 553 Robert Leon White 554 Zaquia Henry 588 Christine B Taylor 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 631 Aaron Tolbert: 0147 Denniston Carson Denniston 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0302 Nicole Jenkins 0462 Amari Walker 0611 Nattacha Wyllie 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0990 Dieufaite Toussaint 2004 Antwain Demetrisleron Jackson - VIN: WDBKK47F1XF133893110 Taqoviar Morgan 703 Chavaughne Guy 812 Jasumene Fleury 915 James Owens 1118 Ezra Mason 1304 Tomas Metzger 1418 Stefan Sheppard 1636 Patrick Hale 1733 Joshua Smith1013 Teryl Williams 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1059 William Barclay Noel, Jr 1076 Victoria Binger 1105 Frederick Cooper 1110 Robert Atkins 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 4040 Terrence Harmon 5050 Lateal Woulard 5065 Robert Atkins.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Bruno Martins: materials; Carlos Nelson: house items 1 bedroom; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Kevin Reddick: household goods; Laurent Lathoud: Mattresses, furniture, three beds, two tables, one TV, and clothes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance boxes tv clothes; Oslyn Purnell: boxes; Yzeaminda Parker: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Michelle Walker- White dresser king size bed queen size bed glass vase; Jay Henderson- Household Goods; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated:: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Allen Phillips- household items: Beatriz Barbosa- couch, small furniture: Angela Kinscy- wall art, boxes, vases, desk: Mike Johns- 2 boxes, 1 crate: Why Vending LLC- vending machine.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Desiree Dominguez- Clothes and baby items; Rachael Mitchell- bed, dresser, boxes; Sherette Chin- Furniture; Dinebrau LLC DBA Dead Lizard Brewing Company- Patricia Dine- Walk in cooler parts; Joshua Greggs- small furniture; Carlos Martinez- Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Kevin Howard: Household Items, Totes, Boxes. Adrian Rodriguez: Household Items, Boxes, Bags. Karen Erazo: Household Items, Toys, Totes, Boxes. Stacy Gainey: Household Items, Boxes: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Noljie Hernandez – totes, car cleaning supplies, boxes, ladders Brittany Ramos – mattress, toys, tv, dresser Bryan Leon – tv, tv stand, auto parts, mattress Tyannah Richardson – tv, clothes, chairs, mattress Elizabeth Oquendo – dresser, auto parts, boxes, microwave13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Tamanda Vanwinkles- Clothing rack, hsld Items, Boxes; Ramses A Belone- cabinets, boxes; Tana Ledezma- Toys, toddler bed, bike, clothes, mini cart6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside- totes, bags, clothes, luggage, boxes, household. Nestor Pirela- luggage, lamp, bags, totes, chairs, tv, mattress. Xavier Eddings- tools, toolbox, car parts, desk, motor scooter, totes, boxes. Stephanie Harlow- washer, dryer, totes, table, desk, boxes. Nanette Marin- baby crib, toys, ladder, toys, furniture, couch.11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Jhojan Munoz Household Items, Anthony Piacenti Household Goods, Anissa Ihbous Household Goods/Furniture: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Carlos Melendez Household items, Kariene Pineda Boxes & Furniture, Daphney Normil 10 med boxes basr cart 2 twins sectional, Nayquan Bell Household items & Clothes3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: Tanesha Jackson-Hsld goods, furniture; Tory Goldbloom- Furniture, boxes, mattress and bedding; rita wooden- hsld goods, appliances, boxes; Caryn Simpson- clothes, shoes; Lindsey Shave- boxes, clothes, luggage: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Russian Ballet Orlando-Katerina Fedotova; props, stage. Lisa Alexander; boxes, clothes, blankets.1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Jasmine Saunders-1 bdr apartment, household goods, boxes.; Darilly Torres-household goods; Justina Capunay-beds and boxes; Sofia Ramirez-Furniture and boxes; Herminia Arriaga-household items.4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Christian Davila- Household Goods/Furniture, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Robert Gimbel- Household Goods/Furniture Luis Perez- Household Goods/Furniture: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm . Alexis Jones clothes personal items/Jeffery Finch Furniture, Apparel, appliances.9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Monique Mayhue - Household Goods/Furniture; Tawana Jones- Speakers, Bed, TV's, garage; Keyla Perry - Home appliances; TAWANA JONES - Household goods Furniture; Terrell Newsome - Household items, furniture; Luis Flores- Household Goods/Furniture13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM:Troy Strunkey; Household goods/Furniture. kiara nicole clark; Household