Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend

Orlando's Shots Bar is set to unleash a crossover drinking celebration we couldn't have dreamed of.
In honor of both the opening day of the Barbie movie (July 21) and
National Day of the Cowboy (July 22), Shots will throw a drinking extravaganza to commemorate this "extraordinary alignment of events."
The weekend will combine "elegance with a touch of rugged adventure," with Barbie-themed everything, all wrapped up with a Wild West twist.
Guests who attend wearing Western attire (that includes cowboy boots and/or a cowboy hat) will receive a 25% discount on their tab before midnight throughout the entire weekend.
The boozy Barbie event happens July 21 through July 23 starting at 7 p.m. at Shots Bar Orlando, located at 69 E. Pine St. downtown.
