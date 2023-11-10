New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

click to enlarge
Photo via Death in the Afternoon/Instagram
A mysterious new concept is heading Orlando's way this week with (so far) just one promise: There will be absinthe.
The upcoming nightspot Death in the Afternoon is set to open in Mills 50 this week as a "friendly neighborhood absinthe house."
The bar will launch its soft open Friday
at 930 N. Mills Ave., in the former spot of Retromended Vintage and Fashion store. While we have yet to see further details about the new bar and its menu, we're expecting a dark, speakeasy ambience and stiff drinks.
The concept comes from Julian Burgos, the co-owner of the Sanford tiki bar Suffering Bastard and former dive bar Bitters & Brass. Like Suffering Bastard, Death in the Afternoon's name comes from the Ernest Hemingway-created drink made with champagne and absinthe.
Death in the Afternoon reservations can be made at toasttab.com
.
