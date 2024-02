Legal Public Notices 2/28/24

Orlando Legals

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s)., Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Alexander Harrell-Household items, Ashley Hoven-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, Michelle Roberts-Household items, Dvante Pierre-Household items, Clifford Hughley-Household items, Patricia Algee-Household items, Mariah Woessner-Household items, jeffery robinson-Household items, Walter Santiago-Household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Greg Stoeckert-Household items, Lashanda Hicks-Household items. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tina Jordan-Nelson- Household items. ECpack CO/ Luis Roversi- Boxes of disposable tableware. Malinda A Jackson/Malinda Jackson- furniture. Niselio Garcia Jr- Household items. De Freitas Minicz- totes. Akiriya Howard- clothing. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vickie Acevedo-household goods, Howard Schlanger-household goods. Yannery Santanna - household goods. at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jennifer Santana: cal king, bedroom, boxes, bins. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes, boxes.Alisha Crutchfield: Kitchen table and vanity. at the times and locations listed below.Alvarado Edgardo- household items, Edward Rosado- Household Goods, Jacqueline St. Clair-Husbands- Personal items, Alan Agbele- Home goods Hollman Cortes: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furniture/Machines/Equipment Anisha Simons: Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Angelique Ford: Household items. Puvoir LLC/ Tonniesha Thompson- Miscellanous items Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Fatima Guadalupe Soto Soto- Ladder, Boxes Jermaine Thomas- cleaning supplies. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: David Perez: Totes, Safe, Bags, Purse, Backpack, Chair, Clothing; Jesus Villalobos: Head Board, Foot Board, Bags, Couch Pieces, Table, Chairs, Boxes; Ebani Ellis: Bike, Chair, Balls, Computer Tower, Printer Paper, Luggage, Drum, Totes, Bed Frame, Boxes; Da’Jah Armstrong: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaDale Whaley: Boxes, clothes, TVs, chairs, luggage, kitchenware; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, totes, toys, bags, shower chair, crates; Colby Logan Griffin: boxes, shelves, decorations, easel; Kenroy Thomas: boxes, cooler, bags, blinds, filing cabinet, yard tools The personal goods stored therein by the following:Samantha Barnes: Household goods, furniture; Bryan Irey: Household goods; Veronica Crespo: Household goods, furniture; Magnolia Thernelus: Boxes, bags, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Whittington: Boxes, bins, tools. Donna Gump: Household goods, furniture, boxes, wall art. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Moises Michel- safe, pressure washer, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Francois Beauvais: Backpacks, bike; Micaela Finnerty: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment; Luke Bennett: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:Quiriat Puig: toy car, kids pool, wall art, washer/dryer, power tools, office chair, totes, boxes. Antione Allen: wall art, toys, bed frame, mattress, couch, dresser, clothing, boxes. David Fontenot: surfboard, luggage, chairs, totes, boxes, bags. Shakira Velazquez: bed frame, mattress, bar stools, dresser, large bean bag, boxes. William Greenberg: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, portable a/c, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Amanda Allen: Electronics, Toaster Oven, Air Mattress; Donald Jaworski: Tv, Art Supplies, Children’s Trampoline; Shannon Denise Vandervall: Football and basketball collectables, Boxes. Megan Crawford: Boxes, furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Zachary Sales work supplies and household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Joseph Roman, Houshold Goods; Anthony Allen, Household Goods; Jose Alicea, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Michael Taylor; 1Bedroom, sofa, dining, 10 boxes; Karen Sue Woods: Household Goods, Dishes, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Danielle Overstreet-Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Imran Tariq, Couch, side table, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Sykia Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand; Sykka Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Dewitt comics, guitar, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Antavis Rozier: personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:MariaAngelis AyalaOtero: household goods,Joseph Deaton: Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Miscellaneous boxes papers and tools, Ronald Nicolas:household goods,Joseph Deaton :Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Alexis Habib- Household goods/ furniture. Christopher Mann- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Derrick McIntyre-Household items, Taquella Miller-Household items, Yveline Estellon- Household items, Tony Oliver-Household items, Frederick Brooker-Household items, Terry Hodge-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Gilay Polk-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Iesha Langley- Household items, Marie Jean-Household items, Antoinette Terrell-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, March 13 @ 11:30am) 0402-Maria Segarra, 0434-Lola Sams, 0545-Ryan Hoffman 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, March 13 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0233- Louis Vera, 0247-Dwayne Comrie, 0266-Reynor Barthelemy, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0540-Shonda Lorne, 0630-Roderick Williams, 0662-Shonda Lorne, 0734-Richard Crain, 0849-Othello Wilson 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, March 13 @ 2:30pm) 0081-Jose G Garcia Agosto, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 251-Samuel R Jones, 257-Pahola Leguizamon 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, March 14 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres; 2016/RIYA -Motorcycle VIN#LEHTCB036GR000089, Owner:Adriana Marie Ellis, 0631-Marta Conde 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 1:00pm) 0716- Thomas Davis, 0759- Kim Fletcher 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 2:00pm) 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased.. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased, whose date of death was 01/08/2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 02/21/2024. Signed this 15th day of February, 2024. /s/ Alexis J. Agosto, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 1010544, Agosto Law, 941 W Morse Blvd., Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 955-0433, [email protected] [email protected] /s/ Juanita Carbo Crepeau, Personal Representative,(3912 Calibre Bend Lane, Apartment #601, Winter Park, FL 32792.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B19-DP-0070 IN THE INTEREST OF: A.J. DOB: 03/14/2016, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:172 Ibis Road, Longwood, FL 32779. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of January 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WootenIN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: T.B. DOB: 05/12/2008 T.T. DOB: 03/19/2011 T.J. DOB: 04/22/2021, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.B., born on May 12, 2008, T.T., born on March 19, 2011, and T.J., born on April 2, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. Kayla Moore- Household Goods, Suitcases, Duffle Bags, Misc. Items. Sandra Moore- Mirror, Cabinet, Dresser, Household Goods, Clothes, Tables. Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Jennifer Shipley-household items. Russell Feezer-Household Goods/Furniture; David Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. is hereby given that the undersigned, Oh Bows LLC, of 4366 LB Mcleod Rd., Orlando, FL 32811, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 2/20/2024 All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.B29 Roslyn Smith $449.00, B20 Tylaine Peters $459.60, D39 Twyla Hill $607.30, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $671.10, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, U78 Mystery Room $375.20, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $739.75, 1101 kelvin sone $1,362.40, A0008A kelvin sone $1,839.20, D05 rodney acker $1,199.45, B70 chris volosin $721.75, B12 derius jones $649.40, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 1006 karen rice $1,045.15, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $628.85, E01 GENE GOSS $1,363.70, C57 anton winn $713.75, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, B34 Dekayla Brand $650.30, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, L45 rashida philip $782.65, C75 Ndewana Somanje $1,059.05, D46 Harry Richard $1,135.851036 Gregory Sanders $1,214.85, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $798.80, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $602.15, 1110 Tony Owens $1,427.70, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1006 mystery room $1,601.15, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1222 KEISHA JACQUELIN THOMPKINS $942.85, 1080 WILLIAM KING $965.10, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $999.00; E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, D109 Ted Jackson $1,883.50, B106 Anthony hess $1,561.19, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, C119 Michael Dobson $1,757.50, C107 susan stewart $1,227.25, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,745.05, A110 susan stewart $1,195.50, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $481.00, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30, B113 Denise Miller $992.78, A109 susan stewart $969.60, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $481.00E060 curtney jinkens $780.40, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $927.23, C043 REGINA JONES $1,227.70, D010 Mitchell Young $1,344.92, A045 cordell sterling $503.15, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, D015 Winston TULLY $1,529.99, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $736.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $663.30, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $716.95, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $779.30, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30; 2472 kaye cole $210.18, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,129.07, 1201 david harding $970.20, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $729.55, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 2016 Willie Lewis $1,338.34, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,130.72, 2503 Crystol Odige $471.98, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $419.00, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,014.00, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $744.25, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,055.00, 1112 Shiwan Blue $578.00, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,047.85, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1309 Amanda Huff $756.77, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $569.55, 2450 Crystol Odige $471.982370 Brianna Jones $1,626.73, 1607 Mystery room $875.50, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $848.95, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $1,397.55, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,210.30, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $1,341.90, 2545 Savannah LaPura $397.78, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $800.60, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $847.50, 1276 JASON COVER $517.35, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $407.70, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $397.78, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,196.35, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $812.24, 1744 Constance Mitchell $638.89, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $779.38, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,310.61, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,512.25, 1575 reginald white $939.49, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 1431 Alison Saunders $397.03, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $1,019.65, 1574 naomi dixon $1,575.85, 2005 Denisse Martinez $476.85, 1252 dayanara brown $429.58, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $397.78, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $694.58, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1708 Temeka Davis $1,090.24, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,957.79, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,625.50, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 2519 Betty Georges $692.14, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,388.60, 2596 Dana Esposito $397.78, 1773 rosary gifford $605.12, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 2524 sadrack clervil $429.581383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 0004 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1629 Candace White $958.50, 1977 Freddie Gaines $606.12, 1989 Mystery Room $1,031.20, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1481 Zachary Wright $794.15, AA2746M Jamie Stover $364.40, 1425 Latoya Howard $718.82, 0005 Steven Briggs $1,031.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $696.59, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $415.02, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1415 Timothy Taylor $696.59, 1323 Shannon Buxton $849.81, 1190 Denise Green $447.17, 0121 Christy Haggins $907.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $555.81, 1307 Mystery Room $585.10, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1974 Anthony Torres $334.71, 1611 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1928 Wendy Allen $569.55, 1666 Stanley Swinton $501.45; 4052 Logan Mcginn $834.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $701.95, 1062 SHEENA STARR $461.40, 4094 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 3066 jonathan batista $703.05, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 4027 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 1050 AWA SY $596.95, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 2119 Tammy Spivey $987.32, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com AA0695M Ivan Gray, 1610 Staci Yarn, 1803 Robert Hellmuth, 2407 Mekivie Howard, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 1037 Erik Aquino, AA9605H Shonda Wilson, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1146 Charles Wilson, 1909 Fredrick Burrows, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, 1062 Brian Margolis: 629 Alexis Gomez Jimenez, 544 Yvette Edwards, 532-16 Anthony Mines, 337 Africayahna Laing, 243 Adleen Rovira.C168 Christyna Mcbrayer, C141 Leisha Narvaez, B213 Howard Torjusen, C115 Ivor St Ange, C146 Leisha Nunez.393 Shakira York.1516 Shaterica Vaughn.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,