Light on the Sugar announces fourth location in Waterford Lakes

Even more treats and sweets headed Orlando's way

By on Mon, Sep 11, 2023 at 3:44 pm

Light on the Sugar announces fourth location in Waterford Lakes
Photo via Light on the Sugar/Instagram
Fans of the popular bakery and cafe Light on the Sugar can soon expect a new location to fuel their sweets needs.

Light on the Sugar, known for specializing in French cakes and pastries with Asian-inspired flavors, announced a fourth location, set to open later this year at Waterford Lakes Town Center next to Zaza New Cuban Diner, in a social media post.

The new location will be the chain's third Orlando-area cafe and fourth in Florida. Light on the Sugar has two locations in Winter Park and one in Jacksonville.

Light on the Sugar also hinted at a new collaboration with John Rife, creator of East End Market, in addition to the bakery's work with James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung. Details are yet to come.
click to enlarge Light on the Sugar announces fourth location in Waterford Lakes
Photo via Light on the Sugar/Instagram

"Jimmy and Johnny Tung have been our rockstars, and now, guess who's joining the Light on the Sugar family? None other than John Rife, creator of East End Market," the post read.

As for now, Orlandoans and sweet tooths (sweet teeth?) can follow Light on the Sugar's Instagram to stay up to date on announcements.

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
