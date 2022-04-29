Tori Tori to host block party and fundraiser to benefit family of Chef George in May

Photo courtesy Tori Tori/Facebook
Mills 50 bar and restaurant Tori Tori will be holding a block party for a good cause to benefit the family of George Foss next month
Foss, the restaurant's chef de cuisine. was killed in a motorcycle accident back in March.
The fundraising event features not only Tori Tori's cuisine and beverages but also fare courtesy Little Giant, Redlight Redlight, Sunday's Pizza, La Femme du Fromage, Dochi, Light on the Sugar, Ilegal Mezcal and House of Suntory. There's also guest chefs and bartenders, and even DJs and a silent auction promised.
Block Party Fundraiser for Chef George's Family
happens on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available via Eventbrite
.
