Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend for three days of food, arts and culture

The long-weekend fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando will feature a wealth of Greek fare, including gyros, dolmades, spanakopita, baklava and more.
There will also be performances from the Hellenic Dance Troupe and a wealth of traditional music performed.
Orlando Greek Fest happens Friday through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The event is free, but bring virtual dollars to buy food and wares.
