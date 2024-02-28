Legal Public Notices 2/28/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s). Case No.: D-23-679759-R, Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Tiapula, Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM. Alexander Harrell-Household items, Ashley Hoven-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, Michelle Roberts-Household items, Dvante Pierre-Household items, Clifford Hughley-Household items, Patricia Algee-Household items, Mariah Woessner-Household items, jeffery robinson-Household items, Walter Santiago-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Greg Stoeckert-Household items, Lashanda Hicks-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tina Jordan-Nelson- Household items. ECpack CO/ Luis Roversi- Boxes of disposable tableware. Malinda A Jackson/Malinda Jackson- furniture. Niselio Garcia Jr- Household items. De Freitas Minicz- totes. Akiriya Howard- clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Vickie Acevedo-household goods, Howard Schlanger-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Yannery Santanna - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 19th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jennifer Santana: cal king, bedroom, boxes, bins. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes, boxes.Alisha Crutchfield: Kitchen table and vanity. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 19th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Alvarado Edgardo- household items, Edward Rosado- Household Goods, Jacqueline St. Clair-Husbands- Personal items, Alan Agbele- Home goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on March 8, 2024 Hollman Cortes: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furniture/Machines/Equipment Anisha Simons: Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Angelique Ford: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 March 8th, 2024, 11:00AM Puvoir LLC/ Tonniesha Thompson- Miscellanous items Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Fatima Guadalupe Soto Soto- Ladder, Boxes Jermaine Thomas- cleaning supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 14, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: David Perez: Totes, Safe, Bags, Purse, Backpack, Chair, Clothing; Jesus Villalobos: Head Board, Foot Board, Bags, Couch Pieces, Table, Chairs, Boxes; Ebani Ellis: Bike, Chair, Balls, Computer Tower, Printer Paper, Luggage, Drum, Totes, Bed Frame, Boxes; Da’Jah Armstrong: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 407208-9257: LaDale Whaley: Boxes, clothes, TVs, chairs, luggage, kitchenware; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, totes, toys, bags, shower chair, crates; Colby Logan Griffin: boxes, shelves, decorations, easel; Kenroy Thomas: boxes, cooler, bags, blinds, filing cabinet, yard tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Samantha Barnes: Household goods, furniture; Bryan Irey: Household goods; Veronica Crespo: Household goods, furniture; Magnolia Thernelus: Boxes, bags, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Robert Whittington: Boxes, bins, tools. Donna Gump: Household goods, furniture, boxes, wall art. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Moises Michel- safe, pressure washer, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Francois Beauvais: Backpacks, bike; Micaela Finnerty: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment; Luke Bennett: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Quiriat Puig: toy car, kids pool, wall art, washer/dryer, power tools, office chair, totes, boxes. Antione Allen: wall art, toys, bed frame, mattress, couch, dresser, clothing, boxes. David Fontenot: surfboard, luggage, chairs, totes, boxes, bags. Shakira Velazquez: bed frame, mattress, bar stools, dresser, large bean bag, boxes. William Greenberg: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, portable a/c, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Amanda Allen: Electronics, Toaster Oven, Air Mattress; Donald Jaworski: Tv, Art Supplies, Children’s Trampoline; Shannon Denise Vandervall: Football and basketball collectables, Boxes. Megan Crawford: Boxes, furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Zachary Sales work supplies and household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Joseph Roman, Houshold Goods; Anthony Allen, Household Goods; Jose Alicea, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Michael Taylor; 1Bedroom, sofa, dining, 10 boxes; Karen Sue Woods: Household Goods, Dishes, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Danielle Overstreet-Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq, Couch, side table, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Sykia Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand; Sykka Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Robert Dewitt comics, guitar, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Antavis Rozier: personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on March 19th, 2024 at 12:00pm MariaAngelis AyalaOtero: household goods,Joseph