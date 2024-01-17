Legal Public Notices 1/17/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Kalie Rodriguez #1600, Summer Brown #1351, Carlyle Valentin #1662, Daniel Bennett #1387, Sherod Mitchell #1508, Darren Wade #1054, Ronald Snow #1668 The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: January 17 & January 24, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM. Lyle Taylor-Collectible/Tools, Angelina Hill-Household Items, Antwameisha McGee-Household Items, Joy Taffani-Household Items,Tarasheka Davis-Household Items,Carlos Silva-Totes, Charles Richard Sanchez-Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 26th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Latisha Simeina- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- furniture, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 26th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez - totes. Mary Ellen Guzman - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 6, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Patrick Arellano- 2 bedroom home patio furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM Lachman Slowley-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items Elizabeth Galan-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on 1/26/24: Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct. Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household Goods/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton - Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 1, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blv, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Joshua Barlow: Chair, couch, dresser, mattress, table, tv, lamp and wall art; Donavan Fields: Chair, couch, dresser, entertainment center, mattress, table, stereo, tv, boxes, totes, hand tools, power tools, wheel barrel, pallet jack, stroller, suit cases, lamp, hanging light, fake plants and a pressure washer; Rhonda Deneen: Bags, books, boxes, pictures, totes, shelves, suit case and a ladder; Angelica Marquez Santoyo: Boxes, clothes, totes, kids bed and a stroller; Rayan Farhatullah: Small refrigerator, boxes, shoes, cooler, sneakers, table, two wheeler, shovel and a keyboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Kashena Hibbert: bags, boxes, clothes, bedding; Harry Lugo: books, boxes, totes, cabinets, luggage, walker, wagon, artwork, bookshelf, microwave, step ladder The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Antameina Graham: mattress, boxes, totes, toolbox, Antameina Graham: furniture, tv, boxes, gaming items, home decor, files The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Saba Cleaners LLC: business items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Scott Sherman: Sink, Halloween Décor, Toolbox, desk, clothing, totes, boxes. Reimy Infante: highchair, electric toy car, childs bed, clothing, boxes, totes. Samantha Sutton: bed, mattress, dresser, clothing, boxes. Rosa Duran: Sectional sofa, card table, chairs, trunk, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Brandon Vankesteren: Speaker, Air compressor, Luggage; Sharon Brown: Desk, Purses, Toolbox; Daniel Kelly: Dresser, TV, Totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Erlan Rodriguez: building materials; Jenny Joseph: household goods; Berisha Williams: mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; Ashley Pierre furniture and clothes; Adam Daniel McLellan restaurant supplies. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Valerie Cross-bags of clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Chyanne Pichelman: personal belongings from bedroom to kitchen items; Howard Harrison: chairs, sound equipment, 4 freezers, 2 fridges, TVs; Janice Ziesig: tables, mattresses, chairs,boxes; Micheal Taylor: 1 bed, dining, sofa, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Lauren Richards: boxes, luggage, floats, Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis: furniture, boxes, jewlery box The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Joe Gennusa: bedframe, dresser, desk The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: furniture, household items, tools, boxes; Marjory Natasha Junkermeier: furniture, small appliances, household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Sergio Hernandez: gaming chair, desk, furniture, mattress, bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on February 6th, 2024 at 12:00pm Scott LaForge:household goods,Agmarie Sanjurjo:household goods:Candice K. Mitchell :Household Goods,, Tiffany Mathews:boxes and misc items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on January 26th, 2023 12:00PM Enrique Moran-Household items, Kymberlee Morris-Household items, Torina Clark- Household items, David Bennett-Household items, Rosita Moll-Household items, Gloria Pierce-Household items, Joan Bennett-Household items, Mary Eutsey-Household items, Wendy Jones-Household items, Cassandra Fontes- Household items, Kenneth Parker-Household items,Kenneth Parker- Household items, Samantha Ford-Household items, Kalisha Senatus-Household items, Loretta Harris-Household items, Tarrel ODonnell-Household items, Cherise Richards-Household items, Karon Christie-Household items, AntioinetteeTerrell-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP 22-360 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): D.J. DOB: 07/24/2019, A.J. DOB: 09/03/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SHADAY ROBINSON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP 22-110 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): T.N. DOB: 10/28/2015, T.N. DOB: 01/11/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TAAFEE PEBBLES NEAL, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on January 26th, 2024 12:00PM 12:00PM. Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct., Leigha McFarland-beds couches table, Mauricio Chiara- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 700 Blk of Woods Ave.
