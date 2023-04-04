Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

The frosted-tipped and flame-clad culinary icon that is Guy Fieri will be touching down in Orlando this week to debut new spring menus at his famed chicken chain, Chicken Guy!
The event is open to the public and happens Wednesday, April 5, at 11:30 a.m.
Chicken Guy!'s new spring-themed menu items include a Huckle Berry Shake: hand-spun vanilla soft serve mixed with berry puree, topped with a Cinnamon Toast crumble.
Orlando is also home to Chicken Guy!'s flagship location in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs. The chain, hatched by Fieri and renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, features one-of-a-kind recipes and flavors crafted by Fieri himself.
The full Chicken Guy! menu is available online.