Deaton: Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Miscellaneous boxes papers and tools, Ronald Nicolas:household goods,Joseph Deaton :Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on March 19th, 2024 at 12:00pm Alexis Habib- Household goods/ furniture. Christopher Mann- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on March 8, 2024 12:00PM Derrick McIntyre-Household items, Taquella Miller-Household items, Yveline Estellon- Household items, Tony Oliver-Household items, Frederick Brooker-Household items, Terry Hodge-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Gilay Polk-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Iesha Langley- Household items, Marie Jean-Household items, Antoinette Terrell-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday March 13, 2024, Thursday March 14, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, March 13 @ 11:30am) 0402-Maria Segarra, 0434-Lola Sams, 0545-Ryan Hoffman 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, March 13 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0233- Louis Vera, 0247-Dwayne Comrie, 0266-Reynor Barthelemy, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0540-Shonda Lorne, 0630-Roderick Williams, 0662-Shonda Lorne, 0734-Richard Crain, 0849-Othello Wilson 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, March 13 @ 2:30pm) 0081-Jose G Garcia Agosto, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 251-Samuel R Jones, 257-Pahola Leguizamon 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, March 14 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres; 2016/RIYA -Motorcycle VIN#LEHTCB036GR000089, Owner:Adriana Marie Ellis, 0631-Marta Conde 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 1:00pm) 0716- Thomas Davis, 0759- Kim Fletcher 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 2:00pm) 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased. File No. 2024-CP-000515-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased, whose date of death was 01/08/2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 02/21/2024. Signed this 15th day of February, 2024. /s/ Alexis J. Agosto, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 1010544, Agosto Law, 941 W Morse Blvd., Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 955-0433, [email protected] & [email protected] /s/ Juanita Carbo Crepeau, Personal Representative,(3912 Calibre Bend Lane, Apartment #601, Winter Park, FL 32792.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B19-DP-0070 IN THE INTEREST OF: A.J. DOB: 03/14/2016, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Shalamar Jones 172 Ibis Road, Longwood, FL 32779. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of January 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP17-689, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Kristopher Seibel Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/Wooten CASE NO.: DP22-463 IN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ERIC POTEAT. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP18-761 In the Interest of: T.B. DOB: 05/12/2008 T.T. DOB: 03/19/2011 T.J. DOB: 04/22/2021, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LATOYA JOHNSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.B., born on May 12, 2008, T.T., born on March 19, 2011, and T.J., born on April 2, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-2 In the Interest of: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TINEKA STANLEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAYLEY NICOLE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LESLIE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Kayla Moore- Household Goods, Suitcases, Duffle Bags, Misc. Items. Sandra Moore- Mirror, Cabinet, Dresser, Household Goods, Clothes, Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on March 8, 2024 12:00PM Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Jennifer Shipley-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Russell Feezer-Household Goods/Furniture; David Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Oh Bows LLC, of 4366 LB Mcleod Rd., Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Florida Gift Baskets
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Florida Gift Baskets"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/20/2024
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 15th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B29 Roslyn Smith $449.00, B20 Tylaine Peters $459.60, D39 Twyla Hill $607.30, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $671.10, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, U78 Mystery Room $375.20, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $739.75, 1101 kelvin sone $1,362.40, A0008A kelvin sone $1,839.20, D05 rodney acker $1,199.45, B70 chris volosin $721.75, B12 derius jones $649.40, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 1006 karen rice $1,045.15, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $628.85, E01 GENE GOSS $1,363.70, C57 anton winn $713.75, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, B34 Dekayla Brand $650.30, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, L45 rashida philip $782.65, C75 Ndewana Somanje $1,059.05, D46 Harry Richard $1,135.