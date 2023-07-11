2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend

This Barbie is drunk

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 6:02 pm

click to enlarge Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend
Photo via SHOTS Bar Orlando
Orlando's Shots Bar is set to unleash a crossover drinking celebration we couldn't have dreamed of.

In honor of  both the opening day of the Barbie movie (July 21) and National Day of the Cowboy (July 22), Shots will throw a drinking extravaganza to commemorate this "extraordinary alignment of events."

The weekend will combine "elegance with a touch of rugged adventure," with Barbie-themed everything, all wrapped up with a Wild West twist.

Guests who attend wearing Western attire (that includes cowboy boots and/or a cowboy hat) will receive a 25% discount on their tab before midnight throughout the entire weekend.

The boozy Barbie event happens July 21 through July 23 starting at 7 p.m. at Shots Bar Orlando, located at 69 E. Pine St. downtown.

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