2. Cellphone N Goldwyn Ave & W Concord St.
3. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
4. Backpack w/ electronics 200 Blk of W Gore St.
5. Cellphone 4000 Blk of Southold St.
6. Cellphone, Tools & Electronics 800 Blk of Bentley St.
7. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
8. Electronics 5000 Blk of Millenia Blvd.
9. Sneakers 1000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.
10. Backpack w/ keys 6000 Blk of Bent Pine Dr.
11. Cooler bag w/ electronics 5000 Blk of Metrowest Blvd.
12. Electronics 5000 Blk of American Way.
13. Cellphone N Magnolia Ave & E Washington St.
14. Bag W Anderson St & S Division Ave.
15. Keys 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy.
16. Currency 3000 Blk of W Princeton St.
17. Bike 5000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 02/06/2024: 962 Jessica Santiago, 393 Shakira York, 713 Manuel Nieto, 300 Marina Benicio, 417 Samuel Gamez, 359 Joshua Rivera, 368 John Eustace, 337 Valeriano Giraldez, 1083 At Home Companion of Florida Inc. 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 938 Sherry Bernes, 1118 Lori Humphrey. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 02/06/2024: 1319 Beth Jones, 1709 Troy Mcgraw, 3147 Robert Caesar, 3329 Kaylany Moll, 2061 Michael Love, 2065 Trudyann Gohagen, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 2218 Casanova Cesar, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2261 Troy Mcgraw, 2149 Christopher Lima, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2337 Curtis Johnson, 1511 Kelvin De Leon Gonzalez, 2148 Shelby Wroboeski, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 3334 Kayla Johnson. U-Haul 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 02/06/2024 1088 Sammy Romero, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 2376 John King, 2083 Jackeline Ochoa, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1270 Keith Dixon, 2091 Tecoy Mondesire, 1227 Monique Aki, 1170 John King, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 1083 Brenda Reece. U-Haul 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl. 34744 02/06/2024 2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1342 Jashley Leon Diaz, 2191 Claudia Diaz, 2328 Jose Bautista, 1345 Jose Bautista, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1354 Daniel Class Lozada, 1376 Marangely Torres.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 63 Zoraida Salvat 90 Courtney Lynn Torgalski 126 Sharon Marcia Glasgow 130 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 360 Donovan Taylor 444 Kandy Ginger Green 447 John Hipley 560 Talib Muhammad Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 158 Ramsey Jr.Wayne 164 Angulo Shanaquera 199 Smith Kejon 206 Shaw Kevin 208 Taylor Gabrielle 227 Denson Terry 284 Collins Adrain 306 Taylor Tabrisha 336 Diaz George 350 Desir Marie 406 King David 416 Greene Robert 433 Djhon Saliba 472 Henderson Christopher 530 Freeman Tylia 533 Collins Adrain 591 Williams Shyrl Denise 634 Hastings Demetrius Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0022 Jasmine Bouie 0141 Wallace Lane 0190 Brenda Sama 0255 Charles Lockhart 0260 Chezar Phanord 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0599 Tina Guevara, 0634 Guerinaud Bernardin 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 2004 Antwain Jackson Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 304 Lucky Wilkins 747 Willie Culver 817 Neva Kelaher Esq 818 Angela Bush 821 Angie Paul 915 James Owens 937 Michelle Rosales 2005 Yamaha LPRSA20A95A618309 1322 Kimberly Beaugris 1409 Jakira Seldon 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Miro, 1990 Beige Ford Motor Coach, 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 2119 Antonio Collins/Mirta Lopez/Eddie Santiago, 1973 Gold Buick, 4H57H3H153222 2313 Krystle Tanner, 1986 Purple Chevy Caprice, 1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Teryl Williams 1024 Nathaniel Pharel 1056 Hebely Camacho Pena 1093 Lashane Roger 2026 Rashida Brooks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3251 Charena White 3258 Maurice Tolliver-Stokes 3302 Marco Pierre 4085 Alin Vaduva 4096 Elisha Robinson 7103 Mhichel Felucien 8031 David Donahue 8038 David Donahue.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26th 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Heidi Miller- paperwork, empty glass jugs; Joseph Liverpool- chair, wall art, bag, bike; Maria Del Carmen Rueda Ruiz- household goods Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Danny Cade: household goods; Felicia Redden: household goods; Fritz Sejour: household goods; Mary King: household goods; Nalani Roland: king bed; Rohan James: boxes, TV, tools, some furniture; Saryah Blaha: Personal childhood memories (clothing and books), small furniture pieces Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms Rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm :Anthony Crews-household items,mattress. Howard Schlanger-household goods. Christopher Hadley-household items. Brayant parker-household itemso Schlanger Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM: Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct.Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton- Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture. Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Boxes; Shakayra Williams- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Diana Cox- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances; Dawn Hendricks- Household Goods/Furniture; Michael Stine- Household Goods/Furniture; Shoudley Desir- Boxes; Asworth Burnette- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip; Loxley Moore- Some clothing in some boxes and some household items; Michael Stine- Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes; Shannon Bivins- Household Goods/Furniture; Michael Jones- Household Goods/Furniture Store 3502: 1236 S Vineland Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407-794-6460 @ 1:15PM: Connor Ragan- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Samantha Narcisse- Household Goods/Furniture; Connor Ragan- Household Goods/Furniture; Tiffany Bonds- Household Goods/Furniture Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Joseph Simmonds- Furniture; Chase Donaldson- books, clothes, etc; Shaun Williams- Household Goods; Gerald Rosembert- household items; Stephanie Mote- Clothes, household Goods; Neil Collins- 1 bed room, Household items; Crystal Hardman- cedar chest small boxes bags of clothes chair nightstand; Xavier West- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26,2024 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Central Florida Water Solutions/Tommy Cabrera – Boxes, Totes, Tools, Ladder, Water tanks, Water filters, Toolbox, Stacy Gainey – Household items, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Shoes Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Dillon Faulk dresser, boxes, table Hampton Williams table, lamp clothes, electronics Steve Scott luggage, bins, TV, clothes Angely Gonzalez congas, toolbox, power tools Okayra Morales toys, bags, tv, books Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Lorna Cotto- Totes, boxes, toys, personal items/ Shelia Melendez- shelves, personal items, wall art, fishtank, weed eater/ Julio Santana- Mattress and bedding, furniture, tools, gaming chair, fishing pole/ Alice Brown- Lamps, Household Items, Boxes, personal items, fish tank, bags. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Oscar Santiago; Drums, percussion items. Jonathan Rose; couch, dresser, boxes, bins. Store 3024: 11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Gissella Pereyra Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Juan Valencia Household items; John Norton Household Goods/Furniture; Sedric A Williams Household Goods/Furniture Store 3378: 475 Celebration Pl, Celebration FL 34747, 321.939.3752 @ 11:15 AM: Dawn Pelletier -Travel Trailer, Dawn Pelletier - Fifth Wheel Camper, Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Chasity Lyons Furniture, Margarita Marcano Household items, Yamilette Sierra Morales boxes, end table, TVs, tire rims Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: John Keedy House decor bedroom suite misc items, Kalynn Jupiter houses hold items/pots/pans, Lanae Frink boxes of clothes, Joel SIMENGK Personal Items suit case, black bags clothes, Scott Harrington home and personal, janice sanders 2 bedrm home living room. 2 t.v. Bonnie Willis Boxes, furniture, bed, TVs, stereo , clothes, jewelry, etc Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Brian Myers-Personal items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Kevin Irwin- Boxes, Totes, Cage; Monique Diaz- Household Items; Odalys Cabral- Business material and personal; Annette Davis-Thomas- Boxes; Israel Figueroa- Appliances. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Darryle Williams Household Goods/Furniture Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm : Hattie Crayton Furniture, storage cases, suit cases , Harry Gadson bedding, Alexis Jones clothes personal items, Renee Pescador Sofa TV boxes bins Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Porche Keys - Household Goods/Furniture; Joe Scanlon - Household Goods/Furniture; Lisa Ruiz - Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes, toys; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Timothy Boucher - Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Boxes, Totes; Elke Stork - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Matthew Rivera - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip;. ER FUSION LLC - Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM: Stephanie Anne Gross: Household goods/Furniture. Nickeshia L Iles; Household goods/Furniture. Maria Esther Quintero Urdaneta; Household goods/Furniture. Tatiana Ramos; Household goods/Furniture. Store 4217: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Spentoria Mcfadden, Furniture; Brittany Cooley, King size bed, Boxes of Clothes, Head bored; Johann Antoine, Household Goods/Furniture; Megan Chery, Couch, Tables, King Bed and head board; Daniel Prier, Couches, Mattress, Clothes, Lawn items; Ariel Samuel, Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Ricardo Rodriguez:
Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 2nd, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCCS198468290078
2006 CHEV
3N1CN8DV2PL830546
2023 NISS
5E0AA14408G242102
2008 COTL
5N1DL0MM3JC534191
2018 INFI
5TDKKRFH9GS148742
2016 TOYT
JTDKN3DU4F1948302
2015 TOYT
JTEGF21AX10006546
2001 TOYT
KM8SC13D74U845393
2004 HYUN
KMHD84LF3JU657348
2018 HYUN
KNAFK4A68F5403876
2015 KIA
WA1JCCFSXJR009804
2018 AUDI
WBAVB13536KR59674
2006 BMW
ZAM39NKA3D0067201
2013 MASE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 28, 2024
2G2WP552X71115107
2007 PONT
WBA3R1C52FK193603
2015 BMW
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
3N1AB7AP8HY397321
2017 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 28, 2024
JN1CA31A51T316449
2001 NISS
JANUARY 29, 2024
19XFB2F81CE109186
2012 HOND
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
1FTCR10A4RPB41840
1994 FORD
1HGCV1F17KA143787
2019 HOND
FEBRUARY 3, 2024
1G1PH5SB7D7176651
2013 CHEV
FEBRUARY 4, 2024
WBAXG5C54DD230974
2013 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jonas Destine, Raymond AA Perez, Ardine Paul Thomas, Monica Jean Shook, Latori Franklin, Julia A KRC, Delmar Wallace Kinzie Jr NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sheila Williams, Justino Goitia, Bruce Sene, Riceliz Marrero, Marcus Richmond, Angel Mogar, Luigi Alonso Sambo Torres, Wyndi Lopez, Antonia Cruz, Cameron Small, Asia A Armstrong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Yasom Sherff Brannan, Gloria Rosado, Steven Christopher Torres Acevedo, Karen Sanchez, Daniel Ditucci, Benjamin Santiago, Christopher Lee Hernandez Corliss NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Michael David Strumlauf, Franco Muñoz, Stacey R Arroyo, Elizabeth Mary Moore NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cheyanne Baker, Moston Clarke, Carlos Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, Roxanne La Tanya Simpson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Quinones, Michelle Derilus, Charles Williams, Clarence Bradwell, Serge Doreste, Kenneth Turman, Carlos Jean, Jerome Hill NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Karl Christopher Andrew Brodie, Antawnia Brooks, Curtis E Pates, Carolyn Sanchez, Ramona Ely, Andre Deion Benjamin, Micheline Pierre, Robert William Moriarty, Mardicio Barrot, Edward Green, Lc Gibbs, James Ezell Bradshaw, Charlie James McCoy, Howard Smith, Da Shan Demeatrick Magwood, Jeremy Devonn Tarver, Christopher Joseph Harris, Martha Lynette Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nadia Scales, Frenchy Gookool, Rebecca Regina Henson, Jasmine Chatman NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: George Jose Hernandez, Nathan Jerome Kearney, Daniel Lugo, Latoya Garrett, Anquaneki Brown, Maxine Alecia Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Alnisha Wilson, Michael Philon, Ashley Blackmon, Analis Peguero, Franklin Pierce Armstrong, Tiffany Rodriguez, Massiel Matias, Tyrone Carson, Kevin Harbison, Zoe Weber / Zoe P Weber, Henry Stanley Wooley NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Mathias Thibault, Maria Ferrercolon, Charlene Hill, Khunica Allison Carter, Faemie Louidort, Mara Downes, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Michael Anthony Nieves, Laurie Salmi. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Heather J Sill, Malik Jayquan Mack.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/10/2024
2HKRL185X2H542488
HOND 2002
JA4LS21W88Z006796
MITS 2008
KMHDN55D71U031229
HYUN 2001
4S2CM58W3W4333810
ISU 1998
2G4WD582261278134
BUIC 2006
1FAHP3F28CL157485
FORD 2012
1N4AA5AP3BC810658
NISS 2011
2C4RC1DG3HR610746
CHRY 2017
3N1CP5CU0KL520261
NISS 2019
1HGCP2F65CA241259
HONDA 2012
2/13/2024b
1FTHF25H6VEC07434
FORD 1997
2/26/2024
2C3CDZJG6PH605359
DODG 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2015 Honda
VIN: 19XFB2F81FE032694
2009 Mazda
VIN: 1YVHP82A295M08500
2017 Landrover
VIN: SALVP2BG0HH201801
2015 Audi
VIN: WAUEFAFL5FN017400
2012 Volkswagen
VIN: WVWMP7AN1CE552629
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on February 7th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 25th day of January, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Lasandra Collier ; Reyonda Smith ; Kimberly Daniels ; Briyanna Wyche ; Latresia Brown ; Randall Bolde ; Arielle Johnson ; Jahmichael Key ; Jordan & Marissa Vereen ; Yadfiel Vegas ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Raymond Chang ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Nikkiya Brown ; Raye Davenport ; Spencer Smith ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; MILDRED ROBINSON ; Alexandra Solivan ; Amanda Griffin ; Tiffany Lewis ; Nyvia Medina ; Marquita Prince ; Christopher Thompson ; Orlando Fernandez ; Teresa A Johnson ; Frank Corneilius Crew ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Nicole Ospina ; Monica Thomas ; Kathleen Raphael ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Resheka Grady ; Gregory Hampton ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Nelitza Boscan ; Kanita Williams ; David Warner ; Samuel Hernandez.
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 25th day of January, 2024 at 11:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Latasha Wynn ; Tamiqua Williams ; Evan Harold ; Judy Biggers ; Justin Samuels ; Jessica Schnittker ; Evan Harold ; Laquasia Brinson ; Jocquisha Jarrells ; KAREN WETHERHOLD ; Napoleon Thanis ; Valentin Garcia ; Shanya Thompson ; Althea Carby ; Stephanie Bond ; Lauren Manley ; La Shawn Burnett ; Wendy Boone ; Christina Brown ; Verlon Henley ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Shawn Johnson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Scottie Ramirez ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Timothy Wilson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Annie Hampton.
NOTICE OF SALE: Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9;00AM on Feb 6, 2024 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2008 HONDA VIN# 5J6RE487X8L048952 Lien Amt: $7014.67
SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS WITH NOTICE
SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF RICHMOND MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN ASM&T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB, Plaintiff, -against- THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON A/K/A IRIS J. HAIRSTON, LAKETIA HAIRSTON HAFEEZ AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON if living and if dead, the respective heirs-at-law, next-of-kin, distributes, executors, administrators, trustees, devisees, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest and generally all persons having or claiming under, by or through said defendant who may be deceased, by purchase, inheritance, lien or inheritance, lien or otherwise any right, title or interest in or to the real property described in the amended verified complaint, DIOR SHANTELL HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; JOHN HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Defendant(s). Index No. 135064/2023 Date Filed: 02/10/2023 Plaintiff designates RICHMOND County as the place of trial based on the location of the mortgaged premises in this action. We are attempting to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. To the above- named Defendant(s): YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the amended verified complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the amended verified complaint is not served with this supplemental summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the plaintiff’s attorneys within twenty (20) days after the service of this supplemental summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this supplemental summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) or within (60) days after service of this supplemental summons if it is the United States of America; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the amended verified complaint. NOTICE YOU ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING YOUR HOME If you do not respond to this supplemental summons and amended verified complaint by serving a copy of the answer on the attorney for the mortgage company who filed this foreclosure proceeding against you and filing the answer with the court, a default judgment may be entered and you can lose your home. Speak to an attorney or go to the court where your case is pending for further information on how to answer the supplemental summons and protect your property. Sending a payment to your mortgage company will not stop this foreclosure action. YOU MUST RESPOND BY SERVING A COPY OF THE ANSWER ON THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF (MORTGAGE COMPANY) AND FILING THE ANSWER WITH THE COURT. The foregoing supplemental summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Honorable Paul Marrone, Jr., Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Richmond, dated December 5, 2023, and duly entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Richmond, State of New York on December 5, 2023. NOTICE OF NATURE OF ACTION AND RELIEF SOUGHT This is an action to foreclose a mortgage lien on the premises described herein. The object of the above captioned action is to foreclose a Mortgage executed by IRIS J. HAIRSTON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CAPITAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC, a Mortgage to secure $225,000.00 and interest, dated August 15, 2007, (the Mortgage), which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on September 11, 2007, in Instrument #: 216945, which was assigned to HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated January 13, 2015, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on January 13, 2015, in Instrument #: 549057, which was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. by Assignment of Mortgage dated May 22, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on June 2, 2017, in Instrument #: 654666, which loan was modified by a Loan Modification Agreement to modify said mortgage to an amount of $252,752.42, dated April 14, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on August 16, 2017 in Instrument #: 663913, which was assigned to MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN AS M AND T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated March 2, 2020, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on March 17, 2020, in Instrument #: 773725, covering premises known as 51 MERSEREAU AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, COUNTY OF RICHMOND, STATE OF NY 10303 (SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11). The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above. SEE SCHEDULE “A” ANNEXED HERETO. SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11 ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE BOROUGH OF STATEN ISLAND, CITY AND STATE OF NEW YORK, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE DISTANT 195.00 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE CORNER FORMED BY THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE AND THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF CHRISTOPER STREET; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 135.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 25.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST AND PART OF THE DISTANCE THROUGH A PARTY WALL 135.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE 25.00 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO GRANTOR TO GRANTEE BY DEED DATED 11/28/89 RECORDED 12/20/89 IN R2304, 326. APN: BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11. Dated: Manhasset, New York, December 27, 2023. DAVID A. GALLO & ASSOCIATES LLP, By: /S/ David A. Gallo., David A. Gallo, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, 47 Hillside Avenue - 2nd Floor, Manhasset, NY 11030, (516) 583-5330, (516) 583-5333 - fax.