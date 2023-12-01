Sip holly-jolly cocktails at the Courtesy Bar; rock some brews at a watch party for KISS' final concert, and more

click to enlarge image courtesy Miracle on Orange/Facebook Santa's got a secret.

Once again, the Courtesy Bar is staging "Miracle on Orange" with holiday trimmings and a Christmas-themed cocktail menu. The event will run through the final five weeks of the year culminating with a New Year's Eve celebration at the Winter Park cocktail bar ...

The Venetian Chop House inside the Caribe Royale will host a five-course wine dinner Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. celebrating the holiday season courtesy executive chef David Hackett. Cost is $125 and includes a cocktail hour and wine showcasing prestigious West Coast vineyards. Visit cariberoyale.com for more ...

Rock & Brews in Oviedo will host a watch party for KISS' final concert Saturday, Dec. 2, with a livestream beginning promptly at 8 p.m. Reservations are not required ...

The SoDo District hosts its first-ever sip and stroll with 12 Wines of Cheer at Light Up SoDo from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The Swirlery's Melissa McAvoy will curate a diverse selection of wines. Cost is $35. Visit orlandoweeklytickets.com for more.