Legal Public Notices 1/17/24

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Kalie Rodriguez #1600, Summer Brown #1351, Carlyle Valentin #1662, Daniel Bennett #1387, Sherod Mitchell #1508, Darren Wade #1054, Ronald Snow #1668 The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: January 17 & January 24, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Lyle Taylor-Collectible/Tools, Angelina Hill-Household Items, Antwameisha McGee-Household Items, Joy Taffani-Household Items,Tarasheka Davis-Household Items,Carlos Silva-Totes, Charles Richard Sanchez-Boxes. Latisha Simeina- household items, Bibi Sukhraj- furniture, household items. Carmelo Sanchez - totes. Mary Ellen Guzman - household goods. Patrick Arellano- 2 bedroom home patio furniture. Lachman Slowley-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items Elizabeth Galan-Household items. Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct. Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household Goods/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton - Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Joshua Barlow: Chair, couch, dresser, mattress, table, tv, lamp and wall art; Donavan Fields: Chair, couch, dresser, entertainment center, mattress, table, stereo, tv, boxes, totes, hand tools, power tools, wheel barrel, pallet jack, stroller, suit cases, lamp, hanging light, fake plants and a pressure washer; Rhonda Deneen: Bags, books, boxes, pictures, totes, shelves, suit case and a ladder; Angelica Marquez Santoyo: Boxes, clothes, totes, kids bed and a stroller; Rayan Farhatullah: Small refrigerator, boxes, shoes, cooler, sneakers, table, two wheeler, shovel and a keyboard. Kashena Hibbert: bags, boxes, clothes, bedding; Harry Lugo: books, boxes, totes, cabinets, luggage, walker, wagon, artwork, bookshelf, microwave, step ladder Antameina Graham: mattress, boxes, totes, toolbox, Antameina Graham: furniture, tv, boxes, gaming items, home decor, files Saba Cleaners LLC: business items Scott Sherman: Sink, Halloween Décor, Toolbox, desk, clothing, totes, boxes. Reimy Infante: highchair, electric toy car, childs bed, clothing, boxes, totes. Samantha Sutton: bed, mattress, dresser, clothing, boxes. Rosa Duran: Sectional sofa, card table, chairs, trunk, TV. Brandon Vankesteren: Speaker, Air compressor, Luggage; Sharon Brown: Desk, Purses, Toolbox; Daniel Kelly: Dresser, TV, Totes. Erlan Rodriguez: building materials; Jenny Joseph: household goods; Berisha Williams: mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; Ashley Pierre furniture and clothes; Adam Daniel McLellan restaurant supplies. Valerie Cross-bags of clothes Chyanne Pichelman: personal belongings from bedroom to kitchen items; Howard Harrison: chairs, sound equipment, 4 freezers, 2 fridges, TVs; Janice Ziesig: tables, mattresses, chairs,boxes; Micheal Taylor: 1 bed, dining, sofa, boxes. Lauren Richards: boxes, luggage, floats, Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis: furniture, boxes, jewlery box Joe Gennusa: bedframe, dresser, desk Latoscha S Nobles: furniture, household items, tools, boxes; Marjory Natasha Junkermeier: furniture, small appliances, household goods Sergio Hernandez: gaming chair, desk, furniture, mattress, bedding. Scott LaForge:household goods,Agmarie Sanjurjo:household goods:Candice K. Mitchell :Household Goods,, Tiffany Mathews:boxes and misc items. Enrique Moran-Household items, Kymberlee Morris-Household items, Torina Clark- Household items, David Bennett-Household items, Rosita Moll-Household items, Gloria Pierce-Household items, Joan Bennett-Household items, Mary Eutsey-Household items, Wendy Jones-Household items, Cassandra Fontes- Household items, Kenneth Parker-Household items,Kenneth Parker- Household items, Samantha Ford-Household items, Kalisha Senatus-Household items, Loretta Harris-Household items, Tarrel ODonnell-Household items, Cherise Richards-Household items, Karon Christie-Household items, AntioinetteeTerrell-Household items. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): D.J. DOB: 07/24/2019, A.J. DOB: 09/03/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTENIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): T.N. DOB: 10/28/2015, T.N. DOB: 01/11/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne C. Wooten on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of January, 2024. 12:00PM. Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct., Leigha McFarland-beds couches table, Mauricio Chiara- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Electronics 700 Blk of Woods Ave.2. Cellphone N Goldwyn Ave & W Concord St.3. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.4. Backpack w/ electronics 200 Blk of W Gore St.5. Cellphone 4000 Blk of Southold St.6. Cellphone, Tools & Electronics 800 Blk of Bentley St.7. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.8. Electronics 5000 Blk of Millenia Blvd.9. Sneakers 1000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.10. Backpack w/ keys 6000 Blk of Bent Pine Dr.11. Cooler bag w/ electronics 5000 Blk of Metrowest Blvd.12. Electronics 5000 Blk of American Way.13. Cellphone N Magnolia Ave & E Washington St.14. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. 962 Jessica Santiago, 393 Shakira York, 713 Manuel Nieto, 300 Marina Benicio, 417 Samuel Gamez, 359 Joshua Rivera, 368 John Eustace, 337 Valeriano Giraldez, 1083 At Home Companion of Florida Inc. 600 Allie Fundalewicz, 938 Sherry Bernes, 1118 Lori Humphrey.1319 Beth Jones, 1709 Troy Mcgraw, 3147 Robert Caesar, 3329 Kaylany Moll, 2061 Michael Love, 2065 Trudyann Gohagen, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 2218 Casanova Cesar, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2261 Troy Mcgraw, 2149 Christopher Lima, 1069 Robert Shuler, 2337 Curtis Johnson, 1511 Kelvin De Leon Gonzalez, 2148 Shelby Wroboeski, 3238 Yvonette Joseph, 3334 Kayla Johnson.1088 Sammy Romero, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 2376 John King, 2083 Jackeline Ochoa, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1270 Keith Dixon, 2091 Tecoy Mondesire, 1227 Monique Aki, 1170 John King, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 1083 Brenda Reece.2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1342 Jashley Leon Diaz, 2191 Claudia Diaz, 2328 Jose Bautista, 1345 Jose Bautista, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1354 Daniel Class Lozada, 1376 Marangely Torres.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! 63 Zoraida Salvat 90 Courtney Lynn Torgalski 126 Sharon Marcia Glasgow 130 Scott Zubarik360 Donovan Taylor 444 Kandy Ginger Green 447 John Hipley 560 Talib Muhammad: 158 Ramsey Jr.Wayne 164 Angulo Shanaquera 199 Smith Kejon 206 Shaw Kevin 208 Taylor Gabrielle 227 Denson Terry 284 Collins Adrain 306 Taylor Tabrisha 336 Diaz George 350 Desir Marie 406 King David 416 Greene Robert 433 Djhon Saliba 472 Henderson Christopher 530 Freeman Tylia 533 Collins Adrain 591 Williams Shyrl Denise 634 Hastings Demetrius0022 Jasmine Bouie 0141 Wallace Lane 0190 Brenda Sama 0255 Charles Lockhart 0260 Chezar Phanord 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0599 Tina Guevara, 0634 Guerinaud Bernardin 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 2004 Antwain Jackson304 Lucky Wilkins 747 Willie Culver 817 Neva Kelaher Esq 818 Angela Bush 821 Angie Paul 915 James Owens 937 Michelle Rosales 2005 Yamaha LPRSA20A95A618309 1322 Kimberly Beaugris 1409 Jakira Seldon 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Miro, 1990 Beige Ford Motor Coach, 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 2119 Antonio Collins/Mirta Lopez/Eddie Santiago, 1973 Gold Buick, 4H57H3H153222 2313 Krystle Tanner, 1986 Purple Chevy Caprice, 1G1BN69H8GX1011111013 Teryl Williams 1024 Nathaniel Pharel 1056 Hebely Camacho Pena 1093 Lashane Roger 2026 Rashida Brooks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3251 Charena White 3258 Maurice Tolliver-Stokes 3302 Marco Pierre 4085 Alin Vaduva 4096 Elisha Robinson 7103 Mhichel Felucien 8031 David Donahue 8038 David Donahue.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM:7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Heidi Miller- paperwork, empty glass jugs; Joseph Liverpool- chair, wall art, bag, bike; Maria Del Carmen Rueda Ruiz- household goods5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Danny Cade: household goods; Felicia Redden: household goods; Fritz Sejour: household goods; Mary King: household goods; Nalani Roland: king bed; Rohan James: boxes, TV, tools, some furniture; Saryah Blaha: Personal childhood memories (clothing and books), small furniture pieces1101 Marshall farms Rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm :Anthony Crews-household items,mattress. Howard Schlanger-household goods. Christopher Hadley-household items. Brayant parker-household itemso Schlanger8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM: Porscha Hunter- Household Goods/Furniture; Hollman Cortes- Household goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct.Records/Sales Samples; TChalla Chisholm- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Elizabeth Ward- Household Goods/Furniture; Dontavius Howard- Household/Furniture; Sarah Dodson- Household Goods/Furniture; Joanne Langton- Household Goods/Furniture; Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture; Ronda Pacheco- Household Goods/Furniture; William Fisher- Household Goods/Furniture.2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Janita Williams- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/ The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Central Florida Water Solutions/Tommy Cabrera – Boxes, Totes, Tools, Ladder, Water tanks, Water filters, Toolbox, Stacy Gainey – Household items, Boxes, Totes, Bags, Shoes5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Dillon Faulk dresser, boxes, table Hampton Williams table, lamp clothes, electronics Steve Scott luggage, bins, TV, clothes Angely Gonzalez congas, toolbox, power tools Okayra Morales toys, bags, tv, books: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Lorna Cotto- Totes, boxes, toys, personal items/ Shelia Melendez- shelves, personal items, wall art, fishtank, weed eater/ Julio Santana- Mattress and bedding, furniture, tools, gaming chair, fishing pole/ Alice Brown- Lamps, Household Items, Boxes, personal items, fish tank, bags.6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Oscar Santiago; Drums, percussion items. Jonathan Rose; couch, dresser, boxes, bins.11955 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32837, 407.826.0024 @ 11:00 AM: Gissella Pereyra Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Juan Valencia Household items; John Norton Household Goods/Furniture; Sedric A Williams Household Goods/Furniture: 475 Celebration Pl, Celebration FL 34747, 321.939.3752 @ 11:15 AM: Dawn Pelletier -Travel Trailer, Dawn Pelletier - Fifth Wheel Camper,: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Chasity Lyons Furniture, Margarita Marcano Household items, Yamilette Sierra Morales boxes, end table, TVs, tire rims: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: John Keedy House decor bedroom suite misc items, Kalynn Jupiter houses hold items/pots/pans, Lanae Frink boxes of clothes, Joel SIMENGK Personal Items suit case, black bags clothes, Scott Harrington home and personal, janice sanders 2 bedrm home living room. 2 t.v. Bonnie Willis Boxes, furniture, bed, TVs, stereo , clothes, jewelry, etc: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Brian Myers-Personal items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Kevin Irwin- Boxes, Totes, Cage; Monique Diaz- Household Items; Odalys Cabral- Business material and personal; Annette Davis-Thomas- Boxes; Israel Figueroa- Appliances.4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:45 PM: Darryle Williams Household Goods/Furniture3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm : Hattie Crayton Furniture, storage cases, suit cases , Harry Gadson bedding, Alexis Jones clothes personal items, Renee Pescador Sofa TV boxes bins: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Porche Keys - Household Goods/Furniture; Joe Scanlon - Household Goods/Furniture; Lisa Ruiz - Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes, toys; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Timothy Boucher - Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Boxes, Totes; Elke Stork - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; James Jeffcoat - Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Matthew Rivera - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip;. ER FUSION LLC - Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM: Stephanie Anne Gross: Household goods/Furniture. Nickeshia L Iles; Household goods/Furniture. Maria Esther Quintero Urdaneta; Household goods/Furniture. Tatiana Ramos; Household goods/Furniture.: 5698 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, Fl 32839, 754.551.4774 @ 1:45 PM: Spentoria Mcfadden, Furniture; Brittany Cooley, King size bed, Boxes of Clothes, Head bored; Johann Antoine, Household Goods/Furniture; Megan Chery, Couch, Tables, King Bed and head board; Daniel Prier, Couches, Mattress, Clothes, Lawn items; Ariel Samuel, Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 26, 2024 at the location indicated:800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Ricardo Rodriguez:Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1GCCS1984682900782006 CHEV3N1CN8DV2PL8305462023 NISS5E0AA14408G2421022008 COTL5N1DL0MM3JC5341912018 INFI5TDKKRFH9GS1487422016 TOYTJTDKN3DU4F19483022015 TOYTJTEGF21AX100065462001 TOYTKM8SC13D74U8453932004 HYUNKMHD84LF3JU6573482018 HYUNKNAFK4A68F54038762015 KIAWA1JCCFSXJR0098042018 AUDIWBAVB13536KR596742006 BMWZAM39NKA3D00672012013 MASENOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2G2WP552X711151072007 PONTWBA3R1C52FK1936032015 BMW3N1AB7AP8HY3973212017 NISS. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JN1CA31A51T3164492001 NISS19XFB2F81CE1091862012 HOND1FTCR10A4RPB418401994 FORD1HGCV1F17KA1437872019 HOND1G1PH5SB7D71766512013 CHEVWBAXG5C54DD2309742013 BMWJonas Destine, Raymond AA Perez, Ardine Paul Thomas, Monica Jean Shook, Latori Franklin, Julia A KRC, Delmar Wallace Kinzie JrSheila Williams, Justino Goitia, Bruce Sene, Riceliz Marrero, Marcus Richmond, Angel Mogar, Luigi Alonso Sambo Torres, Wyndi Lopez, Antonia Cruz, Cameron Small, Asia A Armstrong: Yasom Sherff Brannan, Gloria Rosado, Steven Christopher Torres Acevedo, Karen Sanchez, Daniel Ditucci, Benjamin Santiago, Christopher Lee Hernandez CorlissMichael David Strumlauf, Franco Muñoz, Stacey R Arroyo, Elizabeth Mary MooreCheyanne Baker, Moston Clarke, Carlos Jose Gonzalez Sanchez, Roxanne La Tanya SimpsonNancy Quinones, Michelle Derilus, Charles Williams, Clarence Bradwell, Serge Doreste, Kenneth Turman, Carlos Jean, Jerome HillKarl Christopher Andrew Brodie, Antawnia Brooks, Curtis E Pates, Carolyn Sanchez, Ramona Ely, Andre Deion Benjamin, Micheline Pierre, Robert William Moriarty, Mardicio Barrot, Edward Green, Lc Gibbs, James Ezell Bradshaw, Charlie James McCoy, Howard Smith, Da Shan Demeatrick Magwood, Jeremy Devonn Tarver, Christopher Joseph Harris, Martha Lynette Jones: Nadia Scales, Frenchy Gookool, Rebecca Regina Henson, Jasmine ChatmanGeorge Jose Hernandez, Nathan Jerome Kearney, Daniel Lugo, Latoya Garrett, Anquaneki Brown, Maxine Alecia JonesAlnisha Wilson, Michael Philon, Ashley Blackmon, Analis Peguero, Franklin Pierce Armstrong, Tiffany Rodriguez, Massiel Matias, Tyrone Carson, Kevin Harbison, Zoe Weber / Zoe P Weber, Henry Stanley WooleyMathias Thibault, Maria Ferrercolon, Charlene Hill, Khunica Allison Carter, Faemie Louidort, Mara Downes, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Michael Anthony Nieves, Laurie Salmi.Heather J Sill, Malik Jayquan Mack.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2HKRL185X2H542488HOND 2002JA4LS21W88Z006796MITS 2008KMHDN55D71U031229HYUN 20014S2CM58W3W4333810ISU 19982G4WD582261278134BUIC 20061FAHP3F28CL157485FORD 20121N4AA5AP3BC810658NISS 20112C4RC1DG3HR610746CHRY 20173N1CP5CU0KL520261NISS 20191HGCP2F65CA241259HONDA 20121FTHF25H6VEC07434FORD 19972C3CDZJG6PH605359DODG 2023Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2015 HondaVIN: 19XFB2F81FE0326942009 MazdaVIN: 1YVHP82A295M085002017 LandroverVIN: SALVP2BG0HH2018012015 AudiVIN: WAUEFAFL5FN0174002012 VolkswagenVIN: WVWMP7AN1CE552629To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on February 7th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Lasandra Collier ; Reyonda Smith ; Kimberly Daniels ; Briyanna Wyche ; Latresia Brown ; Randall Bolde ; Arielle Johnson ; Jahmichael Key ; Jordan & Marissa Vereen ; Yadfiel Vegas ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Raymond Chang ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Nikkiya Brown ; Raye Davenport ; Spencer Smith ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; MILDRED ROBINSON ; Alexandra Solivan ; Amanda Griffin ; Tiffany Lewis ; Nyvia Medina ; Marquita Prince ; Christopher Thompson ; Orlando Fernandez ; Teresa A Johnson ; Frank Corneilius Crew ; WANDA JIMENEZ ; Nicole Ospina ; Monica Thomas ; Kathleen Raphael ; SHEENA ROSE FONTAINE ; Resheka Grady ; Gregory Hampton ; Alicia Zellous ; Anthony Montalvo ; Nelitza Boscan ; Kanita Williams ; David Warner ; Samuel Hernandez.ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Latasha Wynn ; Tamiqua Williams ; Evan Harold ; Judy Biggers ; Justin Samuels ; Jessica Schnittker ; Evan Harold ; Laquasia Brinson ; Jocquisha Jarrells ; KAREN WETHERHOLD ; Napoleon Thanis ; Valentin Garcia ; Shanya Thompson ; Althea Carby ; Stephanie Bond ; Lauren Manley ; La Shawn Burnett ; Wendy Boone ; Christina Brown ; Verlon Henley ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Shawn Johnson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Scottie Ramirez ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Timothy Wilson ; Tyrone Henderson ; Annie Hampton.Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9;00AM on Feb 6, 2024 Billis Auto Center 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2008 HONDA VIN# 5J6RE487X8L048952 Lien Amt: $7014.67SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS WITH NOTICESUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF RICHMOND MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN ASM&T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB, Plaintiff, -against- THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON A/K/A IRIS J. HAIRSTON, LAKETIA HAIRSTON HAFEEZ AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON if living and if dead, the respective heirs-at-law, next-of-kin, distributes, executors, administrators, trustees, devisees, legatees, assignees, lienors, creditors and successors in interest and generally all persons having or claiming under, by or through said defendant who may be deceased, by purchase, inheritance, lien or inheritance, lien or otherwise any right, title or interest in or to the real property described in the amended verified complaint, DIOR SHANTELL HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON; JOHN HAIRSTON AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF IRIS HAIRSTON, NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AND UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, Defendant(s). Index No. 135064/2023 Date Filed: 02/10/2023 Plaintiff designates RICHMOND County as the place of trial based on the location of the mortgaged premises in this action.To the above- named Defendant(s): YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the amended verified complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer, or, if the amended verified complaint is not served with this supplemental summons, to serve a notice of appearance, on the plaintiff’s attorneys within twenty (20) days after the service of this supplemental summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within thirty (30) days after the service is complete if this supplemental summons is not personally delivered to you within the State of New York) or within (60) days after service of this supplemental summons if it is the United States of America; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the amended verified complaint.The foregoing supplemental summons is served upon you by publication pursuant to an Order of the Honorable Paul Marrone, Jr., Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of Richmond, dated December 5, 2023, and duly entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Richmond, State of New York on December 5, 2023.This is an action to foreclose a mortgage lien on the premises described herein. The object of the above captioned action is to foreclose a Mortgage executed by IRIS J. HAIRSTON, as Mortgagor, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR CAPITAL ONE HOME LOANS, LLC, a Mortgage to secure $225,000.00 and interest, dated August 15, 2007, (the Mortgage), which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on September 11, 2007, in Instrument #: 216945, which was assigned to HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated January 13, 2015, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on January 13, 2015, in Instrument #: 549057, which was assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. by Assignment of Mortgage dated May 22, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on June 2, 2017, in Instrument #: 654666, which loan was modified by a Loan Modification Agreement to modify said mortgage to an amount of $252,752.42, dated April 14, 2017, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on August 16, 2017 in Instrument #: 663913, which was assigned to MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ALSO KNOWN AS M AND T BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO HUDSON CITY SAVINGS BANK, FSB by Assignment of Mortgage dated March 2, 2020, which was recorded in the Office of the City Register of Richmond County on March 17, 2020, in Instrument #: 773725, covering premises known as 51 MERSEREAU AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND, COUNTY OF RICHMOND, STATE OF NY 10303 (SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11). The relief sought in the within action is a final judgment directing the sale of the premises described above. SEE SCHEDULE “A” ANNEXED HERETO. SECTION: 5 BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11 ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH THE BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON ERECTED, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE BOROUGH OF STATEN ISLAND, CITY AND STATE OF NEW YORK, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE DISTANT 195.00 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE CORNER FORMED BY THE INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE AND THE NORTHERLY SIDE OF CHRISTOPER STREET; RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 135.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 25.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST AND PART OF THE DISTANCE THROUGH A PARTY WALL 135.00 FEET TO THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 1 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY SIDE OF MERSEREAU AVENUE 25.00 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO GRANTOR TO GRANTEE BY DEED DATED 11/28/89 RECORDED 12/20/89 IN R2304, 326. APN: BLOCK: 1238 LOT: 11. Dated: Manhasset, New York, December 27, 2023. DAVID A. GALLO & ASSOCIATES LLP, By: /S/ David A. Gallo., David A. Gallo, Esq., Attorneys for Plaintiff, 47 Hillside Avenue - 2nd Floor, Manhasset, NY 11030, (516) 583-5330, (516) 583-5333 - fax.