Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend for three days of food, arts and culture

Photo courtesy Orlando Greek Fest/Facebook Orlando Greek Fest happens this weekend

Event Details Greek Fest Fri., Nov. 3, 4 p.m., Sat., Nov. 4, 11 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 11 a.m. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area

Location Details Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area 1 event 5 articles

Local autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back starting Friday for a long weekend of celebrating Greek culture and culinary arts.The long-weekend fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando will feature a wealth of Greek fare, including gyros, dolmades, spanakopita, baklava and more.There will also be performances from the Hellenic Dance Troupe and a wealth of traditional music performed.Orlando Greek Fest happens Friday through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The event is free, but bring virtual dollars to buy food and wares.