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,214.85, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $798.80, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $602.15, 1110 Tony Owens $1,427.70, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1006 mystery room $1,601.15, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1222 KEISHA JACQUELIN THOMPKINS $942.85, 1080 WILLIAM KING $965.10, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $999.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, D109 Ted Jackson $1,883.50, B106 Anthony hess $1,561.19, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, C119 Michael Dobson $1,757.50, C107 susan stewart $1,227.25, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,745.05, A110 susan stewart $1,195.50, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $481.00, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30, B113 Denise Miller $992.78, A109 susan stewart $969.60, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $481.00 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E060 curtney jinkens $780.40, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $927.23, C043 REGINA JONES $1,227.70, D010 Mitchell Young $1,344.92, A045 cordell sterling $503.15, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, D015 Winston TULLY $1,529.99, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $736.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $663.30, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $716.95, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $779.30, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2472 kaye cole $210.18, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,129.07, 1201 david harding $970.20, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $729.55, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 2016 Willie Lewis $1,338.34, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,130.72, 2503 Crystol Odige $471.98, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $419.00, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,014.00, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $744.25, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,055.00, 1112 Shiwan Blue $578.00, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,047.85, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1309 Amanda Huff $756.77, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $569.55, 2450 Crystol Odige $471.98 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2370 Brianna Jones $1,626.73, 1607 Mystery room $875.50, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $848.95, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $1,397.55, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,210.30, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $1,341.90, 2545 Savannah LaPura $397.78, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $800.60, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $847.50, 1276 JASON COVER $517.35, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $407.70, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $397.78, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,196.35, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $812.24, 1744 Constance Mitchell $638.89, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $779.38, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,310.61, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,512.25, 1575 reginald white $939.49, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 1431 Alison Saunders $397.03, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $1,019.65, 1574 naomi dixon $1,575.85, 2005 Denisse Martinez $476.85, 1252 dayanara brown $429.58, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $397.78, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $694.58, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1708 Temeka Davis $1,090.24, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,957.79, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,625.50, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 2519 Betty Georges $692.14, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,388.60, 2596 Dana Esposito $397.78, 1773 rosary gifford $605.12, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 2524 sadrack clervil $429.58 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 0004 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1629 Candace White $958.50, 1977 Freddie Gaines $606.12, 1989 Mystery Room $1,031.20, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1481 Zachary Wright $794.15, AA2746M Jamie Stover $364.40, 1425 Latoya Howard $718.82, 0005 Steven Briggs $1,031.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $696.59, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $415.02, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1415 Timothy Taylor $696.59, 1323 Shannon Buxton $849.81, 1190 Denise Green $447.17, 0121 Christy Haggins $907.