Legal Public Notices 12/13/2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Dale Graffuis - Household items. Dale Graffuis - Household Items. Autumn Taylor- Household Items. Patricia Osborn - Tote, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 29th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez-Household items,Maureen Mueller- Clothes,Claudia Atkins-Martin-Household items,Gregory Campbell-Household items,Migel Gonzalez-Household items,Keiana Bello Saldeno-Household items,Delray Herring-Household items,Thaddeus Wilson-Household items,Jadaka Manuel-Household items,Nancy Wilkins-Household items,Michelle Braga-Household items,Contina Coard-Household items,jennifer `osborne-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Ivelisse Santiago- Basic household items, Hospitality Investment Partners c/o Fran Echevarria- household goods, Dana Mcgowan- car, Terry Murkey- lawn equipment, DaShawn Haugabrooks- Office Supplies, Lashanda Ovince- 3 bedroom house - boxes, totes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29, 2023. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Niselio Garcia Jr -safe, boxes, household items. Maurice Lewis- TV, shoes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 29, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Joel Aaron David: scooter, clothes, lamp. shaleen shani Rosario: bedroom sets,clothing,household items,tv. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes,boxes. Thomas McGill: household goods.Thomas McGill: household goods.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 1/4/2024 at 10:15am - Justin Colebrook - clothes, kitchenware, boxes, bins Richart Amaro - ladder, chair, bed, totes, tv Efrain Ortiz Jr. - golf clubs, totes, clothes Dayami Rodriquez - clothes Ines Bruno - spot lights, stove, table, auto parts Noemi Rivera - mattress, lamp, boxes, desk, chair Ecosun Group LLC - luggage, sports equipment, bicycle, camp stove Kyle Rogers - bed, dresser, tv, clothes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags Elizabeth Oquendo - luggage car parts, dresser, power tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on January 4, 2024 at 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside; Home Goods. Yolanda Jones; Two bedroom, TVs, tables, boxes, bed, mattresses. Gloria Delgado Castillo; Home goods. Jamira Charles; Bedroom furniture. Rose Charles; clothes. Hakeem Ishmail; amazon products, boxes. Cesar Lugo Jr; Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 3, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Maxwell Johnston homegoods, Maura Bird shelving & homegoods, Frenkli Nico homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 4, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Garrett Crispin: Household items, walking stick, bicycle, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Erin Weisinger: Furniture, Dog bed, Mattress, TV, Totes, Hello Kitty toy car, Mirror, bike, Chest, canopy, toys, fishing poles, child vanity, big checker game; Evelyn G Perez: Pitcher Dispensers, Pressure Washer, Table, Personal Belongings, Totes, Candle holder, fashion Tiara The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Robert Katz: Gaming Chair, Weights, Backpacks, Standup Desk, Duffle Bag, Green Screen, Totes, Toolboxes, Caddy; Colby Logan Griffin: Gas Jug, Deco Items, Easel, Party Supplies, Wall Art, Shelf The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Steven Vergara: flat screen tv, tires, monitor, boxes. Donna Kubik: couch, dining set, large bird cage, bedroom set. JodyAnne Gabriel: rims, bedroom set, misc décor. Daniel Curran: baby swing, wooden chest, totes. Nayaryt Ortiz: couch, mattress, toys, childs bike. Heather Stackhouse: boxes, bags, cpu, truck parts. Maria Molina: bed set, small table. Lynn Caraballo: guitars, pet cages, boxes, bags, clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Barbara Stahre: furniture, boxes, lamps; Sandra Wilmeth: furniture, totes, bird cage, holiday décor; Anthony Muriel: household goods, holiday décor; Lexander, Vega: household items, furniture, tools; Sandra Rainey: washer, dryer, totes; Alma Ridenour: washer, dryer, microwave, household goods; Jerry Dankers: Household goods; Elizabeth Wethington: luggage, clothes, shoes, baby items, bags; Carla Kingsbury: jack, barbell, exercise machine The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Connor McCraney bedroom furniture; Krista Anderson Household goods; Mikayla Sabino home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Mineyra Cartagenna-Household goods, J vona Monet Lewis- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Charlene Colette; two-bedroom household items, furniture. Gary Dunlap; Household items, dresser, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jessenia Altreche-Household goods; Tiffany Hazel- plastic containers, bags, clothes, bedding, tv box, garage items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Kaia Hilson: Furniture, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Lauren Hendley, household items; Patricia Peterson, furniture; Yesenia Quinones, bed, boxes; Christopher Davis, Tv, dresser, mattress, boxes; Falisia Jarrett, couch, totes; Faith Based Logistics LLC, washer, dryer, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoya Samuels: Furniture, Household items, luggage, sports equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Alicia Guy: furniture, boxes, bags, totes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on December 29th, 2023 at 12:00pm Jalonee Treshau Hopkins:household goods, Michael Eason Sr.:household goods, Bessie Batson:household goods, Robert Santiago:household goods, Enrique Rios, Hometowne Capital Management LLC: 2022 Cove 53F trailer,VIN-53FBN1423NF082449. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM Ð Quan Isom-Household items, Mecell Robinson-Household items, Emmanuel Chipungu-Household items, Tyquantis Revis-Household items, Sabrina Johnson-Household items, Wilgens Caliste- Household items, Edward Stridling-Household items, Clifford Holmes-Household items, Tashira Glover-Household items, Devrick Bell-Household items, Lemuel Rozier-Household items, Sharonda Hampton-Household items, Khaleed Williams-Household items, Anthony Wynter-Household items, Gregory Jackson-Household items, Aisha Castro-Household items, Shawn Chou-Household items, Susana Cervantes-Household items, Nadine Young- Brown-Household items, Adens Orange-Household items, Veronica Patterson-Household items, Kenneth Anderson-Household items, Ashley Kindred-Household items, Anthony Taylor-Household items, Gerson Fleur-1977 Chevrolet Truck VIN# CPL3273327818 Owner: LT Food Truck & Catering LLC, LT Food Truck & Catering LLC-1977 Chevrolet Truck VIN# CPL3273327818 Owner: LT Food Truck & Catering LLC The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-337 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 07/26/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Amanda Clark (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of November, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Twaneshia Singleton bed and boxes, Stephanie Luciano Household Goods Jessica Davis Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM Bernice Washington-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, boxes; Antionette Reliford-Household Goods/Furniture; Jahad Alkhadar-Personal items; Guerda Cadichon-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Hector Luis Santiago Ramos-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Purse w/ Misc. Items & cellphones 2000 blk of S Orange Ave.
2. Cellphone & misc. Items 4000 Blk of Fountainview Ln.
3. Cellphone 4000 Blk of Silverstar Rd.
4. Cellphones 4000 Blk of International Dr.
5. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
6. Cell phone Bruton Blvd & Columbia St.
7. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.
