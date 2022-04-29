VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Tori Tori to host block party and fundraiser to benefit family of Chef George in May

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 7:22 pm

PHOTO COURTESY TORI TORI/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Tori Tori/Facebook

Mills 50 bar and restaurant Tori Tori will be holding a block party for a good cause to benefit the family of George Foss next month

Foss, the restaurant's chef de cuisine. was killed in a motorcycle accident back in March.

The fundraising event features not only Tori Tori's cuisine and beverages but also fare courtesy Little Giant, Redlight Redlight, Sunday's Pizza, La Femme du Fromage, Dochi, Light on the Sugar, Ilegal Mezcal and House of Suntory. There's also guest chefs and bartenders, and even DJs and a silent auction promised.

Block Party Fundraiser for Chef George's Family happens on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available via Eventbrite.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Trending

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

An Orlando location for Sixty Vines, Chick’nCone opens with a unique twist on chicken and waffles and more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Chicken and waffle ... cones

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Plant Street Market

Also in Food + Drink

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

By Faiyaz Kara

At Dolce in South Eola, it's all about the cakes, crepes and confections

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand

By Faiyaz Kara

Isan Zaap gets funky near Millenia mall with the stimulating fare of northeastern Thailand
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us