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $555.81, 1307 Mystery Room $585.10, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1974 Anthony Torres $334.71, 1611 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1928 Wendy Allen $569.55, 1666 Stanley Swinton $501.45 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4052 Logan Mcginn $834.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $701.95, 1062 SHEENA STARR $461.40, 4094 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 3066 jonathan batista $703.05, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 4027 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 1050 AWA SY $596.95, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 2119 Tammy Spivey $987.32, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32807 03/12/2024: AA0695M Ivan Gray, 1610 Staci Yarn, 1803 Robert Hellmuth, 2407 Mekivie Howard, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 1037 Erik Aquino, AA9605H Shonda Wilson, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1146 Charles Wilson, 1909 Fredrick Burrows, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, 1062 Brian Margolis. U-Haul 508 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 03/12/2024: 629 Alexis Gomez Jimenez, 544 Yvette Edwards, 532-16 Anthony Mines, 337 Africayahna Laing, 243 Adleen Rovira. U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 03/12/2024: C168 Christyna Mcbrayer, C141 Leisha Narvaez, B213 Howard Torjusen, C115 Ivor St Ange, C146 Leisha Nunez. U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 03/12/2024: 393 Shakira York. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 03/12/2024: 1516 Shaterica Vaughn.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 3/04/2024: 4033 Javier Ortiz-Servin, 2062 Gillian Mcnabola, 2078 Kera Lewis, 8014 Antwaine Mosley, 1050 Shevar Campbell, 5035 Mario McCrary, 2105 Ke'vonte Times, 2092 John Hantzis, 2115 Jose Rodrigues, 3040 Erika Swanigan, 1110 Nicholas Woods, 6023 Ricky White, 3026 Steven Chapman, 1047 Kevin Wilson, 1114 Edwige Myrtil, 5008 Shyrl Williams, 3021 Tre Hamilton, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 8020 Sateguel Cil, 6041 Cavin Loots-Remensnyder, 4024 Eduardo Pipoli, 1053 Demetrece Cheeks, 8030 Calvin Nelson, 4028 Hatim Abbadi, 2109 Michael Reece, 3113 Eric Stribling, 2018 Cordelroe Robinson, 5024 Denise Solingen, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 1058 Shantoni Shirley, 8028 Trisha Gilbert, 1056 Danielle Gentry, 1032 Taneisha Bloomfield, 4049 Cain Patterson, 3023 Akim Butler, 1041 Jaderius Johnson, 3068 Laquanda Davis, 1079 Andrey Platiny Volert Dos Santos, 3031 Kasey Brown. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 3/04/2024: 1548 Moises Garcia, 1618 David Vivian, 2424 Joe Warren, 3422 Stephanie Mote, 3456 Chimene Jackson, 1717 Dana Hall, 2338 Lourdes Augustin, 2813 Ronee Rieves, 3353 Latrayvia Jernigan, 2534 David Waring, 3004-07 David Kiehm, 3406 Sandy Dorfman, 3375 Earl/Shavonda Carter, 3213 Michael Budwah, 2009 Michael Elliott, 1407 Chimene Jackson, 2341 Michael Elliott, 1727 Nathan Larsen, 3433 Jennifer Carter, 2216 Maresha Woodard, 3345 Nicole Manirampa, 2315 Linda Barden, 2006 Chanel Smith.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 3rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brittany Smith Oneal: Housegoods; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Dana Bell: household items; Jakayla Bogan: Household goods, boxes; John Duncan: household goods; John Duncan: Clothes; John Duncan: Household items; John Duncan: Household goods; Kelos Francois: TV, a couple of boxes; Munchan Powell: Clothes shoes Decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A351-A352 - Carissa Brooks B145- Crimar Jimenez C144 Ð Wyele Cummings D114 Ð Medjine Louis.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 Ð Celebration and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration II 1480 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016: Kenneth Blakely; 1052: Philip Bernardo/Philip James Bernardo; 2056: Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton; 3043: Rhonda Broadnax; 3130: Ashley Bolt/Ashley Alexander Bolt; 4026: Don Claxton; 4033: Rafael Blanco/Rafael Antonio Blanco Trujillo; 6117: Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1091 Ð Jordan Dewayne Redmond; 1107 Ð Erik Mosher; 1108 Ð Erik Mosher; 1132 Ð Edward Anthony Puma; 1163 Ð Christopher Cook/Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook; 3113 - Saul Casanova/ Saul Isaac Casanova Rivas; 3024 Ð Jennifer June Goss Paden; 103878 David R. Schemel/ David Raymond Schemel
