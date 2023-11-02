Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend for three days of food, arts and culture

Opa!

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 1:22 pm

Orlando Greek Fest happens this weekend - Photo courtesy Orlando Greek Fest/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Greek Fest/Facebook
Orlando Greek Fest happens this weekend
Local autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back starting Friday for a long weekend of celebrating Greek culture and culinary arts.

The long-weekend fest at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando will feature a wealth of Greek fare, including gyros, dolmades, spanakopita, baklava and more.

There will also be performances from the Hellenic Dance Troupe and a wealth of traditional music performed.

Orlando Greek Fest happens Friday through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The event is free, but bring virtual dollars to buy food and wares.

Event Details
Greek Fest

Greek Fest

Fri., Nov. 3, 4 p.m., Sat., Nov. 4, 11 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 5, 11 a.m.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area


Location Details

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

1217 Trinity Woods Lane, Maitland Winter Park Area

1 event

Tags:

