Legal Public Notices 11/15/2023

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on www.storagetreasures.com at 12:00 PM. Juan Rodriguez-Household items. Mohammed Saleem- Couch, Table, TV, Boxes, Totes, Desk, Toolbox, Fan, Bed Frame, Printer, Vacume, Ironing Board, Rashonda Mike- Bags and Applinces, Edward Rosado- Household Goods. Adrienne Currlin Alexander-Household items, Danielle Mills-Household items, Arkeisha Adams-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, amy Dinkins-Household items Tamarra Williams-Household items. Krista Denoff: home items, decorations, etc.. Tamica Shines: household furniture. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. Richardt Amaro - tv, ladder, luggage, bedframes dining room set Efrain Ortiz Jr - golf clubs, totes, bags, boxes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags. Felicia Minion; Household goods, generator, miscellaneous items. Ashley Pottinger; two-bedroom home, furniture. Brandy Wingster: household goods; Camille Smith: household goods; Darrion Denson: bed, TV's, TV stand, table, chairs; Devona Timbs: household furniture and items; Jean Rosambert: mattresses; Kanisha Phillips: clothes; Munchan Powell: Clothes, shoes, decorations; Reaching da Streetz Inc/Toni Washington: Furniture & concession items; Rosa Costa: household goods; Weedia Civil: 2 beds living room clothes; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. Troi Smith- couch, household items. Heather Owens- Antique furniture. Danielle Beckford- furniture, toys. Bibi Sukhraj- household items. Brandon Torres homegoods. Donavan Fields: Furniture, Light Fixture, Pressure washer, Home décor, Landscaping Tools, Bed, Wheelbarrow. Tarek Elsayed: TV, Car Jack, Shelf, Rolling Dolly, outdoor furniture. Anthony Peters: Tv, totes, toys, power tools, camping gear, music items, Cynamon Stroman: TV, furniture, turn tables, crafts items, totes, toolbox. Brittany Hawks: furniture, gun case, totes, totes, Britany Webster: furniture, boxes, totes, toys, Destiny Almonte: boxes, toys, totes, luggage. Charles Coy: Entertainment center, printer, bags, boxes, totes, toys, hand tools, power tools, toolbox, tires, fish tank and roofing tiles. - Alfred Mccambry: Bed, dresser, mattress, tv, boxes, pictures, totes and a keyboard. - Sharoya Miller: Dresser, entertainment center, printer, tv, bags, boxes, pictures and totes. Xavier Moreno - Windows, Doors. Kelvin Soto – Clothes, Live Reptiles. Juliet Vickers – Ladders, Boxes, Stand mixer. Luis Eduardo Molina Vivas – Generator, Power Tools, Toolboxes. Amira Willingham dorm furniture -Pam Shaw home goods. Jerod Priest-Household goods, Alexy Cardenas- Household goods. Gary Dunlap; Dresser, Refrigerator, boxes, shelves – Edward Menendez; table, totes, toys, shelves, chair, boxes, clothes – Nathalie Chowdhury; Household Items. Tyler Paugh, furniture. Richard Marrero: homegoods, decor; Mari Mclaughlian: homegoods ; Brad Serrano: furniture, boxes. Elisabetta Kim: furniture, household goods; Antoinette Wilson: clothes, small appliances, boxes; Ericka N Lopez Santiago: luggage, baby items, household goods, shelves. Tenynoi Hansen:household goods.April Farley:household goods. Precious Royal-Household items,Oscar Coto Fiallos-Household items, Lena Wolczuk-Household items, Darius Abel- Household items, Yahaira Morales- Household items, Christine Norwood- Household items, Elizabeth Chavez- Household items, Malcolm Ajamu Stover- Household items, Franklin Lionel- Household items, Raychelle Williams- Household items, Joe Edwards- Household items, Wendy Jones- Household items, Dewayne Patterson- Household items, Shayla Greene- Household items, Tysheoua Johnson- Household items, Marcy Metellus- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Rodrigus Williamson- Household items, Cindy Estel- Household items, Richard Morgan- Household items, Nathanuel Taylor- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Mohamed Badawy- Household items, Devarious Bryant- Household items, Tiffany Shanee Clark- Household items, Barbara Kelly- Household items, Casey Fenelon- Household items. Champayne Green-Household item. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF:Deceased.: The administration of the estate of STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, deceased, whose date of death was August 23, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/15/2023. Signed this 9th day of November, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Handling Attorney, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] , Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ JILL W. CARUSO, Personal Representative, 1355 S. SUMMERLIN AVE.,ORLANDO, FL 32806.