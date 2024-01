Legal Public Notices 1/31/24

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Ashbridge - luggage, baseball cards. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on February 09, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Windy Lorthe-Household Goods/Furniture, Dawn Hendricks- Household Goods/Furniture, Magdalys Ocana- Clothes/shoes/ toys, Anitese Masson- Household Goods/Furniture, Ashworth Burnette- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equipment, Josh Marcelin- Household Goods/Furniture, Jamaal Davis- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Kala Piercy- Household Goods/Furniture, Crystal Townsel- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Michael Jones- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jennifer Santana: cal king,bedroom items,boxes,bins. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Louis Liggett- household items. Eaton Samuel- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Astria White-Household Items, Haja Jabba-Household Items, Barry Dinkel-Household Items,Resheena Mccray-Household Items, Sheena Sparks-Bins and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kathy Stone-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items Deeana Graham-Household items Eddy Canahuate-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michelle Garcia- Furniture, wood cabinets, reno materials, clothes, books, other general personal items Sandra Green- Bed,mini refrigerator, tv, boxes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Abby Rosenbaum: furniture and belongings. couch, bedframe, mattress, suitcase, nightstands and dressers. Laurie Lee: boxes, furniture. Deshawn Jackson: clothes, books, 2 tv.'s. Juan Morillo: king bed, foundation and bins. LaShalonda Robinson: furniture, clothes. Harvey Heads: couch, plastic tubs, cardboard boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Paul Contreras- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:James Dwight-Household items, Nandi Lowe-Household items, Paula Davis-Household items, Alberto Garcia-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Scott Metzger: Chair, Couch, Mattress, pillows, fans, tent, box, luggage,stereo, dresser, shelf The personal goods stored therein by the following:Juan Franco: Decor Items, Florals, Home Goods. Barbara Butler: Mercedes Car (not included in sale), ladder, vacuum, toolbox, office chair. Ayscha Barreto: Totes, Bags,Mini Fridge, Weight Bench, Lawn Mower. Nicole Marrero: Couch, Mirrors, Party Stuff, Frames, Small Fake Plant. Jasmine Porter: TV’s, Toys, Bedding, Boxes, Toy Riding Car, Bicycle, Chair. Jonathon Okoye: Car Parts, Car Seats, TV, Speakers. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Carlos Molina Ramos: chair, wall art, clothing, boxes, totes. Latoya Small: bed, couch, mattress, tv, throw rug, boxes. D’vonte Marseille Chapman: couch, totes. Rafael Leonor: bed set, mattress, couch, chair, dining set, dresser, luggage, totes, boxes. Evelyn Martinez: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, bikes, bed frame, toys, totes. Shamari Weeks: mattress, tv, clothing, table, shelves, shoes, lots of toys. Niquana Mason: smoker, lawn equipment, luggage, washing machine. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Brianna Raymond: Desk, PC, Craft materials, TV; Angie Johnson: TV, TV stand, Commercial fan, Toys; Korrine cooper: Cooler, Fishing gear, Electronics; Jason Stiner: Crates, Mental cabinet, Tools; Jason Mixon: 3 Motorcycles, Power tools, Fishing gear; Roy Smith: Concession trailer. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Cynthia Trotman queen bed toes, boxes, clothing, shoes appliances; Alan Grotnes 2-bedroom apartment; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Michelle Tatom-Household goods, Gerardo Padilla-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tishia Skeete; Living room set, Washer, Dyer, Household goods, Cloths. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Richard Sanchez Vega-Household goods and Tools; Elizabeth Tellado- Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Josephine Aponte, 4 rims and tires, bikes, grill, boxes, furniture, toys; Rocco Fisher, Household items; Oscar Carrillo, Totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carol Austin homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vickie Pacheco: Shelves, sofa, totes, wall art, toys, bike, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jessica Benson: large cage, TV, bags, boxes, luggage, vacuum, Xbox box The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Shana Anderson: bags, books Kavita Lutchmedial: furniture Jennifer Smith: Full mattress and box spring; boxes of household goods Cassana Gomez: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:David Power: household goods, Kathleen Decelles :household goods, Jennifer Rogers :Household Goods, Michael Eason Sr :household goods, Michael Eason Sr :household goods, Toya Almore :household goods, James D Russell: household goods, Robert Beron :household goods, Pernell Bush: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Max Berry-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tala Dalaq- Household items, Ammon