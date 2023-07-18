2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

‘Nevermore!’ cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

The pop-up promises Poe-centric readings and cocktails

By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 1:41 pm

click to enlarge An Edgar Allen Poe-themed Speakeasy is coming to town in September - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
An Edgar Allen Poe-themed Speakeasy is coming to town in September
An Edgar Allen Poe-themed speakeasy is set to tour through Orlando in September, bringing performances and themed drinks that promise to evoke the tortured bard.

From Sept. 7-10 at The Mezz in Thornton Park (or, ahem, South Eola), the touring cocktail pop-up will set up shop for a few days of pure Poemania.

The Tell-Tale Heart, The Raven, Masque of the Red Death and The Black Cat will be featured in both performative readings courtesy of Poe-philes and themed cocktails during the course of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy event.

Tickets are available now for seatings during the four nights of the pop-up, for $55.

Location Details

The Mezz

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando Thornton Park

407-423-9999

3 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