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONIn the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. Dominique Richardson-3 bed /10 boxes, Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Yolanda Robinson-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Jorge Reyes-furniture, clothing, tools. Carl Butler- Clothing and baby toys. Meguydeline Dessources-Household items, chairs, clothes, shoes, 15 boxes, 10 bins. Veronica Watson- Bed set, totes, clothing, dishes, Antoine Keaton- Clothes ,etc. Torra Sanders-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Yinner Dudley-Household items, Mario Pierre-Household items, Youssef Khedr-Household items, Elio Cestero Hassele-Household items, Charmagne Porter-Household items. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Misc. Clothing, Hygiene Items & tools S Rosalind Ave & E Jackson St.2. Keys 10 Blk of W. Pine St.3. Keys W Central Blvd & N Orange Ave.4. Electronics E Central Blvd & N Osceola Ave.5. Cellphone Holy Land Way & Vineland Rd.6. Tools 2000 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl.7. Keys W Pine St. & S Orange Ave.8. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Orange Ave.9. Cellphones & Misc. Items 3000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.10. Shoes 4000 blk of International Dr.11. Backpack w/ Misc. Items 30 Blk of W Pine St.12. Cellphone N Orange ave & Park Lake St.13. Electronics 700 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl.14. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.15. Lanyard w/ Keys N Orange Ave & W Washington St.16. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 3125 Anthony Bowman, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1703 maria Ortega, 2157 Maria Jessica Rodriguez.: 303 Amanda Pierre, 413 Yaitza Rolon, 547 Scott Bartlett, 940 Scott Bartlett, 633 Emma Vargas, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 1076 Kevin Koehn.: 1408 Elias Lugo, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1099 Carlos Torres, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1083 Brenda Reece.2124 Ramon Rivera, 3336 Beatrice Cotto, 2191 Claudia Diaz, AA3298K Daniella Bauza, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 1032 Dennis Baez, 3179 Lynnette M Tirado-Munet, 2096 David Burns, 2184-86 Marisa Salcerio, 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Rodriguez.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.32 Cameron Witherspoon 63 Zoraida Salvat 130 Scott Zubarik132 Jennifer Rene Horn 224 Alejandra Castaneda 260 Gilbert Cuevas 268 Ralph David 417 Susan G Clary 479 Kristina Torres100 Anthony Rackard 121 Darius Simpson 152 Lemeck Meradin 160 Jaqueline Kirkland 162 Albert Lowes 174 Trina Davis 188 Antwann Artist 207 Detric Williams 208 Gabrielle Taylor 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 281 Stephanie Yvette Douglas323 Cynthia Oliver 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 349 Elsa Duffy 350 Marie Desir 362 Volkan Tokatli 383 Volkan Tokatli 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 444 Brandon Brinson 472 Christopher Henderson 533 Adrian Collins 535 Lenise Banks 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 592 Gloria Brooks 601 Donnell Harp 603 Sandra Lewis: 0029 Alex Williams 0136 Jean Welton 0190 Brenda Sama 0233 Harry Sirkis 0269 George Diaz 0336 Calvin Nelson 0642 Ashley Simon 0672 Brittany Wright 0719 Guerda Cadichon 0764 Danielle Brathwaite 0812 Alexis Blue 0851 Davonta Leeks 0908 Diallo Fitzgerald: 0409 Easter Gibson 0436 Laquincia Shorter 0506 Jeffery Wright 0606 Laura Mitchell 0618 Jacorey Bush 0749 Cleveland Rahymes Jr. 0839 Shialismar Ortiz Negron 0915 James Owens0930 Christopher Reid 0937 Michelle Rosales 0951 Lynda Johnson 0956 Lynda Johnson 1009 Frances Cruz 1028 Shawna Smith 1202 Marisol Sepulveda 1226 El Hadji Doop 1229 Amanda Johnson 1307 Guilande Aclouque 1407 Amanda Johnson 1519 Marisol Sepulveda 1610 George Diaz 1621 Angela Warrington, 7777 Holdings LLC 1636 Patrick Hale 1749 Francisco Gonzalez-Velez 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson1070 Naya Banks 2011 Aghree Inc., Aprille Wade 2021 Aprille Wade 3092 Jaqitta Smith 3222 Tony Marks 3275 Quemi Familia 4007 Aprille Wade 4051 Jimmy Roberson III4112 Robert Lee Casey Jr 5004 Aprille Wade 5049 Brenda Long 5050 Lateal Woulard 5052 Robert Atkins 5061 Lincoln Thomas 6013 Robert Atkins 6040 David R. 2012 2GNALDEK8C6228716 CHEV 1999 1J4G258SXXC675790 JEEP 1997 1HTMGABM0VH464792 INTL. PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on www.storagetreasures.com at 01:10 PM the personal property in the below-listed units. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.B004 - Amill, Denise; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B039 - patterson, richard; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C006 - Villalobos, Karelis ; C016 - Zarred, Albert; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D017 - Morales, Abner; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D040 - Gilliam, Sade; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; D067 - -RODGERS, HEATHER BICKER; E012 - Chapman, Tyler; E025 - Rice, Annette; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E043 - Anders, Terica; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E046 - McGhee, Larry; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F045 - Oztrica McGuire, Matthew; G002 - Martinez, Ricky; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; G020 - Guerra, Joseph; G025 - Gonzalez, Andres; H017 - Christian, Nancy; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J019 - Reedy, Carla; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Jean, Marie; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J077 - Fattah, Ghada; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J127 - Jackson, Shonteia; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J162 - Destra, Olondieu; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K059 - Zetrenne, Claude; K076 - Antoszewski, Morgan; P001 - louissaint, louisA107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A116 - Martinez, Adelaida; A122 - Nelson, Joel; A133 - Hernandez Torres, Carlos; A136 - Bryant, Robert; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B203 - dba Dina Petit-Homme, POZOW; B214 - Derilus, Rodler; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B231 - Ford, Elesha; B237 - Alce, Kendra; B238 - Bennett, Cynthia; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C303 - Alexandar, Quayshay; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C308 - Florence, Andre; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C340 - David, Vanessa; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E505 - Antoine, Sedler; E508 - Wright, Althea; E515 - Petit-Frere, Kermly; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F624 - Bridget, Rosa; J900 - velez, Shakaya. A101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B217 - Yarbrough, Cynthia; B238 - Nieves, Joel; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C303 - Harger, Danielle; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C319 - DENNIS, ISAIAH; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E531 - Dolson, Daniel; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Rodriquez, Yoderki; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; F625 - lopez, Joel; F626 - Dee, Kay; F633 - Morrobel, Ethan; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G725 - Session, Evana; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H821 - lanoix, Jennyka ; I906 - jr, Jeffrey baker; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I921 - Saint Cyr, Francoise; I930 - villalobos, Ramon; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J022 - Lopez, David; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L204 - White, Charie; M305 - Bellevue, Makentia; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel; P053 - Clifton, Chris; P071 - Dee, Kay. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0125 - Starks, Willie; 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0228 - Jackson, Christopher; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0327 - Whitcomb, Allison; 0330 - Parish, James; 0334 - Jenkins, Kennita; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0420 - Bengochea, Jamirka; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0601 - Elmore, Deyja; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Auguste, Peterson; 0607 - Paige, William; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0713 - casseus, rachel; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0809 - Paul, Dianite; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0824 – Lund, Amanda; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 09107 - Dorelus, Maeva; 09108 - Gray, Tanesha; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1019 - Watson, Exabius; 1047 - Carey, Terri; 1053 - jeanLouis, Venante; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1069 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1113 - Owen, Shannon; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1137 - jr, David bishop; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1162 - St Remy, Jacky; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1250 - wilson, Steven; 1252 - Landrum, Cardell; 1270 - Esquivel Argueta, Zucely; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. 