Powell- Household items, Precious Goode- Household items, Rodney Griffin- Household items, America Monroe- Household items, Jerra'ca Ford- Household items, Gilliana Eichenlaub- Household items, Quinessa Portis- Household items, Brandon Donald- Household items, Dashonia Renee Rackard- Household items, Shantrese Mosby- Household items, Bobby Papke- Household items, Samantha Ford- Household items, Samantha Ford- Household items, Ronaja Day- Household items, Antwain Green- Household items, Tamara Morris- Household items, Javon Porter- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid.0218-Valdese Davis, 0428-Cindy Joint, 0450-Jesus Valentin Hernandez, 0456-Barbara Dolphus, 0523-Nelcy Diaz, 1819-Hiram Licea; 2015/Ford T250-Van Vin#1FTNR1YM0FKB31340, Owner:Hiram Licea, Lien Holder:United Auto Credit Corporation0128-Enel Leonard, 0603- Collins Sackie, 0656-Lynx Registe, 0739-Quintus Jerome, 0850-Leamon Davis, 1039-William/Kitty Ellison, 1080- William/Kitty Ellison, 1092-Sandra Stephen224-Cherymar Rivera0150-Jose Torres, 0150-Adriana Marie Ellis 2016 RIYA -Motorcycle LEHTCB036GR000089, 0507-Christopher Howard, 0631-Marta Conde, 0667- Donald Wilson, 0741-Donald Wilson0186- Stephan Testa, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0449- Holly Burkhalter, 0746- Jelani Omari, 0755- Shanlander Tobee, 1206-Cory Maxson, 7118- Adam Brown692-Shawndell Hadley, 1700- Dwayne Dundore. Run dates 1/24 & 1/31/24IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF SOLITAIRE LEE MAXAM Deceased. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2023 CP 002864 O Division Probate NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Solitaire Lee Maxam, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Florida, Probate Division, address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and ad- dresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHSAFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. Attorney for Personal Representative: Ricardo D. Cavalcanti, Esq. Attorney Florida Bar Number: 1027876 Overstreet Law, P.A. 100 Church Street Kissimmee, FL 34741 Telephone: (407) 847-5151 E-Mail: [email protected] Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] Personal Representative: Tyson J. Maxam 124 Veracruz Ave. Kissimmee, Florida 34743IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B22-DP-0088 IN THE INTEREST OF: G. S. DOB: 5/19/2021, S. S. DOB: 10/13/2023, Minor Children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 26th day of February, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of January 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF A.F.M. DOB: 05/29/2011, J.F.M. DOB: 08/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.K. DOB: 09/24/2010, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): D.J. DOB: 07/24/2019, A.J. DOB: 09/03/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): T.N. DOB: 10/28/2015, T.N. DOB: 01/11/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.V. DOB: 02/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, last known address: 4014 Hurley Street Huston, TX 77093 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: G.S. DOB: 11/17/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S., born on November 17, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: Q.L. DOB: 05/08/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Q.L., born on May 8, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 28, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Natalia Dozer- 2 Dresser, 2 full bedroom set, clothes, 2 couches and lazyboy , Kimberly Scheuerman- household goods, Amanda Felty- household goods, Christina Kang-King bed, toys, vanity, dining table with chairs, tv stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes, Byron Moul-furniture, plastic totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12:00PM. Brianne Hess-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Naushma Jenkins- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip, Tishara Santiago-things from my apartment.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.is hereby given that the undersigned, Goryeo Garden, LLC, of 5319 W Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/24/24is hereby given that the undersigned, UFU Solutions, of 127 N. Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/24/2024for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.C69 Jordan Benham $608.55, B41 Juan Osequera $375.90, U78 Mystery Room $301.75, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $560.65, D46 Harry Richard $1,004.65, B34 Dekayla Brand $555.85, U111 VANESSA LEWIS $650.30, L49 Devondra Hines $1,002.65, C28 jeffery Knayer $555.35, L45 rashida philip $682.95, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $524.20, A0008A kelvin sone $1,547.80, C75 Ndewana Somanje $919.90, 1006 karen rice $856.20, B10 Ahmani Standifer $389.00, B12 derius jones $460.50, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $608.55, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,031.95, D05 rodney acker $921.15, E01 GENE GOSS $1,151.05, B70 chris volosin $564.30, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,031.95, 1101 kelvin sone $1,162.50, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $608.751376 Melissa Scherer $317.60, 1036 