8. Backpack w/ misc clothing & electronics 6000 Blk of International Dr.
9. Misc. Cell phones 300 Blk of S Tampa Ave.
10. Cellphones 500 Blk of E Jackson St.
11. Keys N Orange Ave & Wall St.
12. Cellphone W Colonial Dr & Sheriffs Central Complex Ent
13. Misc. Electronics S Orange Ave & E Pine St.
14. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
15. Keys N Pine Hills Rd. & North Ln.
16. Electronics 800 Blk of W Jackson St.
17. Electronics S Orange Ave & E Michigan St.
18. Cellphones 3000 Blk of Wells St.
19. Jewelry 5000 Blk of S John Young Pkwy.
20. Bag w/ Electronics N Orange Ave. & E Jefferson St.
21. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
22. Cellphone 4000 Blk of N Pine Hills Rd.
23. Backpack w/ misc. Items Lake Ave & E Central Blvd.
24. Electronics 2000 Blk of Grand Central Pkwy 4.
25. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St.
26. Currency W Colonial Dr. & N John Young Pkwy.
27. Bike 9000 Blk of Randal Park Blvd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-004065-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF LAGUERRE, MYRLENE, Petitioner Husband And SAINT VIL, MARC ARTHY, Respondent Wife NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MARC ARTHY SAINT VIL 5301 POINT VISTA BLVD APT 307, ORLANDO FLORIDA 32839 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Myrlene Laguerre 3014 Orange Center Blvd Apt 71, Orlando, FL 32805, on or before 1/23/2024 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/23 & 1/3/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT, By Tiffany Moore Russell
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 01/03/2024: 1514 Ecstacya Pelham, 1516 Mario Herrera, 1259 Mohamed Ait Bouhou, 1004 Jessica Royapen, 2084 Scarleth Cabral, 2248 Scarleth Cabral, 1205 Bryan Pereira, 2072 Darice Jordan, 2040 Zakiyah Tankard, 3413 Taneya Williams, 2523 Luciano Barbosa. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 314744 01/03/2024: 3055 Erica Ramos, 1325 Iris Cruz, 3157 Raul Llach, 3067 Maraissa Colon, 1265 Alfred Montes, 3070 Virginia Morales, 1205 Carlos Cabrera, 1388 Johnathan Pender, 1190 Justin Perez. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orland Fl. 32822 01/03/2024: 1287 Jeff Joachim, 3058 Samuel Joseph, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 3276 Chad Stowers, 3380 Paola Estra, 2275 Raymond Cole, 2029 Raymond Cole, 1177 Gustavo Ramos, 1088 Sammy Romero, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 2425 Kathryn Talley, 3038 Alain Enriquez. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/03/2024: 428 Shadreka Stephens, 556 Caleb Maxie, 347 Shirley Gonzalez Velez, 968 Leonardo Villegas.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 29, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Cody Allen Stevens: Household Goods; Kayla Fortich: Appliances, boxes, furniture, office / business supplies Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Stephanie Velez- totes, sports equipment, mirror; Azariah Reid- clothing, shoes, boxes, misc items; Joseph Liverpool- 1 bedroom set, and a few boxes. Bar stools, table and a small box; Mayra Ventura- totes, suitcase, pillows Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00pm: Abelardo Silva Pino: household goods; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; Dana Bell: household items; Dejuan Ocana: clothes and shoes; Esthephannia Mattos de sa: clothes; John Vasco: Clothing, Personal items, office supplies; Rontinus Nedd: 2 Couches, Bed, Tv, Dresser, Small appliances; Sophia Tisdale: 1 bedroom apt Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810, 727.428.6564. @ 12:00 PM: Heather Jefek- Household goods, Cristian Gonzalez- Household Goods/Furniture, Nadi Lowe- Household Goods/Furniture, Paula Davis- Household Goods/Furniture, Tranetta Stephens- Household Goods/Furniture, Joshua Shirley- Household Goods/Furniture, William Maines- Household Goods/furniture, Kenneth Byrd ll- Household Goods/Furniture, Jeromah Garner- Household Goods/Furniture, Diana Ocasio Lorenzana- Vehicle Store 8439 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 312.8736 on @ 12:00PM - Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Twaneshia Singleton bed and boxes, Stephanie Luciano Household Goods Jessica Davis- Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Jean Dupre- sofa, bed, clothes, bike. Jones Legagneur- Couch, TV’s, Totes, Boxes, Chair, Power Tools, Drum set, Small Appliances. Anthony Edwards- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Couch Car Speakers. Joseph Misere- Chair, Tv’s, Speakers, Lamp, Electronics, Grill. Kadisha Henry- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Small Appliances, Fan, Mirror. Athanasia Auguste- Bicycle, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Furniture. Athanasia Auguste- Bags, Boxes, Dresser, Shoes, Clothes, Books, Totes, Toys, Rugs, Furniture. Store 3502: 1236 Vineland Rd, Winter Garden FL 34787, 407.794.6460@ 1:15 PM: Marsha Varga- Boxes, Clothes, Bedroom furniture; Glenn Thomas- Personal items Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Felicia Frasier- Clothes, Shoes, Bags; Smart Financial Operations LLC -Sharon Pusateri- boxes, fold up tables, christmas decorations; Steven Salters - Salon equipment; Benita St Pierre- Appliance; Nestapha Scott- Bed, tv, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78. Sales dates are as follows per vehicle:
12/23/23 @ 6pm
1GRAA0622VW021503
1997 GDAN
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 21st, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1170 - Boyd, Sandra; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2200 - Walcutt, Christopher; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2283 - Clayton, Earl; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2335 - Santiago, Alma N; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4204 - Ramassar, Tamera; 5009 - Kaya, Fikri; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0151 - Blake, Abarrane; 0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0244 - prather, shi; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 8005 - Floyd, Belinda; 8025 - Prenn, Derrick; 9012 - Gholston, Jeremiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Jackson, James; 0148 - Parrilla Cruz, Marifel; 0151 - CLEVELAND, MELANIE; 0165 - zambrando, rosillo; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0245 - Marquez, Ruben; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0267 - Wilson, Kayla; 1001 - White, Charie; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 3010 - Delgado Martinez, Aida; 3030 - Hale, Ferrell; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 7024 - Martinez Torres, Luis; 7031 - Mustafa, Janay Grueiro; 7032 - Juergens, Courtney; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7127 - Houze, kim; 7131 - Tapia, Rochelle; 7132 - Morris, Kim; 7144 - Rodriguez, Daniel; 8023 - Colon, Jonathan; 8115 - Ahanotu, Longinus; 8130 - Lucret, Doris; 8156 - Alicea, Miguel; 8160 - Lucret, Doris; 8186 - Mathis, Carla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0139 - Nelson, Timothy; 0373 - Myers, Linda; 0379 - Kosla, John; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2070 - Cheney, Jenifer; 2090 - Walwyn, Tiseanna; 2125 - Richardson, Charles; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3017 - Jones, Gayle; 5014 - King, Tyrone PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0007 - Johnson, Carina; 0023 - Brown, Eric; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0056 - Delgado, Andy; 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0076 - arnold, Lakia; 0082 - Vache, Kimberly; 0116 - Vinueza, Henry; 0175 - brown, alvin; 0232 - Myers, Genoveva; 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 1026 - [email protected], Sherri; 1033 - Mobley, Christian; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 4001 - McCormick, Matthew; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4063 - Falu, Yvonne; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5013 - Howard, Moesha; 5014 - Long, Timothy; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 6007 - mcelhanon, Alex; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 9002 - guerra, richard; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Barker, Leigh; C004 - Medina, Tania; C019 - Bernstein, Jordan; C083 - Garrastazu, Luis; D002 - Johson, Adrian; D024 - Price, Taneice; D029 - Overstreet, Tory; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D070 - Hall, Rickae; D106 - Cintron, Rayzamarie; D144 - Harrison, Amber; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D172 - Arguinzoni, Edilberto; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D214 - Nash, Marie; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E002 - Felix, Rodney; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E071 - Yambo, Michael; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2257 - Manning, Summer; 2270 - Bathjer, Casey; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2345 - Lopez-Devictoria, Erica; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3124 - Hill, William; 3209 - Stapleton, Francine; 3278 - Cochran, Jennifer; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F409 - Rogers, Teresa; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F425 - Soria, Carmen; F445 - Gillett, Brian; G452 - Nunez, Jose; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G511 - Molina, Angel; H540 - hendry, Quentin; H564 - Corasmin, Brandon; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; I631 - King, Henry A; I634 - ruiz, michael; I639 - Commercial Condominium Association, Inc., Center For Health and Wellbeing; I642 - Commercial Condominium Association, Inc., Center For Health and Wellbeing; I651 - Simon, Lutes PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1347 - Finch, Nakori; 1359 - Brice, Jay; 1363 - Finch, Nakori; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1438 - morales, Adalberto; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1758 - Sepulveda Gonzague, Waleska; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2084 - DeCorbiac, Karen; 2245 - Colon, Melanie; 2417 - Mayo, Rebecca; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2605 - Navarra, John; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2616 - Rivera, Cherayna; 2618 - Holland, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0137 - Valle, Ivanise; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0441 - Ellis, Maleeka; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0494 - Westerveld, Richard; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3053 - Melendez, Osvaldo; 3063 - Smith, Gage; 3074 - Domena, Angel; 3117 - Camacho, Chanys; 3120 - GUERRERO, LEONARDO; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 6035 - Morales, Angelica; 6041 - GonzaleZ, Melissa; 7008 - Gonzalez, Denise PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Ozuna, Celeste; A045 - Washington, Malik; A058 - Fabian, Ashley; A068 - Rose, Emily; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A133 - Mcarthur, Daniel; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A164 - Dunn, Shar-Dai; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy- Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A216 - Pagan, Hilda; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A223 - Acevedo, Sylvia; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; B339 - santos, Joelyce; D410 - Galarza, Ivys; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D454 - Berrios, Suehay; D470 - Day, Ebony; D489 - Cruz, Michelle; E509 - Baker, Shannon; E530 - Aguilar, Fidel; F565 - Molina, Eddie; F569 - Waleska, Ramos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A035 - Collins, Katelyn; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C121 - Sofianos, Anthony; C177 - Coomes, Nathanial; C204 - Culver, Dawn; D365 - Mendozzi, Joan; D496A - Dial, Shelia; E533 - Johnsten, Crystal; F543 - Pugh, Jaimie PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Blintsova, Vladyslava; A124 - Castillo, Ryan; B111 - Viering, Talisha; B116 - Nodarse, Elianni; B144 - Perez, Hans; B187 - Rendon, Malaika; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B230 - Negron, Samuel; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C195C - Masterhill, Jasmine; C195F - Koziara, Leora; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212G - Schmidt, Angel; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230H - St Fort, Moise PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 2018 - Baez, Maria; 2056 - Baez, Maria; 2243 - Hopkins, Greg; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2296 - Rios, Nancy; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2340 - Concetcion, Jose; 2436 - Blacknall, Wabu; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2550 - Dejesus, Louie; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2566 - figueroa, Sarah; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio; 2708 - Ayers, Ramon Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 22nd, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1107 - Davis, Randolph; 1302 - Rodriguez, Desarea; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1411 - Torres, Maranda; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2110 - Mcneal, Miriam; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2503 - Newsome, Christy; 2510 - Harper, Amy; 2733 - Tucker, Aisha; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3717 - Lasanta, Theresa; 3727 - sheets, gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A008 - Singletary, Destini; A028 - churchill, nicholas; B042 - Mason, Nefertiti; B043 - White, Caitlin; D134 - Delille, Danecee; D142 - Kough, Norma; G208 - Gonzalez, iburay; H247 - Montanez, William; J280 - waters, Robin; J287 - Negron Jr, Alexis; J293 - Tritch, Thomas; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; J401 - Tellado, Rose; L476 - Welch, Beverly; M512 - fRANCE, jUSTIN; R546 - Schwartz, Kimberley; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn; S584 - Medeiros, Denise PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C357 - Francois, Jasmine; E012 - Jankay, John; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E029 - Miller, Walter; E031 - Reese, Jeff; E043 - Andrews, Lockett; E091 - Hodges, Satique; E102 - Martinez, Daniel; F619 - Impact Moving & Cleaning Services, LLC Anglin, Jazmin; F639 - Trent, Talon; F667 - Stokes, Lawrence; F687 - Holman, Brian; G081 - Ahmed, Imtiaz; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A113 - Hoey, Christine; B203 - Moore, Ernesto; B204 - Cowan, Tonya; B212 - Spencer, Trenton; B226 - Barnes, Keona; B229 - rozier, tyran; B238 - Ford, Valarie; C302 - Hancock, Chris; D404 - Williams, Narcissus; D428 - Paul, Emerald; D445 - Myrick, Shaquana; D450 - Nelson, Jonathan; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; F604 - All Womens Health Center Orlando INC