1018 - Martinez, Jose; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2188 - Johnson, Eugene; 2208 - Rodriguez, juilo; 2250 - Payton, Chris; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4040 - Hernandez, Hugo S; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 7101 - Barrientos, Robinson0250 - ceron, vianelly; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1018 - Villegas, Leonardo; 1039 - Cure, Angela; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1043 - Nunez, Luisa; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2049 - 24/7 Painting Remie, Luis; 4011 - NGR Enterprise Bazile, Christine; 5022 - Cegarra Monsalve, Miguel; 5034 - Torres, Josie; 7002 - Abdallah, Emad; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7065 - Burke, Cameron; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7111 - Eugene, James; 7167 - Castillo, Maria; 7168 - stevens, Janet; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar. A020 - Snell, Jonathon; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; C193 - John, Cushun; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D141 - Brown, Tiffany; D154 - Gadson, Samone; D160 - Doughty, Julie; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E251 - Tyer, Dylan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. A136 - PERRY, JONATHAN; A252 - Mcgriff, Dominique; A269 - Carneiro, Adriana; A277 - Zarada, Elizabeth; A301 - Rivera, Daniel; B112 - Manney, Glorimi; B128 - DEL CARMEN, LILIANA; B167 - LOPEZ, INGRID EUMARA; B180 - Nuñez, Michael; B195 - Lacomb, Joanne; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; C455 - Janvier, Kyionna; C495 - Figueroa, Cynthia; C525 - Fleurine, Nancy; C571 - Harman, Bambi; D038 - Mallory, Kyle; E144 – Lane, Malcolm; E147 - Torres Santos, Isaac; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1018 - Laredo Dallovo, Ezio; 1019 - Marubini Gonzales, Alessandro; 1124 - QUINTANA, JUAN; 1127 – Meyer, Wade; 1238 - Bryant, Devin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1333 - Myers, Josette; 1411 - Mucare, Victor; 1412 - Lartigue, Emily; 1414 – Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2103 - Pignoli, Carla; 2139 - WARRINGTON, SHERYL; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 2402 - Robbs, Micheal; 2412 - Barr, Derrick; 2414 - Castro, Arnaldo; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3105 - Hamachek, Anna; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3118 - DE OLIVEIRA REIS, ROBERTO; 3119 - SANCHEZ SOTO, JOSE; 3237 - Gristina, Dario; 3317 - Cashwell, Sheila; 3334 - PLOURDE, RONALD; 3409 - Rainer, Karley; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3421 - Arcela, Gio; 3434 - Lanese, Chelsea; 3610 - Dalati, Maher. 1001 - Santiago Rodriguez, Luis; 1022 - Sebastian, Angelina; 1059 - auguste, Pierre; 1091 - colon, Rayshmarie; 11015 - Concepcion Alicea, Carmen; 11041 - silva, Adrienne; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11305 - Castillo, Francisco; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 11421 - Alayza, Richard; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1160 - otero, Ramon; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 1216 - Graham, Howard Junior; 12410 - Medina, William; 12412 - Boone, Adrian; 12520 - Jr, Lanford Mcleod; 1282 - Silvera, Juan; 283 - Mini Motors Hudson, Kevin; 291 - Garcia, Javier; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 005 - Randan, Mike; 020 - Dyals, Carl; 025 - Anderson, George; 044 - Murillo, Hernan; 059 - Murillo maya, Hernan; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 113 - Cotto Cruz, Wanda; 119 - Carrasquillo, Carlos; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 240 - Torres, Sherley; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 268 - Golding, Jaquan; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 352 - Vazquez, Hector N; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 446 - Illidge, Omar; 461 - Aza, Jordan De; 495 - Garcia, Melanie; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 575 - Momtaz, Tamanna; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 700 - Etman, David; 715 - mejias, israel; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 866 - silva, Miguel. 