Gregory Sanders $988.70, 1110 Tony Owens $1,233.05, 1006 mystery room $1,265.25, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $515.50, 1080 WILLIAM KING $804.95, 1189 Francisco Miranda $693.15, 1233 Joel Smith $281.60, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $846.80B114 maria trotter $745.96, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $400.80, C127 Lee Edwards $1,177.10, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $547.00, D109 Ted Jackson $1,654.05, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $400.80, B106 Anthony hess $1,344.97, E107 lisa heinaman $1,163.95, AB2155A karl davis $320.60, A111 William Caraway $1,278.70, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,502.60C043 REGINA JONES $1,030.45, A084 Gerardo Arroyo $535.60, D015 Winston TULLY $1,316.37, D010 Mitchell Young $1,128.30, A093 robert ryan $504.80, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $590.00, E060 curtney jinkens $664.40, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $547.30, A045 cordell sterling $717.702162 Francisco Jiminez $855.33, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $471.98, 1510 William Kendall $504.95, 1309 Amanda Huff $994.80, 1191 Diane Bryant $781.03, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $600.33, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $579.10, 2403 TAMAR DANIELS $600.33, 1306 Diane Bryant $956.70, 2016 Willie Lewis $1,153.771773 rosary gifford $518.10, 1607 Mystery room $717.30, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $1,023.05, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $645.15, 1298 David Morawiec $318.71, 1659 Chris Curcija $980.07, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $664.64, 1554 WILLIAM CRUZ $846.10, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,749.44, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $711.03, 1106 opal simmonds $621.30, 5082 EDOARDO SABADINI $970.95, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,245.00, 1443 AUNDREA DERBY $688.32, 1276 JASON COVER $430.33, 1575 reginald white $765.45, 2370 Brianna Jones $1,431.76, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $605.36, 2005 Denisse Martinez $397.78, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $781.03, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $621.30, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $694.58, 1744 Constance Mitchell $479.95, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,157.69, 2519 Betty Georges $518.10, 1574 naomi dixon $1,388.60, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,332.95, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $781.03, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,201.35, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $983.30, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $696.03, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $318.71, 1073 Mystery Room $983.30, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,023.051415 Timothy Taylor $606.97, 0220 Ericka Sandoval $644.08, 1307 Mystery Room $511.30, 1517 carlos hernandez $851.03, 0121 Christy Haggins $767.60, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $606.97, 1774 Marquetta Spant $500.65, 0005 Steven Briggs $894.10, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $649.10, 1977 Freddie Gaines $516.50, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, 1386 Lori Holton $240.29, 1611 Mikea jackson $894.10, 0222 Gregory Greer $627.17, 1928 Wendy Allen $368.41, 1190 Denise Green $315.33, 1285 Miley Brown $263.86, 1323 Shannon Buxton $654.67, 1989 Mystery Room $894.10, 0004 Mikea jackson $894.10, 1481 Zachary Wright $649.10, 1425 Latoya Howard $556.25, 1383 Althera Thompson $654.67, 1629 Candace White $810.45, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $357.052060 Maryetta Montgomery $797.25, 2119 Tammy Spivey $837.00, 3149 Jaime Eisley $669.06, 3035 Chavalye burke $664.40, 4052 Logan Mcginn $683.98, 1062 SHEENA STARR $366.50, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $578.00, 4094 Zachary Wooden $547.30, 4027 Zachary Wooden $547.30, 1050 AWA SY $494.10, 2104 Delvy Duran $574.51, 3066 jonathan batista $579.10, 3134 Jasmine Williams $653.53, 4056 Ronald Thompson $419.15.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : D121 Sandro Amaro, D152 Davina Fielder, B181 Tiesha Woods, C115 Ivor St Ange.: 1604 Odi Abu Jarour, 1828 Tara Dunn, AA0695M Ivan Gray, 2137 Reda Smith, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzullo, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA5011E Alexandria Woodson, AB1274A Trina Van, 1603 Terriana Bell, AA9605H Shonda Wilson, 1160 Lizette Mcmilliam, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzullo, 1931 Christopher Edwards, 1934 Melissa Boykin, 1144 Shatera Hines.: 1237 Angel Mozee, 1801 Austine Omeben, 1603 Angel Alvarado,: 332 Michael Norberg, 336 Lucas Tompkins, 1417 Ana Gonzalez, 216 Sharryl Rodriguez, 404 Angelo Mcleod, 431 Alberto Montealegre: 2084 Scarleth Cabral: 3157 Raul Llach1285 Rolando Gonzalez.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Daveline Charleston: household goods; Jose Francisco Carrion: household goods; Jose Francisco Carrion: household goods; Patrice Willingham: Housegoods; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on