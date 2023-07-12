Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

Looking for a pub to watch the Orlando Pride (and grab a drink) with fellow fans?
Orlando Pride is teaming up with local pubs throughout Central Florida to offer game day watch parties and special discounts.
As part of the new Pride Pub Program, all partnered pubs will have access to CBS networks, including Paramount+, to show all of the club’s 2023 matches. The program also offers fans discounted Heinekens on match days and at the watch parties, according to Orlando Pride’s website
.
The five locations joining as founding members of the program include Playa Pizza, Pour Choice Taphouse, A Brasileira Bar and Grill, Pup’s Pub and Forward/Slash.
The Orlando City Soccer Club has also announced three additional watch parties for Pride fans presented by Heineken Silver. The parties take place July 29 at 7 p.m. at Playa Pizza, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Sly Fox Pub, and Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at A Brasileira Bar.
At each watch party, fans can take advantage of Heineken specials, as well as enter a giveaway to win Orlando Pride-themed items.
Earlier this year, Orlando Pride made headlines when the team swapped out its all-white uniform over concern for players' periods
. The move was the first by any team in the National Women's Soccer League to trade kits in an effort to make players more comfortable while menstruating.
