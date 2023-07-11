Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend

click to enlarge Photo via SHOTS Bar Orlando

Orlando's Shots Bar is set to unleash a crossover drinking celebration we couldn't have dreamed of.In honor of both the opening day of the Barbie movie (July 21)National Day of the Cowboy (July 22), Shots will throw a drinking extravaganza to commemorate this "extraordinary alignment of events."The weekend will combine "elegance with a touch of rugged adventure," with Barbie-themed everything, all wrapped up with a Wild West twist.Guests who attend wearing Western attire (that includes cowboy boots and/or a cowboy hat) will receive a 25% discount on their tab before midnight throughout the entire weekend.The boozy Barbie event happens July 21 through July 23 starting at 7 p.m. at Shots Bar Orlando, located at 69 E. Pine St. downtown.