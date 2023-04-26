Token Ramen Sushi + Kung Fu Tea, Curious Cork Wine + Provisions, and Pho Haven all opening in Lake Nona

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

Lake Nona's dining options continue to expand. Earlier this month, we told you about Tavistock's Japanese concept Nami opening in the Lake Nona Wave Hotel. But there are more Asian restaurants planned for the neighborhood: Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea continue their expansion and will open a location at the Greenwood Shopping Center at 14226 Narcoossee Road. The ramen/sushi/bubble tea chain recently opened a location at Mills Park ... Look for Curious Cork Wine & Provisions to open at 14383 Narcoossee Road this summer. The self-pour wine and beer concept is promising 60 self-pour wine taps and 18 beer taps, along with a menu of small plates ... Also, Pho Haven at 14019 Narcoossee Road is under new ownership and is offering a menu along the lines of one you'd see in Mills 50 — short rib pho, anyone? ... Over in O-Town West, Jeff's Bagel Run will open its third bagel shop later this year, but unlike the bagel shops in College Park and Winter Garden, the 1,200-square-foot space near the Disney/Winter Garden corridor will have an open kitchen so guests can watch the process of mixing, forming, boiling, topping and baking bagels ...

Wayback Burgers celebrates its grand opening May 6 at 11901 Landstar Blvd. Guests can enjoy a BOGO "Classic Burger" inside the restaurant ... Former Bronx outfit House of Antojitos, specializing in Dominican street food and Latin-American fusion fare, has opened at 7726 Winegard Road in Pine Castle ... Red Panda Noodle, the virtuoso noodle pop-up from ex-Orlando Meats chefs Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker, has launched their food trailer. Visit redpandanoodle.com to see where they'll pull up.

NEWS+EVENTS:

The International Vegan Food Festival goes from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wall Street Plaza downtown. More than 50 local vendors and businesses will be on hand. Admission is free, while VIP early admission is $35 ... The 5th annual Sip 'N Savor takes place Sunday, April 30, from noon to 5 p.m. at Icon Park. Expect bites from Icon Park's restaurants as well as live entertainment and discounted rides on the Wheel. Cost is $40, or $10 for kids 3-12.