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 8, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM:Lauren Matthews- TV boxes, totes, dog cages, furniture, household items; Giancarlo Hernandez- baby items, rug, shelves, TV’s, totes; Dieunide Joseph- Cleaning supplies, luggage, lamp, pots and pans box, bags; Osikhena Itabor- mattress, bed frame, chair, fans, luggage, boxes, totes, bags, doormats, household items; Andrew D'oyley- Boxes, decor, tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 8, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: G B Lynch - Boxes; Jaime Cheese - Household items; Lorine Desroches - boxes furniture etc; Nacherie Wilcox - 2 beds, 2couch, washer, dryer, freezer, clothes; Jonathan Figueroa - household items; Joseph Williams - Bounce Houses; Thomas Arena - Household items.; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc - Phillip Barret - Truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1714 Jeffery Kissel 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2102 Carlos A. Narvaez 2454 Candelaria Alexandra 2471 Carmen Huff 2646 David Dempsey Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1004 Anarelise Pagan 1083 Steven Balcacer 1139 Victor Torres 1177 Alicia Valdez 2201 Marketta Richardson 3115 Yamira Vazquez 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3175 Alfredo Gallego. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1119 Derik Reynolds #1237 Nikeria Newberry #1427 Cody Pearson #1618 Miguel Lebron #2311 Camille Gayles #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2358 Jasmine Clark.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Donel Richemond;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon;C217 Jeff Robinson III.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 13th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#1202-Furniture, #1123- Households, #B119-Boxes, #C132-Households #1083-Households, #1009-Households, #1002-Furniture, #D212-Households, #D220-Households, #D233-Households, #2017- Furniture, #2032-Households, #2113-Households, #2140-Boxes, #F210-Boxes, #G232- Boxes, #H208-Households, #I212-Furniture, #I216-Boxes, #J210-Boxes, #J220-Furniture, #K205-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, March 19, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Valerie Figueroa- Household Goods/Furniture, Angela Wilkins- Boxes, Jermaine Daniels- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, MRCH 19, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Nelson Rodriguez Ð Household Goods,Imanie Metelus Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 7, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2103 - Wyche, Darius; 2172 - Washington, Kristin Morris; 5007 - Abraham, Carlo.; 5059 - Carbone, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0269 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert; 7038 - Plesak, Mike; 9022 - Gholston, Jeremiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Fani, Reginaldo; 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0227 - Taylor, Renna; 7021 - Martin, Lillie; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra; 8161 - Cardona, Luz; 8173 - Munoz, Jermalisse PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Cordero, Alejandrina; 2055 - Collin, Wiley; 3040 - Garrison, David Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4021 - Armstrong, Sherry; 4045 - Rosario, Julio PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B023 - Zavala, Perla; C019 - Bernstein, Jordan; E023 - Steele, Jimmy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. I686 - hibbett, elteriayah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1274 - Pacheco, Delia; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2413 - Castoire, Lydia; 2424 - colon, Esteban; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius; 2436 - Blacknall, Wabu; 2534D - Washington, Arianna; 2636 - Ayson, May PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0183 - Pool, Deborah; 2023 - brewer, Sharon PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D455 - Miro Castro, Evelyn; E506 - cadwell, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C108 - Turner, Alex PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C116 - Souza, Paloma; C212F - Narvaez, Brenda liz; C227F - Karabekova, Raida Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2104 - Roberts, Deirdre; 2419 - reed, Kelsy; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0405 - Cowans, Christoria; 3023 - davis, Lajune. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542. Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2019 - Rahymes, Zynthia; 2037 - Port, Angela; 4038 - White, Shantel; 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 6185 - Ennead Logistics Corp Paris, Jamil. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 5110 - Jean Pierre, Monique; 6051 - Lewis, Winston; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B054 - beacham, CArl; B211 - rouse, Jaime. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B238 - white, Ataya; C303 - la-mont, davis; D425 - Shorter, Judy A; E025 - Hair, Vergenia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1335 - Vivint Smart Home Jean-Mary, James; 2269 - morales, Hector; 2350 - Francis, Christopher. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007C - Tate, Christopher; B010B - Otero, Megan; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; D032 - Davis, Dion; D035 - williams, Sharella; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E066 - Davis,Jowina; F031 - Dalmont, Nozilia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0021 - russ, Hannah; 0238 - Lopez, Erica; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0307 - Forgotten findings llc Villamizar, Camillo; 0330 - Jerelds, Marjorie; 0403 - Johnson, Michael; 0624 - Byles, Angela; 0629 - carty, Shane; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0669 - Johnson, Kenya. