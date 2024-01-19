NYC fast-casual chain Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes outpost

Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes location
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens a location in Waterford Lakes this week.
Just Salad, originally started up in New York City, began serving up healthy salads at 897 Alafaya Trail
in the Waterford Lakes Town Center Thursday.
The "eat with a purpose" chain is known for 15 signature salads as well as wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies.
On Saturday, Jan. 20, the restaurant will offer $5 meals for that day only. This is Just Salad's third Orlando outpost, with other spots in Winter Park and Winter Garden.
