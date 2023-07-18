‘Nevermore!’ cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

From Sept. 7-10 at The Mezz in Thornton Park (or, ahem, South Eola), the touring cocktail pop-up will set up shop for a few days of pure Poemania.
The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, Masque of the Red Death and The Black Cat will be featured in both performative readings courtesy of Poe-philes and themed cocktails during the course of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy event.
Tickets are available now for seatings during the four nights of the pop-up, for $55.
