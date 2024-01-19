NYC fast-casual chain Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes outpost

'Another' chance to make good on those healthy-eating resolutions

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 12:58 pm

Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes location - Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Photo courtesy Just Salad/Facebook
Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes location
Fast-casual chain Just Salad opens a location in Waterford Lakes this week.

Just Salad, originally started up in New York City, began serving up healthy salads at 897 Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes Town Center Thursday.

The "eat with a purpose" chain is known for 15 signature salads as well as wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the restaurant will offer $5 meals for that day only. This is Just Salad's third Orlando outpost, with other spots in Winter Park and Winter Garden.

