Legal Public Notices 11/15/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Juan Rodriguez-Household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Mohammed Saleem- Couch, Table, TV, Boxes, Totes, Desk, Toolbox, Fan, Bed Frame, Printer, Vacume, Ironing Board, Rashonda Mike- Bags and Applinces, Edward Rosado- Household Goods.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 28th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Adrienne Currlin Alexander-Household items, Danielle Mills-Household items, Arkeisha Adams-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, amy Dinkins-Household items
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM Tamarra Williams-Household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 28, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Krista Denoff: home items, decorations, etc.. Tamica Shines: household furniture. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 11/30/2023 at 10:15am - Richardt Amaro - tv, ladder, luggage, bedframes dining room set Efrain Ortiz Jr - golf clubs, totes, bags, boxes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on November 30th, 2023 10:45 AM: Felicia Minion; Household goods, generator, miscellaneous items. Ashley Pottinger; two-bedroom home, furniture .
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 11/24/23 at 12:00 PM: Brandy Wingster: household goods; Camille Smith: household goods; Darrion Denson: bed, TV's, TV stand, table, chairs; Devona Timbs: household furniture and items; Jean Rosambert: mattresses; Kanisha Phillips: clothes; Munchan Powell: Clothes, shoes, decorations; Reaching da Streetz Inc/Toni Washington: Furniture & concession items; Rosa Costa: household goods; Weedia Civil: 2 beds living room clothes; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 24, 2023. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Troi Smith- couch, household items. Heather Owens- Antique furniture. Danielle Beckford- furniture, toys. Bibi Sukhraj- household items.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 29, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Brandon Torres homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 30, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Donavan Fields: Furniture, Light Fixture, Pressure washer, Home décor, Landscaping Tools, Bed, Wheelbarrow. Tarek Elsayed: TV, Car Jack, Shelf, Rolling Dolly, outdoor furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Anthony Peters: Tv, totes, toys, power tools, camping gear, music items, Cynamon Stroman: TV, furniture, turn tables, crafts items, totes, toolbox The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Brittany Hawks: furniture, gun case, totes, totes, Britany Webster: furniture, boxes, totes, toys, Destiny Almonte: boxes, toys, totes, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando FL 32825, 4079016180: Charles Coy: Entertainment center, printer, bags, boxes, totes, toys, hand tools, power tools, toolbox, tires, fish tank and roofing tiles. - Alfred Mccambry: Bed, dresser, mattress, tv, boxes, pictures, totes and a keyboard. - Sharoya Miller: Dresser, entertainment center, printer, tv, bags, boxes, pictures and totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Xavier Moreno - Windows, Doors. Kelvin Soto – Clothes, Live Reptiles. Juliet Vickers – Ladders, Boxes, Stand mixer. Luis Eduardo Molina Vivas – Generator, Power Tools, Toolboxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Amira Willingham dorm furniture -Pam Shaw home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Jerod Priest-Household goods, Alexy Cardenas- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Gary Dunlap; Dresser, Refrigerator, boxes, shelves – Edward Menendez; table, totes, toys, shelves, chair, boxes, clothes – Nathalie Chowdhury; Household Items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Tyler Paugh, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Richard Marrero: homegoods, decor; Mari Mclaughlian: homegoods ; Brad Serrano: furniture, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Elisabetta Kim: furniture, household goods; Antoinette Wilson: clothes, small appliances, boxes; Ericka N Lopez Santiago: luggage, baby items, household goods, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on November 28,2023 at 12:00pm Tenynoi Hansen:household goods.April Farley:household goods.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on November 28th, 2023 @ 12:15PM – Precious Royal-Household items,Oscar Coto Fiallos-Household items, Lena Wolczuk-Household items, Darius Abel- Household items, Yahaira Morales- Household items, Christine Norwood- Household items, Elizabeth Chavez- Household items, Malcolm Ajamu Stover- Household items, Franklin Lionel- Household items, Raychelle Williams- Household items, Joe Edwards- Household items, Wendy Jones- Household items, Dewayne Patterson- Household items, Shayla Greene- Household items, Tysheoua Johnson- Household items, Marcy Metellus- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Rodrigus Williamson- Household items, Cindy Estel- Household items, Richard Morgan- Household items, Nathanuel Taylor- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Mohamed Badawy- Household items, Devarious Bryant- Household items, Tiffany Shanee Clark- Household items, Barbara Kelly- Household items, Casey Fenelon- Household items .
Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando, FL 32810 (727) 428-6564 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Champayne Green-Household item.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-003554-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, deceased, whose date of death was August 23, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/15/2023. Signed this 9th day of November, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Handling Attorney, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected], Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ JILL W. CARUSO, Personal Representative, 1355 S. SUMMERLIN AVE.,ORLANDO, FL 32806.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP20-308 IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Mortika Agnant, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONCASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM Dominique Richardson-3 bed /10 boxes, Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Yolanda Robinson-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Jorge Reyes-furniture, clothing, tools.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Carl Butler- Clothing and baby toys. Meguydeline Dessources-Household items, chairs, clothes, shoes, 15 boxes, 10 bins. Veronica Watson- Bed set, totes, clothing, dishes, Antoine Keaton- Clothes ,etc.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on November 24th, 2023 1:00PM - Torra Sanders-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Yinner Dudley-Household items, Mario Pierre-Household items, Youssef Khedr-Household items, Elio Cestero Hassele-Household items, Charmagne Porter-Household items.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Misc. Clothing, Hygiene Items & tools S Rosalind Ave & E Jackson St.
2. Keys 10 Blk of W. Pine St.
3. Keys W Central Blvd & N Orange Ave.
4. Electronics E Central Blvd & N Osceola Ave.
5. Cellphone Holy Land Way & Vineland Rd.
6. Tools 2000 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl.
7. Keys W Pine St. & S Orange Ave.
8. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Orange Ave.
9. Cellphones & Misc. Items 3000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.
10. Shoes 4000 blk of International Dr.
11. Backpack w/ Misc. Items 30 Blk of W Pine St.
12. Cellphone N Orange ave & Park Lake St.
13. Electronics 700 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl.
14. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.
15. Lanyard w/ Keys N Orange Ave & W Washington St.
16. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 12/06/2023: 3125 Anthony Bowman, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1703 maria Ortega, 2157 Maria Jessica Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 12/06/2023: 303 Amanda Pierre, 413 Yaitza Rolon, 547 Scott Bartlett, 940 Scott Bartlett, 633 Emma Vargas, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 1076 Kevin Koehn. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32822 12/06/2023: 1408 Elias Lugo, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1099 Carlos Torres, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1083 Brenda Reece. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 34744 12/06/2023: 2124 Ramon Rivera, 3336 Beatrice Cotto, 2191 Claudia Diaz, AA3298K Daniella Bauza, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 1032 Dennis Baez, 3179 Lynnette M Tirado-Munet, 2096 David Burns, 2184-86 Marisa Salcerio, 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Rodriguez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 32 Cameron Witherspoon 63 Zoraida Salvat 130 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 224 Alejandra Castaneda 260 Gilbert Cuevas 268 Ralph David 417 Susan G Clary 479 Kristina Torres Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 100 Anthony Rackard 121 Darius Simpson 152 Lemeck Meradin 160 Jaqueline Kirkland 162 Albert Lowes 174 Trina Davis 188 Antwann Artist 207 Detric Williams 208 Gabrielle Taylor 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 281 Stephanie Yvette Douglas323 Cynthia Oliver 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 349 Elsa Duffy 350 Marie Desir 362 Volkan Tokatli 383 Volkan Tokatli 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 444 Brandon Brinson 472 Christopher Henderson 533 Adrian Collins 535 Lenise Banks 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 592 Gloria Brooks 601 Donnell Harp 603 Sandra Lewis Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0029 Alex Williams 0136 Jean Welton 0190 Brenda Sama 0233 Harry Sirkis 0269 George Diaz 0336 Calvin Nelson 0642 Ashley Simon 0672 Brittany Wright 0719 Guerda Cadichon 0764 Danielle Brathwaite 0812 Alexis Blue 0851 Davonta Leeks 0908 Diallo Fitzgerald Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0409 Easter Gibson 0436 Laquincia Shorter 0506 Jeffery Wright 0606 Laura Mitchell 0618 Jacorey Bush 0749 Cleveland Rahymes Jr. 0839 Shialismar Ortiz Negron 0915 James Owens0930 Christopher Reid 0937 Michelle Rosales 0951 Lynda Johnson 0956 Lynda Johnson 1009 Frances Cruz 1028 Shawna Smith 1202 Marisol Sepulveda 1226 El Hadji Doop 1229 Amanda Johnson 1307 Guilande Aclouque 1407 Amanda Johnson 1519 Marisol Sepulveda 1610 George Diaz 1621 Angela Warrington, 7777 Holdings LLC 1636 Patrick Hale 1749 Francisco Gonzalez-Velez 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1070 Naya Banks 2011 Aghree Inc., Aprille Wade 2021 Aprille Wade 3092 Jaqitta Smith 3222 Tony Marks 3275 Quemi Familia 4007 Aprille Wade 4051 Jimmy Roberson III4112 Robert Lee Casey Jr 5004 Aprille Wade 5049 Brenda Long 5050 Lateal Woulard 5052 Robert Atkins 5061 Lincoln Thomas 6013 Robert Atkins 6040 David R. Heil, PA, David R Heil.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78. Sales dates are as follows per vehicle:
12/2/23 @ 6pm
2012 2GNALDEK8C6228716
CHEV
11/28/23 @ 6pm
1999 1J4G258SXXC675790
JEEP
11/27/23 @ 6pm
1997 1HTMGABM0VH464792
INTL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:10 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B039 - patterson, richard; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C006 - Villalobos, Karelis ; C016 - Zarred, Albert; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D017 - Morales, Abner; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D040 - Gilliam, Sade; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; D067 - -RODGERS, HEATHER BICKER; E012 - Chapman, Tyler; E025 - Rice, Annette; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E043 - Anders, Terica; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E046 - McGhee, Larry; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F045 - Oztrica McGuire, Matthew; G002 - Martinez, Ricky; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; G020 - Guerra, Joseph; G025 - Gonzalez, Andres; H017 - Christian, Nancy; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J019 - Reedy, Carla; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Jean, Marie; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J077 - Fattah, Ghada; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J127 - Jackson, Shonteia; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J162 - Destra, Olondieu; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K059 - Zetrenne, Claude; K076 - Antoszewski, Morgan; P001 - louissaint, louis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A116 - Martinez, Adelaida; A122 - Nelson, Joel; A133 - Hernandez Torres, Carlos; A136 - Bryant, Robert; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B203 - dba Dina Petit-Homme, POZOW; B214 - Derilus, Rodler; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B231 - Ford, Elesha; B237 - Alce, Kendra; B238 - Bennett, Cynthia; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C303 - Alexandar, Quayshay; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C308 - Florence, Andre; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C340 - David, Vanessa; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E505 - Antoine, Sedler; E508 - Wright, Althea; E515 - Petit-Frere, Kermly; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F624 - Bridget, Rosa; J900 - velez, Shakaya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B217 - Yarbrough, Cynthia; B238 - Nieves, Joel; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C303 - Harger, Danielle; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C319 - DENNIS, ISAIAH; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E531 - Dolson, Daniel; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Rodriquez, Yoderki; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; F625 - lopez, Joel; F626 - Dee, Kay; F633 - Morrobel, Ethan; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G725 - Session, Evana; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H821 - lanoix, Jennyka ; I906 - jr, Jeffrey baker; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I921 - Saint Cyr, Francoise; I930 - villalobos, Ramon; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J022 - Lopez, David; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L204 - White, Charie; M305 - Bellevue, Makentia; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel; P053 - Clifton, Chris; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0125 - Starks, Willie; 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0228 - Jackson, Christopher; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0327 - Whitcomb, Allison; 0330 - Parish, James; 0334 - Jenkins, Kennita; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0420 - Bengochea, Jamirka; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0601 - Elmore, Deyja; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Auguste, Peterson; 0607 - Paige, William; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0713 - casseus, rachel; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0809 - Paul, Dianite; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0824 – Lund, Amanda; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 09107 - Dorelus, Maeva; 09108 - Gray, Tanesha; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1019 - Watson, Exabius; 1047 - Carey, Terri; 1053 - jeanLouis, Venante; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1069 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1113 - Owen, Shannon; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1137 - jr, David bishop; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1162 - St Remy, Jacky; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1250 - wilson, Steven; 1252 - Landrum, Cardell; 1270 - Esquivel Argueta, Zucely; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1018 - Martinez, Jose; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2188 - Johnson, Eugene; 2208 - Rodriguez, juilo; 2250 - Payton, Chris; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4040 - Hernandez, Hugo S; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 7101 - Barrientos, Robinson PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0250 - ceron, vianelly; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1018 - Villegas, Leonardo; 1039 - Cure, Angela; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1043 - Nunez, Luisa; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2049 - 24/7 Painting Remie, Luis; 4011 - NGR Enterprise Bazile, Christine; 5022 - Cegarra Monsalve, Miguel; 5034 - Torres, Josie; 7002 - Abdallah, Emad; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7065 - Burke, Cameron; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7111 - Eugene, James; 7167 - Castillo, Maria; 7168 - stevens, Janet; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A020 - Snell, Jonathon; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; C193 - John, Cushun; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D141 - Brown, Tiffany; D154 - Gadson, Samone; D160 - Doughty, Julie; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E251 - Tyer, Dylan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A136 - PERRY, JONATHAN; A252 - Mcgriff, Dominique; A269 - Carneiro, Adriana; A277 - Zarada, Elizabeth; A301 - Rivera, Daniel; B112 - Manney, Glorimi; B128 - DEL CARMEN, LILIANA; B167 - LOPEZ, INGRID EUMARA; B180 - Nuñez, Michael; B195 - Lacomb, Joanne; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; C455 - Janvier, Kyionna; C495 - Figueroa, Cynthia; C525 - Fleurine, Nancy; C571 - Harman, Bambi; D038 - Mallory, Kyle; E144 – Lane, Malcolm; E147 - Torres Santos, Isaac; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1018 - Laredo Dallovo, Ezio; 1019 - Marubini Gonzales, Alessandro; 1124 - QUINTANA, JUAN; 1127 – Meyer, Wade; 1238 - Bryant, Devin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1333 - Myers, Josette; 1411 - Mucare, Victor; 1412 - Lartigue, Emily; 1414 – Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2103 - Pignoli, Carla; 2139 - WARRINGTON, SHERYL; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 2402 - Robbs, Micheal; 2412 - Barr, Derrick; 2414 - Castro, Arnaldo; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3105 - Hamachek, Anna; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3118 - DE OLIVEIRA REIS, ROBERTO; 3119 - SANCHEZ SOTO, JOSE; 3237 - Gristina, Dario; 3317 - Cashwell, Sheila; 3334 - PLOURDE, RONALD; 3409 - Rainer, Karley; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3421 - Arcela, Gio; 3434 - Lanese, Chelsea; 3610 - Dalati, Maher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1001 - Santiago Rodriguez, Luis; 1022 - Sebastian, Angelina; 1059 - auguste, Pierre; 1091 - colon, Rayshmarie; 11015 - Concepcion Alicea, Carmen; 11041 - silva, Adrienne; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11305 - Castillo, Francisco; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 11421 - Alayza, Richard; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1160 - otero, Ramon; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 1216 - Graham, Howard Junior; 12410 - Medina, William; 12412 - Boone, Adrian; 12520 - Jr, Lanford Mcleod; 1282 - Silvera, Juan; 283 - Mini Motors Hudson, Kevin; 291 - Garcia, Javier; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 005 - Randan, Mike; 020 - Dyals, Carl; 025 - Anderson, George; 044 - Murillo, Hernan; 059 - Murillo maya, Hernan; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 113 - Cotto Cruz, Wanda; 119 - Carrasquillo, Carlos; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 240 - Torres, Sherley; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 268 - Golding, Jaquan; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 352 - Vazquez, Hector N; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 446 - Illidge, Omar; 461 - Aza, Jordan De; 495 - Garcia, Melanie; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 575 - Momtaz, Tamanna; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 700 - Etman, David; 715 - mejias, israel; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 866 - silva, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01109 - anglero, Judith; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02146 - Wynn, Justin; 02148 - Panettiere, Elena; 02213 - Jameson, Anika; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02425 - mancera, Blanca; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05135 - Marchak, Jennifer; 05136 - Murillo, Hernan; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05331 - Paisley, Diana; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 05419 - TURNER ACEVEDO, FRANKLIN; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1129 - Smith, Gerrick; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1801 - Valentin, Jose; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2032 - Tindell, Marvin; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Germain, Josianne; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2135 - Germain, Josianne; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2234 - Rivera, Francisco; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2333 - Greene, Ireland; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0022 - Duffy, Karen; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0058 - Green, Theresa; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0145 - Martinez, Socorro; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2001 - Butto, Ruth; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2061 - Figueroa, Julio; 2068 - Martinez, Barbie; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2107 - Rivera, Jayna; 2108 - Caban, Elvin; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 3001 - Moldcomps Industrial LLC Rodrigues, Luis; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4053 - Castro, Odlanier; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6073 - Narvaez, Eric; 6079 - Ekwueme, Alexander T; 6102 - Herrera, Yuli Andrea; 6106 - Herras, carlos; 6116 - orazi, tod; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Hockersmith, Cody; 7226 - Servi Cleaners Euceda, Raul; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0083 - Cabral Acosta, Lila; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0096 - kitaoka, Poubel; 0105 - Phillips, Angela; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0146 - Thiel, Angela; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0225 - Cruz, Andrew; 0276 - TORRE, JENNA; 0402 - Lopez Pena, Joshua; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2079 - Caamano, Carlos; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2007 - Lee, Joann; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2108 - harris, Shania; 2221 - Griego, Myrna; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 4103 - Bailey, Jeron; 4132 - Stoeckl, Martha; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4196 - Williams, Damon; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1025 - Mims, Roberta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 4003 - Hanzely, Carolyn; 5030 - Peterson, Donald; 5032 - Gonzalez Berrios, Carlos; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 8051 - Grimes, Kenyetta; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Selitto, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hubbard, Rodriques; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0112 - Morris, Agnola; 0120 - Ramirez, Lemar; 0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0162 - Andrews, Jamica; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0180 - sHIH, Wen; 0298 - Reid, Damian; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7015 - Rivas, Roxana; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 8006 - Colon, Sheila; 8040 - Taylor, Alexusia; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8186 - Mathis, Carla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - Triplett, Sonia; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2090 - Walwyn, Tiseanna; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N
Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - mendez, Irazu; 0007 - Johnson, Carina; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 – Ralunda, Houston; 0076 - arnold, Lakia; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0172 - Thomas, Julian; 0235 - Cancel, Luberta; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 2034 - Ginger Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Dawson, Pete; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 4056 - Nunez, Alvin; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5044 - Mcginnis, Sherry; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6025 - Faulkner, Nykeema; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 8011 - garcia, Ana; 9019 - Thomas, Julian; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Barker, Leigh; B037 - Murray, Brooklyn; C003 - Rivera, Ramon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D009 - Grooms, Jehki; D016 - Del Valla, Imanuel; D027 - Halstead, John; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 – Howard, Pamela; D082 - Rivera, Lourdes; D110 - Bernard, Jonathan; D146 - Pena, Maria; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D193 - Organized Pallets Carius, Mack; D195 - SanchezAlvarez, Filiberto; D198 - HOLMES, PORSHA; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E032 - Aguilar, Ivan; E041 - LOPEZ, EDWIN JAY; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1217 - Frazer, Reynell; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1241 - Velez, Kevin; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1343 - Flores, Selvin; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Melgar ramos, Wilfredo; 1433 - Matos, Antonio; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1777 - Rockwell, Brett; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2049 - Murcia, Alejandro; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2084 - DeCorbiac, Karen; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2219 - Lynn, Kelly; 2266 - woolleey, Aj; 2411 - Mosley, Zachary; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2450 - Bailey, Brittany; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2605 - Navarra, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2233 - Rosario, Jonessi; 2252 - Lugo, Lois; 2256 - Rodriguez, Fred; 2296 - Rios, Nancy; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2332 - cerritos, edith; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2427 - Savary Cuello, Nelson; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2531A - Martinez, Jose; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2653 - James, Andrew; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0449 - Nazario, Lynnette; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0509 - Toledo, Rolando; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3021 - Clegg, Renee; 3039 - Garcia, Ivelisse; 3112 - only, Timothy; 3120 - GUERRERO, LEONARDO; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6034 - Estrada, Alondra; 6041 - GonzaleZ, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A019 - Kanarick, Yvette; A022 - Luis, Jorge; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A027 - Neal, Vallan; A044 - Rodriguez, Esteban; A059 - Jackson, Jean Marie; A067 - Ceballos, Lisa; A068 - Rose, Emily; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C345 - Sharplis, Joan; D406 - Gonzales, Luis; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E521 - Parker, William; F567 - Davies, Gary; F569 - Waleska, Ramos; F570 - Birchard, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C177 - Coomes, Nathanial; D496A - Dial, Shelia; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - PATEL, BHUMIT; A121 - Blintsova, Vladyslava; A130 - My Florida guide Nicole, Angel; B106 - Ellis, Edward; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B130 - Jackson, James B; B137 - Fernandez, Francesca; B168 - Moore-Simmons, Brianne; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B214 - Lemons, Sherelle; B224 - Garcia Rivera, Anairy; B226 – Capellan, Anarely; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C117 - Hernandez, Graceyarie; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212C - Muniz, Sherry; C227G - Rivera, yvette PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1247 - Zenva Martel, Anna; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1294 - Carranza, Wendalyn; 2084 - Milkins, Kellie; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3401 - Knight, Savannah; F332 - Destefano, Christian; F334 - bean, Colby; F354 - Gonzalez, Peter; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F413 - Sands, Ashley; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F420 - Emmanuelli, Fabricio; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G470 - Mora, Uriah; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J706 - Smith, Eve. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 24,2023 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Royal/ QudrainNelson-Hines: household, boxes- Angela Kinscy: wall art, boxes, vases, desk broke down- Davina Dominique: household items.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 28,2023 at the location indicated: Store 3519: 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Ste A Orlando Fl 32806 @ 12 PM: Wendy Robinson-Household items and furniture. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Stevie Smiley JR -Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, clothes Jennifer Marquez- Household Goods/Furniture Jennifer Marquez -Household Goods/Furniture Carmen Romero -Household Goods/Furniture Amber Collier -Household Goods/Furniture Lenny Moore- Household Goods/Furniture Emanuel Alexand Colon Soldevila- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, November 28, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Suzette Smith Household Goods/Furniture, Stanley Taylor Household Goods/Furniture, Luis Rosario sectional, queen bed, 2 full bed, washer, dryer, tv stand, 7 large boxes, Reginald McIntyre Household Goods/Furniture
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, November 28, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Paul xFrancis Files, chair, and cabinets, boxes.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 1st, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B7HL38N32S652274
2002 DODG
1GRAA06296B709118
2006 GDAN
1GYEE437090111856
2009 CADI
2MEHM75VX7X621115
2007 MERC
2T1BURHE7GC512145
2016 TOYT
3J67M2M147045
1972 OLDS
5NPD74LF3KH453961
2019 HYUN
YV1CZ91HX41097908
2004 VOLVO
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
KL4CJGSB7DB120951
2013 BUIC
DECEMBER 1, 2023
1N4AL21E89N517618
2009 NISS
1YVFP80C535M14911
2003 MAZD
4M2CU87118KJ33066
2008 MERC
5XXGT4L37HG165458
2017 KIA
5Y2SL628X4Z415446
2004 PONT
DECEMBER 8, 2023
1FMPU19586LA99659
2006 FORD
JN1AZ34E36M351328
2006 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 1, 2023
5TDGARAH1NS511693
2022 TOYT
WBA8E9G55GNT43729
2016 BMW
1FMZU64P4YUB59092
2000 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph Ronaldo Zeledon, Sreelal Sasidharan pillai, Arlisa Maria Simpson, Yaniel Rivera, Lucia Palmero, Riceliz Marrero, Shemar Troutman, Liliana Zayas, Nicholas David Lewis, Eumeka Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Laiza Ortiz, DINGANE WALKER, Rafael Rodriguez Roman, Danea Lee Figueroa, Mark Lippman, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Nicole Miller NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Shakeem Miley, Ana Rios Mejia, Steven Pena NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart, Elwin Rincones, Richard Baker, Paul Rodney, Paul Hansin, Lonnie Lee Burger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Edwards Ducille, Christine Ducille, Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Sandra Hockenberry, Elizabeth White, Elizabeth, Nancy Quinones, Clarence Bradwell, Carl Norelia, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Eric Sarito Bastian, Cynthia Watson, Jazzmin Ajane Williams, Melvin Bradley, Derek Cooper, Joslyn Green, Shamari Donnelle Martin, Brianna Marie Webb, Andre Deion Benjamin, Michael Shannon Lehner,ELIZABETH ALEJANDRO, Bredrick Antonio Golston, Glenn Johnson, Timothy Lee Knight Sr., Chantilee Shere Stewart, Fran Smith, Nicole Harrison, Marta Muniz, Kamaria Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Quaneice Tranee McBride, Decara Maurice Green, Kelly Gibson, Theresa Cineus, Lusina Cineus NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, December 7, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sade Sullivan, Dekerria Harris, Charmaine Mureen Waite, Christain Bonardd, Rachel Bodner, Brittany Crumpton, Alexis Mendez, Willie Shaw, Ramon Pinero. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0351 – 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY December 7,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Katrena Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY December 7,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Valenecia Fortune, Alexa Lopez, Kevin Barrientos, Kevin Jean Isme, Cortez Builders Corp, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Jannell Johnson, Amil Collins.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Nissan
VIN: JN8AZ08W47W641392
2011 Toyota
VIN: 5TDZK3EH7BS026130
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on December 6th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of November, 2023 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Ismael Rosado ; Keila De jesus ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Joseph Pfeifer ; Sharella Williams ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sharella Williams ; Raye Davenport ; Ashlee King ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; Kendra Deleon ; Adrian Williams ; Acevedo A Ashley ; Caprice stover ; Alemji Asong ; Christopher Thompson ; Tarik Wehrmann ; Teresa A Johnson ; Derrick Crawford ; Malekah Jackson ; Jarrvis Cole ; Hilda Hickson ; Gregory Hampton ;Cynthia Holmes ; Jesse Mccree ; Ben McGhee ; Anthony Montalvo ; Margaret Prettyman ; Louella Gallin ; Danethean Edwards.
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of November, 2023 at 12:00 PM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Mikayla Overton ; Jessica Schnittker ; Imani Collins ; Ariana Eckman ; Shakeyia Martin ; Carlata Freeman ; John Bussard ; Giuliano Castagne ; Jeffrey Colon ; Karen Powell ; Melissa Anderson ; Tyara Rivera ; Mitchell Hale ; Giovanna Thompson ; Wendy Boone ; Jose Segarra ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Tyrone Henderson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Jason Garza ; Rachel Green ; Alberto Cruz.