goods/Furniture. Olga Clemencia Mejia Osorio; Household goods/Furniture. Gianna Castillo; Household goods/Furniture. Enos Brown; Household goods/Furniture.: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Emmanuel Pizarro-Electronics, Furniture, Personal belongings and work-related belongings / Leidana Loiseau-Clothes/Rochney Sylvestre-Clothing n personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1FA6P8TH4G53123292016 FORD1FAFP40482F1117902002 FORD1GYKPCRS0LZ1054332020 CADI1J8HG48K76C3437072006 JEEP1N4AL21E17N4255852007 NISS2B3KA43H27H8441912007 DODGE3C3CFFAR0FT7336452015 FIAT3CZRU5H54MM7193542021 HOND5XYZGDABXBG0224342011 HYUNSHHFK7H41JU4019832018 HONDWDDSJ4EB5EN0450402014 MERZNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/29/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JH4CU2F84CC0097472012 ACUR1G1JC6SH3F41591992015 CHEV3H3V532C9FT2050552015 HYUND5NPDH4AE7GH7705612016 HYUNNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 3/29/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.1D9AC482X5W3716142005 DELN1N4BA41EX7C8490872007 NISS1N4AL2EP0AC1552462010 NISSNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FM5K7DHXHGC451982017 FORD1N4BL21E17C1185802007 NISS2T1BURHEXJC0986082018 TOYT3N1AB61E87L6817322007 NISSAN1NXBR12E7XZ2767531999 TOYT4T1BF1FK9EU7655812014 TOYTNM0LS7E27K14215422019 FORD1FAHP3J28CL2332622012 FORD1FTYR2CM9KKA167112019 FORD. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1G1AT18H0972577172009 CHEVKMHTC6AD2GU2745032016 HYUNWA1LFAFP1CA0908552012 AUDI: Reynaldo Perez ,Jerome Pettiford, Simon McLelland: Consuelo Broadie, Ricardo A Gallopp Johnson, Angelina Morales, Ashley Blackmon Digna Acosta, Shamikah Harrison, Gerardo Cruz Gonzalez, Alisha Cornelison, Laurie Nunez McGovern, Yampiel Granja Sotolongo, Liza Guasp: Luis Manuel Perez, Jessica Galarza, Amanda Jackson, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Janel Harvey, Anna Marie Genkinger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, APRIL 2,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com : Savalas James Pope, Christopher Santiago.Paul Hansin, Latronda Owens, Anca Grecu: Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Mounia Iman Joseph, Mounia Joseph, Tawana Robinson, Tiffany Francis, Shameka Gordon, S Gordon, Monica Urias, Jeremiah Sullen, Ebony C Greenidge, Ebony Ceare Greenidge, Ebony Greenidge, Deanna Williams, DA, Beverlye Neal, Beverlye C Neal, Beverlye Colson Neal, Altoria Pope, Camille Rivera, CMRV: Joslyn Green, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Glenn Johnson, Charlie James McCoy, CHARLES SMITH, vincent king, Kianna Gray, Kamaria Jackson, Jabari Rashad James: Tavares Folsom, Haley Thompson, Adolfo Cabrera, Ruther Ford Joassaint, Quaneice Tranee McBride, Aaron Anthony Phillips, Alissa Juste, Rodney Leath, Rodney Ignatius Leath, Bridgette Tara Neal: Eric Azerzer, Sade Monique Sullivan, Jerald J. Neil, Barbara Lima, Evence Haynes, Maxine F. Cameron, Marco Ruiz, Dominique Acevedo, Rashaan Bennett, Gloria Kotska, Nathan Jerome KearneyShavaris Mcnair: Cortney Anderson, Michael Philon, Awilda Suro, Maribel A Flores, Sarah Dawson, Rob Scheiber, Velma Roberson, Jocemar Abreu, Tyrone Carson: Adrean Marrero, Pedro Adorno, Charlene Hill.: Jerome Blaine HarriellVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:JTNKARJE5JJ554856TOYT 20181GKET16S636179825GMC 20031N4AL3AP3FC262357NISS 2015KM8J33A4XHU275244HYUN 20173C63RRHL4MG565530RAM 2021KNMAT2MT9GP685645NISS 2016JN1AZ36A54T010364NISS 20041C4NJPFA7ED789565JEEP 20142HGFC2F55JH561714HOND 20181G1PC5SB7F7102244CHEV 2015JTHBK262882059738LEXS 20081FVACWDC17DY76053FRHT 2007JN8AT2MV4KW380106NISS 2019JN8AS5MT5EW604877NISS 20142T1KU40E49C062245TOYT 2009JM1BL1SG4A1153086MAZD 20101G1AK15F777194005CHEV 20071FADP3E2XFL313126FORD 20151J4GL48K36W104114JEEP 20062C3CDXHG0KH566867DODG 20191HGCM56356A000225HOND 2006JTKKUPB43D1033122TOYT 20131FMCU0D70BKC66713FORD 20115TFRV54118X052684TOYT 20083ALACXCYXGDHS7466FRHT 2016Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:4S4BRBGC8B3390062SUBA 2011KMHD74LF3HU076753HYUN 20173VWDF71KX5M602320VOLK 20051N4AL21E07N436139NISS 20071FTRX17223NA82627FORD 20033FA6P0H92DR338066FORD 20131G1JC524727248015CHEV 2002KL8CD6S92DC502859CHEV 2013RNG1K5S8C888RANGER 19881C6RREKT9KN785827RAM 20193FRLL45Z87V566768FORD 2007STRL09EBI192STR 1992JH2SC7703HK000919HOND 20175TFEY5F18MX279593TOYT 2021JN1DA31A23T438354NISS 2003ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment at the facility.. Brian Samuel ; Calvin Kezira laderrel ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Danethean Edwards ; Darius James ; Frederick Smith ; Jasmine Downer ; Jessica Leonard ; Kyle Moore ; Lavontay Ricks ; Markese Ellington ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Mathew Salvano ; Samentha Predestin ; Teresa A Johnson ;. Alexus Porter ; Christopher Bullard ; Dylan Hoover ; Eric Lawrence ; Jennifer Hall ; Jennifer Hall ; Judy Biggers ; Mary L Farahkhan ; Anthony Clark.