Sagal, Stephanie; G751 - Richmond, Mark; G753 - Martinez, Viviana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A042 - Wilcox, Vanessa; A043 - zolenski, Brandon; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B011 - Williams, Travis; C011 - Maya, Carlos; D026 - Smith, Katrina; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D099 - Hunt, Quentin; E008 - Suffering bastard Boothe, Arthur; E018 - grant, jessica; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E029 - Keating, Kelly; E035 - Rivera, Iliana; E049 - Simms, Vonetta; H003 - Keane, Michael; H032 - Edwards, Norma; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J213 - Russell, Jackie; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J507 - Townsend, Mary Jo; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J616 - MARENGO, DENISE; J801 - Peterson, Tinasha; P066 - Soto, Josue; P067 - Batton, Torreano; P072 - Osorio, Selena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A124 - Roux, Ronald; B232 - Mather, Garth; B234 - phillips, Tarez; B282 - Stone, Jamie; C309 - Parker, Tom; C368 - Logan Tax Express Joseph, Ribaine; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; E510 - Shelton, Greggory; E516 - Clark, Helena; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E542 - mclain, dillon; E552 - Patsavos, Tracie; E571 - Haywood, John; E580 - Provenzano, Diane; F618 - Martinez, Kira; F624 - Gilbert, Michael; F630 - Paris, Christopher; G702 - Nichols, Angela; G718 - Rojas, Carizma; G728 - Beharry, Michael; H832 - goff, alexis; H839 - Russell, Rachel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00202 - Rush, Brenton R; 00211 - Jumfuoh, Jennifer; 00310 - foster, Alexandria; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00421 - Casey, Nikita; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00453 - Sharma, Kiran; 00530 - Jones, Tiffaney; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00543 - Carter, Krystal; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; 00718 - Lewis, LaShunda; 00720 - Buchanan, Josie; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00749 - Kearns, Courtnee; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00905 - Griffis, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1027 - Robbins, DC; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 2164 - Livingston, Latiaonia; 3047 - Michel, Ashley; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4014 - Tucker, Kayla; 4020 - Green, John; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 5001 - Invirogen LLC Nash, Israel; 5015 - Ramos, Jazmine; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7012 - Ebron, Sherita; 7019 - Leonard, Sean; 7031 - Moore, Eric; 9001 - Rivers, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 22127, 4051 W 1st St FL 46, Sanford, FL 32771, (407) 915-6887 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1011 - Francis, Elijah; 1110 - Mottie, Ana Soto; 1114 - Ellis, Harry; 1121 - FITZGERALD, CHERISE MONIQUE; 1168 - Oliver, Felicia; 1175 - Brown, Farenda; 2018 - Cohen, Timothy; 2021 - Lopez Torres, Nicole Raquel; 2028 - Easley, Julian; 2036 - Spencer, Se Vonne; 2037 - CreationEvents Peay, Martine; 2040 - Jackson, Larry; 2044 - Rodriguez, Jonathan; 2058 - Gonzalez Batista, Deborah; 2154 - Parks, Valda; 3003 - Lopez, Maria; 3027 - Cardinal, Shiela; 3051 - Riley, Lance; 3089 - Pagan, Jessica; 3096 - Waisanen, Tara; 3097 - Burkholder, Candice; 3104 - TURNER, JOY; 3111 - Wells, Shaleah; 3121 - Hadley, Trenton; 4001 - MENEFEE, ERICK; 401213 - Smith, Jerome; 4018 - Thomas, Timeka; 4028 - TERRY, TIMOTHY; 4032 - TERRY, TIMOTHY; 4034 - Morton, Kaylee; 4048 - DASHER, LONNIE; 4054 - Brown,Farenda; 4065 - Williams-mbugua, Alvivon. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1421 - Faustin, Franky; 1424 - Jenkins, Faith; 1503 - White, Sheron; 1510 - Courtney, Alexis; 1612 - Dinkel, Barry; 2106 - Rodriguez, Nilmara; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2219 - smith, nettie; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2408 - Williams, Yolanda Chambliss; 2416 - Love, Vincent; 2532 - KANGETHE, ALLAN; 2702 - Laseter, Mary; 2707 - Williams, Ashaunti; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La’Shawn; 3309 - Pittman, Latonya; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3527 - Williams, Natasha; 3711 - Lewis, Alvin; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4115 - Arnette, Howard; 4202 - Fleming, Kiara; 4212 - Manigat, Gregory; 4217 - Cygul, Rob; 4303 - Musaev, Victoria; 4320 - Garrett, Leshayla; 4409 - Musaev, Victoria; 4502 - States, Ben; 5113 - Brown, VaNeeka; 6113 - ProCam Market, LLC White, Cameron; 7105 - JOHNSON, THOMAS; 7111 - Greenlee, Shawn; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8115 - Outing, Rosa; 8125 - Williams, Lakim D PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1213 - Rodriguez, Lourdes; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2231 - Dees, Julie; 2313 - Carlo, Laiza; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 2716 - Lobeck, Rebecca; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0043 - Guerrero, Jose; 0062 - Mctavish, Shanique; 0075 - Babington, William; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0098 - Gibson, Susan; 0114 - Garcia Da Silveira, Roney; 0132 - Francis, Joseph; 0179 - Mosbey, Alesha; 0192 - Harris, Jonathan; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0217 - Santana, Lenin; 0224 - Carson, Jennifer; 0229 - Rucker, Jacqueline; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0244 - Perez Arevalo, Leonardo Aflonzo; 0258 - Jackson, Paige; 0263 - Pringle, Telario; 0290 - Franklin, Tyneshia; 0297 - Fountain, Elijah Daquan; 0299 - Gibson, Susan; 0335 - Orr, Hillary; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0423 - Clark, Tashianna; 0436 - Walker, Kyra; 0437 - Fisher, Amanda; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0500 - Boone, Darryl; 0504 - Gaines, Shayla; 0510 - Nipaver, Jennifer; 0515 - Towns, Pamela; 0550 - Norman, R PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0518 - Muschett, Kahlil PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0114 - Jackson, Nicole; 0118 - Williams, Leslie; 0322 - Jeanfrancois, Manoucheca; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0604 - Higgs, Shirley; 0616 - Padilla, Tabitha; 0802 - forgit, Timothy; 0832 - Grant, Lynese; 0840 - Hernandez, Emilce; 0844 - Clark, Ria; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0917 - braz, Carlos; 1005 - Hayes, Omega; 1110 - Dubuisson, Samyre; 1114 - Woodard, Debra; 1117 - Samuel, Christopher; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1215 - trabelsi, Tonica; 1220 - Harland, Emma; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1049 - RICHARDSON JR., JAMES; 1102 - smith, Aneshai; 2074 - Murbe, Ali; 3015 - bullock, quintin; 3032 - Freeman, Cornelius; 3051 - Freeman, Cornelius; 3066 - Corrigan, Shannon; 3083 - Wittman, Matt; 4034 - Rivera, Alberto; 4103 - Largin, Jayden PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1055 - Clemons, Jonathon; 2140 - Pontius, David; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3042 - Corriere, Cassandra; 3106 - Toussaint, Sara; 3197 - HCS healthcare Lindauer, Lily; 3212 - Thomas, Chaundra; 4009 - Arthurs, Craig; 4012 - Gateway Property LLC Rausch, MGM, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3011 - Badawi Aviation, LLC Badawi, Monzer; 3136 - Mason, Taylor PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A046 - Johnson, Howard; B031 - RUBALLO-KLINE, ARIEL; B035 - Jarrett, Lauriston; B044 - Warren, James; B072 -
