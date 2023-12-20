Internationally lauded chef to open bakery in Orlando's Packing District next year

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Wellons Communications Now this is a high-rise we would not mind seeing

Internationally renowned pastry chef Olivier Saintemarie is opening a kitchen in Orlando next year, with the intention of serving up tasty macarons and other pastries.Saintemarie, an award-wining French chef, this week announced that Orlando will be the home of his new bakery and kitchen, La Maison Du Macaron.La Maison Du Macaron is set to open in the Packing District, at the intersection of West Princeton Street and John Young Parkway, in early 2024.La Maison will be more of a commercial kitchen operation than a casual eatery/café, with a goal of supplying theme parks, restaurants, event planners and other businesses with pastries in mass quantities. It won't be open to the public for dining, instead focusing on online orders and local pickups.“After years of developing and perfecting our macaron recipe, we’re excited to open La Maison Du Macaron so we can deliver delicious French pastries to customers everywhere,” Saintemarie said in a press statement. “Orlando is our home, so it was a natural decision to open the bakery here.”