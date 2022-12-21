Legal Public Notices 12/21/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: January 3, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Brayann Torres - Power tools. Johnny Taylor- Boxes, Totes. Amy Michelle- Household Goods. Brayann Torres - Tools, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 03, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cassandra ThomasÐHouseholds Goods, Daniel Amalbert- My Home, Johnny Cruz- 1-2 Bedroom moving storage, Jeremy Farris- Power tools pressure washer camping The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 5, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Noljie Hernandez, household items; Melissa Satterfield, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Janece Jackson: small entertainment center, small shelf, boxes, bags, TVs; Francisca Okoko: household items, clothes, shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Barbara Stahre household goods; Mikia Adams household goods; John Lent household goods; Raymond Hironimus household goods; Jason Mixon household goods; Juliet Vickers household goods; Hector Sanchez tools and water purification supplies; Juliet Vickers household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Wanda Michelle Fayson: home goods; Berisha Williams: mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Brennan Duck: electronic wires, totes, box, exercise bike, weight lifting chair; Tasha Simmonds: vacuum cleaner, mattress, chair, bag, totes, books. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Devry Lawrence: Household Items; Seyandro Silva: 2-bedroom home; Seyandro Silva: 2-bedroom home. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Mary J Pena: Dresser, mattress, bags, boxes, shelving; Patrick Nurse - Chair, microwave, TV, boxes, hanging lights, night table, pub chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 3rd, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Roger Mairena - Furniture, Roger Mairena -Boxes and furniture, Shayla Pitts - household goods, Frances Bolivar - Bed frame, 3 duffle bags, 10 bins, Terona Troutman Thomas - A few boxes, Armando Esteban Chi - Household Items, Ez Healthmart Pharmacy / Krystle Martin - furniture, Catrina Kudakwashe - Boxes, furniture, work equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 3rd 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Andy Dorsaima: household/baby items, Bernita Bethay: furniture/boxes-Avalos D Garcia: shelf, luggage, printer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 3, 2023at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Niselio Garcia Jr- boxes. Natalie R Alford/Natalie Alford- household items. Deidra Hart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 3rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345Anthony Harris-household items.-Gregory J Smith-household goods.-Katina Lundy-boxes, tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2020-CA-000037. U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LB-CABANA SERIES IV TRUST, Plaintiff, v. RODRIGUE CANGE, et. al, Defendant(s). NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on August 29, 2022 and entered in Case No. 2020-CA-000037 in the Circuit Court in and for Seminole County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE LB-CABANA SERIES IV TRUST, is Plaintiff, and RODRIGUE CANGE; RIVER OAKS MASTER PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; THE SANCTUARY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.; KETELINE CANGE; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., are the Defendants The Clerk of the Court, Grant Maloy will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, via https://seminole.realforeclose.com, on January 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 665 OF THE SANCTUARY, PHASE 2 VILLAGES 2 AND 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 65, PAGES 92-100, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 13-21-31-5RP-0000-6650 and commonly known as: 3314 Heirloom Rose Pl, Oviedo, FL 32766 (the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. Dated this 6th day of December, 2022. GHIDOTTI | BERGER LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 1031 North Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Telephone: (305) 501 2808; Facsimile: (954) 780.5578 By: /s/ Tara L. Rosenfeld Chase A. Berger, Esq. Florida Bar No. 083794 Tara L. Rosenfeld, Esq. Florida Bar No. 59454
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: 59-2022-CA-001795 PAMELA J. KLOOTE, Plaintiff, vs. DALE D. HELLING, Defendant. NOTICE OF SALE To Defendant DALE D. HELLING, and all others whom it may concern, Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the Second Amended Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on November 10, 2022, in Case No.: 59-2022-CA-001795 in the Circuit Court of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Seminole County, Florida, in which PAMELA J. KLOOTE is the Plaintiff, and DALE D. HELLING is the Defendant, the Seminole County Clerk of the Court, will sell at public sale the following described real property located in Seminole County: Lot 49, GROVE ESTATES, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 20, of the Public Records of Seminole County, Florida. The above property will be sold on January 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. to the highest and best bidder online at https://www.seminole.realforeclose.com in accordance with § 45.031, Fla. Stat. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. DATED this 8th day of December, 2022. WINDERWEEDLE, HAINES, WARD & WOODMAN, P.A. 329 Park Avenue North, Second Floor Winter Park, FL 32789 Attorneys for Plaintiff Telephone: (407) 423-4246 By: /s/ Michael C. Caborn Michael C. Caborn Florida Bar No. 162477 [email protected]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-64, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. G. DOB: 01/12/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Zuleika Bruno-Aponte Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on January 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP14-304 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.H. DOB: 08/19/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Hyacinth Hall (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2022 DR 8425. WIDTZ CADET, Petitioner / Mother, and JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY, Respondent / Father. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY CASE TO: JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY LAST KNOWN: 2327 Outfield Dr., Orlando, FL 32837 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 1st day of February, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child, taking into consideration the factors enumerated in Florida Statutes, Section 61.13(3). Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated:10/4/2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-120 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.H.S. DOB: 11/27/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MICHAEL SAMSEL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-325 In the Interest of: E.O DOB: 07/03/2015, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ALEJANDRO ORDONEZ, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in court room 6 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: In Person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Attorney for Department of Children and Families, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: THALIA LOPEZ, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS MAYSONET, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carlington Christopher Pinnock, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphones W. Sandlake Rd/Greenbriar Pkwy
2. Key fobs 100 Blk of N. Orange Ave
3. Cellphone 800 Blk of W. Central Blvd
4. Cellphones E. Colonial Dr. / N. Magnolia Ave
5. Cellphones 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
6. Cellphone 5300 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr.
7. Clothing 4200 Blk of Millenia Blvd
8. Cellphones 1200 Blk of W. South St.
9. Cellphone 5200 International Dr.
10. Cellphone 2400 Blk of E. Colonial Dr.
11. Electronics 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
12. Cellphones 100 Blk of E. Central Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, ROBERT FREDERICK LENNON, of 1317 EDGEWATER DRIVE, 6200, ORLANDO, FLORIDA 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
ROBERT FREDERICK LENNON
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ROBERT FREDERICK LENNON"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/14/2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 5th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B12 derius jones $370.05, B55 Lahreesia Blackmon $374.00, C28 BRUCE REAVIS $535.65, B05 Kecia Brown $668.00, D60 elismari quintana $556.20, U78 diamante taylor $441.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B121 PAMELA CRUZ $899.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1098 VALLAN NEAL $497.07, 1412 Jhoann Fernandez $518.85, 1051 TOMEKA HOLT $319.46, 1178 Joseph Phillips $582.94, 1195 amber johnson $418.88, 2182 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,489.09, 1417 Jennifer Colon $502.07, 2318 Richard Santiago $486.52, 1454 clinton Thompson $319.46, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $573.43, 2161 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,499.74 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A090 Christopher Brown $468.52, E028 Vinnessa Ferguson $490.01, E073 Larhanda Jones $540.18, C049 Alfred Harris $693.83, A022 Amy Noon $857.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1282 MARCIA JONES $637.74, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $287.51, 1492 jozelain romero $409.80, 1047 jayna fox $960.85, 5072 Lisette Bolton $612.28, 2401 colette hays $793.20, 1324 Jose Zouain $327.35, 2035-39 TRACY KEENAN $694.76, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $823.62, 5030 Torrence Evans $790.81, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $826.51, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $748.15, 2048 BLAS FABRE $297.35, 1306-08 leshanda black $683.26, 1091 Mystery Room $1,241.24, 5024 Jamie Strickland $830.26, 2728 Demarcus Miller $406.06, 1726 Marie Carini $165.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $530.50, 1540 OB TALLEY $623.60, 1248 Frances Cunningham $490.75, 1790 Latoya Howard $431.90, 1832 Jennifer Padilla $405.60, 1617 Renata Fanara $641.60, 0150 Amanda Combs $731.85, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $800.90, 1604 robert fishburn $743.50, 1652 Jodiann Allen $310.42, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $847.22, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $737.70, 1967 JANELLE WOODS $437.40, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $744.17, 0160 Jasmine Walker $638.48, 1723 Lois Miller $783.32, 0127 Johnny Pantojas $598.48, 1308 Vicky King $321.00, 1297 Robert Badders $296.36, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $924.04, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $1,248.62, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $515.60, 1927 ASHLEY RICHARDS $576.00, 1468 Hector Torres $490.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3081 Sterle Scott $367.44, 4189 Leon Gray $686.68, 4079 Mystery Room $1,075.40, 4122 Saulene Rondil $359.30, 3080 Tracey Nelson $838.35, 4037 kara Justice $449.20, 3159 PORTIA WASHINGTON $439.16, 2107 Angelo Cashe $533.37, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $784.44, 4201 Cornelius Wesley $640.12, 2074 RENATA KING $383.34, 3121 Jocqui Burrows $345.44, 3120 Shaquana Beard $816.32, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $851.75.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 01/03/2023: 390 Harvey Backus, 447 Leah Layne, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 527 Michael Zurita, 810 Juan Rosario, 986 Virgina Long, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 919 Josean Ayala, 368 John Eustace, 544 Juan Rosario, 733 Alphonse Bruno, 1041 Fotini Tziotis, 830 Mando Garcia, 782 Roberto Sanchez Martinez, 580 Jerome Thompson, 701 Destiny Turturiello, 556 Caleb Maxie. U-Haul Narcoossee, 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando, Fl 32822 01/03/2023: 3347 Jermeil Saunders, 1321 Blanca Rodriguez, 2236 Gebral Hicks, 1141 Manuel Figueroa, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 1140 Leinad Cross, 3069 Kendall Derrico, 3166 Kendall Derrico, 1084 Michael Wison, 2388 Paula Cardenas, 3048 Joel Rodriguez, 3455 Luis Padilla, 3074 Carlos Rodriguez. U-Haul Hunter Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/03/2023: 1072 Tyler Willett, 3087 Eduard Surinach, 2515 Theresa Schage, 1307 Cheryl Green, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 1514 Heather Brucato, 3084 Fernando Marmolejos, 1306 David Bower, 1033 Bryon Ward, 1086 Claudia Lacey, 3309 Luis Santiago, 1509 Virginia Abreu, 2101 Stewart Humberto Bolivar, 3334 James Curtis, 2105 Ricky Sanchez, 2601 Emilio Marquez Garcia, 3503 Gustavo Celli, 1706 Shareka Clark, 1724 Johnathan Bermudez, 1722 Leticia Valdes, 1231 Gustavo Celli, 2084 Thiago Sabino.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 7 Richard Vega 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 246 Therese Tucker 336 Reno Burnett 356 Miguel Castanon Torres 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 493 Melissa Simpler 498 Yraliz Perez 535 Kirstie Hilaire 540 Sheila Sanchez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 95 Pamela Walker 96 Jesse Watkins 132 Curtis Holland 147 Anthony Anderson 152 Alvivon Williams-Mbugua 157 Yolanda Williams 161 Yolanda Jones 181 Samuel Demming Jr 188 Shawanda Mendez 231 Earnest Sanders III 237 Shayeon Davis 324 John Rodriguez 371 Nils Sims 425 Sharrice Abney 435 Tara Jones 491 Tyqueria Rivers 508 Artavious Kelly 527 Litani Desir 530 Tylia Freeman 531 Karen Watson 540 Maria Herard 552 Channson Darisaw 565 Adeail Fontenot 617 Donisha Addison 637 Latoya Williams Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 44 Rodolfo Arellano 81 Sharrice Abney 166 Everett Bryant 186 Tyron Brown 254 Michael Viera 271 Andreca Dawkins 612 Andrew Russo 632 Sean Barriero 672 Brittany Wright 966 Lavetris Sims Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 103 Sherry Marie Banks 227 Jose Marrero 327 Janice Walter 333 Valeria Johnson 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 421 Allan Sears 427 Jacorey Bush 506 Franklin Hughes 606 Laura Mitchell 707 Edwin Roman 937 Michelle S Rosales 1031 Javia Lee 1117 Josiah Salina 1122 Shamari Ingram 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1630 Robin Oelerich 1752 Michele Des'Joise Prowell 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2130 Yachira Pabon, 2021 homemade trailer #NOVIN020134660 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1045 Alexis Michelle Sheppard 1058 Larry Blue 1101 Esther Leefatt 3130 Carlos Wright, Jr. 3274 Whitney Green 4044 Darrius Clayton 4057 Hope Stokes 4106 Benjamin Allen 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5053 Charles Solloway 6005 Rose Tremblay.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: January 18th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1078-Households, #1072- Households, #1040-Households, #1039-Households, #1002-Furniture, #2236- Furniture, #2106Households, #2089-Furniture, #2076-Boxes, #2004-Luggage. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 6th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
4DRBRAAN12A948544
2002 / INTL
3FA6P0G79GR338134
2016 / FORD
WBAPH73599E127625
2009 / BMW
5NPDH4AE2GH689001
2016 / HYUN
JA32U8FW6GU006023
2016 / MITS
1N4AL21E29N546788
2009 / NISS
WVGBE77L28D042141
2008 / VOLK
1N4AL11D46C232777
2006 / NISS
1N4AA5AP3DC838608
2013 / NISS
3N1CN8EV7ML863133
2021 / NISS
4YMBU0811LG021653
2020 / CTRA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/06/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2MEFM75WX3X673032
2003 MERC
JTKKT624265016787
2006 TOYT
1UYVS25337M157220
2007 UTIL
1FTSX21548EE58214
2008 FORD
1XNU616T9A1030091
2010 TCTC
5XXGN4A73EG261745
2014 KIA
1N4AL3AP4GN319994
2016 NISS
5TDJZRFH1KS979071
2019 TOYT
1GYKPCRS0MZ150101
2021 CADI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 1/06/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
5TDZT34A85S260850
2005 TOYT
2CKDL33F486308360
2008 PONT