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698. Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1748 - Jernigan, Sariel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1191 - knox, Kaishon; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; B006 - Sloan, Kendra; H029 - Deslandes, Shacria; NC09 - CMR Construction & Roofing Soule, Steven. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2113 - Nichols, Cornell; 2204 - Mangual, Angelina PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. J356 - Bolden, keith; J358 - Bolden, keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D414 - Worske, Samantha; E008 - Henriquez, Abraham; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; E050 - Fidler, Machaela; E073 - Chusid, Richard; F640 - Adamson, Davanya PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - Jones, Todd; C303 - Sterling Roofing RAHNEMAY-AZAR, RASTIN; C316 - Viverito, Frank; E512 - GEORGE, MOLENE PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D080 - Holmes, Kharisma; F009 - Wallen, Kimberly; J511 - Mooney, Natasha; J521 - torres, natalie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E566 - Dorsey-Terry, Verna; F628 - Williams, Lewarna; G721 - Harel, Anna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00215 - Cook, Jennifer; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00565 - Athouris, Roland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3076 - FITZGERALD, YVONNE; 5119 - Alvarez, Ricky Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 15th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FALP4040TF109343
1996 FORD
1FMZU63E12ZB78970
2002 FORD
1FTDF15Y0SLB47649
1995 FORD
1FTNS2EW3ADA69557
2010 FORD
1FUJGLDR1BSBB9751
2011 FRHT
2C3CDXL96JH230003
2018 DODG
2FAFP71W56X138473
2006 FORD
KM8J33A29GU147381
2016 HYUN
KM8JN12D47U476911
2007 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 15, 2024
LHJTLBBN1EB010198
2014 BASH
MARCH 16, 2024
1G6KF57964U136272
2004 CADI
1N4AA5APXBC861476
2011 NISS
2LNBL8CVXAX612601
2010 LINC
3N1AB7AP8EY250069
2014 NISS
MARCH 17, 2024
1FAHP3GN3AW275576
2010 FORD
2T1BR32E14C253686
2004 TOYT
5TDZT34A77S298671
2007 TOYT
JS1VP52A012100734
2001 SUZI
MARCH 19, 2024
1N4AL3AP2GC289356
2016 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 16, 2024
JHMEH6146TS002555
1996 HOND
WBA3B1C55FP831088
2015 BMW
MARCH 18, 2024
3C4PDCBG1ET211443
2014 DODG
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 20th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond - #0A025, Solange M. Buendia - #0C001, Juline Ulysse - #0C004, Louis Saintil - #0I020.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0120 - Chelsea Lee 0169 - Georgette Simmons 0170 - Georgette Simmons 145B - Eddie McGowan 148A Ð Matthias James
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 7, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5015 - Urena, Genesis; 7036 - portillo, Genesis PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D159 - Rodriguez- Oquendo, Kevin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C019 - Reyes Villaverde, John; G030 - Watson, Jacqualine; J008 - Chance, Marshall. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A126 - hart, Tiara; B232 - Franklin, Irene; B256 - Hyacinthe JR, Constantin; C394 - David, Vanessa; D414 - Ferguson, Jalissa; E523 - diaz, Joshua; H802 - Holmes, Lorenzo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F620 - Rodriguez Huerta, Jesus; H836 - Sprague, Diana; J019 - Perez, Jennifer; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1069 - Hereford, Donnie; 1102 - Morgan, Lashonda; 11311 - Camargo, Andres; 1157 - Caceda, Romina; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 593 - Pierre, Emmauel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 012 - Franco, Williams; 308 - Castro, Tiffany; 315 - Quiros, Kyle; 469 - Bolton, Tiffany; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 627 - aviles, Jonelie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02413 - rhodes, Vanesa; 03102 - Ramkissoon, Shivan; 04130 - Quiros, Cynthia; 05410 - Valentin, Rebecca. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1222 - YAJAIRA, Lourdes; 2336 - Almonte, Mario PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 5013 - Soto, Jesus; 6056 - Daniels, Roderick; 6071 - Zavala, Luesnalet; 6165 - Shellard, Arthur; 8005 - Phelps, Zeitlin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0155 - Torres, Jereme; 0210 - Soares Pereira, Clauderson. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0350 - garcia, darren; 0607 - Miller, Stephen; 0617 - Simmons, Jamir; 09110 - romain, Lisa; 0960 - Percy, Gregory; 0977 - McBride, Marque; 0984 - Amarante, Muriel; 1012 - Barthelemy, Micheline; 1332 - Diaz, Tayreen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card- no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPDH4AE2FH647541
2015 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BF1FK2FU912227
2013 Dodge
VIN: 1C3CDFCA2DD106011
2008 Lexus
VIN: JTHCK262082022686
2004 Suzuki
VIN: JS2RA61S245204224
2001 Hyundai
VIN: KMHDN45D51U176277
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on March 20th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC