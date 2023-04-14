Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

Photo courtesy Proper/Facebook
Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper
New "vinyl listening room" and bar Proper
opens Friday (today!) in downtown Orlando, providing a haven for folks who want to listen to some records while sipping on a quality beverage.
Located at 112 S. Orange Ave,
, Proper serves up craft cocktails and DJs ("selectors") spinning vinyl LPs in comfy and rather elegant surroundings. DJ/Selecting duties will be handled by a core group of spinners as well as special guests. Requests are limited, so take it easy.
The experience is intended not as a raucous nightclub, more of a laid-back listening room vibe. The owners are catering to an audience of audiophiles and cocktail connoisseurs.
Proper is the newest property from the V Group, which also runs Hanson’s Shoe Repair, Bauhaus and Sidebar. It squeaked in right before the new nightclub moratorium
went into effect downtown.
Proper will be open nightly until 2 a.m. every day except for Mondays. (Garfield got it right.
) Reservations for timed blocks are available online through Proper's website
. Seating is limited in the space, after all.