Davis, Jacob; C001 - Whittaker, George; C008 - Lloyd, Monique; C011 - Rashford, Shanelle; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C062 - Samuels, Isiah; D009 - Lopez, Kevin; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D032 - nichoks, Darrin; D052 - Goodwin, Kelli; D087 - Hope, Cameron; D102 - Gaskill, Cade; D105 - Ndiaye, Antoine; D137 - Key, Jacquese; E011 - Dinkel, Barry; E029 - Islam, Sumaia; F027 - Sparks, Jawanza; P003 - Timby, Peter; P010 - Johnson, Reggie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Jordan, Robert; 1009 - berardi, nicole; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 2024 - Berry, Skip; 2050 - Lopez, David; 4039 - Payne, Dawn; 5007 - Davila, Pedro; 5010 - Maschinot, Tyler; 5051 - Voltz, Carlton; 5054 - burrell, iasia; 5056 - Hamilton, Dorothy; 5063 - Hinman, Stephen; 5212 - Smith, Sharon; 5303 - English, Michael; 5404 - Greenough, Kerry; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6308 - Mcbride, Jeremy; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6552 - Sendra, Jonis; 6630 - kammermann, sean PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; B018 - Rodriguez, Orlando; B029 - Lewis, Nick; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; C019 - Perez, Nivea; C026 - WILLIAMS-SHELTON, ELESTER; C049 - Samuel, Ivey-Lin; C050 - Reichard, Monika; D004 - Jr, Elbert Dunn; D015 - Fleury, Paul; D038 - Trendle, Josh; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E091 - Morris, Cecelle; E139 - Schmidt, Garrett; E144 - Martinez Jr, Angel; E171 - Housley, Johnta; E209 - cedeno, lilye; E217 - Royal Highness LLC Martinez, Zoraida; E219 - Ashe, Cody PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A012 - BERRERO PAZ, ALBERT; C017 - Simmons, Kurtz; C037 - Cooke, Rasheed; C068 - Harris, Shakala; C101 - Gerard, Ashlie; D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D004 - Hayden, Jennifer; D012 - Belier, Bejanne; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; G028 - Ramirez, Luz PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - Silva, Rubens; 1153 - Solomon, India; 1160 - Armas, Serena; 2216 - MAXDESIGN HOME GROUP LLC Lemos Guimaraes, Arnold; 2233 - DeLaRosa, Rodrigo; 2253 - Williams, Yolanda Chambliss; 2255 - Tovpeko, Dennis; 2257 - sanchez, Kevin; 2264 - Cromes, Sondreka; 2265 - Pacheco, Juan; 2279 - thornton, redesign; 2290 - Lang, Jazmin; 2297 - Machado, Eros; 2317 - Fils, Ronisha; 2340 - Chance, Destine PUBLIC STORAGE # 77690, 8550 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, (321) 325-6576 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - ADAMS, JAIRUS; 0007 - Salazar, Rafael; 0057 - Herrera, Fanny; 0096 - Shaffer, Mark; 0244 - Enfinger, Ross; 1052 - Walker, Gloria; 1068 - Rodriguez, Georgina; 2005 - Edwards, Aaron; 2089 - Bryant, Rakeem; 2110 Ð Constance, Anastatha; 2186 - Myers, Shadricka ; 2189 - Johnsonn, Kwame; 3168 - lampkin, Keiona PUBLIC STORAGE # 22128, 12446 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787, (407) 614-2842 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1146 - Mitchell, Chrystal; 1177 - Palmer, Bobby; 2064 - Fraser, Shakeim; 2126 - Ives, John; 2133 - Slaughter, Terrence; 3028 - Johnson-Allen, Denise; 3058 - HURD, Anthonette; 3103 - Gutowski, Candice; 3111 - Valencia Construction Crew Lutchman, Vishaan; 3120 - Young, Erica; 3127 - Roman, William; 3169 - Valencia Construction Crew Lutchman, Vishaan; D102 - Carter, Jordan; D127 - Coleman, Patricia Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 21st, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1118 - vega, Ann; 1130 - Perez, Melissa; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 1151 - Padro, Arnel; 1187 - Layne, Jennifer; 2018 - Ultimate Party Orlando Bryant, Kendra; 2054 - Smith, Talina; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2188 - Johnson, Eugene; 3006 - Rodriguez, Luis A; 3009 - Barrientos, Robinson; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 3014 - williams, Camaya; 3059 - Williams, Latasha; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4040 - Hernandez, Hugo S; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6014 - Buckley, Twanya; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6135 - Lopez, Gina PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0104 - Jean, Jalissa; 0169 - guerrero, josleidy a; 0216 - WALLACE, JANEL; 0227 - Maldonado, Marlene; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1010 - Lowe , Troy; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1036 - lewis, Melissa; 2019 - Pagan, Axel; 3003 - Arango, Juan; 3011 - Guilliard, Gregory; 7020 - bakr, Abu; 7051 - Carroll, Victoria; 7061 - Guzman, Jeremy; 7073 - Miller, Cristina; 7082 - James, Janita Y; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7110 - Wharton, Rolando; 7111 - Eugene, James; 7125 - Austin, Kenneth; 8009 - CARVALHO, CAIO VINICIUS CARREIRO; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A025 - Waitress, Walter; C146 - Jackson, Shardea; C147 - Trinidad, Jose Rodriguez; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D139 - Blankenship, Jacob; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D168 - Marzan, Jaime; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; H070 - Waitress, Walter PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C003 - Griffin, Franklin; C017 - Paige, Abram; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; D003 - guerrier, Clebert; D004 - Samuels, Raechele; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D037 - Morris, Dawn J; D038 - Evans, Jade; D040 - Gilliam, Sade; D065 - Virtual Flight Academy Maguire, Larry; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; F009 - Correa, Loida; F019 - Yeanue, Youngor; G005 - Mazzella Jr., Angelo; G009 - Cofer, Megan; G025 - Gonzalez, Andres; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; J017 - Hardnett, Shakaria; J021 - Hernandez, Mauricio; J030 - Resto, Jose; J035 - Lane, Sean; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Jean, Marie; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J156 - saint rose, zatavia; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K018 - Merkley, David; K028 - Perez, Nettie; K039 - Lozada, Ariel; K077 - Hogan, Emanuel; K105 - Wesley, Navin; P002 - Jackson, Guy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A136 - Bryant, Robert; A136 Ð Harding, J.; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B207 - Nerlande Laurore, Marie; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B224 - Huff, Jalil; B242 - Rose, Richard; B244 - Conquest, Kim; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B262 - Saintfort, Milot; C310 - Cameron, Brandon; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; E505 - Antoine, Sedler; E541 - Wiltsey, Casey; E547 - Anderson, Ruby; F624 - Bridget, Rosa; F626 - green, Khadejah; F630 - Simon, Karen Ingrid; F644 - Simmons, Sebrina; G720 - Warren, Eddie; J904 - Murray, Lionel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A140 - Collazo, William; A144 - Burden, David; B226 - Petty, James; C328 - BROE, ALYSSA; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E528 - Claude, Falene; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G724 - Collins, Willie; I906 - jr, Jeffrey baker; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I929 - Sopon, Isui; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; K103 - Harris, Fefflyne; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; L222 - Muniz, Glerisbeth; M311 - Person, Aaron; N413 - Sulyma, Richard; P015 - Mendez, Junior; P074 - Ilestin, Antoinette PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1020 - Gonzalez, Cristina; 1056 - Esperanca BPC Vitalino, Samuel; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11001 - Cotto, Jose; 11105 - Morales, Clara; 1112 - Ocana, Ana; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 1211 - Lonon, Ellen; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 1216 - Graham, Howard Junior; 12410 - Medina, William; 1282 - Silvera, Juan; 302 - lamadrid, Yocelyn; 366 - Lara, Carlos; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 394 - mcdowald, Berkley; 465 - Gordon, Clive; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 485 - Gonzalez Sanchez, Lisbeth Coromoto; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 691 - Marshall, Gregory; 703 - Manuel, Roquanda; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 883 - Quintana, Yarimar; 957 - Ballesteros, Amy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 023 - Rodriguez Fernandez, Pedro Anibal; 086 - Medina, Teresa; 102 - Rand, Alexus; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 155 - Gonzalez, Naisha; 202 - Detten, Rachael; 213 - Wingster, Bictoria; 306 - Lammens, Regina; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 349 - Toyensojeda, Marcos; 446 - Illidge, Omar; 459 - kirkland, Simea; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 507 - Ayala, Nestor; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 569 - Gonzalez, Angie; 574 - Garcia, Victor; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 850 Ð Mendez, Ceasar; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 888 - White, Monica; RV16 - Extreme Extraction And De TAAFFE, MICHAEL PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01103 - Reilly, James; 01113 - Salgado Rivera, Eduardo; 01131 - Velez Segui, 02121- Del Valle, Marcelo; Carlos; 02130 - Gomez, Emily; 02156 - Perez, Joseph; 02201 - Toribio, Yeshlie; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04113 - Joseph, Danielle; 04308 - Cespedes, Lidia; 04322 - Gray, Matthew; 05123 - mercado, Mariano; 05136 - Murillo, Hernan; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05247 - Rodriguez, Liz; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 05430 - Izurieta, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1237 - lopez, Melisza; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1506 - Frazao, Diquel; 1544 - Wiggins, Leslie; 1607 - Santiago, Noel; 2032 - Tindell, Marvin; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2036 - Romani, Jeuvanni; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2182 - Camacho, Kimberley; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2197 - JeanJacques, Smith; 2317 - jr, Radhames reyes; 2337 - Hardy, Brook; 2343 - Pires, Nelida; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0023 - Snow, Heather; 0026 - Green, Tyler; 0057 - Willoughby, Yvonne; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0305 - Borrero, Maryangelie; 0326 - North America Security Agency Inc. Sanchez, Joseph; 1016 - Leal Ramos, Manuel; 1019 - Salone, Shanae; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 1030 - Baloa, Jose; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2013 - Cummings, Tia; 2068 - Martinez, Barbie; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 3014 - ARAMCA APPLIANCE LLC Ruiz, Juan; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4020 - Buford, David; 6001 - Williams, Juanetta; 6035 - Redeondo, Jesus; 6036 - ELIGIO SEGUNDO, FALCON; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6097 - Merritt, Saraines; 6102 - Herrera, Yuli Andrea; 6124 - Carrillo, Israel; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6157 - Dion, Hedwin; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 8003 - Swinehart, Kurt; 8007 - Rodriguez, Ana Maria; 8024 - peterson, casandra; 8030 - Whittaker, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0080 - Naylor, Herman; 0086 - Petko, Susan; 0096 - kitaoka, Poubel; 0126 - Johnson, Jeff; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0343 - Poventud, Janaina; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0374 - Peach Tree Hotel Group Heaxt, Christopher; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 1134 - Tillman, Tory; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2069 - Caraballo, Maria; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0134 - Bienaise, Farah; 0146 - Mesidor, Silencieux; 0149 - Valdes, Cathlene; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0229 - Melendez, Darwin; 0238 - Brown, Lashawnda; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0319 - Jones, Doretha; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0343 - Matin, Mehran; 0353 - Simpson, Rolanda; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0432 - francis, Nadia; 0512 - Edwards, Akeme; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0603 - Diaz, Aneuey; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0615 - Octelus, Daniella; 0626 - Leverston, Kiana; 0726 - rivera, luis; 0728 - Augustin, Rosena; 0735 - Ramirez, Beverly; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0809 - Paul, Dianite; 0824 - Lund, Amanda; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09122 - Whittled, Becky; 09124 - Herrera, Fanny; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 0928 Ð Baten, Vicki; 0934 - Blanco, Angela; 0935 - Darby, Chanda; 0938 - Ozborn, Dana; 0983 - wiggins, Erika; 1030 - Grant, Tishan; 1047 - Carey, Terri; 1053 - jeanLouis, Venante; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1107 - Samual, Brian; 1120 - fleuridor, alibert; 1134 - Iglesias, Charles; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1137 - jr, David bishop; 1168 - Lavigne, Lawrence; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1222 - francis, Nadia; 1224 - Patterson, Terrell; 1364 - Hagans, Michael; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1370 - Joseph, Witza PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A112 - Jazmin, Vega; A136 - PERRY, JONATHAN; A221 - MAXIK, FRED S; A230 - Acevedo, Dalys; A262 - Sierra, Jeriel; A277 - Zarada, Elizabeth; A285 - Blake, Jakela; A301 - Rivera, Daniel; B112 - Manney, Glorimi; B132 - Martinez, Alexis; B141 - Cardenas Chica, Juan; B143 - Armstrong, Jessica; B180 - Nuñez, Michael; B190 - Segui, Mario; C401 - Piner, LaVonne; C405 - Lane, Malcolm; C437 - Hufschmid, Deborah; C440 - Zakharenko, Olexandra; C507 - Santana, Jorge; C522 - ANTHONY, EDDY; C536 - Morales, Alberto; C552 - Williams, Latoya; C555 - Martinez, Elizabeth; C568 - Banks, Tierra; C594 - ALEXANDER, KEITH JACKSON; C597 - Guzman, Jeremy; D060 - Marin, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1028 - Graves, Mathew; 1116 - Marburger, Alan; 1127 - Meyer, Wade; 1318 - Purple Elephant Animation Studios Meyer, Wade; 1331 - Graves, Marie; 1408 - Barefoot, Zane; 1414 - Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2114 - Mascarenhas, Fernando; 2206 - Baez, Enid; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 2400 - Maiorelle, Barbara; 3005 - Pontillo, Franco; 3105 Ð Hamachek, Anna; 3112 - Simpson, Davinia; 3131 - Dupuis, Evan; 3307 - Machado, Renta; 3317 - Cashwell, Sheila; 3323 - DRAIN, DEE DEE DENISE Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on December 22nd, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1400 - McCalla, Khristoffe Dewight; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1802 - Acosta, Carlos; 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 1817 - Giddens, Vicky; 1905 - Pope, Joy; 1917 - White, Carla; 1921 - Strawter, Brittany; 2209 - Banks, Brittany; 2220 - Eloit, Olga Saint; 2402 - COLE, LILLIAN; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2711 - Tillman, Rosemary; 2726 - williams, Jacqueline; 2730 - Porterfield, Morris; 2801 - Samuel, Natika PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0085 - Wilson, Briana; 0094 - Baker, Chatamara; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0313 - register, nataie; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0405 - Cowans, Christoria; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0423 - Bellance, Diane; 0448 - Martin, Rose; 0449 - Williams, Deneise; 0477 - Cayemitte, John; 0488 - Guevara, Eduatdo; 1007 - tribeca roofing clavizzao, victor; 2015 - Laguerre, Lamar; 2057 - Vazquez, Remy; 3009 - Brown, Shkeem; 3093 - Frias, Wendy; 4021 - Santiago, Keisha; 4022 - Plamann, John; 4025 - Turner, Tracy; 4050 - Simmons, Paige; 4054 - Charry, Andrea; 4067 - Robison, Mandy S; 5023 - Brugonone, Curtis; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1006 - Thomas, Diane; 4002 - Thanos, Constantino; 5091 - Henderson, Sonjay; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 5135 - CAMILO, LUIS; 6060 - Brown, Sean; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6227 - Sabin, Page PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 1010 - Vazquez Rodriguez, Luis; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 4009 - Brooks, Efrem; 4017 - Jumpp, Ronel; 5080 - Samuels, Knakeesha; 5138 - Fletcher, Malcolm; 6002 - Allen, James; 6033 - Baptiste, Pertrice; 6074 - Alonso, Maria; 6092 - Kirkland, Latrice; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6115 - Colbert, Eric; 6135 - Peters, Anissa; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B001 - Lindsay, Trevor; B007 - Austin, Jeffrey; B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B022 - Brown, Robert; B027 - Kennedy, Amber; B058 - Church, Luthrell; B065 - Saner, Amanda; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B171 - Franks, Marquise; B176 - Whitely, Shenell; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; C001 - cudjoe, Darwin; C009 - Willoughby, Kevin; C032 - Villegas, Genesis; C037 - Cain, Danielle; C041 - Furnity llc De La Garza, Mauricio; C043 - Furnity llc De La Garza, Mauricio; C044 - miller, precious; C056 - Montgomery, Lashanda; C082 - Colbert, Rosa; D001 - Jean-Charles, Guetchine; D021 - Steiner, Richard; E014 - Galvan, Rodney PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A1020 - Blake, Rashad; B1003 - Mccloud, Michelle; C1001 - Gosnay, Matthew; C1012 - Morris, Micheal; C1055 - James, Natasha; C1092 - De La Rosa, Katherine; C2021 - Morales, Keshia; C2029 - Smith, Monique; C2055 - Villamil, Crystal; D1002 - Harrington, Hieneka; D1029 - Upson, Taneshia; D1112 - Smith, Sharon; D1113 - Smith, Sharon; D1127 - Hamlett, Matthew; D2037 - Harris, Taneicia; D2099 - Elliotte, Terry; D2118 - Smith, Sharon; D2144 - Smith, Sharon; D2154 - Marshall, Cyara; D2157 - Clarke, Arielle; D2176 - Yant, Catherine; E1067 - Rodriguez, Mercedes; E1073 - FREEMAN, QUILLIS LEE; E1089 - Tybuszewski, Michelle; E1129 - Dolac, Joseph; E1133 - Torres, Angela; E1159 - Garrido, Rita; E1160 - Francisco, Anthony; Q0100 - Arroyo, Leonardo; Q0106 - Vasquez, Anselmo PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Batey, Carla; A112 - Mack, Geresa; A113 - LASTER, TONYA; A130 - Atwell, Akina; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; B242 - Thomas, Dwauntavia; B250 - McGee, Natasha; B255 - Rameriz, Elisa Torres; C304 - Anthony, Jamela; C326 - RIGDON, JONATHAN; C347 - CARINO, ROSA; C349 - Curtis, April; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D420 - brazell, Harold; D421 - Providence, Jean; E001 - Eastwood, Camille; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E017 - Johnson, James; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E097 - Allen, Najee; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E107 - Williams, Dejah; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F601 - Mcghee, Karena; F613 - Francois, Francis; F616 - Tooks, Courney; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G704 - Boone, Natasha; G708 - Venue 126 party rentals & more haynes, DAMIEN; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G739 - Baker, Tonia; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J917 - Ashley, Brenda; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P008 - MONROE, AARON; P010 - Wright, Jarick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1206 - Bowe, Damichael; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1224 - Pierre Louis, Andieula; 1312 - De La Cruz, Manuel; 1323 - Richards, Nadia; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1340 - Norelia, Aser; 1351 - Grace, Jermaine; 1357 - John-Lewis, Ferdy; 1448 - Larrier, Leslie; 1502 - Johnson, Ezra; 1503 - John-Lewis, Ferdy; 1523 - Benson, Dynaia; 1600 - Jake of all trades Mckenna, Jake; 2029 - Peterson, Taurus; 2031 - Lemaine, Gemani; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2107 - Brooks, Michelle; 2109 - Gustinvil, Jean; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2134 - Reed, Royce; 2166 - Cole, Alexia; 2200 - CINE, PIERRE; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2232 - Pate, Nels; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2300 - Theophin, Exdra; 2303 - Latchman, Kamini; 2354 - Oneal, Jennifer; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2466 - Clark, Tiffany; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2611 - Once N A Blue Moon Turner, Jackie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007C - Christian, Precious; A008C - Pentecost, Matthew; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B019B - Lee, Michael; B025A - Law, Lakeithia; B063 - Stewart, Alvin; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B083A - Lewis, stevenia; C046 - Evans, Norma; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C085 - Jones, Taviers T; C106 - Stewart, Alvin; D038 - Howard, Rayard; D040 - Sunkett, Charles; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D061 - Griffin, Jennifer; D080 - Stanley, Marshella; D083 - Mcfadden, Shamekia; D093 - MARTIN, Ebony DAVIS; D095 - HART, DOREEN; D112 - Hennc, Jamesa; D145 - sweet, brady; E020 - Mervilus, Chinita; E026 - Cason, Johnny; E056 - Vaught, Ashley; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; E084 - Johnson, Bernard; F008 - Vixama, ghislaine; F013 - Mccree, A’bria; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F032 - Silva, Azuguir; F037 - Rodriguez, Victor; F056 - Vazquez, Stephen; F062 - joseph, Wislyne; F067 - Fairconeture, Yolanda; F086 - Gambles, Justin; G001 - Merine, Leon; G008 - Warner, Jeffery; G020 - ANTHONY, CASSANDRA; G023 - Chambers, Valerie; O016 - Young, James; O031 - Jachin, Corporation Soiro, Kendrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0012 - Beazer, Arlington; 0019 - Baker, Sylvia; 0072 - Alvarado, Gisel; 0075 - Owens, Brenda; 0119 - Jean-Baptiste, Jack; 0124 - Lewis, Ja’zavier; 0135 - Bouie, Shantoria; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0242 - Lopez, Susana; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0311 - Gorman, Charles; 0345 - Casper, Alexander; 0385 - Manuel, Rodrycka; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0406 - Perry, Lawrence; 0413 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0424 - Mcrae, Earline; 0429 - Johnson, Sabrina; 0440 - Mathis, Myiesha; 0449 - johnson, Ramiya; 0463 - Alston, Brandon; 0467 - Gilles, Kenia; 0471 - Lafleur, Berry; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0514 - Jones, Tomesia; 0523 - Mcrae, Earline; 0524 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0542 - orius, rony; 0545 - Aristil, Brown; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0603 - salmon, sylton; 0614 - Jackson, Brian; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0646 - Van Rynsoever, Johannes; 0648 - Reach Out the New Generation Lebrun, Robenson; 0665 - cabrales, Angelina; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0755 - Allen, Ingrid; 0759 - Johnson, Kevin; 0760 - Monsegue, Marlon; 0782 - Jeanbaptiste, PAUL; 0803 - Milfort, Lorens; 0828 - Etheart, Roberta; 0833 - Myrthil, Frida; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0842 - Sallis, Naomi; 0893 - miller, keira; 0925 - Hart, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0209 - Neal, Joshua; 0222 - Barresi, Terri; 0305 - Fling, Vivian; 0314 - Robinson, Regean; 0318 - Daly, Amani; 0320 - Pitts, Avon; 0602 - Heers, Brittney; 0603 - Castillo, Ashley; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0623 - Ortiz, Victoria; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1120 - Nubian Motorsport LLC fox, sergio; 1316 - Engel, Shayna; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1503 - Bobb, Jessika; 1715 - Chisholm, Marie; 1718 - Jones, Twanyetta; 1752 - Shuler, Florence; 1764 - Meeks, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0335 - Wilson, Keshaina; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0554 - Broadbent, Robert; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0705 - Perez, Efren; 0760 - Williams, Yolanda; 0766 - Holley, Antonio; 0777 - Miller, Donna; 0789 - Sprung, David; 0874 - Nurse, Treneice A PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1028 - Adu, Elizabeth; 1030 - Cooks, Michelle; 1064 - Soto, Analise; 1115 - Lewis, Kelvondra; 1117 - Davis, Lydell; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1184 - Brown, Natasha; 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise; 1215 - Quates, Bryan; 1226 - Kind, Chanelle; 1234 - Ruiz, Sylvia; 1254 - Chavez, Susan; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1272 - Short, TIffany; 1292 - white, Phashia; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1316 - Cintron, Carlos; 1331 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1370 - DELANE, CATRESIA; 1388 - Jensen, Harrison; B017 - Thomas, Traci; B034 - Alvarado, Selyna; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D085 - Joseph, Basten; E016 - GOHN, CARL; F001 - ALLEN, PAM; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G004 - Cody, Jennifer; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H026 - Martin, Ambra; NA03 - Rachel, Jeron; NA13 - Cerezo, Carolina; NA16 - Soares, Leonardo; NB03 - Moore, Luveaches; NB05 - Burks, Aspen; NB06 - Forrest, Tarvega; NB10 - Casper, Angel; S013 - Wall, Rhonda; S030 - Padilla, Javiel; T002 - Coates, Kristi; T018 - Griffin, Marcia; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; V007 - Kirkland, Shukaris; V009 - Polanco, Mayelin; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, December 29 2023 @ 12:00 pm Marc Palmer - Other: CLOTHING. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, December 29, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Dorinda G Frazier- Williams -Household Goods/Furniture, Frederick Tanzer -Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 29th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FM5K8D83FGC59043
2015 FOR
1GBFG15R1V1031864
1997 CHEV
1GMDV03L05D214152
2005 PONT
1GNLRFEDXAJ242394
2010 CHEV
1N4AA51E19C805385
2009 NISS
2D4GP24R65R105401
2005 DODG
2G1FP22G6W2140176
1998 CHEV
4S3BL616587221926
2008 SUBA
4V4NC9EG4FN912931
2015 VOLV
5E0AA14408G242102
2008 COIN
JN1AS44DXSW015577
1995 NISS
JN8AZ08T65W306962
2005 NISS
JN8HD18Y1NW034741
1992 NISSAN
WAUBFAFL4AN065353
2010 AUDI
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/29/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3N1CB51D02L619616
2002 NISS
1GNCS13X74K159461
2004 CHEV
2HNYD18734H528402
2004 ACUR
WBANE73557CM57710
2007 BMW
1FTXW43R78EB75617
2008 FORD
1UYVS2537GU486003
2016 UTILITY TRAILER MFG
JN1BJ1CP1HW027563
2017 NISS
1FUJHHDR5KLKH4689
2019 FREIGHTLINER CORP.
4V4NC9EHXPN336921
2023 VOLVO
1JJV532D4RL362585
2024 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 12/29/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
2T1BR32E25C390380
2005 TOYT
1NXBR32E07Z842439
2007 TOYT
3N1CN7AP3DL865849
2013 NISS
3FA6P0G72GR398420
2016 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 1, 2024
JH4DC4452SS014123
1995 ACUR
JANUARY 3, 2024
3B7HC16X5RM554004
1994 DODG
JANUARY 8, 2024
1FAFP34N45W146442
2005 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 3, 2024
KMHDN46D35U183877
2005 HYUN
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/22/2023
2C3CDZAG3KH739643
DODG 2019
JM1FE173X40108715
MAZD 2004
5YFBU4EE3DP183382
TOYT 2013
1G1ZB5ST5JF179472
CHEV 2018
12/24/2023
AQABEA11I203
GLA 2003
JYARN13E65A009983
YAMA 2005
JA32U2FU3HU006414
MITS 2017
1/2/2024
3KPFK4A77JE181646
KIA 2018
2T1BURHE1GC564340
TOYT 2016
2HGFA1F57AH525393
HOND 2010
2T1KR32E36C606738
TOYT 2006
WP1AF2A2XELA35082
PORS 2014
3N1BB51D01L122768
NISS 2001
5XXGT4L34KG322340
KIA 2019
1J4GA59149L716359
JEEP 2009
1C6RR7VT0GS191174
RAM 2016
1VWAT7A31GC043944
VOLK 2016
5NPEB4AC9EH946673
HYUN 2014
3FADP4FJ7FM110298
FORD 2015
WBANU5C50AC441753
BMW 2010
1/15/2024
1G1FX6S03P4174890
CHEV 2023
4T1T11AK5NU682756
TOYT 2022
1/14/2024
3KPA24AD0NE439706
KIA 2022
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/25/2023
5J6YH28553L004713
HOND 2003
1FTCR14U7TTA59555
FORD 1996
2HKRM4H34EH601407
HOND 2014
5J6RE3H76AL002597
HOND 2010
JN1CV6AP3BM503288
INFINTI 2011
12/26/2023
1N4AL2AP7AN404538
NISS 2010
5NPD74LF8KH442356
HYUN 2019
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 BMW
VIN: WBANA53514B848242
2005 Nissan
VIN: 5N1AR18W15C784523
2005 Mitsubishi
VIN: 4A3AB36F35E072314
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on December 27th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Honda
VIN: 19XFC2F54HE056493
2018 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP2F88JG102295
2013 BMW
VIN: WBAVM1C50DVL64397
2015 BMW
VIN: WBA3N3C53FK231881
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on January 3rd, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 27th day of December, 2023 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Tiffany Ford ; RHONDA ROANE ; Edwin Henderson ; Lorriann Jackson ; Yvonne Franklin ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Domingo Labrador Santana ; Tiana Hoagland ; Sade Palmer ; Terri Taylor ; Keith Bradley ; Joshua Montanez ; Marisol Maldonado ; Theresa Belin ; Doreen Barnes ; Anthony Montalvo ; Sandra Turner
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 27th day of December, 2023 at 11:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Shakenya Martin ; Gerardo Miranda ; Uriah Stafford ; Angel Jimenez ; Jaron Martin ; Da Quan Cosby ; Christopher Sototrinidad ; Aida Frances ; Anthony Clark ; Lee Palmer ; Giovanna Thompson ; Gregory Williams ; Sol Bell ; Christopher Bullard