01109 - anglero, Judith; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02146 - Wynn, Justin; 02148 - Panettiere, Elena; 02213 - Jameson, Anika; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02425 - mancera, Blanca; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05135 - Marchak, Jennifer; 05136 - Murillo, Hernan; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05331 - Paisley, Diana; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 05419 - TURNER ACEVEDO, FRANKLIN; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema. 1129 - Smith, Gerrick; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1801 - Valentin, Jose; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2032 - Tindell, Marvin; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Germain, Josianne; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2135 - Germain, Josianne; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2234 - Rivera, Francisco; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2333 - Greene, Ireland; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0022 - Duffy, Karen; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0058 - Green, Theresa; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0145 - Martinez, Socorro; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2001 - Butto, Ruth; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2061 - Figueroa, Julio; 2068 - Martinez, Barbie; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2107 - Rivera, Jayna; 2108 - Caban, Elvin; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 3001 - Moldcomps Industrial LLC Rodrigues, Luis; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4053 - Castro, Odlanier; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6073 - Narvaez, Eric; 6079 - Ekwueme, Alexander T; 6102 - Herrera, Yuli Andrea; 6106 - Herras, carlos; 6116 - orazi, tod; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Hockersmith, Cody; 7226 - Servi Cleaners Euceda, Raul; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0083 - Cabral Acosta, Lila; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0096 - kitaoka, Poubel; 0105 - Phillips, Angela; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on www.storagetreasures.com at 09:30 AM, the personal property in the below-listed units. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2007 - Lee, Joann; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2108 - harris, Shania; 2221 - Griego, Myrna; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 4103 - Bailey, Jeron; 4132 - Stoeckl, Martha; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4196 - Williams, Damon; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1025 - Mims, Roberta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 4003 - Hanzely, Carolyn; 5030 - Peterson, Donald; 5032 - Gonzalez Berrios, Carlos; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 8051 - Grimes, Kenyetta; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Selitto, Joseph. 0101 - Hubbard, Rodriques; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0112 - Morris, Agnola; 0120 - Ramirez, Lemar; 0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0162 - Andrews, Jamica; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0180 - sHIH, Wen; 0298 - Reid, Damian; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7015 - Rivas, Roxana; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 8006 - Colon, Sheila; 8040 - Taylor, Alexusia; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8186 - Mathis, Carla0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - Triplett, Sonia; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2090 - Walwyn, Tiseanna; 3017 - Jones, Gayle. 0006 - mendez, Irazu; 0007 - Johnson, Carina; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 – Ralunda, Houston; 0076 - arnold, Lakia; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0172 - Thomas, Julian; 0235 - Cancel, Luberta; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 2034 - Ginger Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Dawson, Pete; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 4056 - Nunez, Alvin; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5044 - Mcginnis, Sherry; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6025 - Faulkner, Nykeema; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 8011 - garcia, Ana; 9019 - Thomas, Julian; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel. B029 - Barker, Leigh; B037 - Murray, Brooklyn; C003 - Rivera, Ramon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D009 - Grooms, Jehki; D016 - Del Valla, Imanuel; D027 - Halstead, John; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 – Howard, Pamela; D082 - Rivera, Lourdes; D110 - Bernard, Jonathan; D146 - Pena, Maria; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D193 - Organized Pallets Carius, Mack; D195 - SanchezAlvarez, Filiberto; D198 - HOLMES, PORSHA; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E032 - Aguilar, Ivan; E041 - LOPEZ, EDWIN JAY; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E079 - Furlow, Carlos. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1217 - Frazer, Reynell; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1241 - Velez, Kevin; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1343 - Flores, Selvin; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Melgar ramos, Wilfredo; 1433 - Matos, Antonio; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1777 - Rockwell, Brett; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2049 - Murcia, Alejandro; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2084 - DeCorbiac, Karen; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2219 - Lynn, Kelly; 2266 - woolleey, Aj; 2411 - Mosley, Zachary; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2450 - Bailey, Brittany; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2605 - Navarra, John. 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2233 - Rosario, Jonessi; 2252 - Lugo, Lois; 2256 - Rodriguez, Fred; 2296 - Rios, Nancy; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2332 - cerritos, edith; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2427 - Savary Cuello, Nelson; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2531A - Martinez, Jose; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2653 - James, Andrew; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0449 - Nazario, Lynnette; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0509 - Toledo, Rolando; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3021 - Clegg, Renee; 3039 - Garcia, Ivelisse; 3112 - only, Timothy; 3120 - GUERRERO, LEONARDO; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6034 - Estrada, Alondra; 6041 - GonzaleZ, Melissa. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A019 - Kanarick, Yvette; A022 - Luis, Jorge; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A027 - Neal, Vallan; A044 - Rodriguez, Esteban; A059 - Jackson, Jean Marie; A067 - Ceballos, Lisa; A068 - Rose, Emily; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C345 - Sharplis, Joan; D406 - Gonzales, Luis; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E521 - Parker, William; F567 - Davies, Gary; F569 - Waleska, Ramos; F570 - Birchard, Travis. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C177 - Coomes, Nathanial; D496A - Dial, Shelia; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJA106 - PATEL, BHUMIT; A121 - Blintsova, Vladyslava; A130 - My Florida guide Nicole, Angel; B106 - Ellis, Edward; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B130 - Jackson, James B; B137 - Fernandez, Francesca; B168 - Moore-Simmons, Brianne; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B214 - Lemons, Sherelle; B224 - Garcia Rivera, Anairy; B226 – Capellan, Anarely; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C117 - Hernandez, Graceyarie; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212C - Muniz, Sherry; C227G - Rivera, yvette. 1247 - Zenva Martel, Anna; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1294 - Carranza, Wendalyn; 2084 - Milkins, Kellie; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3401 - Knight, Savannah; F332 - Destefano, Christian; F334 - bean, Colby; F354 - Gonzalez, Peter; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F413 - Sands, Ashley; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F420 - Emmanuelli, Fabricio; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G470 - Mora, Uriah; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J706 - Smith, Eve. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on November 24, 2023 at 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Royal/ QudrainNelson-Hines: household, boxes- Angela Kinscy: wall art, boxes, vases, desk broke down- Davina Dominique: household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on www.storagetreasures.com at 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Ste A Orlando Fl 32806 @ 12 PM: Wendy Robinson-Household items and furniture. 