5NPET46C59H575524
2009 HYUN
1HGCP2F63CA172507
2012 HOND
1G1ZB5ST8GF265982
2016 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 31, 2022
3N1AB7AP2JL651561
2018 NISS
WDBRF61J23A458538
2003 MERZ
JANUARY 1, 2023
2GTEC19R6T1516361
1996 GMC
JANUARY 5, 2023
1B4HR28Z9YF198087
2000 DODG
JTMZD33V175042694
2007 TOYT
JANUARY 6, 2022
JTEGD21A720037521
2002 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 9, 2022
1NXBR12E3XZ295302
1999 TOYT
JANUARY 12, 2022
5GZCZ63446S826205
2006 STRN
5NPE24AF5FH004289
2015 HYUN
JANUARY 13, 2022
1J8HH48K97C636474
2007 JEEP
JANUARY 14, 2022
19XFC2F58GE098342
2016 HOND
1J4GW48S04C350480
2004 JEEP
LL0TCKPJ3KY460102
2019 YNGF
JANUARY 15, 2022
JM1BJ227630649107
2003 MAZD
JTEGP21A560112892
2006 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 8, 2023
1N4BA41E56C860142
2006 NISS
1YVHP80C675M47804
2007 MAZD
3KPFL4A73HE047143
2017 KIA
JANUARY 9, 2022
JA32W8FV9FU023513
2015 MITS
JANUARY 12, 2022
4T1BE46K38U778285
2008 TOYT
JA4LS21HX2J024708
2002 MITS
JANUARY 13, 2022
1G2NF52F62C130034
2002 PONT
3N1BC11E98L368193
2008 NISS
3VW2K7AJ7CM388328
2012 VOLK
KNADE163X66109773
2006 KIA
JANUARY 15, 2022
1GDFG15R1V1075001
1997 GMC
5NPDH4AE6FH566588
2015 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/2/2023
1N4AL3AP1JC189157
2018 NISS
1/9/2023
WDDNG71X87A057224
2007 MERZ
3B7HF13Y8VG829118
1997 DODG
1N4AL3AP9GN352456
2016 NISS
4T1BF3EK2BU145079
2011 TOYT
JM1BK343051266113
2005 MAZD
1G1PC5SB6F7236923
2015 CHEV
1/10/2023
JHMCN36475C006991
2005 HOND
JTHBA30G445022806
2004 LEXS
1FDEE14H5THA59270
1996 FORD
1/11/203
4T1BF1FKXGU262385
2016 TOYT
KMHDN45D53U575497
2003 HYUN
1/12/2023
JH4DC4450YS011343
2000 ACUR
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Harris Airimus Desmond/ Wilfredo Gonzalez Miranda/ Symone Cherrise Brown/ Carolina Sanchez/ Arianna Walls/Arianna Holbrook/ Ms Arianns Walls/ Arianna A Walls/ Ariannawalls A Walls NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joe Castro/ Shonka Thomas/ Jose Luis Jr Marrero NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Sue Acosta/ Harris Roderick Meredith/ Eshad L Evans/ Shawnta Taylor/ JOEL BIENVENIDO JONGCO NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Matthew Tisbert/ Paul Hansin/ Shah Shaltouki / Shahrokn Shaltouki/ John Frederick Coocen/ Asia Moore/ Xiomayra NIeves Viera/ Taylor / Taylor Mae Zimmerman/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kimberly Abraham / KA / Tiara Merritt/ Shadeana Oliver / SM / Sherae Smith / SS / Marykate Carolan / Cristiane Gusmao / David Modeste/ Allante Jeffries / Lorenzo M Rivera / Lorenzo Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rachelle Kashey Stanley/ Francharia williams/ Darrya Kennedy/ Mara Belizaire/ Kwana Sheree Sheree Hamilton/ Tamika Shantrell Tolbert/ Precious Qweasha Mcgee/ Orlemise Joseph/ Spencer Collins/ Kamaria Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Refresh Beverage Company LLC / Adan Sanders/ Adan F Sanders Jr./ Javier Carrion Ramos/ Silancia Delivrance NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson/ Natalie Barrera/ William Aaron Jenkins/ Christine Ducille Taylor/ Joan Butler/ Phillip Horn/ Micheal Seamus OConchubair/ Victoria Jeanne Haberek/ Letrice Lashawn Greene/ D'Airrien Lashey Jackson/ Sierra E Robinson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 Ð 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ronecia Knowles/ Reginald Wiley/ Carmen Standfill/ Jose Rafael Marte NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kathleen Rossin/ Kevin Ray/ Julie Lynne Johnson/ Dion Horne/ Tisha D Moody/ Paul Thomas Rodgers/ Cesar Vargas/ Jesse Kohl Miller/ Ericka Rivera / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alison M Ramsey.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/13/2023
1G6DS57VX80196098
2008 CADILLAC
1N6AD0CU2GN715928
2016 NISS
JN8AR07S0XW378588
1999 NISS
WBAEV33444KL61729
2004 BMW
1FBNE31L26HB00682
2006 FORD
2G2FS22K9T2232537
1996 PONT
1/27/2023
1C4RJKAG8N8543701
2022 JEEP
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2003 Chevy
VIN: 1GNDT13W6R2122191
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 4, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC