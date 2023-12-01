Sip holly-jolly cocktails at the Courtesy Bar; rock some brews at a watch party for KISS' final concert, and more

Upcoming wine, cocktail and beer events around Orlando

By on Fri, Dec 1, 2023 at 3:52 pm

click to enlarge Santa's got a secret. - image courtesy Miracle on Orange/Facebook
image courtesy Miracle on Orange/Facebook
Santa's got a secret.

Once again, the Courtesy Bar is staging "Miracle on Orange" with holiday trimmings and a Christmas-themed cocktail menu. The event will run through the final five weeks of the year culminating with a New Year's Eve celebration at the Winter Park cocktail bar ...

The Courtesy Bar

1288 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

The Courtesy Bar

The Venetian Chop House inside the Caribe Royale will host a five-course wine dinner Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. celebrating the holiday season courtesy executive chef David Hackett. Cost is $125 and includes a cocktail hour and wine showcasing prestigious West Coast vineyards. Visit cariberoyale.com for more ...

Rock & Brews in Oviedo will host a watch party for KISS' final concert Saturday, Dec. 2, with a livestream beginning promptly at 8 p.m. Reservations are not required ...

Rock and Brews

7131 Red Bug Lake Road, Oviedo Elsewhere

The SoDo District hosts its first-ever sip and stroll with 12 Wines of Cheer at Light Up SoDo from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The Swirlery's Melissa McAvoy will curate a diverse selection of wines. Cost is $35. Visit orlandoweeklytickets.com for more.