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Stevie Smiley JR -Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, clothes Jennifer Marquez- Household Goods/Furniture Jennifer Marquez -Household Goods/Furniture Carmen Romero -Household Goods/Furniture Amber Collier -Household Goods/Furniture Lenny Moore- Household Goods/Furniture Emanuel Alexand Colon Soldevila- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Extra Space Storage/Life Storage will hold a public auction on www.storagetreasures.com: Suzette Smith Household Goods/Furniture, Stanley Taylor Household Goods/Furniture, Luis Rosario sectional, queen bed, 2 full bed, washer, dryer, tv stand, 7 large boxes, Reginald McIntyre Household Goods/Furniture Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction on www.storagetreasures.com: Paul xFrancis Files, chair, and cabinets, boxes. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78, vehicles will be sold. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. 1B7HL38N32S6522742002 DODG 1GRAA06296B7091182006 GDAN 1GYEE4370901118562009 CADI 2MEHM75VX7X6211152007 MERC 2T1BURHE7GC5121452016 TOYT 3J67M2M1470451972 OLDS 5NPD74LF3KH4539612019 HYUN YV1CZ91HX410979082004 VOLVO. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. KL4CJGSB7DB1209512013 BUIC 1N4AL21E89N5176182009 NISS 1YVFP80C535M149112003 MAZD 4M2CU87118KJ330662008 MERC 5XXGT4L37HG1654582017 KIA 5Y2SL628X4Z4154462004 PONT 1FMPU19586LA996592006 FORD JN1AZ34E36M3513282006 NISS. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 5TDGARAH1NS5116932022 TOYT WBA8E9G55GNT437292016 BMW 1FMZU64P4YUB590922000 FORD. Joseph Ronaldo Zeledon, Sreelal Sasidharan pillai, Arlisa Maria Simpson, Yaniel Rivera, Lucia Palmero, Riceliz Marrero, Shemar Troutman, Liliana Zayas, Nicholas David Lewis, Eumeka Thomas: Laiza Ortiz, DINGANE WALKER, Rafael Rodriguez Roman, Danea Lee Figueroa, Mark Lippman, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Nicole Miller Shakeem Miley, Ana Rios Mejia, Steven Pena: Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart, Elwin Rincones, Richard Baker, Paul Rodney, Paul Hansin, Lonnie Lee Burger: Christine Edwards Ducille, Christine Ducille, Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Sandra Hockenberry, Elizabeth White, Elizabeth, Nancy Quinones, Clarence Bradwell, Carl Norelia, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey: Eric Sarito Bastian, Cynthia Watson, Jazzmin Ajane Williams, Melvin Bradley, Derek Cooper, Joslyn Green, Shamari Donnelle Martin, Brianna Marie Webb, Andre Deion Benjamin, Michael Shannon Lehner, ELIZABETH ALEJANDRO, Bredrick Antonio Golston, Glenn Johnson, Timothy Lee Knight Sr., Chantilee Shere Stewart, Fran Smith, Nicole Harrison, Marta Muniz, Kamaria Jackson: Quaneice Tranee McBride, Decara Maurice Green, Kelly Gibson, Theresa Cineus, Lusina Cineus Sade Sullivan, Dekerria Harris, Charmaine Mureen Waite, Christain Bonardd, Rachel Bodner, Brittany Crumpton, Alexis Mendez, Willie Shaw, Ramon Pinero.: Katrena Jones Valenecia Fortune, Alexa Lopez, Kevin Barrientos, Kevin Jean Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2007 NissanVIN: JN8AZ08W47W6413922011 ToyotaVIN: 5TDZK3EH7BS026130To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on December 6th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Ismael Rosado ; Keila De jesus ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Joseph Pfeifer ; Sharella Williams ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sharella Williams ; Raye Davenport ; Ashlee King ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; Kendra Deleon ; Adrian Williams ; Acevedo A Ashley ; Caprice stover ; Alemji Asong ; Christopher Thompson ; Tarik Wehrmann ; Teresa A Johnson ; Derrick Crawford ; Malekah Jackson ; Jarrvis Cole ; Hilda Hickson ; Gregory Hampton ;Cynthia Holmes ; Jesse Mccree ; Ben McGhee ; Anthony Montalvo ; Margaret Prettyman ; Louella Gallin ; Danethean Edwards.ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Mikayla Overton ; Jessica Schnittker ; Imani Collins ; Ariana Eckman ; Shakeyia Martin ; Carlata Freeman ; John Bussard ; Giuliano Castagne ; Jeffrey Colon ; Karen Powell ; Melissa Anderson ; Tyara Rivera ; Mitchell Hale ; Giovanna Thompson ; Wendy Boone ; Jose Segarra ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Tyrone Henderson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Jason Garza ; Rachel Green ; Alberto Cruz.