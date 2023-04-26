Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Token Ramen Sushi + Kung Fu Tea, Curious Cork Wine + Provisions, and Pho Haven all opening in Lake Nona

Plus more local food news from all over Orlando

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea will open a location in Lake Nona
Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea will open a location in Lake Nona image courtesy Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

Lake Nona's dining options continue to expand. Earlier this month, we told you about Tavistock's Japanese concept Nami opening in the Lake Nona Wave Hotel. But there are more Asian restaurants planned for the neighborhood: Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea continue their expansion and will open a location at the Greenwood Shopping Center at 14226 Narcoossee Road. The ramen/sushi/bubble tea chain recently opened a location at Mills Park ... Look for Curious Cork Wine & Provisions to open at 14383 Narcoossee Road this summer. The self-pour wine and beer concept is promising 60 self-pour wine taps and 18 beer taps, along with a menu of small plates ... Also, Pho Haven at 14019 Narcoossee Road is under new ownership and is offering a menu along the lines of one you'd see in Mills 50 — short rib pho, anyone? ... Over in O-Town West, Jeff's Bagel Run will open its third bagel shop later this year, but unlike the bagel shops in College Park and Winter Garden, the 1,200-square-foot space near the Disney/Winter Garden corridor will have an open kitchen so guests can watch the process of mixing, forming, boiling, topping and baking bagels ...

Wayback Burgers celebrates its grand opening May 6 at 11901 Landstar Blvd. Guests can enjoy a BOGO "Classic Burger" inside the restaurant ... Former Bronx outfit House of Antojitos, specializing in Dominican street food and Latin-American fusion fare, has opened at 7726 Winegard Road in Pine Castle ... Red Panda Noodle, the virtuoso noodle pop-up from ex-Orlando Meats chefs Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker, has launched their food trailer. Visit redpandanoodle.com to see where they'll pull up.

NEWS+EVENTS:

The International Vegan Food Festival goes from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wall Street Plaza downtown. More than 50 local vendors and businesses will be on hand. Admission is free, while VIP early admission is $35 ... The 5th annual Sip 'N Savor takes place Sunday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at Icon Park. Expect bites from Icon Park's restaurants as well as live entertainment and discounted rides on the Wheel. Cost is $40, or $10 for kids 3-12.

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

By Reina Nieves

International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

By Faiyaz Kara

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

By Jessica Bryce Young

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

Also in Food + Drink

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

By Faiyaz Kara

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us